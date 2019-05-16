President Trump Delivers Immigration Reform Speech – White House, 2:30pm Livestream…

Today President Trump is delivering remarks from the White House on “Modernizing Our Immigration System for a Stronger America.” A new immigration proposal from President Donald Trump focuses on bolstering border security and rethinking the green card system.

The shift would favor people with high-level skills, degrees and job offers instead of relatives of those already in the country. The anticipated start time is 2:30pm EDT:

WH Livestream Link – Global News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream

