Does Barr’s Transparency With Mueller Report Indicate a Positive Shift for IG Horowitz Report?…

On June 14th, 2018, the DOJ Inspector General delivered a 568 page report on the DOJ and FBI handling of the Clinton investigation.
Those who reviewed the full report noted the executive summary was entirely disconnected from the body of material. Additionally, beyond the content disconnection, there was transparent coordination from the institutions of the DOJ and FBI which highlighted an unnerving sense of ongoing corrupt intent.
The IG report on FBI Clinton bias was released to the public Thursday June 14th, at approximately 1:00pm EDT. Within 13 minutes Trey Gowdy released a public statement on the content. Within 90 minutes the report was downloaded and shared by most media and investigation followers. Within two hours the FBI announced a national press conference by FBI Director Chris Wray for 5:30pm EDT. Four short hours after release.
When FBI Director Chris Wray approached the podium to announce the Inspector General had found “no evidence of political basis influencing the investigation”, but he was going to have everyone in the FBI undergo “bias training”, no-one at the press conference had read the full report. No-one had time.
The 5:30pm presser looked like a strategic political move to capture the oxygen for the 6:00pm EDT nightly news lead and defend the institutions.
As the hours progressed, and more of the actual content of the report was able to be reviewed, it became obvious the ‘executive summary’ was written specifically to dilute the most damaging information. Additionally, the full IG report was/is a challenging read.
In hindsight, and with full acceptance of a highly political special counsel investigation happening in the background of the FBI and DOJ, it became more obvious corrupt and sketchy officials within both institutions had a vested interest in the report content. The same “small group” is at the epicenter of both reports.
In short, the 2018 IG report of DOJ/FBI conduct during the Clinton investigation was heavy on narrative engineering; contained the fingerprints of institutional participants focused on justification (ie. ‘small group’); and was devoid of accountability for the bigger issues outlined within it.
The question becomes: will the 2019 IG report on DOJ/FBI handling of the FISA application process suffer the same outcome?
For the upcoming report the diminutive influence of Jeff Sessions is gone; the institutional protective influence of Rod Rosenstein is gone; and the corrupt intents of Andrew Weissmann and Robert Mueller are gone. Unfortunately, on the FBI side, Chris Wray, David Bowditch and Dana Boente remain; along with the 40 “rank and file” FBI investigators who participated in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 operations.
Will Attorney General Bill Barr be more willing to allow the IG report to shine a light on DOJ/FBI issues and politically manufactured FISA submissions?
If the intent is to build public confidence in both institutions a third IG report without accountability is not likely to advance the goal. And, as we see with the Papadopoulos entrapment operation and the recent redactions to the Kavalec report, the corrupt ‘rank and file’ are very clearly still present.
Sundance Can we add Weissmann to your superb pictorial chart? He BELONGS there. Add a horizontal line from Ohr (both under Yates).
No FBI or DOJ whistleblowers have come forward on this. Let’s not talk about the “99% of FBI and DOJ employees who are doing their jobs fairly and impartially.”
Even Diogenes himself, with a Lateran the size of the planet Jupiter would find it very difficult to find a single one.
YEP CN…These guys are in “a Galaxy, far, far away” where their nether regions don’t register on the radars!!!
I agree this is disheartening on its face, but it’s quite possible that whistleblower(s) have come forward, just not that we know about – yet. Time will tell. Cautious optimism, once again.
Remember that John Solomon reported being personally contacted (several time by IC) whistle blowers.
I have wondered about that – would like to think there are some but it certainly is discouraging that we haven’t heard about any yet! Sadly, I think most of the alphabet agencies simply hire from the Ivy League Universities and the mindset is so ingrained that none of them see anything wrong with what has happened.
I have heard the suggestion – and heartily approve of it – that the government needs to get OUT of the DC bubble! Half the Cabinets should be disbanded and the rest of them, along with the Intelligence Community and Military, should be broken up and scattered all over the country, including into traditionally red states, with a complete revamp of the hiring process!
They all fell in line and did what they were told or looked the other way, or were ideologically simpatico, who knows. Gotta protect that pension. Gotta get positioned for the next promotion… the usual, only worse. This is a big deal. This never happened in the history of this country. It is the worst political scandal (IMO) in our history.
Fine. I’m just curious what that oath they took before coming on board says. I see no reason, at this point to consider them serving in the best interest of the American citizen.
It’s probably best to fear the power of that organization but there is no longer a reason to respect it. We respect the military because they demonstrate their loyalty and commitment to the country. It’s just not the case anymore with fed LE and IC.
Wray, what is the point? Half the country knows you guys are corrupt. What more are you trying to hide? It will not be forgotten.
