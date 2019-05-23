President Trump Delivers Remarks on Supporting Farmers and Ranchers – 3:15pm EDT Livestream…

President Trump is holding a White House event to support Farmers and Ranchers and announce a transitionary aid package to help during the restructuring of the global supply chain and a reset in U.S-China engagement. Anticipated start time 3:15pm EDT.
As this is coming from the Commodity Credit Corporation fund it does not require Congress, and of course that’s all that is required in avoiding Congress while the real funding will be via. the tariffs.
Big AG will be in fits.
I don’t see how this is a good thing. More Executive power just means that the next person in there will be able to stack it and manipulate it to suit their own ends like the argument that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was unaccountable.
Article One and its legislative and oversight roles exist for a reason.
The Commodity Credit Corporation fund is not new executive power. It is executive power that has been in place for many decades.
We’ve being playing that loosing game for too long! Fix it, now. or Loose it, now!
That response by “Steven Edwards” was so pedestrian that it tends to help confirm to me why we often get odd comments at the top of comment threads. Don’t get in first with cr*p, so tag what was first with cr*p.
Myright;
Fanatacism consits of redoubling your effort, while forgetting your aim.
Fanatics tend to see every isdue through one lens, and discard anything that doesn’t conform to that view.
You have deficit “hawks”, for instance. Seems like every issue, the arguement is less spending, cut the governments allowance.
Tempting arguement, gets votes but no one, even Reagan has successfully turned the promise into reality, although it HAS ‘bought’ a LOT of votes.
As pointed out, this program has been in place a long time, might as well USE it. Using the tariff $ to give farmers some relief, so OUR food production capacity is not adversely affected by the “trade reset” with China seems reasonable to me.
In this second meeting with Nancy/Schumer, PDJT was ‘supposed’to tell HOW he intended to FINANCE the 2 trillion in infrastructure.
I have speculated he was going to say “China will pay for it, either through tariffs, or a new trade agreement, that eliminates the trade deficit with China.
Pelosi thought she was ‘skunking’PDJT when, after first meeting she said he agreed to up to 2 trillion, and HE agreed he would come up with funding plan.
The tarifs, if they continue to bring in 100’s of Billions will, over time and along with increased revenue from increased employment, corporate taxs from new plants, $ repatriated over 10 years equal 2 trillion, easily.
Similarly, if CHINA were to reach an enforceable agreement to eliminate trade deficit, that would yield similar $.
“Drat you, Bush, er,…whats his,…oh, yeah,..TRUMP!”
The “pen and a phone” weren’t exaclty a pure “Obama Invention”. Even as he challenged limits.
The leeway granted by statute to our Executive may or may not be in Constitutional excess. But Trump is using what is as it exists, to try and keep this Republic a going concern.
Which is more than can be said for others who limbered up their ear and hands…
C-SPAN is carrying this too. Trump has not started yet …
What is so reassuring is that President Trump has a plan for every contingency. Our adversaries and competitors better learn quickly that the only ones that will feel the hurt are them if they don’t play fair. Thank GOD for President Trump!
I bought a farm when I started college. Had a share cropper. I visit with neighbors when I travel home to funerals. They want the gubment out.
Most of the USDA budget is for food stamps which is junk food. Doesn’t help farmers.
Thank you for weighing in! As a city swamp dweller, your insight is better than mine.
My paternal grandfather was an Iowa farmer. Very strong fundamentalist Christian. Did not hate anybody, but could not stand FDR or that administration’s policies because of the meddling in farming and farm prices. The FDR admin supported prices by destroying foodstuffs while hungry people stood in food lines for soup in the cities. When I asked Pop for his perspective as a farmer, I saw the suppressed anger that I had never seen from him before.
He died in 1970. I am glad he never saw SNAP for junk food.
Exactly. My family has been farmers for hundreds of years in Southern Illinois. I fail to see how more government solves the problem of too much government…
Mexico is paying for THE WALL – and CHINA is paying our farmers for lost revenue!
Congress should be given the same mental health test that our President passed with flying colors.
American families.
Hamburger $1.99, pork shoulder $.99, Chicken quarters $.49. Milk $1.69 a gallon.
Inflation is not only under control, protein is cheap for us who still cook. $3.99 T-bone.
One hour parking in fascist stronghold Chicago. hourly parking rates range from $6.50
(farmers can’t get food stamps)
So China has to import hog feed. Our hogs eat corn raised on the same farm. China is beating US by manipulating currency. We raise a tariff, they lower the Yuan.
