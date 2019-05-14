Video Overview of The U.S. -vs- China Trade Confrontation…

Curtis Ellis was special advisor to Secretary of Labor Acosta in the Trump administration. He is now an outside government advisor to America-First Policies, an unaffiliated economic advisory board and advocacy group. In this video Ellis walks through the big picture behind the U.S. -vs- China Trade confrontation.
Very good to know there are good people who know what’s really going on in and around PDT.
…PDT’s Administration.
Sundance, thank you for posting this. It’s an excellent, comprehensive explanation of the big picture as relates to China, tariff deals, and all the rest. Eye-opening and really puts things into perspective.
POTUS is right on track, beholden to no one, and using his extraordinary business skills on our behalf, every day.
Agreed.
It is amazing to me that people who are responsible for building up communist China into superpower and robing USA blind are running free without any consequence !!!
It’s really amazing when you realize these people have been around since Japan and South Korea pulled this off in previous decades!!!!!! China has just added some nuances. They are angry birds after centuries of the Brits’ mercantilism where The Empire didn’t play fair.
Confucius sez: Stupid = doing the same dumb stuff over and over again expecting different consequences.
Did you catch Curtis Ellis clear explanation of how Communist China is using “chemical warfare” on U.S. for the last few years?
I am just about convinced our never ending war in ME, with stop losses, etc. was ALSO a form of ‘genocide’, like the fentanyl chemical warfare.
It is designed to deplete the population of Deplorables, that can be replaced by illegals.
NOT just for “political gain”, but to subsume the U.S. into the Chicom one world government.
And those in our government who support this, are guilty of TREASON.
Admittedly, it didn’t help him win re-election, but I am reminded from a line in Goldwaters acceptance speech;
“My opponent won’t tell you we are currently in a war, in Viet Nam.
I JUST DID!”
I WISH, in runup to 2020, PDJT could say;
“My opponent (Joe Biden) won’t TELL you we are currently in a WAR with the Chicom government in China.
I JUST DID!”
I realise it would FREAK PEOPLE OUT!, but its the truth.
Just as Nazi Germany had ‘sympathisers’ in every country, ready, willing and able to step into positions of authority, the Chicoms have subverted, coerced, corrupted or blackmailed people in almost ALL ‘western’ governments, and certainly in the U.S.
It IS the 11th hour, and hopefully not too late.
Thanks for pointing out his coverage. ‘Tis true, so true.
Clintons, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Al Gore donation from a monastery…?
Don’t forget the Obama Bush!
Great video, thank you!
Great, economically literate overview of the tariff matters. Thanks, Sundance. Nice to have a President like Trump who cares about Americans for a change, instead of representing only the globalist Ruling Class.
Excellent interview. Everyone should watch this.
good video – love the eagle graphic, too! 🙂
I guess McConnell is unfamiliar with Sundance and CTH? Someone should tell him about it! Or at least send him a copy of the above video not that it would do any good!
He may be a bit conflicted considering his wife. She is in the position of being forced to choose, am I Han, or am I American? I would hope knowing how the Emperor for Life treats those not on board with him (See Uighur concentration camps, Big Brother on the Web) she choose to be American.
You can always count on the Turtle to go against Trump…Even Schumer agrees with the president
His sister in law is on the board of Hunter Biden’s financial group in China, all backed by the Chinese government.
Along with a Whitey Bulger relative.
(John Kerry’s stepson is now disputing that he is part of this deal.)
That would be Traitor John Kerry.
He should have a big, red star tatooed on his forehead.
He has those close family ties to China. Poppy Chow gives him too much $$$.
This should be TAUGHT as a mandatory class in EVERY School and University ANNUALLY as a prerequisite to QUALIFY for any form of federal funding and federally-backed student loans.
No mention was made of those within our own country who seek Chinese assistance to establish such controls here in America.
Thanks for posting, it really does clarify what we are up against with the Chinese, it’s not just about trade babe.
The American Gothic tragedy here is that the Chinese know Trumpism lasts as long as the Don’s Presidency, 2024 with luck. There may be some sort of half hearted Trumper to follow, but that lasts as long as it takes for the Bureaucratic State and UniParty to effortlessly assert themselves again.
