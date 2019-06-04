President Trump and Prime Minister May Joint Press Conference – 8:45am EST Livestream…

After President Trump and Prime Minister May hold bilateral meetings and a working lunch they are anticipated to hold a joint press conference at 8:45am EST / 1:45pm BST.
Advertisements
After President Trump and Prime Minister May hold bilateral meetings and a working lunch they are anticipated to hold a joint press conference at 8:45am EST / 1:45pm BST.
I would like to see President Trump extend an open Maralago invitation to whomever succeeds Theresa May. It’s a shame that he has to meet with that lame duck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny, I pretty much thought the same thing.. but an opportunity is an opportunity…I am sure he will make the most of it. There may be some unfinished business that is very sensitive… maybe… 🤔😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. Her ego is just a huge as any ego of those who seek public office. She wants to do as much damage as she can as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES…we would like to see him with Nigel…it is time to two goa*s to leave political scene of Europe
LikeLike
I’m wondering if President Trump brought up the topic of the Steele Dossier with PM May.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But, but the press told us that Trump cancelled all contact with May. There should be laws against lying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For those looking for a FLOTUS fashion twitter.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Americans want answers regarding the previous administration’s intercontinental spying operation during the 2016 presidential campaign. Teresa May has those answers… and we want them.
LikeLiked by 1 person