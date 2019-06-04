President Trump and Prime Minister May Joint Press Conference – 8:45am EST Livestream…

Posted on June 4, 2019 by

After President Trump and Prime Minister May hold bilateral meetings and a working lunch they are anticipated to hold a joint press conference at 8:45am EST / 1:45pm BST.

Fox News Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Brexit, Donald Trump, Economy, European Union, Legislation, media bias, President Trump, UK State Visit, Uncategorized, United Kingdom (UK) and Great Britain. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to President Trump and Prime Minister May Joint Press Conference – 8:45am EST Livestream…

  1. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:47 am

    I would like to see President Trump extend an open Maralago invitation to whomever succeeds Theresa May. It’s a shame that he has to meet with that lame duck.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Blackfatbob says:
    June 4, 2019 at 7:53 am

    I’m wondering if President Trump brought up the topic of the Steele Dossier with PM May.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. vexedmi says:
    June 4, 2019 at 8:01 am

    But, but the press told us that Trump cancelled all contact with May. There should be laws against lying.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. NJF says:
    June 4, 2019 at 8:06 am

    For those looking for a FLOTUS fashion twitter.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 4, 2019 at 8:17 am

    Americans want answers regarding the previous administration’s intercontinental spying operation during the 2016 presidential campaign. Teresa May has those answers… and we want them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s