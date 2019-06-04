Day #2 Schedule – President Trump U.K. State Visit….

The U.K. is five hours ahead of New York EST. Today President Trump will travel to St. James Palace for a meeting between U.S. and U.K. business leaders (hosted by PM Theresa May). Then President Trump will meet back up with First Lady Melania at #10 Downing Street for a political meeting between the President and Prime Minister May; with a joint press conference scheduled for 1:45pm BST / 8:45am EST.
Later in the evening President Trump and First Lady Melania will host a dinner at the U.S. Ambassador residence (Winfield House) attended by HRH The Prince of Wales and HRH The Duchess of Cornwall.
9:10am BST / 4:10am EST THE PRESIDENT departs Winfield House (U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson Residence) Landing Zone en route Buckingham Palace Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom
9:20am BST / 4:20am EST THE PRESIDENT arrives Buckingham Palace Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom
9:30am BST / 4:30am EST THE PRESIDENT departs Buckingham Palace Landing Zone en route St. James’s Palace, London, United Kingdom
9:40am BST / 4:40am EST THE PRESIDENT arrives at St. James’s Palace, London, United Kingdom
9:45am BST / 4:45am EST THE PRESIDENT participates in a business round table, London, United Kingdom
11:10am BST / 6:10am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart St. James’s Palace en route No. 10 Downing Street, London, United Kingdom
11:20am BST / 6:20am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive No. 10 Downing Street, London, United Kingdom
11:25am BST / 6:25am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a greeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, London, United Kingdom
11:40am BST / 6:40am EST THE PRESIDENT participates in a expanded bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, London, United Kingdom
12:25pm BST / 7:25am EST THE PRESIDENT participates in a working lunch with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, London, United Kingdom
1:45pm BST / 8:45am EST THE PRESIDENT participates in a press conference with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, London, United Kingdom
2:25pm BST / 9:25am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a tour of the Churchill War Rooms, London, United Kingdom
3:20pm BST / 10:20am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Churchill War Rooms en route Buckingham Palace Landing Zone
3:30pm BST / 10:30am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive Buckingham Palace Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom
3:40pm BST / 10:40am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Buckingham Palace Landing Zone en route Winfield House Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom
3:50pm BST / 10:50am EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive Winfield House Landing Zone, London, United Kingdom
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a greeting with H.R.H. The Prince of Wales and H.R.H. The Duchess of Cornwall, London, United Kingdom
8:10pm BST / 3:10pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Pre-Reciprocal Dinner Reception with H.R.H. The Prince of Wales and H.R.H. The Duchess of Cornwall, London, United Kingdom
8:20pm BST / 3:20pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a presentation of guest with H.R.H. The Prince of Wales and H.R.H. The Duchess of Cornwall, London, United Kingdom
8:35pm BST / 3:35pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Reciprocal Dinner with H.R.H. The Prince of Wales and H.R.H. The Duchess of Cornwall, London, United Kingdom
9:50pm BST / 4:50pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the guest book signing with H.R.H. The Prince of Wales and H.R.H. The Duchess of Cornwall, London, United Kingdom
~ Day Two Concludes ~
So The Telegraph got it wrong that a meeting with May was cancelled. Apologies for posting their article. More fakery and second guessing indeed. I guess as the Tory leadership dog and pony show has the Brits as addled as Americans by the wankerati.
Donald and Melania look, and are, simply and splendidly amazing. America is blessed that they present our nation to the world.
Indeed. Watch one Tory MP who got it, and gets it
Truly Blessed !
Can’t wait to see more pics! I’m happy Trump is having more fun this trip, compared to last year. Side note: I googled the pics of what Michelle O was wearing to see queen- it’s laughable when you compare the 2.
Here is a recap with lots of photos including the menu. Most of the comment section thought it was grand
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7100597/Inside-State-Banquet-Queen-treated-President-Trump-dinner-Windsor-lamb.htmlU
Pray for President Trump and First Lady Melania, the British are not to be trusted same for Mexico…
Last time I looked the UK was not sending, passing through hundreds of thousands of migrants, drug dealers, child traffickers and murderous gangs into the US.
