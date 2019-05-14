President Trump Delivers Energy Policy Speech, Hackberry, Louisiana – 3:00pm EDT Livestream…

Today President Trump will be touring a Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) export facility in Hackberry, Louisiana before he delivers a statement on energy sector infrastructure and the economy. The president is expected to deliver remarks at 3:10pm EDT.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – CNBC Livestream Link
Oh sure, he can lead us to prosperity, but can he speak Norwegian like Buttgeek?
OH H#LL NO!!! Let’s be honest here…Can Buttgeek doo what PJDT has done these last 3+ years??? Again, the answer is …… NO, BUT HELL NO!!!
Not to nitpick but he took 21st of January 2017 and we are in May of 2019 so it’s 2 + years.
Minorities matter, who is speaking for the Norwegians, only the aforementioned Butt-igieg.
Gieg is pronounced as “gig” so what is Butti – gig? Is that his “stage name”?
Ha! That’s Great!
Libs are going nutz…where are they made? In the USA and by a wonderful company.
https://johnscrazysocks.com/products/donald-trump-hair-socks
God those foaming at the mouth haters are so petty and disgusting…..Sick of their crap, as I imagine the rest of the country is tired of it too. All Trump does is what we sent him to do, all they do is cackle and whine while being totally useless and embarrassing.
There is a sickness in the land and most “progressives” are suffering from it. Coined right here and now (05/14/19) using their own leftwing verbiage, call it MAGAphobia. The mere sight of those 4 letters, MAGA, often sends unbalanced neosocialists into vioolent fits of anger, then gloomy sadness and despair.
TRUMP 2020
Husband saw these and went “I want those!” But they’re sold out. xD
This company was founded by young man with Downs Syndrome and his dad.
Love it. Better than the ones prince sparklesocks of Canada wore.😁
so cool….I was born and raised in Cameron Parish ( where Hackberry La is). LNG is transforming the little town I grew up in….and much needed…after being devastated by Hurricane Rita, it has been slow to rebuild…beautiful country….beautiful marshes and amazing sunsets.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Libertybella, I met some friends in Hackberry a couple of mos ago. They had rented a house on one of the new canals right by the intercoastal canal and LNG across the way. We watched huge tankers going through.
Thoroughly enjoyed my stay. Nice little town. And yes, beautiful sunrises and sets.
My mother and Grandmother, Aunts and 1 Uncle were from Jeannerette, LA…Love what my Grandfather did for me…taught me how to make CAJUN GUMBO…In the fall, it is a staple in our home!!! Thank you for the memories!!!
I lived in Alexandria several years in the late 50s, became addicted to Cajun Dirty Rice. Make up a batch of it every few weeks and will always love LA for introducing me to Cajun food.
Hey neighbor. Lake Charles girl here!
Welp if you go a bit west after the I10 bridge you can wave at me, I’ll be watchin for ya 🙂
Me too, friends. I live in NW LA but I’m in Hackberry often. I keep a boat down there and get down that way to fish, crab, and shrimp as much as I can. Lovely area, great fishing and hunting, and wonderful people. Been watching that plant go up and it’s just amazing – good for the folks there in Cameron Parish and for Louisiana.
Louisiana wants in on MAGA and loves Trump, don’t let anybody tell you otherwise, especially that sorry excuse for a governor that we have!
I might have passed through Hackberry It’s just north of the beautiful resort area of Holly Beach.. Take Hwy 82 just north of Sabine Pass, cross the Sabine river and its a short drive into Holly Beach..
When there take a look South into the Gulf.. Around fifty miles out what was believed to be a caravel from the 1554 Spanish Fleet out of Veracruz was found.. Surprising it made it so far north.. Most were wrecked on Padre Island..
“Boudreaux” was more surprised.. He was shrimping in about thirty feet of water.. Pulled up his nets – and Bingo! What the heck is that..! An emerald (or some other precious stone) studded gold goblet..
“Boudreaux” doesn’t need to shrimp anymore..
Louisiana has fair treasure laws.. Like Florida.. Texas doesn’t, Texas Politicians want 100% of your find.. So nobody tells when they find something in Texas waters..
