MAGAnomics – Consumer Confidence Jumps in May – Main Street Defies Wall St…

Despite the professional doomsayer predictions from the professional financial class of Wall Street investment punditry, Main Street is upbeat and consumer confidence is strong.
“Consumer Confidence posted another gain in May and is now back to levels seen last Fall when the Index was hovering near 18-year highs,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “The increase in the Present Situation Index was driven primarily by employment gains.
Consumers expect the economy to continue growing at a solid pace in the short-term, and despite weak retail sales in April, these high levels of confidence suggest no significant pullback in consumer spending in the months ahead.” (more)
Never is the disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street more visible than in the predictions -vs- reality for the growing/strengthening American middle-class.
The professional financial punditry can’t explain it. Flummoxed academics run around bumping into walls amid economic numbers that continue to defy expectations. All caused by a simple return to common sense ‘America First’ MAGAnomics.
Low unemployment (3.6%); wages growing (+3.2%); inflation stable (1.6%). These measures all have a cumulative impact on paycheck-to-paycheck Americans. Prices for durable goods are stable and wage growth is exceeding inflation. That means more disposable income in the middle-class…DUH. Which, when combined with the increased pay from lower middle-class tax rates, is exactly the intended outcome of MAGAnomics.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Consumer confidence jumped in May as households grew more upbeat about the labor market, suggesting the economy remained on solid ground despite signs that activity was slowing after being temporarily boosted by exports and a build-up of inventories.
The surge in confidence reported by the Conference Board on Tuesday came despite an escalation in tensions in the 10-month trade war between the United States and China, which sparked a sharp sell-off on Wall Street. It mirrors strength exhibited by another sentiment surveys in the middle of this month. (more)
If the FED lowered interest rates where they should be given inflation, the economy with go into WARP 8
LikeLiked by 3 people
MAGA Baby!!! Love it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are the two trains beginning to move back together? Seems like more and more Wall Streeters are seeing the differences between them and that Main St is a good place to make money. Still a ways to go, I know.
LikeLike
LikeLike
As usual for Drudge,I wish Sundance would not use their click bait headlines.
LikeLike
Two things I do not understand:
1). Why Obama entered into the Iran agreement including giving them pallets of dollars. What was this to accomplish?
2). Why with huge budget deficits, full employment, very low interest rates including negative rates in many places, is it not overheating the economy? What is different now than at all times in the past?
LikeLike
I f you asked the question,you should have the answer,seeing as you stat this a fact,
“including negative rates in many places”
LikeLike
Item 1: Related directly to some sort of deal involving the Clinton administration, after she won. Plus, do not discount one of Obama’s puppet masters was Iranian.
Item 2: The President has sent 3 balanced budget proposals to the congress, 2 while the Republicans held the House and ZERO was done or even attempted to implement them. They were dismissed by Ryan and McConnell as really good proposals but NOT POLITICALLY FEASIBLE. This budgets included very few if any “cuts” to benefits bit did eliminate allot of duplication and waste, as well as aligned spending with revenues. Congress for the past 19 years has intentionally proposed and executed spending plans far beyond recognized revenues. Even the so called “sequestration” was only executed against DoD for 8 years as none of the other parts of the government was held accountable for violating this agreement. Bottom line, neither party in Congress wants to control spending. Even when the President tried NOT to spend money, Congress took him to court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imapop — President Obama, a socialist, favored the Shia – socialist system of Iran rather than the Sunni – oligarchic system of Saudi Arabia and its allies.
Regarding the US economy, Sundance has explained that our economy is recovering from a number of structural brakes — e.g. stifling taxation, stifling regulation and manipulated market prices for everything from lemons to natural gas. As a result, we are experiencing a surge in productivity. Factories once operating at 30% are now running at 90% and can afford to pay employees a lot more per hour.
Then again, government un-employment statistics are totally fake, since these measure only those receiving un-employment payments and not the nearly 90 million out-of-work Americans all across fly-over-country. There are huge reservoirs of once middle class people anxious to work and, consequently, capable of absorbing additional production when they begin to receive regular paychecks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What does “ increased pay from lower middle-class tax rates” mean? Does that mean lower middle class is paying more in taxes? Or lower middle class is making bigger paychecks but paying less in taxes? I’m pretty sure middle America saved all around in taxes federally but I found that sentence a little confusing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Note the hyphen: “Lower” modifies “tax rates as does “middle-class.”
Lower-middle-class with two hyphens would make one adjective modifying “tax rates.”
A comma after “lower” would have clarified things more, but some editors would be against it. (I would not be against ut!) 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…it” (not “ut”)
A preview button or edit feature to fix misspellings here at The Treehouse would be nice! I suppose it will not be happening! 🙂
LikeLike
Thanks Ausonius, I can’t speak to the comma situation but that sentence makes sense now 😇
LikeLiked by 1 person