In some countries and some of our farms, dead animals and manure are blended into animal feed.
Part of the reason foreign countries have so many animal diseases.
Any trade leverage that China thought that they could use via Big Ag and bought politicians is being destroyed by African Swine Flu virus and the Fall Army Worm. If the Army Worm has the same effect on Chinese crops as it has had in Africa and India, they are in big trouble.
Trump is going on an extended answer, segued to the topic of Trump’s demeanor meeting yesterday with Pelosi and Schumer. He gets Kellyanne, Mercedes, Larry Kudlow to describe Trump’s demanor. All say calm. This contrary to the media reports and Pelosi’s accounting. Sara Huckabee Sanders comes in, she is asked (by Trump) to remark on the same subject. Sara says she;s seen both angry and calm, and that particular time, Trump was calm.
Nancy story changed from yesterday post meeting to today’s press conference- she is such a liar.
I was dismayed to see the bags under his eyes again. In his last rally, I commented that he looked better than ever. This ongoing witch hunt must cause him to lose sleep at times. I certainly could never handle what he does. It really angers me to see this great man attacked like this. We need to pray without ceasing for him.
And write him a note of support.
Amen, Doc!
I was thinking along the same lines as you and sent him a note of support today. 😇
As lame as it is to say…they probably inject a small dosage of botox before those speeches. As well as makeup.
Botox takes 2 weeks to take effect- so it wouldn’t help right before- but cold caffeine tea bag are an instant fix. Like 5 min on the area 💯😉
B4 the storm, the pollen was giving me issues north of DC. Maybe the same 4 POTUS.
I get the feeling The President thrives on it
Next press question, from “Peter,” “Nancy Pelosi says you want to be impeached. Do you want to be impeached?”
A: “I don;t think anybody wants to be impeached.” Trump goes on to describe the cooperation with Mueller, two years, no underlying crime, and findings that allow Barr to rule no obstruction, now we get Nadler (who has animus), and it sounds like FBI, CIA, foreign countries involved, then Mueller for two years and I figured that would take care of it. The American public won’t stand for going over this ground again.
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’s all in. Unleashed. This is incredible. Each and every week is going to just get better and better. God save us and him from their insanity. Calling out Pelosi’s appearance (probably from pill and booze abuse). Incredible.
He may even just start giving people heart attacks.
And the President did not hesitate to use the ‘T’ word!
We need a strategic grain reserve program. Build silos with American steel, have American farmers fill them. Have China pay for it.
Hmmm…Diver – Interesting idea – do we even have a surplus anymore?
Actually, US ran out of grain storage capacity last year. This year that will get drawn down because the cold wet late planting of corn and soybeans.
After MFGlobal, Ann Barnhardt advised farmers to invest in increasing their onsite grain storage. Big Ag was gaining too much control of the storage capacity.
I saw some reports that up to one third of stored corn was destroyed by the recent floods. Is that correct?
In certain places, yes. Not overall. Missouri pretty hard hit, but not Illinois or Wisconsin. In my farm area of SW Wisconsin both our on farm storage and all the local grain elevators are fine—but were stuffed to the gills after last years harvest.
About the DEMs, “Let them get this angst out of their belt.” Then we can get things done vey quickly. They can start by passing the USMCA. Trump earlier said Pelosi was the hold up on that, that she doe not undertand the bill – implying her faculties are diminished.
Next Q is on China trade. Trump says Huawai is dangerous, but could be part of a trade deal.
Next Q is on “treason,” and the penalty is death. Who specifically are you accusing? Comey, McCabe, maybe others above those two, Page, Strzok. They said that if Trump won, they’d get him out anyway, and that’s treason. [it’s not, but legal minutia].
I would say Brennan comes closer to treason—–sedition at least.
Excellent presser !!!
WOLVERINES.
Just loved the ending! Wink.
President en fuego 🔥!!!! Very stable genius 🤩😇🇺🇸
Headed to the Oval Office for pictures, press invited to come along. C-SPAN bails out.
That was EXCELLENT!!!
This was a DOOZIE! Great remarks & the Q&A was freakin’ awesome. Pelosi got reamed for her lying BS… this, just one of the gems in the presser portion.
“Her hands moving ???what is going on with that?”
He’s right. I noticed that hand thing too. I bet she has developed a tremor that she disguises by holding her hand that way. She used to gesture with her right hand open, fingers straight.
