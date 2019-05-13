AG Bill Barr Appoints U.S. Attorney John Durham to Review Origin of Russia Investigation…

Once again the New York Times is getting out ahead of the story to reveal Attorney General Bill Barr has instructed U.S. Attorney John Durham to review the origins of the 2016 DOJ and FBI surveillance of the Trump campaign. [Durham Background Here]
The appointment looks like a way to keep the sensitive inquiry within Barr’s control as opposed to appointing a special counsel. John H Durham, the U.S. attorney from Connecticut, has handled previous investigations into the intelligence community.
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr has assigned the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut to examine the origins of the Russia investigation, according to two people familiar with the matter, a move that President Trump has long called for but that could anger law enforcement officials who insist that scrutiny of the Trump campaign was lawful.
John H. Durham, the United States attorney in Connecticut, has a history of serving as a special prosecutor investigating potential wrongdoing among national security officials, including the F.B.I.’s ties to a crime boss in Boston and accusations of C.I.A. abuses of detainees.
His inquiry is the third known investigation focused on the opening of an F.B.I. counterintelligence investigation during the 2016 presidential campaign into possible ties between Russia’s election interference and Trump associates.
The department’s inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, is separately examining investigators’ use of wiretap applications and informants and whether any political bias against Mr. Trump influenced investigative decisions. And John W. Huber, the United States attorney in Utah, has been reviewing aspects of the Russia investigation. His findings have not been announced.
[…] Mr. Durham, who was nominated by Mr. Trump in 2017 and has been a Justice Department lawyer since 1982, has conducted special investigations under administrations of both parties. Attorney General Janet Reno asked Mr. Durham in 1999 to investigate the F.B.I.’s handling of a notorious informant: the organized crime leader James (Whitey) Bulger.
In 2008, Attorney General Michael B. Mukasey assigned Mr. Durham to investigate the C.I.A.’s destruction of videotapes in 2005 showing the torture of terrorism suspects. A year later, Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. expanded Mr. Durham’s mandate to also examine whether the agency broke any laws in its abuses of detainees in its custody. (read more)
Again, cautious optimism this appointment is a step in the right direction.
We would be remiss if we didn’t note the prior DOJ head-fake when U.S. Attorney John Laush was assigned to review and deliver documents to congress. That effort resulted in absolutely nothing; the documents were never produced; the redactions were never removed; and the corrupt institutional schemes were unfazed by Laush’s assignment.
It would seem like most of the investigative material Mr. Durham might need is already present in the accumulated files from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Keep an eye open to see if John H Durham is given a staff, investigative resources and/or a budget therein. If this is a genuinely motivated effort there should be visible activity.
This better-damn-well-not be another years-long investigation, specifically structured and coordinated to extend the tick-tock timeline of investigative inquiry into another 2020 election year, while the deep state institutional protectors say: “Trust Durham“.
Watching…
UPDATE: Prior letter from Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows to U.S. Attorney John H Durham in January of 2019, about the October 18, 2018, testimony from former FBI legal counsel James Baker where Baker’s lawyers identified Durham as a prosecutor investigating the claims of Baker leaking to media.
Does this mean the president is frozen again “because the ongoing investigation” ?
No this means the coup plotters are screwed.
Scroomed.
Screwed+ Doomed.
Probably, he’ll be advised that any declassification will interfere with ongoing investigations.
Chili, I think it would be wise to remember that President Trump said “I will declassify everything” and the reporter then asked “When?” and PDJT said ‘when they ask for them’.
At the time that Trump made the comment several commenters asked “Who is “THEY”? I think we’re about to learn that there are a number of prosecutors who have been investigating the Mueller investigation and PDJT will be declassifying whatever THEY request.
I am stockin’ up on popcorn.
The leak to the NY Times is not the greatest start but the appointment of Mr. Durham seems like a very positive sign unless you are a Coup participant.
“…according to two people familiar with the matter..” Doesn’t the NY Post or Wall Street Journal ever receive a decent crumb of a leak once in awhile?
I wonder what Sidney Powell thinks about the appointment of John Durham? All of the top lawyers and prosecutors seem to know all about each other’s past case histories and their public and insider reputations. (ie. Mr. Durham’s investigation into “the F.B.I.’s handling of a notorious informant: the organized crime leader James (Whitey) Bulger.”
If Durham had the balls to go after Mueller’s FBI regarding Bulger, then he is the man.
So with the alleged bugging of the WH Green Room, would that possibly be included in Durham responsibilities to investigate?
Mollie always highlights the important stuff. Lol
Should we start to post the quotes from the Dems warning all not to impede Muller and his investigation?
Oh the irony.
I guess we just have wait and see, which we’ve been doing for a long time
I’m getting tired of the wait. Would be nice if we could see a little “see”
Anyway, on another note, if this is a legitimate investigation meant to take the guilty down, it’s getting close to “flip” time. If real heat starts being applied, stress, anxiety and fear will get to many, and it’s usually the time when some will flip in order to save their own miserable hides
Let’s hope that’s the case
I thought Huber in Utah was doing the behind the scenes investigation to dovetail with the OIG investigation? What’s Huber been doing?
whats Huber been doing??????? spanking his monkey, choking his chicken, pounding his pud……….Nothing…..
Who do you think you are replying to…a bunch of Liberal Democrats with that
Foul vulgal garbage ?
I have read somewhere recently that andrew mccabe was seen in a coffee shop in, I think, Salt Lake City. What business would he have there? Grand Jury testimony?
