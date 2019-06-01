President Trump Question: “Are the Drug Lords, Cartels & Coyotes really running Mexico?”…

Oh, he’s done it again… President Trump spotlights the truth that everyone prefers to avoid discussing: “Are the Drug Lords, Cartels & Coyotes really running Mexico?”
Everyone knows the truthful answer to that question is a resounding YES, Mexico is a narco-state controlled by drug cartels and political system of bribes and payoffs therein.
The most recent evidence was in testimony within the El Chapo Guzman trial, where witnesses testified to paying-off government officials, including the former President of Mexico:
Reuters – Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman once paid a $100 million bribe to former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, a former associate testified on Tuesday that he previously told U.S. authorities. (link)
So again, the premier Gordian-knot cutter known as President Donald Trump, dispatches with obtuse dialogue concerned about delicate sensibilities, and he gets right to the truthful nub of the matter. What makes Trump’s direct-speak so powerful is the brutal honesty of it.
Never in our lives have we witnessed a President so forcefully broadcasting the truth without regard for recipient discomfort.
Remember 2015? ….”Well, someone’s doing the raping Don“…
.
Don Lemon had a ‘splodey head moment right there in 2015; because Trump was right.
Today it’s 2019, and President Trump hits the exact same sensibility.
Big truth.
When you look at how Trump seems impenetrable it’s completely connected to his truth-speak on uncomfortable issues. President Trump cannot be brought down because the essence of what he says, his foundational disposition, is built on truth.
The President doesn’t let critical issues continue to remain unsolved because they are clouded in lies and false impressions. Regardless of discomfort he says what is true, and that cuts the Gordian knot.
“Are the Drug Lords, Cartels & Coyotes really running Mexico?”
Your move AMLO.
Incredible.
Never seen anything like it…
Yesterday after listening to several videos on the border wall being built in El Paso by Brian’s group I learned a few things.
They hired about 60 armed security guards.Before they started construction their private security had to drive 4 heavily armed cartel members off the property and back into Mexico. One night 15 heavily armed cartel members tried to intimidate construction crews.
After that the cartel got the corrupt major of Sunland to cancel their work permit due to incomplete paperwork successfully delaying construction for 36 hours.
All through construction, people continued to pour across the construction site!
Now I am wondering if they have finished closing the half mile gap?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tonight, my husband and I were driving home on the freeway in So. CA. At the end of one of the off ramps was a homeless man who looked like he was about to enter the lanes of on-coming traffic. My God. When you see that – don’t think that it’s (he is) just nothing. That person is someone’s son, brother, grandson, uncle. The homeless problem, especially in CA is at epidemic levels (there is now typhoid in LA that the LEO have to deal with – can you imagine?). Many of the homeless are not only mentally ill, but addicted to the poison that is coming across the border from Mexico. My heart breaks. I want to scream. Had that man walked two more steps into traffic, he could have not only killed himself, but everyone on the freeway that wasn’t expecting a person to be walking on the pavement. How many lives could have been destroyed and are being destroyed every day because of this? The human toll of drug addition is ginormous.
Thank you President Trump. Call Mexico out. Let it be a pissing match between the political leaders and the drug cartels and tariff the hell out of them. What we’ve been doing in the past is not working. It’s time to try something new.
God bless you President Trump for telling the truth. Hopefully it will make a difference.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We’ve got two officers with typhoid fever thanks to big D politics in So California. Garcetti’s solution?…..higher gas tzxes and encouraging cities to pass laws legalizing outbuildings on personal property to be used for more housing. I don’t know how much more our infrastructure can take.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“yoga-pants Garcetti”
LikeLiked by 1 person
True! 😀
LikeLike
8 years ago I had problems with squatters on my land in NorCa. Beware, they have more “rights” in the eyes of the “law” than the home owners. I sold out when I retired and moved waaay up northern Idaho…Last town before the US border.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
The illegal drug business generates 100’s of Billions of dollars globally every year. Do you think they could move that kind of money without the full participation and cooperation of every
major financial institution in the world?
When was the last time we saw a CEO of a major bank dragged out into the street, handcuffed,
for laundering cartel money?
Sure, let’s bag el Chapo.That should do it.
What did that do, exactly? Did it delay even 1 oz of cocaine heading to the U.S.? I doubt it.
Do you hear ANYONE saying we should target the money? The money MOVERS & LAUNDERERS?
Now that really WOULD explode afew heads worldwide.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Bingo Sundance.
TRUTH shall set you free. Free to react purely- free to continue to speak truth- free to take action in a clear way. POTUS Trump is truly anointed to toss the tables of the comfortably corrupt and evil doers to upset their plans and remove their poison from our body politic and society.
I thank God daily he won and gave us ONE MORE CHANCE to get this grand experiment in LIBERTY and JUSTICE restored to its intended path.
On the off chance he sees this- Sir tariff the hell out of them. Get this fixed. We have your back and so does God because even the flawed have purpose and intent in Gods plans as we are ALL flawed not one of us perfect and yet- here we are – and THERE YOU ARE the right man in the the right place with the right intent and right particular set of skills.
It’s well past time Mexico is FORCED to fix their shit or be cut off. Next? the BILLIONS in financial aid and military at the SEALED border please.
Stay strong people. It’s going to take courage in these bumpy times. Buckle up and lean into the storm moving out smartly to the goal – a FULLY restored Republic of free men and women with Liberty for all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love my President!!!! I’d crawl across broken glass to vote for him again in 2020!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess what we re facing here is the failed “war on drugs”, how long will we just let our country and its people be decimated on so many fronts . Lust and greed seems to be underpinning of the so called folks looking out for our wellbeing! The end game for them is to control. Their biggest fear of all is a dominate free society allowing people to live morally and just .
LikeLike
Better question would be “Are the Drug lords, Cartels, and coyotes really running Congress”, cause Mexican Presidents aren’t the only ones being bribed.
Just sayin…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^THIS^^^. I am a firm believer now that just about EVERYBODY in Washington is somehow, someway getting their palms and bank accounts greased by the drug cartels….hence never actually do anything to close the border! It pays very well.
LikeLike
Don’t know what happened. This reply was for kiswa15.
LikeLike