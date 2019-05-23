President Trump Delivers Remarks on Supporting Farmers and Ranchers – 3:15pm EDT Livestream…

Posted on May 23, 2019 by

President Trump is holding a White House event to support Farmers and Ranchers and announce a transitionary aid package to help during the restructuring of the global supply chain and a reset in U.S-China engagement. Anticipated start time 3:15pm EDT.

White House LivestreamFox News LivestreamFox Business Livestream

Advertisements
This entry was posted in ASEAN, China, Donald Trump, Economy, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

70 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks on Supporting Farmers and Ranchers – 3:15pm EDT Livestream…

  1. myrightpenguin says:
    May 23, 2019 at 3:25 pm

    As this is coming from the Commodity Credit Corporation fund it does not require Congress, and of course that’s all that is required in avoiding Congress while the real funding will be via. the tariffs.

    Big AG will be in fits.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Steven Edwards says:
      May 23, 2019 at 4:35 pm

      I don’t see how this is a good thing. More Executive power just means that the next person in there will be able to stack it and manipulate it to suit their own ends like the argument that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was unaccountable.

      Article One and its legislative and oversight roles exist for a reason.

      Like

      Reply
      • myrightpenguin says:
        May 23, 2019 at 4:39 pm

        The Commodity Credit Corporation fund is not new executive power. It is executive power that has been in place for many decades.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • JG3 says:
        May 23, 2019 at 5:11 pm

        We’ve being playing that loosing game for too long! Fix it, now. or Loose it, now!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • myrightpenguin says:
          May 23, 2019 at 5:21 pm

          That response by “Steven Edwards” was so pedestrian that it tends to help confirm to me why we often get odd comments at the top of comment threads. Don’t get in first with cr*p, so tag what was first with cr*p.

          Like

          Reply
          • Dutchman says:
            May 23, 2019 at 5:47 pm

            Myright;
            Fanatacism consits of redoubling your effort, while forgetting your aim.

            Fanatics tend to see every isdue through one lens, and discard anything that doesn’t conform to that view.

            You have deficit “hawks”, for instance. Seems like every issue, the arguement is less spending, cut the governments allowance.

            Tempting arguement, gets votes but no one, even Reagan has successfully turned the promise into reality, although it HAS ‘bought’ a LOT of votes.

            As pointed out, this program has been in place a long time, might as well USE it. Using the tariff $ to give farmers some relief, so OUR food production capacity is not adversely affected by the “trade reset” with China seems reasonable to me.

            In this second meeting with Nancy/Schumer, PDJT was ‘supposed’to tell HOW he intended to FINANCE the 2 trillion in infrastructure.

            I have speculated he was going to say “China will pay for it, either through tariffs, or a new trade agreement, that eliminates the trade deficit with China.

            Pelosi thought she was ‘skunking’PDJT when, after first meeting she said he agreed to up to 2 trillion, and HE agreed he would come up with funding plan.

            The tarifs, if they continue to bring in 100’s of Billions will, over time and along with increased revenue from increased employment, corporate taxs from new plants, $ repatriated over 10 years equal 2 trillion, easily.

            Similarly, if CHINA were to reach an enforceable agreement to eliminate trade deficit, that would yield similar $.

            “Drat you, Bush, er,…whats his,…oh, yeah,..TRUMP!”

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • James Carpenter says:
        May 23, 2019 at 5:47 pm

        The “pen and a phone” weren’t exaclty a pure “Obama Invention”. Even as he challenged limits.
        The leeway granted by statute to our Executive may or may not be in Constitutional excess. But Trump is using what is as it exists, to try and keep this Republic a going concern.
        Which is more than can be said for others who limbered up their ear and hands…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  2. cboldt says:
    May 23, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    C-SPAN is carrying this too. Trump has not started yet …

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. FL_GUY says:
    May 23, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    What is so reassuring is that President Trump has a plan for every contingency. Our adversaries and competitors better learn quickly that the only ones that will feel the hurt are them if they don’t play fair. Thank GOD for President Trump!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. Henry chance says:
    May 23, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    I bought a farm when I started college. Had a share cropper. I visit with neighbors when I travel home to funerals. They want the gubment out.

    Most of the USDA budget is for food stamps which is junk food. Doesn’t help farmers.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Skippy says:
      May 23, 2019 at 4:01 pm

      Thank you for weighing in! As a city swamp dweller, your insight is better than mine.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sherri Young says:
      May 23, 2019 at 4:36 pm

      My paternal grandfather was an Iowa farmer. Very strong fundamentalist Christian. Did not hate anybody, but could not stand FDR or that administration’s policies because of the meddling in farming and farm prices. The FDR admin supported prices by destroying foodstuffs while hungry people stood in food lines for soup in the cities. When I asked Pop for his perspective as a farmer, I saw the suppressed anger that I had never seen from him before.