Something ain’t right.
Sherri, have commented on this before. The lack of speech facility and the uncoordinated hand gestures are ‘newish’. Not there 5 years ago. Not a doc, but do recognize the onset of symptoms identical to my maternal grandmother. A specific form of senile dementia now known as vascular dementia, caused by an accumulation of minor brain damage from multiple microstrokes. Wiki has a good layman’s discussion. Odd/distorted Facial expressions, halting/frozen speech, and hand eye muscle coordination are classic. All three from same underlying impairment of voluntary motor control. Irreversible. SAD.
Since she is third in line to the presidency shouldn’t she be subjected to some sort of competency test?
My mother had a 1 hour TIA — Nancy is on “shaky ground”.
https://www.webmd.com/stroke/symptoms-tia#1
I AM A VERY STABLE GENIUS!
Uproarious laughter from “Reporters”.
The beautiful part is China hurt two ways. Tariffs, then used to nullify the US ag pressure point. Meanwhile, food situation in China grows more dire. African Swine Fever pandemic, army cutworm infestation spreadingin southern corn, and fusarium infestation spreading in northern wheat.
Well, apperently SOME “Dare call it TREASON”, and he names names, as eell as ‘speculating’ that “it may go higher”, and at another point saying “Did I see Clapper pointed a finger at Obama?”
Did NOT in any way back away from the Death penalty part of the question.
Pretty clearly called out Pelosi as being mentally unfit, she simply doesn’t understand the bill, they are trying,….
As she IS a Constitutional Officer, being third in line of Succession, isn’t it reasonable to have her do a mental cognition test, (see if she can get 30/30?)
and release her and immediate families tax records)
It seems,….reasonable.
Agree 100%…just awesome
Dutchman agreE 1000%/ in totality
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been waiting three years for the President to finally go off on Pelosi :
“Crazy Nancy
“I’ve been watching her and she’s not right
Etc etc….and we got a Cryin Chuck.
Nancy Pelosi has really gone batsheet crazy now. And she’s crazy to think she could get away with this scam lie about President Trump.
Nancy keeps forgetting that our very stable genius is a counter-puncher
LikeLike
WE LOVE YOU, DONALD!! OUR MAGNIFICENT VERY STABLE GENIUS!💓💓💓
You could hear the silence in the room when he talked about treason.
“He gets Kellyanne, Mercedes, Larry Kudlow to describe Trump’s demeanor”
****
PDJT should announce that, since Pelosi and Schumer lied about the recent meeting, all future meeting with Dem. Leadership will be audio and video recorded.
I seem to remember Pelosi saying she wants cameras too, so let’s give her what she wants.
I’m going to vote for him again.
I finally realized that Nanzi might intend to bypass impeachment and go straight for the 25th amendment. That may have been why TRex was visiting yesterday. The question of Rod Rosenstein wearing a wire might not have come up if there had not been some kind of assumption that certain cabinet members would have voted to invoke the 25th. IIRC, TRex was a Secy of State at that point.
Can you say, “dots connected”?
Nicely done.
Fox Business will still roll out another segment in the farm field with dogged reporter Jeff Flock and a hand-picked Democrat farmer (from Illinois – ok) on the disastrous tariffs in 3, 2, 1…..
Very very disappointed over T Rex. Seems as if he is a bit jealous and didn’t like PDJT taking him down a few notches after all his years as CEO of Exxon. Too bad.
I don’t believe Trump knew Rex much before picking him, instead he was somewhat pushed on Trump with no good alternatives, Trump coming in from the outside and in a rush to staff his admin. In truth when one looks at Rex’s pushback against exiting the Iran Deal, moving the embassy in Israel, etc. etc., this is someone who was a bit like Mattis, more aligned with Ben Rhodes (swamp) than Trump.
CNN dug up a farmer and put him on the air this afternoon who claimed that Trump’s tariffs are hurting the farmers because China is just retaliating by raising tariffs on their products. He related a story where he went with his son to buy a $17,000 livestock trailer which cost him $1,500 more than it would have before Trump put in the tariffs.
Hopefully, those trailers will start to be produced in the USA again.
I am so much hoping for the day when we can buy QUALITY AMERICAN products again instead of
the throw-away trash we’ve been getting from Asia for the past few decades.
My appliance repairman won’t even take a look at some of those brands…they are made to be
thrown away instead of repaired when they break.
Thank God for Trump!
I would say Brennan comes closer to treason—–sedition
