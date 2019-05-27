Day #3 Schedule – President Trump State Visit to Japan….

Tokyo Japan is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern timezone. As a result, much of the diplomatic activity for the final day of the state visit happens in the late night hours.
Today is the final day of the official visit which included the first state visit hosted by the Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to celebrate the new imperial era of “Reiwa”.
The visit has been a resounding success for Japan and the United States of America.
Today, the President and First Lady will honor the military. Specifically and purposefully the President will showcase the strategic U.S-Japan military alliance, and deliver remarks to commemorate Memorial Day. At the conclusion of events the President and First Lady will bid farewell to our good friends in Japan.
9:15am (Tokyo) / 8:15pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Farewell Call with Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress, Tokyo, Japan
9:35am (Tokyo) / 8:35pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Palace Hotel en route to the Hardy Barracks Landing Zone, Tokyo, Japan
9:45am (Tokyo) / 8:45pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Hardy Barracks Landing Zone, Tokyo, Japan
9:55am (Tokyo) / 8:55pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Hardy Barracks Landing Zone en route to JS Kaga Landing Zone, Tokyo, Japan [JS Kaga (DDH-184) is a helicopter carrier (officially classified by Japan as a helicopter destroyer) and the second constructed ship in the Izumo class of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF)]
10:20am (Tokyo) / 9:20pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at JS Kaga Landing Zone, JS Kaga
10:20am (Tokyo) / 9:20pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY visit JS Kaga with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, JS Kaga
10:45am (Tokyo) / 9:45pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart JS Kaga Landing Zone en route to USS WASP Landing Zone
10:55am (Tokyo) / 9:55pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at USS WASP Landing Zone, USS WASP [USS Wasp (LHD-1) is a United States Navy multipurpose amphibious assault ship, and the lead ship of her class.]
11:00am (Tokyo) / 10:00pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Memorial Day address to the troops aboard USS WASP, USS WASP [Likely Broadcast Live]
12:05pm (Tokyo) / 11:05pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart USS WASP Landing Zone en route to Haneda Airport, USS WASP
12:20pm (Tokyo) / 11:20pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan
12:30pm (Tokyo) / 11:30pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Tokyo, Japan, en route to Washington, D.C., Tokyo, Japan
2:15pm (Tuesday, U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Andrews
2:25pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House, Joint Base Andrews
2:35pm (U.S. EDT) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House, South Lawn
~ Japan State Visit Concluded ~
I will say without reservation, the bond between both nations has grown closer than ever before in our history. President Trump and Prime Minister Abe have also expressed a very visible geopolitical and strategic economic alliance.
The nature of the Trump-Abe engagement over the past several days extends far beyond trade and regional politics. Through deliberate and open messaging each nation has affirmed the principles of sovereign respect, the value of freedom, and a purposeful Indo-Pacific alliance. The entire region was paying close attention. This is big stuff.
This was a very consequential visit for the region.
Without directly noting the purpose of confronting communist China, the joint-alliance message was very clear. Remarkable things will begin happening as a result of this purposeful strategy; and by extension the Southeast Asia region of allies will benefit.
This commitment to joint values, including trade and commerce, will enhance the scale of respectful influence; and a successful outcome will produce prosperity in Japan and in the United States.
Noting the elevation of “Meetings with Prime Minister Abe” to 1st mention.
He didn’t win my state but I’m sure glad he’s my president
You left out the important thing ,what state.Now are you going to help with changing that.
Considering what happened to Pearl Harbor, it is a great move forward with our President making the connection we need with Japan and especially to be invited by the new emperor and spouse. Enemies don’t always have to remain enemies and that helps to make the world a better place for millions. Trump has the attitude, skills, and ability to make friends elsewhere in spite of negativity by our hired employees in Congress and the evils via the intelligence agencies and fake news, and he also has the military who see him as a great and friendly leader who takes time to visit them and thank them. He is an outstanding leader for America and the world as we see many changes just happened in some countries who want a different governance after suffering under a not so nice governance. He reminds me of the apostles sent out to spread the Word of Jesus and see it spread and take root.
Very pleased with our President’s and First Lady’s representation in Japan.
I hope to soon read details of the new trade (and other) agreements between the U.S. and Japan and how that may expand into the ASEAN group. Also curious as to how the remaining TPP alliance is affected by new U.S. agreements. (If this has been previously covered I missed it.)
Thank you Sundance for your top rate coverage of the visit.
I am concerned about the TPP, too, GB! To my knowledge, only two of the 11 countries that signed that agreement have ratified it – Japan and New Zealand
I was hoping that would have been announced yesterday but have not seen nothing about it as well.
Amazing what PDT is accomplishing worldwide. Join in the fun or be left holding the bag. PDT knows how to do win-win deals and refuses to do bad deals.
Thanks for the fine work on this Memorial Day
Whitehouse.gov has the event on the USS WASP listed as live at 10pm eastern. Should be a fitting end to this wonderful trip.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/
Thanks, ALEX!
There was some hype as to strategic and powerful announcements during this visit…when do we think the Bi-Lat will be announced? I was hoping that would be the fireworks at the end…
Abe asked POTUS to wail until after mid July, when Japan has elections. He is hoping for a stronger governing body to pass trade deals more easily.
My guess is that they have a rough outline ready to go.
Japan’s transformation is in stark contrast with the recent outcomes of “nation building”. It’s quite remarkable that although not European, the Japanese have completely taken to Western institutions, without looking back and without losing themselves in the process.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, a truly remarkable contradiction between the openness and closeness of two Asian Imperialist societies, Japan and China. How absolutely treacherous the course China chose.
Trump’s list of objectives:
1. Agreement on more balanced trade with Japan. CHECK
2. Secure more Japanese investment in America. CHECK
3. Meet with and extend warm friendship with Emperor Naruhito and his wife. CHECK
4. Attend state dinner, embrace honored position of ‘first’ with Japan. CHECK
5. Round of golf with Abe. CHECK
6. Agree on Abe’s consultation with Kim Jong-un. CHECK
7. Meet with families of abductees of N. Korea. CHECK
8. Majorly enhance Japan’s airforce with 105 brand spanking new F-35 Lightning II’s. CHECK
Quite a successful business trip by any measure.
Attend sumo wresting championship match and present U.S.President’s trophy to winner!
…the entire region was paying close attention… I can confirm this. It is non-stop, wall-to-wall, back-to-back Trump-Abe news where I am. Analysis after analysis…with trade, allies, alliances making headlines.
LikeLiked by 1 person