And the State of Texas loses out. ..So much History.. Plundered and never reported.. Because of stupid politicians.
Just to let you guys know while waiting for President Trump….motorcade accident involving two police officers
President Trump is unhurt..all is Okay..Just two police officers had an accident…. and I quipped to Hubbie, “I think they (Police) need training wheels.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oh, wow…so sorry about that “in your face” Breaking 911 graphic
Continued prayers of safety & protection for PDJT & those that surround them. You never know when someone is testing the team either.
LikeLiked by 9 people
But were they going the wrong way and did they try to cover it up like DeBlasio in NYC?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guarantee you if President Trump’s motorcade drove the wrong way and caused a crash, it would be headline news in a heartbeat and would not take more than four years for it to be made public like deBlasio’s crash in April of 2015.
And it was so funny to read the deBlasio spokesman denied there was any coverup. HAHAHA!
Haha training wheels! That would be a trike. Running joke with our friend is when he can’t stay up on 2 wheels he can trade his chopper in for a trike. 😜
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never. I’ve been riding for almost 50 years. Finally sold my dirt bike with the dairy farm, but have my trusty big V twin over stroked cruiser in Chicago for Great Lakes touring, and my twisty windy bruiser in the north Georgia Appalachian mountains—bought it in 1978, SN 598, water cooled Honda CX 500. Best mid range bike every made, in my opinion. Over-bored Ducati Vtwin shaft drive. If and when I have to give those two boytoys up, my kids will know to start funeral plans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But the trikes have reverse😂😂😂😂. Not knockin anybody but a trike is not for me. Hope you put on some good miles this summer. We rode around Lake Michigan last year and loved every bit of it.
I’d love to have a trike like this. Can’t afford it, however.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Polaris Slingshot? Not my style but It does have a cool batman look to it. 😎
We do have some rather younguns working in our law enforcement and I doubt very seriously they get to ride those big bikes around here much…most likely they borrowed a few just to show off their muscles 😛 And remember you talkin bout some real swampers down here…so they should have taken the channel with those boats!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
just read this looks like a few injuries, but Trump is ok..
Pray for Trump and the injured officers
BREAKING: Trump’s motorcade involved in crash, multiple officers injured
https://dmlnewsapp.com/breaking-trumps-motorcade-involved-crash-multiple-officers-injured/?fbclid=IwAR3pzGhrAzHWpmDGflt1zK7yxrOxViKlPDCMRZ-wL8tt7cowOPnSx_Bp-ec
The socks are sold out!
LikeLiked by 7 people
“we’re giving you a new I10 bridge “. He knows he’s already won reelection 😂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Got my vote!
Mine too!
Boy, we sure need it! But I’m voting for him anyway – MAGA
ABOSLUTELY AWESOME!!!
Feels like home again!!
I worked in Hackberry at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve site, while going to college, during the Reagan Administration.
Wishing prosperity, health and safety to everyone there!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
It would be wonderful if the fake news commie MSM would lay off him for a week or two, give him a breather, instead of constantly barking like a pack of wild hyenas. I wonder if they are aware of how much they’re despised?
LikeLiked by 5 people
2nd that…
Energy ‘done’. Infrastructure up next. PDJT hit that speech out of the park.
Fastest, least expensive way to add electric grid capacity is CCGT. Capital cost <$1500/Kw, install time ❤ years, thermal efficiency at load 61%—and at just 40% load still 58%, so flexible and diminishing need for peakers. One of three main global suppliers is GE. But you need to have a reliable 40 year supply of natural gas as fuel. With LNG exports from the US (to complement Qatar and Australia), Asia (Japan, Korea) and Europe can build their electric grids out without risking the Russian bear.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Dunno where the heart emoji came from. Install time ❤ years greenfield, and just 2 if (as at Port Lauderdale) replacing an old plant (in our case, resid oil fired steam build in early 1970s).
Ok, darned software upgrade…Less than three years… no heart.
LOLOL!!! The less-than sign in front of the numeral 3 (without a space) will make a heart emoji.
