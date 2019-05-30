Devin Nunes Discusses Robert Mueller’s National Impeachment Address…

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Representative Devin Nunes responds to Robert Mueller’s national impeachment address:
.
It sure would be great if someone, anyone, could get Robert Mueller to publicly testify and face questioning… Unfortunately the UniParty rules the swamp.
Jekyl /Hyde.
It begins.
BARR aka “Robert Johnson” says obama lackeys are not traitors
It was only a matter of time…
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/446273-barr-says-he-doesnt-think-obama-era-justice-officials-committed
Why did you post this as the first post in an unrelated topic?
Because it’s related.
I think you’re a very negative person, and I find it strange that you’re choosing to post attacking the Attorney General, who so far has done a great job and is actually trying to get to the bottom of this. The only people I see attacking the AG right now are the liberals.
I agree with boomerbeth…why is Barr commenting prematurely on a national news show that he doesn’t think its treason? Why not say..”I don’t want to prejudge anything until all the facts are in.” Instead he sounded like a defense attorney for these scum. I’ve lost respect for Barr after seeing this interview. I don’t think anyone is going to be held accountable.
Take a look at the US code definition of treason and you’ll understand his response.
Midnight shift of the drive by trolls who are here to spread their negative BS. Same group who used to work for Cruz, Bannon, etc. Just folks determined to separate us from PDJT by making us think that PDJT has let us down.
I wouldn’t say they’re necessarily trolls. After what we’ve seen happen …I guess I should say what hasn’t happened…it’s logical to be wary that any of the DC corrupt will ever pay for their crimes.
Maybe Barr will step up and see that the crooks are treated like any of us would be…but that is unknown at this point.
That is a disturbing statement. I am not feeling positive that any of the traitors will be indicted.
Try reading the article.
You will find. I hope, a different meaning, and more substance in it, than did boombeth.
The federal law is very technical and there are specific elements for each crime in the United States Criminal Code. The elements for the crime of treason 18 USC 2381: Levy war against the United States or give aid and comfort to the enemy. Both must be during TIME OF WAR! The war must be declared! So, AG Barr is technically correct as he must be, however, for most Americans the accusation of treason rings true and there are plenty of criminal charges that would apply. There have only been 40 individuals charged with treason since 1789.
Barr continues to be the adult in the room.
That doesn’t bode well for the treasonous rats.
Here’s the dictionary version.
“1 : the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes allegiance or to kill or personally injure the sovereign or the sovereign’s family
2 : the betrayal of a trust : TREACHERY”
Barr speaks to us in the language of the law, POTUS speaks to us in the language of Merriam-Webster, except he does it bigly.
Barr said that these “traitors” (my word) have convinced themselves that what they are doing is in the “higher interest” and the “better good” for all of us… But they don’t get to decide what is better for all of us… That is ridiculously arrogant and presumptuous… Especially when, as AG Barr says, what they are trying to pull off is “antithetical to the democratic system we have”…. Is he being soft by not calling it “treason”?… My money is still on Barr… So far… And it really doesn’t matter what I think — because PDJT has bet the farm on him. So I’m just along for the ride.
Would “seditious conspiracy” apply”?
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2384
Thank you.
Seditious Conspiracy is the word that everyone should be using.
I *hate* the term ‘Treason’ because it’s a legal term of art that people tend to throw out there without knowing its full meaning.
With that said, if any of the SpyGate conspirators received aid in their plans from any hostile foreign governments, then ‘Treason’ *may* apply but I think Sedition would be easier to prove in court.
@ California Joe, if the “New World Order” totalitarians who have infiltrated all levels of our government and destroyed the USA from within aren’t traitors, then I don’t know who is.
Open borders, hijacked elections, Constitutional crises and a ‘War on Terror’ declared by President Bush all fit the definition of TREASON I would reckon.
Conspiring with foreign entities hostile to our Constitutional Republic, to forcefully *remove* our duly elected president, IS a hanging crime.