      He died in 1970. I am glad he never saw SNAP for junk food.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Steven Edwards says:
      May 23, 2019 at 4:37 pm

      Exactly. My family has been farmers for hundreds of years in Southern Illinois. I fail to see how more government solves the problem of too much government…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. duchess01 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Mexico is paying for THE WALL – and CHINA is paying our farmers for lost revenue!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. paulmafinga says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    Congress should be given the same mental health test that our President passed with flying colors.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Henry chance says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    American families.

    Hamburger $1.99, pork shoulder $.99, Chicken quarters $.49. Milk $1.69 a gallon.
    Inflation is not only under control, protein is cheap for us who still cook. $3.99 T-bone.

    One hour parking in fascist stronghold Chicago. hourly parking rates range from $6.50
    (farmers can’t get food stamps)

    So China has to import hog feed. Our hogs eat corn raised on the same farm. China is beating US by manipulating currency. We raise a tariff, they lower the Yuan.
    In some countries and some of our farms, dead animals and manure are blended into animal feed.

    Part of the reason foreign countries have so many animal diseases.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. SHV says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    Any trade leverage that China thought that they could use via Big Ag and bought politicians is being destroyed by African Swine Flu virus and the Fall Army Worm. If the Army Worm has the same effect on Chinese crops as it has had in Africa and India, they are in big trouble.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. cboldt says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Trump is going on an extended answer, segued to the topic of Trump’s demeanor meeting yesterday with Pelosi and Schumer. He gets Kellyanne, Mercedes, Larry Kudlow to describe Trump’s demanor. All say calm. This contrary to the media reports and Pelosi’s accounting. Sara Huckabee Sanders comes in, she is asked (by Trump) to remark on the same subject. Sara says she;s seen both angry and calm, and that particular time, Trump was calm.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. Chip Doctor says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    I was dismayed to see the bags under his eyes again. In his last rally, I commented that he looked better than ever. This ongoing witch hunt must cause him to lose sleep at times. I certainly could never handle what he does. It really angers me to see this great man attacked like this. We need to pray without ceasing for him.

    And write him a note of support.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  11. cboldt says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Next press question, from “Peter,” “Nancy Pelosi says you want to be impeached. Do you want to be impeached?”
    A: “I don;t think anybody wants to be impeached.” Trump goes on to describe the cooperation with Mueller, two years, no underlying crime, and findings that allow Barr to rule no obstruction, now we get Nadler (who has animus), and it sounds like FBI, CIA, foreign countries involved, then Mueller for two years and I figured that would take care of it. The American public won’t stand for going over this ground again.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. C says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    He’s all in. Unleashed. This is incredible. Each and every week is going to just get better and better. God save us and him from their insanity. Calling out Pelosi’s appearance (probably from pill and booze abuse). Incredible.

    He may even just start giving people heart attacks.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. FlaDiver says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    We need a strategic grain reserve program. Build silos with American steel, have American farmers fill them. Have China pay for it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. cboldt says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    About the DEMs, “Let them get this angst out of their belt.” Then we can get things done vey quickly. They can start by passing the USMCA. Trump earlier said Pelosi was the hold up on that, that she doe not undertand the bill – implying her faculties are diminished.
    Next Q is on China trade. Trump says Huawai is dangerous, but could be part of a trade deal.
    Next Q is on “treason,” and the penalty is death. Who specifically are you accusing? Comey, McCabe, maybe others above those two, Page, Strzok. They said that if Trump won, they’d get him out anyway, and that’s treason. [it’s not, but legal minutia].

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. sundance says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    Excellent presser !!!

    WOLVERINES.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  16. Tiffthis says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    President en fuego 🔥!!!! Very stable genius 🤩😇🇺🇸

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. cboldt says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Headed to the Oval Office for pictures, press invited to come along. C-SPAN bails out.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  18. Sherri Young says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    That was EXCELLENT!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. SharonKinDC says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    This was a DOOZIE! Great remarks & the Q&A was freakin’ awesome. Pelosi got reamed for her lying BS… this, just one of the gems in the presser portion.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • boomerbeth says:
      May 23, 2019 at 4:35 pm

      “Her hands moving ???what is going on with that?”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sherri Young says:
        May 23, 2019 at 4:57 pm

        He’s right. I noticed that hand thing too. I bet she has developed a tremor that she disguises by holding her hand that way. She used to gesture with her right hand open, fingers straight.

