President Trump Delivers Immigration Reform Speech – White House, 2:30pm Livestream…

Today President Trump is delivering remarks from the White House on “Modernizing Our Immigration System for a Stronger America.” A new immigration proposal from President Donald Trump focuses on bolstering border security and rethinking the green card system.
The shift would favor people with high-level skills, degrees and job offers instead of relatives of those already in the country. The anticipated start time is 2:30pm EDT:
WH Livestream Link – Global News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
This is a good issue with which to win back the House – merit-based immigration.
In the meantime, house democrats are on the floor reading “out loud” to their constituents the entire Mueller report!
Well then none of them can now claim
to not have read it..
As far as immigration — they can only recite part of the poetry that was added to the Statue of Liberty.
There will be a quiz later.
A companion slogan to Keep American Great should be “We create, they tear down” or “We lead, they don’t know how.”
That is all this is. He knows the DIM BULBS will never go along with this. My problem is that by 2020 we will be OVERWHELMED like never seen before by Illegals if nothing is done by then.
Trump will have to attach it to the infrastructure bill to get it passed. Otherwise it is after the election.
Delaying Infrastructure and Immigration to after the election is a no-brainer.
• LOSING D-rats will OBSTRUCT on BOTH.
• Infrastructure Builders will fund President Trump’s Victory.
• Invading Illegals will consume State and Local Budgets and spike Crime Everywhere.
• POTUS will avoid the political hit of Deficits and “Unfunded Infrastructure Spending”.
Time based Americanization, equal to native born Americans for voting, hence citizenship:
18 years
Good plan or bad plan…doesn’t matter. Dems will never agree to anything. They want the status quo of massive illegal invasion and 70,000 drug deaths/year
That is the issue isn’t it, or we are told?
So from that point of thought why is our border open? He said he could shut it down tomorrow. We never voted for democrats and we expected this much from them. Is this a forgotten premise?
If democrats want war as they have declared through endless investigations, give them war. Poll numbers suggest immigration is top on the list of issues. Shut the border, let Mexico deal with them. The people have spoken and we all will back the president.
You want a wall, and Mexico pay for it? Shut the border, turn and deport everyone. That wall will appear, most likely quicker than we can get it through congress. Cease trade, stop any monies to Mexico.
Something else going on.
Why do they feel the need to read it out loud? Are they clogging up their non-existent legislation?
They don’t have anything better to do and, plus, those who have difficulty reading big words can say they “read” it.
Shows they are time wasters, the very people we DON’t need.
This must be a distraction from the inability to impeach Barr or whomever they do not like this week.
The Dems are trying to be seen as transparent but it is way too late for that.
I took a quick peak just to see what this is all about. It’s NOT being read on the House floor during session, but from a near empty committee room, and is being aired on C-SPAN3.
It reminds me of what we did in elementary school when we practiced reading out loud. What a shameful waste of taxpayer resources.
… Because Trump TRICKED them into it. 😎
Well ABC doesn’t feel it is important enough
to carry.. THey wouldn;t interrupt General Hospital for that..
don;t know about the other channels
Fox is carrying it.
No change in # of green cards allowed. New “Build America Visa”. More points for younger & valuable skill. Civics exam must be passed.
If Dems don’t approve, we will get it apporoved immediately after we take back the house, hold the Senate, and keep the Presidency.
And speaking English!
8n FL, an Obunghole judge mandated that in many FL, ballots must be printed in Spanish, for the Puerto Ricans who STILL DON’T SPEAK ELGLISH (like most of then in NY and NJ). Lots more expense for the lazyass PRs who come here and immediately vote Dim, go on welfare, never learn our language. Parasites.
Civics exam must be passed.
Most High School students could not pass one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most democrats couldn’t pass it either.
This was a really good plan. Democrats??
I hope he is referring to the presidency also. Merit based entry to the office not based on family ties (Bush, Clintons) and not based on family ties living in this country(Obama)!
I’ve noticed two “Chinese built the railroads ” stories in the the msm this week. This is not exactly recent events. Coincidence ? Dunno. I’ve never seen a stiry in the msm about the Irish digging the New Basin Canal.
TRANSLATION:
If your wages haven’t been going up as fast as they should,
• DEMOCRATS have been HOLDING YOU BACK by flooding America with Illegals
• President Trump’s REPUBLICANS will SHUT DOWN Invading Illegals & SET YOU FREE.
On ‘Rush’, ca. 2 PM, ET – Sen. Marco Rubio announces that 500 ILLEGALS will be sent to Broward Co., FL next week!