“[S]ometimes people can convince themselves that what they’re doing is in the higher interest, the better good.”
Yes Mr. Barr. I’m quite sure that Mao Tse Tung, by executing millions of Chinese dissidents who wanted more freedoms, thought he was doing something for the better good.
I’m sure Josef Stalin, who executed millions of Russians who didn’t like communism, though he was doing something for the better good.
I’m sure Adolf Hiltler, by gassing and incinerating 6 million Jewish citizens Europe, thought he was doing something for the better good.
And I’m sure that Ozero, Yates, Rice, Comey, Brennan, McCabe, Strzok, Ohr & Ohr, and all the other coup conspirators thought that by setting up and framing Donald Trump and several of his campaign associates, and pressuring a properly and lawfully elected DJT to resign the presidency under false accusations, thought they were doing something for the better good.
All totalitarian despots think they represent the “better good” for the people they bully into submission or murder. The despots always think the end goals justify whatever sort of means they choose to use.
This doesn’t boost my hope that Barr will clean up the FBI or the DOJ. Maybe it’s out of context. We shall see.
How can you make all these points, but miss that Barr was making the exact same point?
I read the entire Hill article but only copied the sentence. The Hill article did not provide the entire interview – that is to be aired tomorrow morning on CBS.
Barr also added, “They don’t realize that what they’re doing is really antithetical to the democratic system that we have.” Well good golly Miss Molly. If “antithetical to the democratic system” is as harsh as he feels about the coup, then we may be over expecting….
But I’m definitely willing to allow that these quotes may well have been lifted out of the interview to form a Leftwing-biased narrative that doesn’t actually reflect AG Barr’s ultimate intentions to clean up the FBI / DOJ corruption. I sure hope so. He seems like a good man with a keen sense for the law.
Yup.
“convince themselves” = rationalization, which in my view tends to be mutually exclusive with a penitent heart.
I believe it is out of context. A Treeper from another thread had the full quote. And, I don’t remember which post or which Treeper.
“Sometimes people can convince themselves that what they’re doing is in the higher interest, the better good. They don’t realize that what they’re doing is really antithetical to the democratic system that we have.”
I also said in a different post that I THINK Barr is being very careful and deliberate in his choice of words and phraseology. It’s important to not “jump to conclusions”, even if he already knows what the conclusion is.
Thank you, mr. piddles.
Funny… Barr’s comments didn’t conjure up thoughts of Mao Tse Tung, Stalin or Hitler for me… I took it that Barr was saying that in heated situations, otherwise fairly-normal people can get really warped views that, in their minds, justify doing illegal things (a tad shy of killing 6 million people). Bad things that are antithetical to our democratic system. Hearing that from the AG is fairly ominous to me if I’m one of the people to whom Barr is referring. Perhaps you would prefer that Barr would go all “they are Hitler” like the Democrats do on our President? I’d rather Barr speak like an Attorney General.
Fake news, of the kind most heavily favored by The Hill.
CBS: “You don’t think they [the Obama administration] committed treason?”
Barr: “Not as a legal matter.”
Legally, treason is declaring war on the US or providing aid and comfort to the enemy. Attempting to institute permanent single party control through manufactured evidence and abuse of power is not treason, legally speaking. It is a variety of other serious crimes. Making any effort to undermine democracy illegal would be a very bad idea. Just look at all the accusations of Trump doing just that, often by the people who undermined democracy to try to institute permanent single party control. It’s as nebulous as “conspiracy to the defraud the US.” A charge I would very much like to see leveled against them if they vote to hold Barr in inherent contempt of Congress.
Barr is a lawyer and thinks athrough the elements of a crime.
If one is missing, in the case of treason, war is a missing element, not crime.
The post is a nothing burger.
…”as a legal matter”. Charges of treason and executions were always hyperbolic as a legal matter. Yes. I’m aware PDT engaged in it too.