The FBI Wary is the kind of lawyer who talks tough all day yet waits til he walks up the steps to the court house nudging the other lawyer to make a sweetheart deal…the last thing he wants is to be exposed as the half wit he truly is and has been all his life!
They have to have a law degree to get hired-we have the information we need. The FBI combines the Stasi and Michael Avenatti in one foul entity.
Raze it and sow the ground with salt.
No whistleblowers have sat in the chair across from a tv pundit and spilled their guts.
Other than that, we public know nothing that has or has not happened behind the scenes.
No “John Deans”, only Mark Felts. Wray was confirmed 95-3. He will protect the “Deep State”.
If you have not encountered a case in which someone poisoned some underlying fact or piece of evidence, or done something else to taint it, you haven’t done anything in there that was worth while.
Who would whistle blow? It was a small group and very compartmentalized. You aren’t thinking it through, just casting blame on everyone. Not helpful and quite ridiculous. There are tens of thousands you are blaming. Try again.
So if they (the 99%) were to have leaked intelligence to anyone outside of the agency, their lives and careers would have end almost immediately. So give them a chance before you throw all of them under the bus, it is coming out, I know, it seems like the truth always takes months to years to come out, while the fake crapola hits the media an hour after it is spewed. But it is and will come out.
You missed my point, or I stated it poorly. I don’t think there were people that could whistle blow. They were kept in the dark, except for the small group. So we agree.
Let me say this in complete honesty and in defense of these other employees. There are procedures, rules and regulations on how and whom they are to report any internal criminality. And if they are truly being good (in the 99% group), then we would certainly hope that they followed the rules, regulations to still remain lawful. But when they are speaking to the IG all bets are off, they can and are required to speak freely and fully. So I know exactly what you are thinking, why does the other side leak like the Iraq navy, while the good ones don’t. Well, it is called the LAW. But the upcoming IG report and the multiple criminal investigations that are currently ongoing, all of these who actually had knowledge of these criminal acts are and will speak the truth.
“Those who reviewed the full report noted the executive summary was entirely disconnected from the body of material. “
Like Dr. Jeckle and Mr. Hyde. Rather like Comey with his scathing list of what Hillary Clinton had done, but then declaring her innocent of everything.
This is just what they’ve accused Barr of doing.
“For the upcoming report the diminutive influence of Jeff Sessions is gone”
When jeff sessions left, he walked under the closed door.
Somebody please tell Hannity that the FBI does not have 99.9% “good” people working for them.
Tell the President that then, because they share that same sentiment.
I doubt DJT actually believes it though.
Correct. POTUS still has to play politics.
Hannity has been drinking way too much Love Potion Number Nine.
Hannity is a puppet playing the part of a parrot.
As we are all descended from Adam and Eve, we are a race fallen in sin. There is not a group, company, nation, society or even a single individual that is “99.9% good”.
And looking at this insane world we live in, it’s painfully obvious that the good is way less than 99.9. [Hannity should know this.]
Nuff said.
Do your math, not even .01% of the FBI was involved in this. Geez people, so vindictive with so little thought.
These people’s pictures need to be on a deck of playing cards, like enemy combatants during the Iraq war.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Instead of protecting the institutions, we are interested in rehab – ing the institutions, and therefore total candor is required. Anything else is like leaving cancer cells in the body. Barr has his own guy investigating, and I would think that at the end of his career, Barr wants to do the right thing, and is unafraid. I sense Barr is a courageous man, and that is what is required for character and virtue to prevail.
“Two qualities are indispensable: first, an intellect that, even in the darkest hour, retains some glimmerings of the inner light which leads to truth; and second, the courage to follow this faint light wherever it may lead.” – General Carl von Clausewitz
Respectfully, I think you left out the context of Declassification…
I want Chief Thunder Rolling Down from the Mountains to rain declassification for 40 days and 40 nights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI is like dirt that only corruption can grow in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Will Attorney General Bill Barr be more willing to allow the IG report to shine a light on DOJ/FBI issues and politically manufactured FISA submissions?
My take at this point is “Yes.”
There is a lot of information damaging to the FBI coming out. The Kavalec email and notes and the unneeded FBI redactions and classification. Try Gowdy’s little tidbit on Maria B’s show today. Etc.
The IG will have a hard time writing anything that conflicts with the documents that PT (hopefully) will e releasing.
Should he make that mistake, the entire report loses credibility. As do the previous reports.
We also have our president publicly condemning Wray. Would the IG want to let the FBI off the hook only to expose himself as also corrupted? Too many people are awake and watching for this to fly again.
I don’t see the IG report playing out any differently than past experience indicates. Recall that the FBI handled the agent/official graft internally. My hope is actual prosecutions from existing criminal referrals occur.
