President Trump Declares National Emergency For Information and Communication Technology…

Here we go…. President Trump is laying the groundwork to ban telecommunication companies based on identified risk to national security (ie. Huawei). Nations who engage in 5-G technology agreements are on notice they may be cut-off from communication partnerships with the U.S.A.
[I think Wall Street just pee’d their pants a little..]
[Executive Order] By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code,
I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that foreign adversaries are increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in information and communications technology and services, which store and communicate vast amounts of sensitive information, facilitate the digital economy, and support critical infrastructure and vital emergency services, in order to commit malicious cyber-enabled actions, including economic and industrial espionage against the United States and its people.
I further find that the unrestricted acquisition or use in the United States of information and communications technology or services designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of foreign adversaries augments the ability of foreign adversaries to create and exploit vulnerabilities in information and communications technology or services, with potentially catastrophic effects, and thereby constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.
This threat exists both in the case of individual acquisitions or uses of such technology or services, and when acquisitions or uses of such technologies are considered as a class.
Although maintaining an open investment climate in information and communications technology, and in the United States economy more generally, is important for the overall growth and prosperity of the United States, such openness must be balanced by the need to protect our country against critical national security threats.
To deal with this threat, additional steps are required to protect the security, integrity, and reliability of information and communications technology and services provided and used in the United States. In light of these findings, I hereby declare a national emergency with respect to this threat.
Accordingly, it is hereby ordered as follows:
Section 1. Implementation.
(a) The following actions are prohibited: any acquisition, importation, transfer, installation, dealing in, or use of any information and communications technology or service (transaction) by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, where the transaction involves any property in which any foreign country or a national thereof has any interest (including through an interest in a contract for the provision of the technology or service), where the transaction was initiated, is pending, or will be completed after the date of this order, and where the Secretary of Commerce (Secretary), in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the United States Trade Representative, the Director of National Intelligence, the Administrator of General Services, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, and, as appropriate, the heads of other executive departments and agencies (agencies), has determined that:
(i) the transaction involves information and communications technology or services designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied, by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary; and
(ii) the transaction:
(A) poses an undue risk of sabotage to or subversion of the design, integrity, manufacturing, production, distribution, installation, operation, or maintenance of information and communications technology or services in the United States;
(B) poses an undue risk of catastrophic effects on the security or resiliency of United States critical infrastructure or the digital economy of the United States; or
(C) otherwise poses an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States or the security and safety of United States persons.
(b) The Secretary, in consultation with the heads of other agencies as appropriate, may at the Secretary’s discretion design or negotiate measures to mitigate concerns identified under section 1(a) of this order. Such measures may serve as a precondition to the approval of a transaction or of a class of transactions that would otherwise be prohibited pursuant to this order.
(c) The prohibitions in subsection (a) of this section apply except to the extent provided by statutes, or in regulations, orders, directives, or licenses that may be issued pursuant to this order, and notwithstanding any contract entered into or any license or permit granted prior to the effective date of this order.
Sec. 2. Authorities.
(a) The Secretary, in consultation with, or upon referral of a particular transaction from, the heads of other agencies as appropriate, is hereby authorized to take such actions, including directing the timing and manner of the cessation of transactions prohibited pursuant to section 1 of this order, adopting appropriate rules and regulations, and employing all other powers granted to the President by IEEPA, as may be necessary to implement this order. All agencies of the United States Government are directed to take all appropriate measures within their authority to carry out the provisions of this order.
(b) Rules and regulations issued pursuant to this order may, among other things, determine that particular countries or persons are foreign adversaries for the purposes of this order; identify persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of foreign adversaries for the purposes of this order; identify particular technologies or countries with respect to which transactions involving information and communications technology or services warrant particular scrutiny under the provisions of this order; establish procedures to license transactions otherwise prohibited pursuant to this order; establish criteria, consistent with section 1 of this order, by which particular technologies or particular participants in the market for information and communications technology or services may be recognized as categorically included in or as categorically excluded from the prohibitions established by this order; and identify a mechanism and relevant factors for the negotiation of agreements to mitigate concerns raised in connection with subsection 1(a) of this order. Within 150 days of the date of this order, the Secretary, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the United States Trade Representative, the Director of National Intelligence, the Administrator of General Services, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and, as appropriate, the heads of other agencies, shall publish rules or regulations implementing the authorities delegated to the Secretary by this order.
(c) The Secretary may, consistent with applicable law, redelegate any of the authorities conferred on the Secretary pursuant to this section within the Department of Commerce.
Sec. 3. Definitions. For purposes of this order:
(a)the term “entity” means a partnership, association, trust, joint venture, corporation, group, subgroup, or other organization;
(b)the term “foreign adversary” means any foreign government or foreign non-government person engaged in a long‑term pattern or serious instances of conduct significantly adverse to the national security of the United States or security and safety of United States persons;
(c)the term “information and communications technology or services” means any hardware, software, or other product or service primarily intended to fulfill or enable the function of information or data processing, storage, retrieval, or communication by electronic means, including transmission, storage, and display;
(d)the term “person” means an individual or entity; and
(e)the term “United States person” means any United States citizen, permanent resident alien, entity organized under the laws of the United States or any jurisdiction within the United States (including foreign branches), or any person in the United States.
Sec. 4. Recurring and Final Reports to the Congress. The Secretary, in consultation with the Secretary of State, is hereby authorized to submit recurring and final reports to the Congress on the national emergency declared in this order, consistent with section 401(c) of the NEA (50 U.S.C. 1641(c)) and section 204(c) of IEEPA (50 U.S.C. 1703(c)).
Sec. 5. Assessments and Reports.
(a) The Director of National Intelligence shall continue to assess threats to the United States and its people from information and communications technology or services designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary. The Director of National Intelligence shall produce periodic written assessments of these threats in consultation with the heads of relevant agencies, and shall provide these assessments to the President, the Secretary for the Secretary’s use in connection with his responsibilities pursuant to this order, and the heads of other agencies as appropriate. An initial assessment shall be completed within 40 days of the date of this order, and further assessments shall be completed at least annually, and shall include analysis of:
(i) threats enabled by information and communications technologies or services designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a foreign adversary; and
(ii) threats to the United States Government, United States critical infrastructure, and United States entities from information and communications technologies or services designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons owned by, controlled by, or subject to the influence of a foreign adversary.
(b)The Secretary of Homeland Security shall continue to assess and identify entities, hardware, software, and services that present vulnerabilities in the United States and that pose the greatest potential consequences to the national security of the United States.The Secretary of Homeland Security, in coordination with sector-specific agencies and coordinating councils as appropriate, shall produce a written assessment within 80 days of the date of this order, and annually thereafter.This assessment shall include an evaluation of hardware, software, or services that are relied upon by multiple information and communications technology or service providers, including the communication services relied upon by critical infrastructure entities identified pursuant to section 9 of Executive Order 13636 of February 12, 2013 (Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity).
(c) Within 1 year of the date of this order, and annually thereafter, the Secretary, in consultation as appropriate with the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, the United States Trade Representative, the Director of National Intelligence, and the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, shall assess and report to the President whether the actions taken by the Secretary pursuant to this order are sufficient and continue to be necessary to mitigate the risks identified in, and pursuant to, this order.
Sec. 6. General Provisions.