Mueller is the one that took the uranium to Russia for Hillary.
He’s dirty from Jump Street.
You should research the Mueller/uranium story. It’s not what you’ve been led to believe…although it is odd the the Director of the FBI was chosen as the courier.
He took it there. That’s what I know. Odd? It’s like way over in Strangeville.
Well what it was and why it was given to Russia is pertinent.
Mueller brought over a sample of highly enriched Russian uranium from that captured in the bust of a smuggling ring. It had no relationship to the American Uranium that the Obama Administration allowed the Russians to “buy” that Hillary was exceedingly well compensated for her pivotal role in effectuating.
Mueller was FBI Director and complicit in allowing a rapid CIFIUS approval of the deal. Crooked as Hell, a Traitor, but citing a non-crime as evidence of his perfidy serves only Mueller and the Cabal by diluting the credibility of the charges, and of those pressing them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Mueller’s FBI failed to disclose to CIFIUS all the ILLEGAL BS (blackmail, extortion) the Russian were pulling setting up the U1 business deals here. Once a Hillary hack, always a Hillary hack.
Mueller always has been and still is as dirty as they get. And yet he’s the special prosecutor. Washington DC is an upside down alternate universe.
Thanks to Devin Nunes who is extremely frustrated with all the corruption ongoing for years.
October 19, 2017
How Much Did Mueller and Rosenstein Know about Uranium One?
By Daniel John Sobieski
“Back in July, I called for a criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s collusion with Russia to turn over control of 20 percent of our uranium supplies to Russian interests in return for some $145 million in donation to the Clinton Foundation.
Now it turns out that there was one, an FBI investigation dating back to 2009, with current Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller up to their eyeballs in covering up evidence of Hillary’s collusion, bordering on treason, with Vladimir Putin’s Russia:”
Read more: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/10/how_much_did_mueller_and_rosenstein_know_about_uranium_one.html#ixzz5pTMgd83b
Thank you for that info! I wish we knew how they get away with this.
Mueller’s mini Presser was just like the Comey presser when he laid out all the wrong doing of Crooked. Almost identical. Coincidence? Doubt that.
Except Comey mentioned crimes. Mueller had no crimes to detail
Exactly the difference, oldumb… Comey mentioned many crimes that I’ve seen many people fired for — and some prosecuted for…. And, for the record, “intent” was irrelevant in all cases…
Mueller is a coward. He won’t face Nunes, and he sure as hell won’t face Jim Jordan. He can’t testify to congress because only 75% of the questions would be softballs and he’s afraid of that.
He can’t take press questions, because only 95% of the press would throw him softball questions.
This guy is the epitome of a deep state spook who does evil and thinks he’s above the law. Hell is reserved for people like this. He knows he’s destroying lives with lies and yet he does it anyways.
He’s destroying a country (ours), and the future of all our children and grandchildren who are current, innocent citizens of the USA. If Mueller and his cohorts have continued success in destroying rule of law, our rights and civil liberties, and this sitting President….ALL the innocents who call our country “home” will have a devastating future as future slaves of elitist/globalist rulers.
Riley,
Which is EXACTLY their goal. Destroy the country. Whether they destroy it through establishing a permanent one party rule, or through sewing such discord that we get CW2, the country, as a Republic, is destroyed.
And THAT is their goal. Mueller was Comeys mentor, and Comey is a conmie. Whats that make Mueller?
That makes Mueller a zajeban comunista.
Here’s what I’ve come to believe: Nadler and the Dems were getting loud about making Mueller testify and Mueller said no. They didn’t stop insisting and then proposed a closed door hearing. Mueller knew he wouldn’t be able to withstand that either (Let’s face it. The guy is feeble, he doesn’t have a good grasp of the material and he basically napped while Weismann ran the show).
In order to shut them up, Mueller agreed to go out for the “presser,” say something that would stoke the impeachment flame and then exit without having to worry about testifying. When Nadler stepped up to the mike after Mueller, he said that they don’t need Mueller to testify any more.