While the CoC globalists own Senators nothing will remain over time.
This brave stand by the Don is but a candle in the wind.
The long game is theirs.
You don’t think “The Don” started something he hadn’t already thought out many many ways to complete do you?
Pass it around —Trump as a nick name for XI, it’s “little squabble” LOL Or maybe he meant “little squab” LOLOLOLOLOLOLOl
I am Pres. Trump’s secret weapon . Me , and many more like me . The Pres. has forged an unbreakable bond with us . We know whose side he is on – our side , America’s side – and we know who is against all of us .We will never be fooled by the Uniparty swamp again . Our revolution is sweeping the globe . Brexit in the UK , followed by others in Europe , and Asia , and South America .Freedom is on the move . We are showing the world that we, the people can be masters of our own destiny . We are living in great times .
Alas, even with PDJT doing his best work the voting population still awarded Democrats the Congress and he’s never getting more than 46% in the pop polls. It might have something to do with the 3rd world immigrant voting demographic that will inevitably, soonish, control outcomes in Texas and Florida, forever.
And some say legal and illegal immigration isn’t the most important crisis facing the USA’s future as a nation state. But they’d be your standard grade fools.
Those low poll numbers are faked.
I saw 54 or 56% approval last week somewhere.
The mid-terms occurred after two years of the Mueller probe and its antecedents, which the general public took at face value, believing (because they had been told it by reliable and authoriative sources in media and government) that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia. The collusion smear damaged not only Trump but the entire Republican field.
Face it the mid-terms were stolen by the democrats with election fraud. The republicans let them steal the election in 2018
No, the Republicons deliberately ‘gave’the majority of the House, to their Democrat PARTNERS. The major ‘election fraud’is NOT ‘ballot fraud’, although that certainly DOES occur.
The MAIN fraud is deluding us that we have a two-party system. WE did NOT “lose” the House, in 2018, cause WE did NOT “have” the House, prior to the election. The Uniparty had the House and the Senate, prior to the election, and still does after.
TAKE the red pill, and STOP getting distracted by the shiny objects. The distract-u-cons (Democrats) keep you distracted with their setting their hair on fire antics, while the Republicons pick your pocket, and shiv you in the kidney.
Rant over,…as always, IMHO
You are right Dutchman, bad choice of words. There is only one party. However, I don’t take pills, and shiny objects are not my thing! Thank you for your concern, though. Ha!
“The Escalator Ride” heard Round the World!”
RE: “…Brexit in the UK , followed by others in Europe , and Asia , and South America .Freedom is on the move . We are showing the world that we, the people can be masters of our own destiny . We are living in great times .”
Free trade is globalism.
This is excellent.
What would take it up a two notch is to get a Millenial or two to explain this in their language. Maybe one a comedienne.
It would bolster America, Trump, and capitalism.
I believe Paul Joseph Watson is your man
Excellent synopsis of the stakes we face with China and it’s authoritarian socialist regime and their global supremacy ambitions, all funded by their trade imbalance with the US. It’s rather stunning that this was permitted to go on for this long! China left unabated would have swamped the US in less than 10 years and would have completely remade the global map. We are still at risk of this happening because it seems only Trump stands in the way between a new world order with China at the helm and our current global leadership. This is a fight that we are in and it’s imperative that we win this fight. It is rather encouraging to see the emerging bipartisan consensus on this, with only the business elites representing the many small, medium, and large businesses who have profited greatly from purchasing cheap goods from China to the American consumer at the expense of the workers who use to produce those same products here in the USA.
I’ve said it and will say it again, the US must decouple from China economically. It should look for economic partners in the developing world with large population who are not incline to try to rise up and supplant us such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, and others. We should trade with those nations on a reciprocal basis while heavily investing in their countries and allowing production of lower level goods for us, while we produce for them higher level goods.
This is the type of relationship we surrendered at the end of World War 2 in exchange for allegiance in our fight against the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union is gone. Russia is a slowly dying shell of that superpower today. We are in a different world where democracy and free markets is being practiced by virtually every nation outside of the few authoritarian regimes in the world. We need to leverage that to our advantage now for the sake of maintaining our leadership position, otherwise we will watch darkness once again begin to sweep across the globe as China’s influence grows and grows. We cannot be the facilitators of that anymore. We must devise a new posture and strategy vis a vis China.