So this emoji useless old idiot just discovered, twice. TY. Space next time.
It didn’t seem like you, haha! What used to be keyboard emoticons are now automatically turned into colored emojis. Let’s hope you never inadvertently give someone the middle finger! 😉 semi-colon + hyphen + close parenthesis = wink
Now I know if I ever return to a flip phone what to text my wife ❤
Dang-o, Ristvan, now this is just too much! You know the oil patch from the pipe wrenches to the trucks. It’s nice to learn about the treepers. Talent going to waste around here!
USA economic eminence is rock solid when based on free-market energy independence on our continent, with so much of the citizenry employed and receiving royalties. Our homes and factories will burn natural gas priced low with a constant surplus. We sell the surplus, liquified for ocean voyages, at much higher prices to the other continents.
For those in Rio Linda that is Combined Cycle Gas Turbine. 😉 Back in the day, I studied this stuff without getting into the details. Regardless, the Thermal Efficiency is insane, no one knows what that means, but as VP Biden would say that is a big….. you fill in the blanks 😉. The number of plants that could be replaced or upgraded with this technology is mind-boggling. Nothing against coal, but this makes it obsolete, as we look for other uses for coal, and move on to Gen 4 Nuclear. A while back some MIT wonk I think it was did some research that it might be better to be used electrical components rather than burning it, I’d like concepts like this explored.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup. Should not have used the industry acronym at CTH.
Basically, a big nat gas fired turbine powering a first generator, then use its Brayton cycle hot exhaust to generate steam for a second Rankin cycle steam turbine generator. At Port Lauderdale 2 gas feed one steam, times two. 2200 MW, no big ‘smoke stack’, two years from old steam demolition to new CCGT power up (because substations and transmission lines were already in place) and it cut our electricity bill significantly because of the low capital cost and high thermal efficiency.
OK, some more Treeper data from my ebook on energy and climate, Blowing Smoke. The average thermal efficiency of ‘conventional coal’ steam generation is 34%. The thermal efficiency of ‘HeLe’ (high efficiency low emissions) supercritical steam coal is 41-45% depending on plant size and coal type. What China builds. CCGT is 61%. Burn half to 2/3 as much fuel by BTU content for the same electricity output. Supercritical coal costs >$4000/Kw and takes >4 years fo construct, compared to CCGT at <three years and <$1500/Kw. Unless you have real cheap coal and very low interest rates, its game over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ristvan,
Really sold ebook. I got it a couple years ago and knew what you were talking about with C CUT and even remembered the 60+% thermal efficiency numbers and short build times. Your ebook has an incredible number of references to back up your points.
TY. Worked on it and its two predecessors for several years. Priced deliberately very low to get the facts out, then Kindle discounted further below iBooks. Ebook because my publisher said, even if only print on demand, the many color images and graphs would still make it an ~$80 ‘textbook’.
Upside, more copies sold. Downside, I cannot sign paper copies. But you just got my ebook signature equivalent. Regards from the author.
Ristvan,
Thanks for sending me down that rabbit hole… after 30 mins of reading book summaries, business press releases, and company websites I gave it up to get back here. I rarely look at commenter names, but now if I see you make any on PapaD, based on your energy knowledge, I’ll pay closer attention.
NOT ONLY that but the Russian pipeline will be taking on rust in a few years…Why? Because the steel used is not as the SAME QUALITY AS US STEEL…!!! Spent my early years in the oil patch for Fluor Engineering!!!
As I watched President Trump speak live about America’s current energy production, I couldn’t help but contrast him with the ever-growing list of sorry, incompetent, phony, corrupt and radical Democratic presidential hopefuls.
