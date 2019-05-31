Rep Doug Collins Discusses Border Crisis and Tariff Approach…

As Wall Street’s Big Club politicians go bananas over the pending tariffs on Mexico, House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins appears on Fox morning to discuss his own visit to the border, the growing crisis and the political intransigence in DC.
IF I hear Mexico is our friend one more time I will go postal on someone.
Kidding, not.
#BuildThatWall
You mean you’re going to wait in line for a really long time and then ask someone if they need to buy stamps?
here,here
Shouldn’t that be either “Hear, Hear”, or “there^ there^”?
You have to look at it as a cultural exchange. We get tacos and guac, they get ribeyes and free medical.
Riiiight.
We The People just completed building the first section of the border wall. Go to Gofundme.com/thetrumpwall and donate.
https://webuildthewall.us
https://webuildthewall.us/about/
https://webuildthewall.news
CHECK DONATIONS:
WeBuildTheWall, Inc.
PO Box 131567 Houston, Texas 77219-1567
God Bless,
Brian Kolfage
Mexica government is our friend BUT the government only runs the country in a partial manner. Drug Cartel, street gangs and the uber wealthy have as much say as anyone in government.
After the wall is built, invoke the insurrection act and remove all these illegals from our country. Trucks, trains, planes, however we need to remove these lawbreakers and get them out of our pocketbooks and country.
Perhaps our congress will then see that we; the people, are serious and we dont care how much lobbying, drug money is removed from their pockets. Enough already!
Why leave us out of the loop, go with the bounty removal. Can you imagine?
I’m betting a few hundred loads of democrats will “accidentally” get shipped over. I can dream big.
Mexico is our friend much like a parasite is the “friend” of it’s host.
When I was in FIRST GRADE around 1980 one of my classmates from Mexico said, “You gringos stole Texas from us and now we’re gonna’ take it back.”
Does that sound like a friend to you? Me either.
Position. of. Strength.
Say it again!!!!
I heard on the radio this a.m. that Chamber of Commerce is looking to take legal action against these tariffs! Damn traitors!
I cannot think of an organization more worthy of a boycott. We need to start telling local business we will not use them if they are a member of the Chamber of Commerce or the Business Round Table.
That is government money jumping the fences trying to get in. The COC wants all that government money!
I decide a position many times by referring to what the CoC says. Then I do the opposite.
If they could stop it, why haven’t they stopped the tariffs on China?
Obozo Judge injunction in 3…2…1.
Now true to form, Wall St. serpents, Tom Donohue and his 3 letter Dept. of Commerce has actually announced their intent to purse legal action against the mx motivational tariff… which immediately has mx requesting a meet. Not one (1) has a solution to the worsening Border BUM Rush. But let this president, clean OUT of options, to secure our Country’s sovereignty and out comes their treachery on the way to our complete western heritage and ultimate demographic replacement. . Sickening. All one has to do is check who’s against it and what their motivation is. The truth? We do not need chine or mexico. Up until 1913 and the 16th amendment this Country was near exclusively supported by tariffs. Yes, the macro is different, but NOT this different.
Their solution is for things to stay as is. They likey..they created it.
Moe, all this is part of the ‘wash cycle’. Believe me, it all comes out in the wash. In case you think I’m joking, I state for the record: I speak the truth in Christ, I lie not.
Joe McCarthy would have a field day with this crowd. Look, there’s one!!! Over here, another one!!! Step up to the microphone traitors. Don’t be shy. Idiots…
So few people understood the incredible amount of damage that has been done to our country by the passage of the 16th and 17th Amendments! The last 100 years of an ever increasing Federal government are directly related to those two bills.
Just take 30% of all money wired from the US to Mexico (call it a tax, tariff, convenience fee- whatever). They will stop coming in and some may even turn around and leave.
Where did all the talk about remittances to Mexico go? I thought Trump was going to either restrict remittances or place taxes on them. Wasn’t this the plan during the campaign to deal with the border problem?
I have been wondering about that as well. I wonder if there is some law against that. That alone would have many Illegals leave this country.
Remittances will probably be levied if/after they hit the 25% tariff. (My guess.)
I’m looking for our SEALS to eventually strike the cartels.
A bill was introduced in the 115th congress… but never made it to the floor:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/1813/text
Congress has to pass a law to allow the tax on remittances. The President cannot do this by EO.