(a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
DONALD J. TRUMP
Question? Is this order aimed at Premier Xi and leverage for the China trade agreement the Chinese backtracked on last week??? Seems like it is!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know but they are going to HATE not exporting iPhones, servers, Cisco gear and more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“More” is right. A big volume item will be 5G 8K televisions.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tech/8980803/huawei-5g-8k-tv-release-date-specs-images-price-uk/
LikeLiked by 1 person
China has been infiltrating the US in many ways, including technology. These articles demonstrate the various avenues they use to their advantage.
https://www.marketplace.org/2018/06/27/china-forcing-us-tech-companies-hand-over-their-secrets/
https://www.marketplace.org/2018/05/03/tech/american-universities-may-be-target-espionage/
LikeLike
From my comment on Page 1… and these are the “good” things:
https://www.cbinsights.com/research/icarbonx-teardown-genomics-ai-expert-research
https://www.xconomy.com/boston/2017/01/06/patientslikeme-nabs-100m-works-to-advance-personalized-medicine
https://www.theverge.com/2017/12/13/16771134/google-ai-lab-china-research-center
LikeLike
This is beyond leverage, this is a matter of survival.
Definitely not a bargaining chip.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agree
LikeLiked by 1 person
I personally see no benefit to ME whatsoever of this “5G”.
If/When “5G” comes to my neighborhood I will be moving so far down in the hills they have to pipe in sunlight or go back to living on my sailboat somewhere down island.
LikeLiked by 3 people
5G is coming so I’d start looking. I moved to rural, REALLY rural NC 5 years ago. If they try to put 5G antennae out here, it won’t last a week.
LikeLike
Your smart Mycro.. I have heard many saying that 5G is not good.. but it is all about the money..
LikeLike
5G is all about C.O.N.T.R.O.L.
LikeLike
No more Baofeng radios for Nellie Ohr…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely love your president! He is responding to real threats…protecting his nation! Would that other leaders of ‘democracies’ do the same.
LikeLiked by 13 people
If only more American citizens could see the way you see. ❤️ # MAGA🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
The National Emergency order does not specifically name China/Huawei on purpose, but that is the target.
Any Huawei/ China apologists, and they will be popping up, are dollars to donuts on the great payroll. They should be FARA-ed.
China’s modernisation and growth model ( think China 2025) is utterly dependant on IP and data theft.
Congress has a new bill tightening visas for researchers and students connected to the Chinese military.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-visas-congress/u-s-lawmakers-want-to-tighten-visas-for-chinese-students-researchers-idUSKCN1SK2RQ
#ChinaCheats
LikeLiked by 3 people
Soon to be vacated real estate. Buying opportunity for American company looking to return to fabrication on home soil.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Official Washington just spent the last three years bleating about foreign interference in our elections and communications, so they can’t really complain, can they?
Thanks, Uni-Party fraudsters!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Message to the Dragon: Feasting on U.S. is over.
Nations do (and should) act in their own interests. Trump knows this, so he is gonna make China feel the pain. Maybe then they’ll act in their own best interests and make a deal. Or maybe they won’t. But the one sure way to keep getting ripped off is to allow it to keep happening.
This POTUS says we’re done with that.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I don’t want a trade deal with China. Maybe PDJT thinks so too. With whatever trade deal China will cheat, cheat, and more cheat and become a whack a mole to wait out even President Trump second term. China can go back to business as usual with new President. With more tariffs and no trade deal, PDJT is single hand dismantle China supply chain that China took couple decades to achieve and the crown jewel of China. Once the supply chain is dismantle and leave it is almost impossible to bring it back and will permanently cripple China economy
LikeLike
Intellectual Property is a diffuse concept, and is protected in a myriad of ways. The IP to make a cell phone work is inextricably interwoven; it is not easy to shake out how you might market a smartphone like all of us have while steering clear of all IP encumbrances. One dimension is that there is not global law or rules; what might get you caned in Singapore might get you promoted in China.
I surely don’t know all of the scholarly or legal stuff on this topic. But there is a book giving some good insight – “Intellectual Property – Short Introduction” by Vaidhyanathan. It covers the general topic of IP, and then moves to cover some resulting complications, including those of the smartphone.
LikeLike
Far, far too many crooked politicians involved in having to approve this move to limit access to our country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True. Too true. But describing the present does not necessarily describe the future.