Personally, I think the 2020 presidential election has already been decided by the majority of Americans and the best president in my lifetime, the one that’s currently residing in the White House, gets another four years.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m going to miss Donald Trump after 2024. The best modern day US president by far. I can be critical of him in more ways than one, but I know that only a douche bag will replace him in 2024.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was there! At least it looks like the scene at Chennault, where Air Force One flew in. He was very kind to go down the whole “rope” line and shake everyone’s hand. He shook mine! Great day in Southwest Louisiana!
o/ Howdy Neighbor 😛
I received pics from today from a family member. I sent them on to the CTH website in an email. I have never figured out how to post pics. My family member was just a few feet from PRESIDENT TRUMP. Fingers crossed someone post a couple.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Upload to tinypic.com and use the link (I think it’s the third one) that’s not HTML or [IMG]
Thank you. I will try. Ughh! I’m terrible at this sort of thing.
I don’t know how many of you are aware of the Promise Keepers 3 million man march on DC on October 4th, 1997. It was amazing.
My son was in his late 30’s when he attended a Promise Keepers event in CA. He died at 42. He never could talk about it without choking up He said men of every color were together and just loving God. He asked me why feminists with bare breasts lined the walkways to the event taunting them and trying to stop them from going. I just told him they hate God.
I wish President Trump would use music from this event for his rallies. I still have tears running down my face as I watch and listen to these men.
Did they prepare the path for President Donald Trump? I believe they did.
Promise Keepers Stand in the Gap – 3 Million Men in DC
Frank Cugini Published on Apr 23, 2008
On October 4, 1997 over 3 million Christian men descended on Washington DC for Stand in the Gap: A Sacred Assembly of Men, a day of personal repentance and prayer for our nation. The footage here was all shot as they prayed and sang and were inspired by incredible Christian speakers. I shot all but a few segments of this footage. The most impressive shot (one I did not shoot) is near the end of the video. It is an aerial view from above Lincoln Memorial looking down the Mall toward the Capitol. The mass of men, packed in like sardines, extends from this side of the Washington Monument to the Capitol and from the buildings and streets on each side. I am still emotional when I watch this footage…Evidence that GOD IS AT WORK in the men of our nation! Glory to God! Question: 3 Million? really? Stand in the Gap: http://www.neohiopk.org/SITG.jpg Million man march: (1 – 1.2 mill) http://img.slate.com/media/41000/4152…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was there Elizabeth. It was an awesome event! Bus after bus on the highway. You couldn’t even rent one at some point because they were all rented to take men to D.C. We got there about 4-5am and walked around as the atmosphere was electric. The Holy Spirit was present and I think that whole movement had an impact on our nation.
We are not at war against flesh and blood, but powers and principalities. Prayer (which some, such as Cory Booker denigrate) gets heaven to move on behalf of earthly events. Praise clears the pathway! “My melody is a weapon” is a lyric from a song called “Raise a Hallelujah”. It’s about praise and prayer saving the life of a young boy. Check it out on Youtube. It’s by Bethel music. The 11 minutes version gives an explanation. It’s great!
What was I thinking? Here’s the link!
LikeLike
That didn’t work! Guess you’ll have to go there yourself!
TRUMP IS GOOD
How he interacts with people
Really …. the dimms are lost !
LikeLiked by 1 person
glad our president took Steve along on AF1
That was an excellent speech.
POTUS talked economics but it was specific to his mostly blue collar Louisiana audience and the nation at large. If he delivers more speeches like this in other states (and other workers across the country like the 3 workers at the podium join in) it will really aid his re-election and also be sincere and factual unlike many phony politicians before him. P Trump and his team get it.
If he closes a few speeches by recognizing the energy workers of Louisiana, the Steel workers of Philly, the first responders, the farmers of… and so on,, it will help unite the country and be a powerful ending and one that he strongly believes in. An occasional reminder that the forgotten people are no longer forgotten and many are now employed would also be effective.
LikeLiked by 2 people
See those people in hardhats and sunglasses..
Gulf Coast Energy Americans..
You cannot fool them..
They are not pussies..
The Energy Industry has made great strides in sensitivity training since I was in the offshore oilfields.. So if you are offended, please click on the image below and fill out the report..
LikeLike
Once spent 2 days in Huma LA, including back waters bayou. One of my most memoriable times for many reasons. Very glad to review this video and hear President Trump as well as read this thread! Well deserved praise for this state.
LikeLike
That was probably Houma LA 😛