Sean Hannity is the worst interviewer in the universe. Why does he refuse to let anyone finish a thought before the forces them to give an affirmation of a self evident statement?
LikeLiked by 6 people
If he ever realized that, and stopped interrupting, he’d be rewarded with even higher ratings.
Again, I like Sean. He’s a patriot and has done a lot of good these last several years.
They all do it on Fox.
When Bongino hosted last Friday (the day PDJT told Barr to declassify whatever he wants), it was like a breath of fresh air! Bongino didn’t interrupt people when they were making a point. The only thing Dan did was make a comment or two to clarify to the audience if he thought we needed it.
True. Time slots, advertisers, whatnot. But Hannity…
Uncontrollable Ego.
Pure and simple.
It’s painful, no doubt… But Hannity provides an extraordinarily valuable service… One that no-one else quite provides (though some have similar value)… Why doesn’t his agent, or FOX execs, or his wife, or a friend, tell him to relax and knock it off? If he adjusted 20% he’d be the best in the business. But, until something changes, that 20% is tough to take.
Laura Ingraham is doing that as well. It drives me insane one right after the other, two hours of interruptions is annoying as hell. Laura can get worse, she won’t let the other person talk, even if they sit right across from her. Sometimes I would like to b….slap her.
I’m glad Nunes is careful to note that Barr said that, in front of witnesses with Mueller on the speakerphone, he asked Mueller three times about the OLC guidance, and each time, Mueller said no, it wasn’t an issue.
IMHO this was the most revealing interview Nunes has ever given. I’m going to rewatch it several times. Wow it’s tough to take it all in.
SD:
“It sure would be great if someone, anyone, could get Robert Mueller to publicly testify and face questioning… Unfortunately the UniParty rules the swamp.”
SD consistently calls the situation like he sees it, good or bad. Perhaps the swamp is “Too deep to drain?” as he stated in the headline of one of his articles posted on 5/29.
If the President had the support of his party, what a glorious administration it would be.
If only the Republicans had a majority in the House is Senate to compel testimony via subpoena.
Alls I know is that Senator Lindsey Graham has the President’s back and he will bend over backwards to do whatever it takes to help the President.
Unfortunately, Lindsay is merely a Senator from South Carolina and his party, the Republicans, have a minority, and no subpoena power in the House of Representatives.
Poor Lindsay.
If the President IS impeached I’ll lay you dollars to donuts that his defense team for the Senate trial WILL subpoena Mr. Mueller. I don’t think that’s the kind of subpoena that you can duck either.
I agree, and the questioning would be lengthy, brutal, and personally damning for Mueller.
Fortunately for him and his deep state cohorts, he is safe from testifying before Congress since Graham gave him cover by saying “The case is closed.”
This Mueller standup comedy will die after this Sunday shows. Next week no one remembers Mueller or something else will happen. Mueller should not come in front of camera or any hearings otherwise it gives something to fake msm and dims. Time for Barr show now if it’s real.
Nunes said Ohr, and Weisman and another lawyer wereclooking at dossier in Aug. 2016, and “Nobody asked where did this come from?”, incredulously.
I want to see the classified briefings that Brennan, Comey and McCabe gave to the Gang of eight declassified.
So we can know,what they were told, and when.
WHY didn’t McConnell and Ryan as well as rest of gang of eight, say WHOA!
THEY are,SUPPOSED to be the final “Civilian” backstop to the I.C.
Thats WHY they GET “Gang of 8 briefings!
And so, WHAT did each of the G of 8 KNOW, and WHEN did they KNOW it?
Did they get different briefings? We assume Nunes got a different briefing, but until its declassified, none of them can talk about it. And, its the,I.C., or now BARR, that decides if it gets declassified.
Only then can Mitch and Ryan try to answer, and the rest as,well, of coarse.