2020 is racing up at us.
Perhaps enough Americans have been awakened to make it count. Several election cycles needed to make a dent. At least as many as the 6 year span of a Senate seat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s using the leverage of the “Russians messed with the elections” nonsense to tackle censorship, media bought off by other countries, and the Chinese ownership of domestic media assets. This will leave a mark on the Deep State. A deep mark.
LikeLiked by 6 people
More like just half wit.
LikeLike
Speaking of Democrat operators as we are…..
How good is this.
Comey must see the path to his own indictment now, hence the institutional conspirators are turning on their comrades looking for outs. It’s the last thing that happens before the badges knock on the door, Jimbo.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/comey-turns-on-brennan-fired-fbi-chief-claims-brennan-pushed-junk-dossier-in-ic-report-video/
LikeLike
Yeah, wrong thread.
LikeLike
Holy crap, he did it. He really did it!!!!!!!! Anybody besides me and another million people waiting for this?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Count me in. :^)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Holy sh!t, yes! It’s a start. Let the games begin! 🙂
LikeLike
I’m waiting for Comrade Hu Xijin 胡锡进, CCP mouthpiece to tweet about this, I hear he has to 嘘 嘘.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
About twenty minutes ago I entered into googlemaps “huawei” and a good handful of facilities showed up in USA. I scrolled over globe and only USA places showed. I just now did the search and immediatly Asia areas show up. So I scroll globe to USA and nothing. Then tried huawei USA and only two showed up. No idea if means anything or what but weird.
LikeLike
And now if deliberately mispell as huewai up comes 10 huawei companies in USA, three in Canada and two in Canada https://www.google.com/maps/search/Huawei/@38.305431,-97.4338239,4z
LikeLike
Steve Moore has a point, China is meddling in our election.
LikeLike
I haven’t watched your vid, but of course China is meddling. The Dem’s have screamed “Russia, Russia, Russia” in order to divert attention from China.
They’re clever, and have gone unpunished. They’ll be in full force for 2020. They will be watched this time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was thinking: we know the likes of Google are lined up against Trump, however the infrastructure HW vendors like Cisco telcos and so many others are now fully protected and lovin’ on our genius President. These folks have a lot of combined power and many employees ( ie voters) rejoicing tonight.
POTUS rocks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t see direct references to the current misbehaving group of censoring tech titans; but this makes a great first step to corralling twit, googly, anti-American apple, farcebook and others.
A) Get the technology back under American control.
B) Force the companies to adhere to the Constitution or face fines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Czechoslovak report on Huawei as a security threat
https://ccdcoe.org/uploads/2019/03/CCDCOE-Huawei-2019-03-28-FINAL.pdf
LikeLiked by 1 person
As an old retired IT guy just allow me to say, God bless you Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I went to one of my specialist doctors today. He has proven himself to be a very fine doctor. Unfortunately he is a dyed in the wool democrat. I had to chuckle as he told me that the economic boom was due to Obama and that TPP was necessary in order for the US to have a global standing. He also told me that it was the republicans and not the democrats – Hillary who sold the uranium to Russia.Believe it or not, in spite of his view on politics, he is a very fine doctor. It just goes to show how just well the media’s indoctrination actually works.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The stupidist people I have met in life are doctors and teachers. Thought some very successful friends were just about the smartest people in world. Woke up when I saw they actually believe the min series “Centennial” was historically correct.
LikeLike
The least intelligent people I have met are those who summarily generalize an entire group of people like you just did.
LikeLike
Way to go William. Your virtue signaling is awe inspiring /s
LikeLike
It’s quite uncomfortable telling these kinds of people that they aren’t educated. Nonetheless, many of them are open to learning new things. GP’s and Specialists don’t have a lot of time to delve into the depths of politics. I’d copy off some relevant CTH articles, and leave them with him. Easy to digest.