We now have someone who has grand jury, subpoena, full investigative and immunity authority.
It’s a good start and IMO a good sign as Barr could have stayed the course using just the IG report and adopted the Wray solution, more training classes.
And that there is enough signs of illegalities outside of the FISA IG report. So much has been placed on that upcoming report that it is good that this is has a life of its own.
Come one….
They already know what happened.
I look at this as a formality, or a way to buy time.
During his monologue, Hannity had a picture of Comey laughing heartily with the words “FISA FRAUD” in red and white letters to his right. It reminded me of some of sundance’s pictures.
In a DoJ that does not work like a DoJ should…
Cautious optimism is MOST DEFINITELY warranted.
I started out with wanting to make this statement…
An under budget and timely plan, would have the upcoming IG Horowitz FISA report and the 99 page super duper top secret Collyer findings dropped in the lap of U.S. Attorney John Durham. And, told, “Go to work.”
However, after a bit of html link clicking…
I encountered these blasts from the past of blog reports…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/29/ag-sessions-letter-to-house-and-senate-highlights-a-lengthy-review-by-prosecutor-john-w-huber/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/01/dan-bongino-counters-anti-sessions-narrative-mark-levin-radio-audience-rejects/
After re-reading them. If this was Sundance’s assessment back in 2018.
Specifically… When Sundance asserts…
The first 30+/- minutes is Bongino laying out his analysis. (My emphasis)—–> It appears that Bongino has reached many of the same conclusions we did.<—— At 31:45 the first caller goes bananas…. it goes downhill from there.
Then, my observation is two fold.
The first, is Sundance's views may have changed or evolved in regards to these two articles as time has progressed, or he still may stand by them.
As, the PDJT is fond of saying, "It is complicated, and many have very conflicted backgrounds and motives."
So, this observation is not to hold Sundance some impossible standard, it is just passing context to my next observation.
Which is….
A bell weather observation, because in truth I can not discern a means to rule out either.
Sundance, I write this with all sincerity for your reading pleasure.
If AG Barr, is a straight shooter and truely on board to getting to the bottom of the origins…
Then the appointment of John H Durham maybe AG Barr's assessment that Mr. Huber's outside of D.C. Establishment appointment is part of the swamps narrative control.
OR…
The appointment of John H Durham is an attempt to strip away Mr. Huber's investigative portfolio back into the orbit of the swamp's narrative control.
Such is the nature of the "Lying State." The truth is murder somewhere along the way.
There is an easy way to disprove one or the other… Since the two are that mutually exclusive to one or the other.
Mr Huber… You have been on the job for well over a year.
“What do you have to show for the effort? And, if you believe that your work is being politically rail roaded, seek whistleblow status?”
Mr. Durham , if you’re legit… “Then stamp you’re bonifies by producing evidence Mr. Huber has been an empty suit. Since that is the easiest place to jump into this mess and pull back the curtain on the swamp.
If he is in CT, he’s FOS. That’s as liberal as Cowfart Cortez. BEWARE!!
4 people who should contact Durham immediately……
1) Julian Assange
2) PapaD
3) Admiral Rodgers
4) Dennis Montgomery
I agree with Sundance on watching
closely on how this investigation goes
about. Reading commentary I’ve taken
In the positive an negative angles of the
past investigations, which is good that we all stay aware of.
One fact that I see that stands out
to me is that this Russian hoax is an has been the biggest Scandal ever!
This was not only against our PDJT,
Who has taken all the slings an arrows!
PDJT is the bravest president ever!
This was also against all of PDJT voters, that we are all wrong an it doesn’t matter how we felt on the direction our country went. This past 2 yrs has been to close of a call of the
Falling of our country. With all that being said, I feel AG Barr has to know
There is no softening up on the
arrogance of the corruption that took
Place with the past administration period! We the People will not accept
It ! The justice of this must overide
All of the wrong doing done to our
PDJT an our country! In other words
The country doesn’t need to hear
About any choppy bs about mistakes!
There is proof of intention behind the
actions that took place by not elected
Members of the Obama DOJ/fbi/cia etc.
Barr made the choice to take this on,
You would think he would want this to end with his bringing on the right law
Dedicated players so he could walk back out of the DOJ as a hero.
Why am I optimistic? Just look at the scowl on this guy’s face:
And that’s his Department Head Shot.
“Ok, this is going on the website, Mr. Durham. Smile, please.”
“I am.”
BWAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!
Observation:
Rosenstein retires/departs DOJ Friday 5/10 and Monday 5/13 Barr appoints a US District Attorney to investigate the investigators?
Hmmm…………………………….
I’m so bummed he got outta there before we could throw him a “don’t-let-the-door-hit-ya-where-the-good-lord-split-ya” party.
u.s. atty durham investigated the fbi-whitey bulger corruption case, which happened on then u.s. assistant atty mueller’s watch in boston. later, then fbi chief mueller apparently tried to cover up the wrongful conviction of four innocents for a bulger mob hit. was durham picked for this new role because he is all too familiar with the ways of dirty cop mueller?
The anti-semite party shouldn’t have made Barr mad.
They are powered by hate. So I hope they do go after Durham and make him just as mad. He needs to get the conservative treatment. We need him motivated.
I’d like to know what the outcomes of his previous investigations of the intelligence agencies were.
Was anybody prosecuted?
Did anybody go to jail?
Or
Were the wrongdoers in the intelligence agencies given a slap on the wrist and allowed to continue their careers?