Trump is doing this the right way, but I’m afraid President Xi is going to miscalculate and further dig in. Trump must be prepared for a prolong fight, a new war as the interviewee talked about that is fought on the economic, cyber, and diplomatic realms. The military option will be a last resort of the Chinese, but don’t think they won’t resort to it if they need to, especially with North Korea and in Southeast Asia and even the Middle East to draw the US into a conflict that would further bleed us to sap our strength.
If Trump loses in 2020 to Joe Biden, you can write off the US as the world’s leading superpower in the 21st century. That’s how high these stakes are! If Trump prevails against China or at least maintains the fight long enough to greatly weaken China and long enough to reveal the genuine nature of China so that his successors maintain our strength against China, then he will go down as one of the greatest presidents in American history!
RE: “I’ve said it and will say it again, the US must decouple from China economically.”
“Be ye not unequally yoked together.”
What about the Federal Reserve? I see that private banking organization as just as big a threat to Americas economic future as China, if not more so in some regards.
A free market society can’t trade with a country that controls every aspect of the manufacturing process plus can manipulate their money.
This reminds me of when the left complained about Nike making shoes in Viet Nam sweat shops. The entire country of China is a virtual sweat shop.
Just got out of some meetings where several topics touched upon Trump Things.
One “Totally TDS” Big Economist was lying all over the place about the “Trade Negotiations.”
He totally overstated how much the U.S. imports from China, distorted who is paying the tariff (China is) and all other standard MSM non-thinking, robot talking points. (He lives in NYC.)
One of the most egregious examples was saying U.S. shoppers where paying the tariff but never mentioned how Communist China has repeatedly devalued their currency as a way to lower their sale prices.
Look at this chart and not how much they’ve done the devaluation of their currency to cheat that way.
https://www.fx-exchange.com/usd/cny-exchange-rates-history.html
Thanks again to SD for all of his research and hard work in bringing us insights into Gov’t operations.
Phenomenal video. Thank you so very much SD for posting!
Question to all you intelligent economists and Patriots: Why can’t we simply default on all Chinese holdings of our national debt? Why can’t we seize all property held by the Chinese within CONUS and give it to American businesses and citizens? Why can’t we facilitate the termination of all contracts that US companies and “farmers” have with China? I’m am not sure of the amount of our national debt China holds but I believe it to be substantial.
Thoughts?
IF, you accept my admitted assumption that Chicoms are NEVER going to agree to stop cheating, with enforcement mechanisms, and if they DID they would continue to cheat,…
It seems to me the question is HOW LONG can the Chicoms maintain control over China, how long can they ‘hold out’, before their whole system collapses in on itself?
Would LOVE to hear some of our China and economic ‘experts’weigh in on this, such as BKR, etc.
It seems to me they are EXTREMELY fragile, both economically and socially.
Thats WHY they HAVE to implement such rigid and draconian social control measures. WHERE is the ‘tipping point’;
CAN they ‘hold out’to 2024?
I doubt it, but would love to hear others opinion.
“Many Tariffed companies will be leaving China for Vietnam and other such countries in Asia.“ – RealDonaldTrump
This isn’t a typical tariff war. This isn’t American Manufacturers vs. actual Chinese Manufacturers.
The bulk of manufacturing in China is American, Japanese, German (and EU generally) companies either directly manufacturing items from international sale or Chinese companies under contract to US/EU/Jap companies to provide parts for products or assembly of products. These are not Chinese companies making consumer products to sell wholesale or retail internationally. These companies can all relocate to Vietnam… or better still, relocate to America. That’s you Apple iPhone.
And seems to me, a MAJOR question for China is; are those jobs coming back?
WHY would ANY of these companies, once they transfer their operations OUT of China, either to other pacific rim countries, OR to the U.S., ever go back?
Kind turns that whole magic wand stuff on its head lol!
This is an excellent discussion; I learned so much, The fentanyl information was really helpful. I didn’t realize China was actually producing this stuff and sending it here to degrade the population. This is the type of programing the MSM should be carrying, I wish more people could watch this interview. Thanks to SD for providing us with this type of information.