LikeLike
Hard core. Hard core to the max.
Trump 2020
LikeLike
A modest proposal for President Trump to send a cable to Premier Xi: F.U. — strongly worded letter to follow.
LikeLike
Political leaders are not all tarred with the same brush, as Americans are now discovering with treason in their own government. There are many players in China, just as there are in the USA, the UK, and other nations. Other than acting for the benefit of China, we don’t yet if Xi desires a return to national values world wide, or will give in to Globalist pressures as many in Europe have done. There is some indication that he is onside with Trump in moving away from Central Banking towards a gold-backed national currency.
LikeLike
Good thing Obama signed over control of the internet to the UN. I’m sure it’s coincidental in the big picture.
LikeLike
Amazing what a president that’s not beholden to special interests (due to his own self made fortune) can accomplish in such a short period of time. MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyday I am MORE and MORE PROUD of the wonderful man I voted for, Donald John Trump!! MAGA…onward to victory in 2020!!!! I love you Mr. President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
5G Radiation Dangers – The Definitive Guide
written by Christian March 17, 2019
https://emfacademy.com/5g-radiation/
…..Dr. Moskowitz Warnings
To start with, I want to quote a bit of what Dr. Joel Moskowitz, a public health professor at the University of California told the Daily Mail about how 5G will be harmful.
‘The deployment of 5G, or fifth generation cellular technology, constitutes a massive experiment on the health of all species. Because MMWs are weaker than microwaves, they are predominantly absorbed by the skin, meaning their distribution is quite focused there.
Since skin contains capillaries and nerve endings, MMW bio-effects may be transmitted through molecular mechanisms by the skin or through the nervous system.
He also told Daily Mail Online that he’s concerned that ‘5G will use high-band frequencies, or millimeter waves, that may affect the eyes, the testes, the skin, the peripheral nervous system, and sweat glands.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
CharlieSeattle,
I wanted to see the word(s) 5G being banned spelled out in the Executive Order, but greater minds such as yours must see it there. I’ve read much worse than what you have quoted above re 5G. A truly terrifying thing. Purportedly will irradiate humans so much that the satellites in space, along with LED”s will “illuminate” all of us. And as the Wicked Witch of the West might have said, “It’s only to better to track you my pretties.”
Humans in a techno petri dish 5G would make of us. Wifi is already creating havoc in the human body. WIFI excites MOLD and makes it multiply 600 times in growth versus the same petri dish covered with a Faraday cage (search for Dr. Mercola and Dr. Klinghart interview). WiFi at is now already causes great harm to humans, and those poor kids who are bathed in that – it IS radiation – bodies, minds, and spirits are having it wash over them – how long? Eight hours a day?
This same 5G “high speed connection rate” could be achieved by fiber optic cables. Buried underground no less. Oh but that is so expensive whine the TELCO’s. Profit over people. Same at is ever was.
If this Executive Order truly bans 5G in the US- it is President Trump UNLEASHED. Holy crap. It’s not Christmas but this gives me great comfort and joy.
To read more on 5G see Josh De Soleah (sp) Take Back You Power. or Lloyd Burrell. Love to All,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Attention World:
America has abandoned NWO BS and stepped into America First reality. Soon Zuck and google and censorship will be addressed.
Yes. Spine buds are in sight.
LikeLike
This is an indirect shot at those treasonous “allies” who colluded with the Deep State to smear, delegitimise and remove President Donald J Trump. Comes at an excellent time – Australia’s general elections are next week! Let’s see how ScoMo and Shorten handle this.
Serves them right for keeping vermin like Alexander Downer in the cabal.
Interesting times ahead. God Bless and Protect POTUS.
LikeLike
To all those who called PDJT an “unhinged idiot” would you like some salt with that crow?
LikeLike
Anybody following Baltimores government network being held hostage by cyber criminals? They can’t even log on to their network. That city is so screwed up and corrupt
LikeLike