If THAT; Briefings given to the gang if eight regarding crossfire hurricane, etc.
need to be ON the list, if they aren’t already in a bucket.
I understand the frustration with Mueller not being held to account because his investigation was a political sham. However, it really is the best approach to move on from the Mueller investigation for two reasons: 1) In the end, he did clear the Trump campaign of collusion and so he flat out did not deliver the goods the Democrats were hoping for and 2) the Mueller investigation was merely an extension of the really egregious actions, which was the spying by US intelligence and law enforcement on the Trump campaign and all of the myriad abuses associated with that. That is where all of the focus should be. If Mueller goes before congress, then the attention will be focused on whether or not Trump obstructed justice which is a distraction Democrats would gladly use to avoid discussing the real crimes that took place.
Let’s keep sight of the big picture instead of getting caught in the outrage trap.
Mueller failed in his primary assignment;
He was told “get Trump to fire you. The Saturday nite massacre trap. The Obstruction trap. Apply for FBI director, and record him asking you “If I give you the job, will you put an end to this Russia crap, so I can get on with governing?”
Mueller was UNABLE to spring either version of the Obstruction trap, nor the Perjury trap. He failed to come up with something that would give RepubliCONS excuse to vote for Impeachment.
Nancy is on third, and Mitch is coach waving her off, from trying to steal home.
Mueller/Weisman failed.
“Apply for FBI director”
I heard earlier tonight that according to Steve Bannon Mueller DID NOT come to the White House to be interviewed.
https://www.factcheck.org/2019/04/debunking-muellers-conflicts/
“In an interview with investigators, “Bannon recalled that the White House had invited Mueller to speak to the President to offer a perspective on the institution of the FBI. Bannon said that, although the White House thought about beseeching Mueller to become Director again, he did not come in looking for the job.”
In other words, Bannon says Mueller did not come to the White House for a job interview. And it was the White House, not Mueller, that was considering wooing Mueller into taking the job.”
LLLOTTTSSSS of interesting tidbits in there.
Who “in the White House” invited Mueller to “swing by” to “chit-chat about the FBI”?
And what exactly was discussed, if it was not an interview?
“We reached out to Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel, for more details about what actually took place at the meeting, whether it was an interview, and whether Mueller was seeking the director job. “We’ll decline comment beyond the report,” Carr said.”
No comment, indeed.
Not to mention: “the White House thought about beseeching Mueller to become Director again”
Ah yes. Excellent choice, “White House”. Just the right guy for the coverup… er… I mean job.
Who is this? Priebus? SD’s favorite snake Don McGahn?
Your quoting fact check which is quoting the Mueller report which is paraphrasing Bannon’s testimony. Is there any reason to believe Mueller over the President or that Bannon was even in the room during Muellers interview?
Federal criminal law is very technical and there are specific elements for each crime in the United States Criminal Code. The elements for the crime of treason 18 USC 2381: Levy war against the United States or give aid and comfort to the enemy. Both must be during TIME OF WAR and the war must be declared! So, AG Barr is technically correct as he must be, however, for most Americans the accusation of treason rings true and there are plenty of criminal charges that would apply. There have only been 40 individuals charged with treason since 1789.
The Comey bit about Misfud being Russian is very interesting. More signs the alliance is crumbling as that seems like a warning shot to Brennan. Perhaps a few relavant couple of dates:
March 9: Mike Rogers blows the whistle on the Brennan political spy op. Surely Brennan is a reasonable guy and can be expected to react well to this right?
March 14: Brennan goes to Moscow. Also Misfud is introduced to Pap.
Makes me really wonder what Comey is suggesting by saying that…
Hmmmm, how ya doin?
IMHO, Comey has been doing nothing BUT firing “warning shots” from day one.
His leaking his classified “contemporaneous self-serving memo’s”, to trigger an S.C. appointment had to have Obama, Brennan, and all the rest thinking “HOLD it! What OTHER such memos does he have, memorialising conversations with ME?”
