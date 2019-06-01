President Trump Question: “Are the Drug Lords, Cartels & Coyotes really running Mexico?”…

Oh, he’s done it again… President Trump spotlights the truth that everyone prefers to avoid discussing: “Are the Drug Lords, Cartels & Coyotes really running Mexico?”

Everyone knows the truthful answer to that question is a resounding YES, Mexico is a narco-state controlled by drug cartels and political system of bribes and payoffs therein.

The most recent evidence was in testimony within the El Chapo Guzman trial, where witnesses testified to paying-off government officials, including the former President of Mexico:

Reuters – Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman once paid a $100 million bribe to former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, a former associate testified on Tuesday that he previously told U.S. authorities. (link)

So again, the premier Gordian-knot cutter known as President Donald Trump, dispatches with obtuse dialogue concerned about delicate sensibilities, and he gets right to the truthful nub of the matter. What makes Trump’s direct-speak so powerful is the brutal honesty of it.

Never in our lives have we witnessed a President so forcefully broadcasting the truth without regard for recipient discomfort.

Remember 2015? ….”Well, someone’s doing the raping Don“…

.

Don Lemon had a ‘splodey head moment right there in 2015; because Trump was right.

Today it’s 2019, and President Trump hits the exact same sensibility.

Big truth.

When you look at how Trump seems impenetrable it’s completely connected to his truth-speak on uncomfortable issues. President Trump cannot be brought down because the essence of what he says, his foundational disposition, is built on truth.

The President doesn’t let critical issues continue to remain unsolved because they are clouded in lies and false impressions. Regardless of discomfort he says what is true, and that cuts the Gordian knot.

“Are the Drug Lords, Cartels & Coyotes really running Mexico?”

Your move AMLO.

Incredible.

Never seen anything like it…

