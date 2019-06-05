Day #3 Schedule – President Trump U.K. State Visit….

The U.K is five hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time.  In the final leg of the U.K state visit President Trump and First Lady Melania will attend a D-day commemoration event in Portsmouth, England, with H.R.H Queen Elizabeth II and H.R.H The Prince of Wales.

Departing the U.K. the first couple will fly to Shannon, Ireland for a bilateral meeting with Irish Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and stay overnight at Trump International Doonbeg.

9:35am BST / 4:35am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart London, United Kingdom, en route to Southsea Castle Landing Zone, Portsmouth, United Kingdom, London, United Kingdom

10:25am BST / 5:25am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Southsea Castle Landing Zone, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

10:35am BST / 5:35am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Southsea Castle Landing Zone en route to Southsea Common,
Portsmouth, United Kingdom

10:40am BST / 5:40am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Southsea Common, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

10:45am BST / 5:45am EST THE PRESIDENT participates in a photo opportunity with leaders attending an event to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

11:15am BST / 6:15am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in an event to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

12:45pm BST / 7:45am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a meet and greet with Her Majesty the Queen and D-Day Veterans, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

1:00pm BST / 8:00am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY bid farewell to Her Majesty the Queen, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

1:10pm BST / 8:10am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a reception with His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and other leaders attending the D-Day Commemoration, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

1:35pm BST / 8:35am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a meet and greet with United States Service Members, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

2:05pm BST / 9:05am EST THE PRESIDENT participates in a Luncheon at the D-Day Commemoration, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

2:50pm BST / 9:50am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Southsea Commons en route to Southsea Castle Landing Zone, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

2:55pm BST / 9:55am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Southsea Castle Landing Zone, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

3:05pm BST / 10:05am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Portsmouth, United Kingdom, en route to Southampton Airport, Southampton, United Kingdom, Portsmouth, United Kingdom

3:25pm BST / 10:25am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Southampton Airport, Southampton, United Kingdom

3:35pm BST / 10:35am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Southampton Airport en route Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland, Southampton, United Kingdom

~ U.K State Visit Concludes ~

4:50pm IST / 11:50am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland

5:00pm IST / 12:00pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Shannon Airport en route to Shannon Airport Terminal, Shannon, Ireland

5:05pm IST / 12:05pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Shannon Airport Terminal, Shannon, Ireland

5:15pm IST / 12:15pm EST THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland, Shannon, Ireland

5:20pm IST / 12:20pm EST THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland, Shannon, Ireland

6:00PM IST / 1:00pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Shannon Airport Terminal en route to Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland

6:05pm IST / 1:05PM EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland

6:15pm IST / 1:15pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Shannon, Airport, en route to Trump International Doonbeg Landing Zone, Doonbeg, Ireland, Shannon, Ireland

6:35pm IST / 1:35pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Trump International Doonbeg Landing Zone, Doonbeg, Ireland

~ Day Three Concludes ~

Trump International Doonbeg, Ireland