        Something ain’t right.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • ristvan says:
          May 23, 2019 at 5:38 pm

          Sherri, have commented on this before. The lack of speech facility and the uncoordinated hand gestures are ‘newish’. Not there 5 years ago. Not a doc, but do recognize the onset of symptoms identical to my maternal grandmother. A specific form of senile dementia now known as vascular dementia, caused by an accumulation of minor brain damage from multiple microstrokes. Wiki has a good layman’s discussion. Odd/distorted Facial expressions, halting/frozen speech, and hand eye muscle coordination are classic. All three from same underlying impairment of voluntary motor control. Irreversible. SAD.

          Like

          Reply
        • fred5678 says:
          May 23, 2019 at 5:53 pm

          My mother had a 1 hour TIA — Nancy is on “shaky ground”.

          https://www.webmd.com/stroke/symptoms-tia#1

          Like

          Reply
  20. boomerbeth says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    I AM A VERY STABLE GENIUS!
    Uproarious laughter from “Reporters”.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. ristvan says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    The beautiful part is China hurt two ways. Tariffs, then used to nullify the US ag pressure point. Meanwhile, food situation in China grows more dire. African Swine Fever pandemic, army cutworm infestation spreadingin southern corn, and fusarium infestation spreading in northern wheat.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Dutchman says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    Well, apperently SOME “Dare call it TREASON”, and he names names, as eell as ‘speculating’ that “it may go higher”, and at another point saying “Did I see Clapper pointed a finger at Obama?”

    Did NOT in any way back away from the Death penalty part of the question.

    Pretty clearly called out Pelosi as being mentally unfit, she simply doesn’t understand the bill, they are trying,….

    As she IS a Constitutional Officer, being third in line of Succession, isn’t it reasonable to have her do a mental cognition test, (see if she can get 30/30?)
    and release her and immediate families tax records)

    It seems,….reasonable.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  23. ALEX says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    I’ve been waiting three years for the President to finally go off on Pelosi :

    “Crazy Nancy

    “I’ve been watching her and she’s not right

    Etc etc….and we got a Cryin Chuck.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  24. sundance says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  25. ivehadit says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    WE LOVE YOU, DONALD!! OUR MAGNIFICENT VERY STABLE GENIUS!💓💓💓

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  26. gingergal says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    You could hear the silence in the room when he talked about treason.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. SHV says:
    May 23, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    “He gets Kellyanne, Mercedes, Larry Kudlow to describe Trump’s demeanor”
    ****
    PDJT should announce that, since Pelosi and Schumer lied about the recent meeting, all future meeting with Dem. Leadership will be audio and video recorded.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 23, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    I’m going to vote for him again.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Sherri Young says:
    May 23, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    I finally realized that Nanzi might intend to bypass impeachment and go straight for the 25th amendment. That may have been why TRex was visiting yesterday. The question of Rod Rosenstein wearing a wire might not have come up if there had not been some kind of assumption that certain cabinet members would have voted to invoke the 25th. IIRC, TRex was a Secy of State at that point.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Rynn69 says:
    May 23, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    Fox Business will still roll out another segment in the farm field with dogged reporter Jeff Flock and a hand-picked Democrat farmer (from Illinois – ok) on the disastrous tariffs in 3, 2, 1…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. roger duroid says:
    May 23, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Very very disappointed over T Rex. Seems as if he is a bit jealous and didn’t like PDJT taking him down a few notches after all his years as CEO of Exxon. Too bad.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • myrightpenguin says:
      May 23, 2019 at 5:28 pm

      I don’t believe Trump knew Rex much before picking him, instead he was somewhat pushed on Trump with no good alternatives, Trump coming in from the outside and in a rush to staff his admin. In truth when one looks at Rex’s pushback against exiting the Iran Deal, moving the embassy in Israel, etc. etc., this is someone who was a bit like Mattis, more aligned with Ben Rhodes (swamp) than Trump.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  32. SouthernTrumpette says:
    May 23, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    CNN dug up a farmer and put him on the air this afternoon who claimed that Trump’s tariffs are hurting the farmers because China is just retaliating by raising tariffs on their products. He related a story where he went with his son to buy a $17,000 livestock trailer which cost him $1,500 more than it would have before Trump put in the tariffs.

    Hopefully, those trailers will start to be produced in the USA again.

    I am so much hoping for the day when we can buy QUALITY AMERICAN products again instead of
    the throw-away trash we’ve been getting from Asia for the past few decades.
    My appliance repairman won’t even take a look at some of those brands…they are made to be
    thrown away instead of repaired when they break.

    Thank God for Trump!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. NC Patriot says:
    May 23, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    I would say Brennan comes closer to treason—–sedition

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s