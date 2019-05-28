Home Safe From Japan – Marine One Landing…

Posted on May 28, 2019 by

Excellent video of President Trump and First Lady Melania returning to the White House following a three-day state visit in Japan.   The video is even better if you play “Ride of the Valkyries” in the background:

6 Responses to Home Safe From Japan – Marine One Landing…

  1. The Devilbat says:
    May 28, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    God brought them back safely.

  2. TFred says:
    May 28, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Did Mulvaney go to Japan with him, or did he just catch the ride back to the White House for some meeting time?

    • GGHD says:
      May 28, 2019 at 7:05 pm

      “The president then headed to a reception with more than two dozen Japanese business leaders at the U.S. ambassador’s residence. Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were expected to be among those at the gathering Saturday evening.” [From The Hill, 05/25/19 ~ Trump arrives in Japan to kick off 4-day state visit.]

  3. patiosurvivor says:
    May 28, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Home safe, I will sleep well tonight!

  4. GB Bari says:
    May 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Greetings back to the White House, Mr. President and Mrs. Trump, where within 60 seconds of stepping onto the green grass the gaggle of hopelessly leftwing based morons masquerading as reporters scream stupid questions at you when they think you’re within earshot.

    Ah, it’s good to be home.