Marco Rubio
Verified account
@marcorubio
3h3 hours ago
More
Unlawful arrivals are overwhelming our system. Now I have just been informed by #PalmBeach Sheriff that starting next week Border Patrol will begin transporting 500 migrants a month from border to #Broward & PalmBeach #Florida, & releasing them pending an asylum hearing
#Sayfie
Broward County- great place. Traced the attempted identity theft of my dying parent there…
SOLUTION for ILLEGALS for the Graham Plan:
Set America’s Biggest 50 Cities as DESTINATIONS for Released Illegals.
• Set each City’s Share according to share of Top-50 Population.
• For existing Illegals who cannot be deported, ship them ALL to the Top 50.
• After all, it’s D-rat votes we need and every city is run by D-rats.
• Eliminate Illegals in every smaller municipality … except self-anointed Sanctuaries.
Keep it up until enough D-rats join ranks with Republicans to PASS IT.
Better Idea: “WTF is right-now happening to these so called ‘illegals’ as HUMAN BEINGS?”
I think that a very key take-away from the President’s message today is that our existing immigration system has been (ruthlessly … from a “human rights” point of view …) been exploited, such that we now have so very many ‘illegals’ whose HUMAN(!) rights are being ground into the dirt. That’s the REAL problem here.
Every single one of these “illegals” is … a man, a woman, or a child. And the present situation in which they right now – innocently – find themselves … is the direct result of ruthless exploitation that derives from the present structure of our laws.
Enough!
Sounded very reasonable.
All Republicans should be able to be OK with this plan.
Every Republican should be asked if he subscribes to this plan(or be primaried).
Democrats of course call Merit = Racism lol
This is a plan that many middle of the road Americans in battleground house races should be able to vote on too.
If we get this or a bit less into law we will be in a very good spot going forward.
‘Any’ good news is indeed welcomed . . . in this out-of-control INVASION of unvetted illegals from 60+ countries. HOWEVER, I can’t for the life of me understand why Mark Morgan was President Trump’s ICE Director pick. After all it isn’t like Morgan’s record is hidden; his views about amnesty and against a wall has only reversed these last 18+ months as he ‘show-boats’ on cable news shows looking for pro-Trump favor. Something is drastically wrong.
“Today, November 30, 2016, Morgan testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. During the question and answer session, Senator Carper, the ranking Democrat who has advocated for the legalization of all persons who are in this country illegally, stated that he believes the fix to the border security problem is comprehensive immigration reform. Chief Morgan, the head of the Office of Border Patrol who by law is supposed to stay politically neutral, and who is not supposed to advocate for partisan legislation, agreed with Senator Carper by stating that the Border Patrol supports comprehensive immigration reform. This is directly contrary to the voice and will of the vast majority of the Republicans elected to Congress. It is also directly contrary to President-elect Trump’s comments while on the campaign trail…Morgan — a hand picked Obama Administration official — does not have the will necessary to secure the border for the citizens and legal residents of this country.” https://bpunion.org/press-releases/chief-morgan-does-not-have-the-will-to-secure-the-border/
_______
Legislative Update: 2/07/2017 | Federation for American …
http://www.fairus.org/legislative-updates/legislative-update-2072017
Vitiello replaces Mark Morgan, who resigned at the request of the new administration. Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, the union which represents Border Patrol agents, said Morgan never had the support of the rank and file.
_______
“From the start, he [Morgan] clashed with the Border Patrol’s union, which endorsed Mr. Trump early and forcefully during the presidential campaign.” Morgan did not want a wall; only now says he does! Mark Morgan, Border Patrol chief, out a day after Trump border wall decree – CBS News ~ 1/26/17~~https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mark-morgan-border-patrol-chief-out-trump-border-wall-decree/
_______
Oh crap.
“Un-vetted illegals from SIXTY-PLUS countries?” My goodness, that’s a very big number.
Therefore, what I want to know is: “who’s out there COLLECTING them?”
And, when I see “immigrant caravans” being forced to WALK ON FOOT(!) through the country of Mexico, I become utterly furious on behalf of these Human Beings, whose civil rights as Persons are being so-obviously trampled in a mad pursuit of Political Gain.
First, I want to say: “WTF are you doing, Mexico?” Are you a civilized country, or what? Have you no hospitals? Have you no MERCY?!
But then, “where is the actual ORIGIN of this?” Where do the HUMAN TRAFFICKERS actually live? Because, dammit, “this is what all of this actually is.”
Let’s flip our perspective to look, as Victor Hugo once did, at … “Les Miserables.”
Cartels. They are now making more money trafficing these people than they are on drugs! (According to Brandon Darby)
How absurd that not every vehicle is not screened at the border? So – it’s just a percentage game for a drug dealer….send enough drugs in enough vehicles…they’ll only lose a small amount.
English proficiency — must be able to read a ballot in English.