Horowitz will find lots of institutional failure in procuring the Page warrants.
Preview: Let’s look at DOJ-NSD, which is coordinating with the FBI, which is actually doing the (alleged) “counterintelligence” investigation.
Yates signed the first warrant. She gets her input from Carlin, and he gets his from other DOJ-NSD underlings.
Yates says — Nobody told me DNC & Clinton campaign paid for the dossier. Nobody told me Nellie Ohr worked for Fusion GPS and worked on the dossier. Nobody told me about Steele’s bias. Nobody told me about Ohr’s meetings with Steele and funneling other Fusion info to the FBI. Carlin and other DOJ-NSD in the loop say the same.
Ohr says sure I knew all the foregoing, but I knew of no policy requiring me to tell my superiors (Yates or Lynch). I wasn’t in the DOJ-NSD, and wasn’t part of any FISA process. I was just relaying important info to the FBI. AND, I told Weissmann and Ahmad all about it. They were the “career professionals” with the ability to do something if this took a criminal turn.
Weissmann and Ahmad say yeah, Ohr told us, but we’re not in the DOJ-NSD and weren’t part of the FISA process. Why she we tell Yates or Lynch or Carlin? We thought Ohr did it.
Horowitz will be “devastating” on the degree of institutional failure here, but will he (dare to) make one suggestion that anyone acted with improper, corrupt intent? We’ll see.
Sadly, I think you have hit the nail on it’s head!
I remember Sundance mentioned the difference between the Report and the Summary.
My question is :- who wrote the summary and who singed it off?
*signed 😳
Good question!
This and previous articles here suggest that the “small group” and stakeholders got a chop on it before it was released. They colluded, to use the now popular term.
Personally I think the rot set in with Hoover and carried on through. The FBI is out of control and needs cleaning out. There’s no accountability. Wray is a meglomaniac in love with himself–what director frosts his hair and flashes his expensive watch?
Stop beating up on Hoover..he was the guy who assembled the FBI and created the foundation upon which the reputation was built. You sound like those people who trash Frank Lloyd Wright and Sigmund Freud, pioneers.
My biggest concern now is that the Deep State seems to be doing exactly what it did the last time to delay the IG reports of DOJ/FBI corruption — selectively leaking new, previously undisclosed information with the presumed intent of simply delaying the publication of the final IG report as long as possible.
In the past two weeks, for example, we saw new, previously undisclosed evidence of damning communications between the State Dept. and Christopher Steele. We were simultaneously informed that Horowitz had not previously seen these communications, so now he will have investigate these new communications before he can proceed any further with his draft report.
THIS COULD TAKE MANY, MANY WEEKS!
So, it seems to me that each time new stuff is leaked, it’s done for the express purpose of SLOWING HOROWITZ down. If the Deep State can run out the clock and delay any prosecutions until November 2020, they may be able to get Trump and Barr out of there. Of course the moment a new attorney general steps in, all of this will be buried forever. That seems to be their goal.
For this reason, my advice to Horowitz — or anyone who has his ear — would be to just go with whatever you have right now. YOU MAY NEVER BE ABLE TO GET TO THE BOTTOM OF ALL OF THIS. But you can always publish second, third and fourth volumes as new information continues to come to light.
Bravo.
Excellent explanation of why we all feel “an unnerving sense of ongoing corrupt intent”.
A phrase which unfortunately describes how any American who is 1) Paying Attention and 2) Not a Blind Partisan has felt about his Government for over two years now.
Thus summary also shows why Chris Wray needs to be fired this week not next month.
Not to put too fine a point on it but the feeling has been growing exponentially since obama was elected.
His shady background, buried personal records, empty portfolio (of experience), voting present, chicago style sandbagging his IL senate and U.S senate opponents to get elected… IRS abuse, OSHA, EPA… . The overwhelming sense that he was an empty suit who memorizes a few lines to play the part but is just a puppet doing the dirty deed and enjoying the perks, to the max.
Now, a fully weaponized fed LE and IC supporting the party in power and suppressing it’s political opposition. My sense is this has been snowballing for 8-10 years. Barr and PT are for the most part the only thing standing in the way.
Yes, well stated. Though we are not expecting, to my knowledge, an IG Report on that hapless person whose strongest motivations seemed to be vengeance and bitterness, and whose regime left us as a country divided and chaotic. A somewhat truthful Report on the illegal workings of his agencies and those employing seditious efforts Under Color of Law may be the best we can hope for.
