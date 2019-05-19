Sharyl Attkisson Discusses “Spygate” as a Cover Operation….

Sharyl Attkisson discusses Spygate from the position of the Obama intelligence apparatus having a history of political surveillance they needed to cover-up. A Trump victory in 2016 sent panic throughout the intelligence apparatus.
CTH agrees, everything after March 9th, 2016, is a function of two intelligence units, the CIA and FBI, operating together to cover-up prior political surveillance operations.
Prior to March 9th, 2016, the surveillance and spy operation was using the NSA database to track and monitor their political opposition. However, once the NSA compliance officer began initiating an internal review of who was accessing the system, the CIA and FBI moved to create ex post facto justification for their endeavors. [Full Backstory]
She’s another brave lady.
The FCC has to get involved. Who appoints the members? CBS, NBC, ABC–they need to have their licenses revoked.
It is no longer news, it is infomercials and should have a warning as such.
So … what’s it going to take for this to become accepted fact in the MSM and Mr.and Mrs. Middle America? I’m starting to think that even FULL DECLASS will only make them all plug their ears and cover their eyes even tighter. This is beyond frustrating.
Exposure of spying on other politicians. Russian cover story wont fly then
Yes, everything about the multiple operations seem rushed and uncoordinated. With that said, they still almost pulled it off, unbelievable.
“6 ways from Sunday”
I assume you refer to “Chuck You” Schumer’s damning quote, Derangement. So good that you keep it prominently in our view. SO corrupt. That comment and Evelyn Farkas’s interview are not the most important narrative slices, but they ARE among the most revealing….
Sharyl says “It was known that Trump was going to clean up the abuses in the intel agencies”.
That’s it! A clear motive from the get go. This was no accident.
It’s time to serve a search warrant on Obama’s operation center to find out just exactly what the hell he has been up to.
And Flynn had the know how to do it–so they went after both Flynn and Trump.
so they planted classified material on your pc to justify their continue spying.
I love the way she talks. Calm, straightforward, no drama, no tick-tock. Just the truth delivered in a direct, honest fashion.
Hannity and Ingrahm and others could learn something from her.
We must see all emails , text etc.. from all intelligence agencies. What they have done is downright criminal . Do they sit back and say “ oh shit “ look at what we did to the country? , probably not and the damage they have done is irreversible. 😡
Not only do they feel no remorse, they are willing to do even more damge to cover their tracks. When you consider that their ultimate goal is to destroy the country anyway, it actually makes perfect sense.
I knew she had been spied upon but I did not know she had classified documents planted on her computer. They were going to arrest her with that planted evidence, I believe. She has a lawsuit going and I hope she wins bigly.
Could that be their way of leaking?
Judge Sullivan called Flynn a traitor at his hearing, and a process crime for perjury does not rise to that level.
So, what if Flynn was sent in to Trump’s campaign as a mole to gain his trust, and spy on him?Flynn was in the intelligence arena and could easily be a spy.. It would explain why no one informed Trump that Flynn was under (supposed) surveillance. He was working for the spooks.They were just unmasking everyone he talked to and Judge Contrerras was the FISA judge handling his case.
Contrerras was friends with Peter Strzok .
If Flynn was doing that to Trump, he would be a traitor.
I think the traitor comment was an attempt to get Flynn to revoke his plea. That is what he had been accused of just not what he was charged with. Sullivan was telling him what his reputation would become.
