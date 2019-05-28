Home Safe From Japan – Marine One Landing…

Excellent video of President Trump and First Lady Melania returning to the White House following a three-day state visit in Japan. The video is even better if you play “Ride of the Valkyries” in the background:
Advertisements
Excellent video of President Trump and First Lady Melania returning to the White House following a three-day state visit in Japan. The video is even better if you play “Ride of the Valkyries” in the background:
God brought them back safely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen !
LikeLike
Did Mulvaney go to Japan with him, or did he just catch the ride back to the White House for some meeting time?
LikeLike
“The president then headed to a reception with more than two dozen Japanese business leaders at the U.S. ambassador’s residence. Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were expected to be among those at the gathering Saturday evening.” [From The Hill, 05/25/19 ~ Trump arrives in Japan to kick off 4-day state visit.]
LikeLike
Home safe, I will sleep well tonight!
LikeLike
Greetings back to the White House, Mr. President and Mrs. Trump, where within 60 seconds of stepping onto the green grass the gaggle of hopelessly leftwing based morons masquerading as reporters scream stupid questions at you when they think you’re within earshot.
Ah, it’s good to be home.
LikeLike