IG Horowitz, an Obama appointee, prefaced his earlier investigation of the Hilary Clinton email debacle by refusing to second guess any DOJ and FBI prosecutorial decision. So, when the computer guy who worked on the Hillary Clinton server lied to the FBI and DOJ refused to indict him (which was leverage) the excuse given by Lynch’s DOJ was “it didn’t serve the interest of justice!” Of course, it was in reality Lynch didn’t want justice! Our hero, IG Horowitz refused to second guess that decision because he didn’t want to expose the cover up. President Trump needs to fire Horowitz just for that decision alone and replace him with a patriot!
You don’t spy on a POTUS, go after his kids, try to blackmail him, try to engineer his removal, fail across the board and get to walk away without consequences. Give Trump some credit. If it were any one of us we’d be out for blood. So I assume, he is too. If he allows a cover up then he’ll deserve whatever he gets going forward. We are in the final turn of the race. We’ll know soon enough.
You present a sharp perspective toward Trump. I agree. We’ll know for sure how hard Trump intends to play when he begins firing more of his people relative to this coup by Obama/Hillary.
Great review. Additions.
There is a Third Layer beyond the “small group” of executives (7th Floor), and the 40 investigators; the 50-100 FBI employees who Leaked and / or took media bribes.
This corrupt group is currently also under an IG investigation reportedly wrapping up after a length, complicated investigation.
Say Comey, McCabe, Brennan face consequences … Strzok and Baker… but this whole supporting cast of Leakers and corroborators walks free.
It’s like taking out Sadaam, but the Iranian Guard is still there, and the corrupt culture. Will anything really change?
Sundance may be covering his ass…however, I sense he feels the same way I do–major players are doing their best to hide the truths most of us “feel” relative to Hillary’s escape, Obama’s instructions to Brennan, and all those other players who were part of the team to take down Trump, etc. No heads have rolled onto the stage of this drama, this coup, this evil intent to rob the majority of American citizens the power and their right within the secret ballot of voting.
If heads don’t roll, then the game will most certainly turn bloody, in the streets and sooner, rather than later. Just like the idiots who General Soelimani (sp?) of Iran has tasked with harassing Americans and Jews throughout the Middle East may take one step too far, the acolytes within the democrats may make one move too far for the majority of Americans
.
Keep in mind Obama’s favorite movie is The Godfather. Realize how dirty Obama played his politics in his home state when running for the Senate. Don’t forget how Obama had people in journalism spied upon, etc. Hillary…hundreds of FBI files came her way, Bill”s bimbos felt her wrath, and Benghazi showed every living combat veteran just how rotten her soul truly is and most likely has been.
These players are evil, plain and simple. What we seek is their exposure and justice for what we can prove they did! Sundance is on our team, and this article is his warning to be very, very careful in what one hopes for…dreams of, and knows should happen.
Protect those on our side, keep an eye on those who are not, a very sharp eye indeed!
PT certainly has to know that that there is no contrition, no shame, no will to admit wrong doing etc etc on the perp side. Unless they (all of them) face justice the will be defiant.
They will not retire to a quiet life, keep they fat mouths shut and thanks the Lord they escaped punishment. They will be giving PT and his base the finger 24/7 and throwing down the taunts on every msm outlet.
The only solution. The correct solution is to follow the law, without exception or deviation, and let the cards fall where they may. We all know if there is no punishment in this the worst political scandal in our history they will do it again. The resistance will be emboldened. It will be difficult but it has to be done.
Within the next months if the entirety of the elected GOP in both the federal and state government don’t rise up against the deep state and FBI you will know the future of the country. We all know the answer.
Stop voting R and hoping for a different outcome.
At Archie-so if we do as you say and stop voting Rep, then what pray tell is your answer?
You are not a serious commenter here at the Treehouse, me thinks
I’m maintaining my optimism in that the cover-up of the Hillary cover-up afforded the culprits a lot of wiggle room in the form of “prosecutorial discretion”, whereas there are many SOP bright lines which were obviously crossed when it comes to the FISA process and I don’t think anyone will be able to paper over them given the information already out there in the public domain.
I now understand the context of the
However, I never been able to read the statements Trey released, since when following the link it leads to a 404 page not found.
Anyone got a copy of the actual press release statement(s) Trey made.
The simply fact that information is coming out in a controlled manner tells me we are still on the same path we have been for the last 2-1/2 years.
Until people start getting charged we are still on the same old path.
So who fights for more camera time? Graham or Gowdy?
Dollars to donuts, these “corrupt and sketchy officials within both institutions” will not permit the IG’s report to mention the procedure violations in Footnote 8 of the Carter Page FISA application.
If the Woods procedures for FISAs were not properly followed, or were “verified” by media reports and statements by Sidney Blumenthal, then someone in the DOJ is going to have to take the fall for that.
Institutionally, that person is likely the head of the DOJ National Security Branch, which for the Carter Page FISAs was Mary McCord and Dana Boente.
My guess is Boente is going to be the big casualty of all this.