What our two creepy Va. senators had to say.
Kaine, Warner say trade war threatens Virginia farmers and manufacturers
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ7) U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner issued a joint statement Tuesday, saying the escalation of “a haphazard, ill-planned trade war with China” is threatening Virginia farmers and manufacturers.
“The escalation means continued uncertainty for Virginia’s soybean farmers, who continue to brace for the worst every time the word ‘tariffs’ is said in the Oval Office,” the Senators said in the written statement.
“With the Trump Administration slapping China with additional tariffs and China planning to hit the U.S. right back, there seems to be no solution in sight,” they said.
“It’s one thing to be tough on China’s unfair and illegal trade practices, but the longer this disastrous lack of a strategy continues, the more it’ll cost and the more of an impact it will have on Virginians’ bank accounts,” the Senators wrote.
In an interview Tuesday, Kaine said the President’s trade policy is also affecting Virginia manufacturers.
“Inbev Anheuser Busch out of Williamsburg that’s putting beer in aluminum cans or Volvo Trucks in Pulaski that’s building trucks using steel and aluminum, they’re already really suffering,” Kaine said, “and the latest round is making it worse.”
On Tuesday, President Trump downplayed the trade dispute, calling it “a little squabble.”
In a recent interview, 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith said the fact that the President is taking action is extremely positive.
“If we get a good deal the President’s a genius,” Griffith said. “If we don’t get a good deal, he’s a goat,”
“And we’ll have to see what time tells us,” Griffith said. “And really it may take us one of those 20-year look-backs where historians get to make that determination.”
https://www.wdbj7.com/content/news/Kaine-Warner-say–509937591.html
Build it here! Buy it here! Keep the supply chain here and the jobs here. It is really simple.
It used to be that farmers based their crops on demand and if the soybean demand is gone then grow something that is selling. Government controls always makes a hash of things.
When Congress Turned On to Globalism by Curtis Ellis
https://amgreatness.com/2019/02/20/when-congress-turned-on-to-globalism/
FTA Excerpt when it started…”Think of it as the day Congress turned on to globalism.”
George Ball.. a globalist of the first order.
Congressional Record (bold and italics emphasis missing)
[T]he widespread development of the multinational corporation is one of our major accomplishments . . . Today a corporate management in Detroit or New York or London or Dusseldorf may decide that it can best serve the market of country Z by combining the resources of country X with labor and plan facilities in country Y—and it may alter that decision six months from now . . .
But to fulfill its full potential, the multinational corporation must be able to operate with little regard for national boundaries—or, in other words, for restrictions imposed by individual national governments.
To achieve such a free trading environment we must do far more than merely reduce or eliminate tariffs. We must move in the direction of common fiscal concepts, a common monetary policy, and common ideas of commercial responsibility. Already the economically advanced nations have made some progress in all of these areas through such agencies as the OECD and the committees it has sponsored, the Group of Ten, and the IMF, but we still have a long way to go . . . [W]hat we seek at the end of the voyage is the full realization of the benefits of a world economy.
Implied in this, of course, is a considerable erosion of the rigid concepts of national sovereignty, but that erosion is taking place every day as national economies grow increasingly interdependent, and I think it desirable that this process be consciously continued. . . . [I]t seems beyond question that modern business—sustained and reinforced by modern technology—has outgrown the constrictive limits of the antiquated political structures in which most of the world is organized, . . . the present crazy quilt of small national states. And meanwhile, commercial, monetary, and antitrust policies—and even the domiciliary supervision of earth-straddling corporations—will have to be increasingly entrusted to supranational institutions . . .
[B]usiness decisions are frustrated by a multiplicity of different restrictions by relatively small nation states that are based on parochial considerations, reflect no common philosophy, and are keyed to no common goal.”
Grateful we have Patriots like Curtis Ellis working with and for PDJT45!!!!
This is not about cheap TV’s and T-shirts…. more stuff in a storage unit or in the basement, attic, garage…. it is about Free People versus slaves to Marxist Communist Totalitarianism.
We are not negotiating with “China” (citizens), we are negotiating with the “Communist Chinese Party”. Any post or conversation should always include CCP!!!