NO sharia, niqabs, jihadis, hijrah, burkas, FGM, polygamy, female subservience, machetes, and tattoos.
@Fred… Suffragettes BROUGHT us to our knees & our sorry state today!
Agree Fred
This was a really good speech, and strategic gambit. PDJT can continue to cite these numbers and comparisons in his rallies—first revision in 54 years, only 12% merit today. Dems either (unlikely) support, or (likely) don’t. In which case not just Trumplicans, but independents and ‘walk away’ Dems will vote Trumplican in 2020 in order to get this ‘common sense’ plan legislated in early 2021. Part 1, secure border with wall and tech. Part 2, reform green card immigration to merit (57%) plus heart (43%, immediate family) . If Graham bill fails, part 3 asylum reform per Graham plan.
Look how this speech has already simplified for the election a complex jargon filled subject.
Good summary and I agree with the conclusion, only to add that we must ensure that this simplified explanation gets to the voters we need to target.
The MSM is already spinning it in a totally opposite direction.
“This plan was not developed — I’m sorry to say — by politicians.”
“A breathtaking parting shot,” and I think he’s right, and I think he knows it. Mr. Trump has filled the Office of the President in a unique way that none of his (“either a career politician or a retired Army General …”) predecessors ever did, and I believe that the public’s very daring(!) trust in him is being affirmed.
(I can only say to “certain individuals wearing Blue Shirts in Congress” that I really just want all of them to “STOP THIS SH*T ALTOGETHER AND GET BACK TO WORK.” ‘Nuff said.)
Still, I was hoping that the President’s program would address the issue of the “NON-Immigrant visa,” a construction of the mid-1990’s (actually, the idea is half-a-century older than that) which creates the INDENTURED SERVANT, and which re-creates, for the foreigners who signed-up for it, precisely the social conditions that the 13th Amendment sought specifically to eliminate. The civil rights violations which “tacitly occur” are outrageous – I have seen them, and spoken with many people who now quietly (“they have no choice …”) endure them.
EYEWITNESS Example: “seventeen sharply-dressed men file out of a one-bedroom apartment and get on a mini-bus to take them to their I.T. jobs.” (They have no cars.) Disbelieving, I peered into the window and saw an immaculate room filled with sleeping bags. Although these men are handling it as gracefully as they must, this is an intolerable 19th-century outrage reborn – although expressly forbidden by the Constitution itself.
Currently, the “Remain in Mexico” policy is tge best thing we have going. (along with all other measures being used) The asylum-seekers are being sent back to Mexico to wait for their asylum hearing. Anyone who wants the facts about this program can read them here:
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2019/01/24/migrant-protection-protocols
This is Sen. Romney’s response to the border crisis
May 16, 2019
Dear Mr. XXXXXXXX,
Thank you for contacting me about your views on border security and President Trump’s national emergency declaration. I appreciate hearing from you and apologize for the delay in responding.
There should be no doubt that our nation is currently witnessing a real crisis at the southern border. The Department of Homeland Security expects to apprehend nearly 1 million illegal immigrants this year. I believe a physical barrier is urgently needed to help ease the humanitarian crisis at the southern border, and the administration already had $4.5 billion available within existing authority to fund a barrier—even without the emergency declaration. I also voted in support of an appropriations bill in February that included additional funds for border security and immigration enforcement.
I opposed the emergency declaration because I am seriously concerned that overreach by any president is an invitation to abuse by future presidents. I also strenuously opposed President Obama’s unilateral immigration orders because he exceeded his legal authority. In the case of President Trump’s emergency declaration, Congress had already spoken—even if it reached a conclusion with which I disagreed. To consent would have been both inconsistent with my beliefs and contrary to my oath to defend the Constitution. Ultimately, the President vetoed the resolution, so the emergency declaration remains in effect.
Border security is not a partisan issue—it’s an American issue. Our immigration system needs significant reforms, and it is unfortunate that some in Congress have opposed taking action to address this issue for too long. Any long-term solution must include a physical barrier on our southern border, a mandatory and permanent E-Verify system, and full enforcement of our immigration laws on the books. These goals are consistent with the recommendations of frontline law enforcement officers at the Department of Homeland Security who know best what is needed to fix our immigration system.
Thank you again for taking time to share your views. Please do not hesitate to reach out again on this or any other issue. You may also be interested in visiting my website, romney.senate.gov, for news and legislative updates.
Sincerely,
Mitt Romney
United States Senator
Senator do nothing .
Unless the total immigration per year is reduced from the current 1.2m, this plan does no good. It will just replace average people with more educated ones taking away more jobs from American college grads. Basically this plan is H1B on steroids.
Read Numbersusa.com. What the citizens want overwhelmingly is reduction from 1.2m to about 500K with a mix of skills and family ties.