A shot across the bow, a veiled threat.
Protect me, or I’ll NAIL you.
His ‘letting out’ about the Lynch phone call to NYPD, wasn’t JUST an attack on Lynch, it was a ,….demonstration. An example, or sample. SEE what I can do, and I’ve got MORE, on ALL of you.
“I will argue what I was doing was legal, because the POTUS and AG and CIA directors National Security advisor ALL signed off on it.
We have all wondered at his publicity tour, but THIS is what he has been doing, and why he is confident he won’t be touched.
McCabe too.
Mifsud the Russian agent. Same Mifsud who taught at Link Campus University in Rome.
Here’s a link to a place called Conservapedia featuring a little bio on Mifsud. IF this guy was a Russian asset a whole lot of Western Intelligence types are so skrood.
https://www.conservapedia.com/Joseph_Mifsud
After learning of the scope and depth of the spying capabilities developed by the government, and how extensively those powers were apparently abused for years – I’m beginning to believe that it isn’t only (or perhaps even primarily) greed and lust that holds the Uniparty together. Fear of exposure may rule the day, and blackmail might be the coin of the Deep State’s realm. Looking back at actions which were inexplicable at the time, too obvious to sensibly have been motivated by corruption – these events fit better into a fear-driven framework. Mueller was in charge when the illegal surveillance was first noted, he likely has blackmail material on many in Congress and ties to many dirty operatives.
Is it possible for Barr to have the balls to bury Mueller, to sacrifice him, in order to make the biggest statement this DOJ can make in 242 years? Does he know how important this is, he can not capitulate.
I agree with the AG, at least at this point I don’t believe it is Treason. Maybe Sedition. We’ll have to wait and see what actually started this witch-hunt and how many laws were broken in the process. We know there were numerous leaks of classified information some were more serious than others. There were unmaskings and leaks of Americans names. Lots of law breaking, hopefully AG Barr can get to the bottom of it. God Speed sir.
Ut Oh. Nunes comments tonight was not a good sign for us Treepers. You guys should listen to the questions Sean asks of Nunes and the questions Nunes never answers. This is about the 3rd time it has happened.
It was sad to hear the part about Barr’s comments today. The AG pretty well said that HE did not believe it was treason but they were just over eager to do a good job and over did some stuff… lol lol lol…what’s going to happen….clue…is Hiliary in jail….did I see Mcabe on the news today with his book….uh, how about Comey, err Brennan…
Why all these DOJ and FBI guys were just over zealous and had the U. S. best interest at heart…just misguided at best and how could we penalize them for that. Why we wish everyone would be zealous to do what is right. Just look, ALL the Democrats are doing it.
Sorry Treepers it doesn’t look like this is going to be a soft landing for you.
One other thing, just because some Treepers see the writing on the wall ahead of time please refrain from calling them trolls….
Trust me, this is a hard pill to swallow. It doesn’t matter how much is revealed nothing is going to happen. I’m afraid it’s looking less and less likely Barr will have the will to prosecute anyone.
2 years for me down the drain.
DimWitcrats will take the Mueller impeachment worm on the hook whole, egged on by Chinese overlords and SwineStreet rent seekers championed by Donahue.
Trump will use this to repopulate the house in 2020 with RepubliRats. Immigration reform won’t matter though after Mexico too late puts a tourniquet on the border. Trump, however will have scared the car manufacturers back to the US just in case another dust up happens.
China will not recover either as businesses won’t risk all their eggs in that basket again as the Chinese are too smart by half with too many duplicitous games and past lies. Plus many of those businesses will have also moved back to the US.
No. Globalists have been too stupid. Kushner will be at the Bilderberg Globalist rent seeker meet up to do the real negotiations. Can’t trust those bloodsucking vampires though. Trump must have an angle to deal with them, sunlight is beautiful.
Washington corruption is the swamps downfall. It leads them to idiocy.