If people had called their congress critters while the R’s had the house, the bill might have gained some traction. I kept posting about it when it was first proposed….
Tiffthis, and stop all money being sent out of our country to other countries which would save us something like 7 billion dollars. Get the welfare now and more will leave here with no free food, rent, you name as I read a few weeks ago costs us something like $113 billion and then close down this damn swamp congress from wasting our money, not updating laws, removing the illegal so called sanctuary cities/states” which is completely unAmerican, and those that do not leave on their own will be found and removed to whichever country they came from as there are many countries involved and not all hispanic countries. Enough already! Either do what we want or we will do what we want!
You have filthy, corrupted bad-faith federal judges blocking Trump everywhere, esp. at the 9th.
I admire Trump for this.
Where are PDJT main supporters – the Republican Senators – aka traitors in disguise?
Ha-ha-ha.
Lining their pockets from Mexico, China and the COC and Business Round Table! I just sent Grassley (even though I don’t live in Iowa) a very stern email on his website. Told him to get busy and fix our immigration with his colleagues and stop bitching about tariffs!
Calif has a user tax that functions as a customs duty on foreign imports They even have a customs deptartment. Constitutionally this is not supposed to happen, but nobody says a word about Newson’s tariffs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
But merchandise subject to Calif user tax on import is also subject to sales tax at retail. So, if the use tax is a sales tax, and the sales tax is a sales tax, is not that too many sales taxes on the same merchandise? And btw Calif attempts to collect the use tax on merchandise destined to other states, or merely being stored (not used) in Calif. So the use tax functions as a (unconstitutional) customs duty. Another hint is that the Franchise Tax Board has a customs department, so its not like they are pretending that the use tax on foreign imports is other than a tariff
Yes you are correct. If you import something from out of state they are going to get you for sales tax. That would be just like any other state collecting sales tax. Except for resale in which you have a sales tax permit.
Assuming you imported something for resale from overseas and CA taxed it, then you would have been taxed at the purchase price. When you sell it, you charge sales tax at the retail price.
When you file your sales tax return with the CDTFA, you would deduct the sales tax you paid on the purchase price. If I bought a shovel at Home Depot and paid sales tax, then resold the shovel, I would be able to deduct the sales tax I paid at Home Depot from my total tax.
If you store it in CA and it is inventory at tax time, you would pay property tax on it as well, just like any other state with property tax.
emet, actually my spouse who is an Enrolled Tax Agent just informed me about “use” tax and it can be charged to the fed when you file a tax return. With CA this is just another tax money for their pockets as nothing ever gets done that benefits the people.
“The mission of the CDTFA is to make life better for Californians by fairly and efficiently collecting the revenue that supports our essential public services.”
Supporting illegals and homeless created by democrat policies.
Not sure Lighthizer counts as part of the big club:
“U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has argued that tariffs on Mexico further cloud prospects for ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the proposed successor to Nafta that is already facing significant hurdles in the Democrat-controlled House, these people said.
“Lighthizer is not happy,” one of the people, an administration official, said. A spokesman for Mr. Lighthizer declined to comment.”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/trumps-top-trade-adviser-opposed-mexican-tariffs-11559320692?shareToken=stfa74c863224f491dabceeac1e77aa43a&mod=e2twe
I wish there was a way to require anyone who votes for a Democrat to leave his/her/it’s doors and windows unlocked and open , 24/7. No burglar alarms. No calling the police when they are robbed, raped, or murdered.
They should personally live by the standard they are setting at our border. Wide open, unprotected.
If you want to fix the problem you exact tariffs on goods shipped from Mexico, or instead you should…crickets. Same with tariffs on Chinese goods to stop theft of IP, instead we should…crickets. I am so tired of pundits exclaiming how hurtful the tariffs are; but never, ever offer a better solution. It becomes obvious who is paying them.
geoffgo,
Given the tools he has to work with, President Trump and team are doing a remarkable job. God has already blessed them all with the confidence to do what is right for America.
It’s time for The People to do their part. Gonna be a great INDEPENDENCE DAY!!!
The only permanent solution is to repair the root cause of all this ‘expropriation’ of wealth in the first place. And that is entirely up to The People, the true ‘sovereign’ in this constitutional Republic. Presidents are temporary. The People are permanent.
