Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses 2016 “Spygate” With Maria Bartiromo….

Boy howdy, Maria Bartiromo has the big picture of the 2015/2016 political weaponization of the intelligence apparatus exactly right. In this interesting interview with Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham both Bartriromo and Graham discuss the scale and scope of the 2015/2016 effort to stop Trump.
Interestingly, in a shift of tone, Senator Graham outlines what this surveillance operation means when contrast against the structures of our constitutional government.
.
Traditionally Lindsey Graham would bury any issue adverse to the institutions of the DC administrative state. So there’s two possibilities here: (A) Graham has fundamentally changed his outlook toward the dangers of the institutions within government; or, (B) Graham is doing a full ‘Castellanos‘ and embracing the controversy in order to control the risk to the administrative state with intent to protect it. [The latter is tradition]
The best way for DC to protect itself from the mob’s approach is to lead it themselves. The modern GOPe club has used this defense sending agents to the front of the grassroots anger in order to control the outcome. [Fast-n-Furious, IRS targeting, Benghazi, etc.]
♦When the common sense Tea Party movement formed in 2009 and 2010 it contained a monumentally frustrated grassroots electorate, and the scale of the movement caught the professional republican party off-guard.
♦When Donald Trump ran for the office of the presidency in 2015 and 2016 he essentially did the same thing; he disrupted the apparatus of the professional republican party.
The difference between those two examples is one was from the bottom up, and the second was from the top down. The commonality in the two forces resulted in the 2016 victory.
It took a few years for the heavily armored old guard of GOP to formulate a plan to retain their control. In the example of the Tea Party, the republican power structures moved in 2011 through 2014 to co-opt the vulgarian movement and impede their disruptive influence. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was at the forefront of those power moves. {Go Deep} and {Go Deep} The basic issue for the GOP was retention of power.
McConnell and crew tamped down the fire. A few years pass and the issues that spurred the Tea Party movement remained unresolved. In 2015 Donald Trump taps in to that exact same Tea Party frustration toward the control authority within one-half of the DC UniParty; again, the professional republican apparatus was disrupted.
From the first moment candidate Trump announced his platform positions; from the very first poll *after* those platform positions were announced; Donald Trump was leading the republican field in every-single-poll from August of 2015 through today. Center stage throughout 2015 and 2016 and President of the United States as an outcome therein.
Yes, the “movement” rebranded and now MAGA wins the presidency.
However, think back to the 2015 instructions from republican insider Alex Castellanos as he described how the RNC could eliminate the disruptive influence of Donald Trump:
[…] “The best way to do it is how Brutus killed Caesar. Get real close, snuggle up, and shiv him in the ribs”… (link)
For the past two years it’s been a never-ending game of whac-a-mole as each of the establishment minded embeds surfaces at different times. Within the dynamic, the one commonality within the internecine conflict inside the Trump administration is the establishment GOP -vs- Trump MAGA.
It’s like having an independent MAGA administration that contains establishment terror cells. Each cell acts independently, but each cell also acts based on a common objective: retain the UniParty.
When you think about the actual structure of the National Republican Party -vs- the state party machines; it’s enough to make you wonder if the mid-term outcome and lack of structural fight was not part of this dynamic. After all, “their” party was taken over by a new MAGA base and a new pragmatic political leader, Donald Trump.
The same UniParty dynamic is visible in the way the FBI/DOJ and aggregate intelligence community were weaponized against Donald Trump – with Democrats and Republicans participating in the unlawful processes. Now, in the downstream consequence phase, we see a UniParty defense approach to block Trump from revealing what happened.
I’m not sure people fully completely understand this dynamic within “spygate”. It was not a targeting operation by democrats; republicans were just as complicit. The ongoing goal to eliminate candidate and president Trump is *not* partisan.
I hope Senator Lindsey Graham has encountered something that has fundamentally changed his core sense of identity. I truly hope that is the case. However, in the modern era of DC politics I cannot reference an example where the outlook of the individual, the guiding principles, changed inside a politician.
Check the audience at 01:25 (look fast):
.
CTH has been in this modern-era conservative battle for a long time. We have the GOPe battle scars, and a thousand points of betrayal to reference.
The genuine Tea-Party/MAGA movement has the same ideologies and objectives. It is the ‘Monster Vote’. It is also the most important political movement in our lifetime. However, we will not promote ‘hope-porn’ and fantasy proclamations amid sudden appearances of political altruism.
We fight for DC change; we support our President, and we accept the battle-space as it exists; not as we wish it to be.
Proceed with cautious optimism…
If Lindsay Graham thinks he’s going to mislead the parade down a dead end alley as in Animal House, he’d better think twice.
Agree. We have seen his complicit behavior. He seems on board but if it is to appear a “friend” to destroy, he will fail. I hope he realizes the country (conservative and moderate and liberal) want change. He has a chance to join the conservative and moderate people to lead in a new way. His choice is protect the status quo or grow with the country. The choice is his. President Trump’s support is going to grow as more and more groups see positive improvements in the areas they care about. He is listening to the people. It is clear that is how he became popular and this story is correct, the birth was in the Tea Party – but also, occupy wall street, and demands for equality and justice. President Trump has a chance to pick up many more disenfranchised voters and more forgotten men and women. No one else is speaking for us.
Excuse me for asking – but does it really matter what graham finds or doesn’t find? Is it not the job of Horowitz and Barr?
Hamada,
That’s the whole ballgame. Congressional committees have uncovered important facts, but if the rule of law is not restored by indictment, prosecution, and conviction, the republic will have to be rebuilt by patriots.
I continue to believe that PDJT fully gets this vital requirement. All appearances are that AG Barr is a law and order person, as well.
When it comes right down to it III% Will Stand…Will it be enough…I think so!
Hamada Potter
Ms. Lindsay rushed right in and volunteered his services….makes me a suspicious cat.
Yah, remember traitor jeff sessions!
Use Ms/Mr “Lucy” Lindsey but don’t ever trust him!
I agree. What resources does graham have that Horowitz and Barr don’t have in spades? I don’t trust graham either. Let him do whatever he think is in the best interests of himself and let the indictments come from Barr.
I dont think people understand what the Uniparty is. “Its a big club and we are not in it”–G Carlin. AKA- Lawyers, Guns, & Money (And Lobbyists)
The Uniparty is the culmination of the Bush and Clinton dynastys uniting around 2 fundamental principles:
1- Wall Street Global corporate interests regarding taxes, trade, currency, and global economics
2- The Military Industrial Complex- Pay billions to build planes, tanks, and ships. Maintain wars to blow up all those planes, tanks, and ships. RINSE REPEAT. NEOCONS KNOW NO PARTY
Those are the only 2 principles the uniparty member must swear allegiance to. Those are what matters. They dont give a damn about gun control, abortion, prayer in schools. That is irrelevant. Its gives the illusion of choice to the voter. This is why Pelosi, Schumer, MCConnell and Ryan are joined at the hip on the 2 big issues, but they fight it out on SC picks. A uniparty member can be a liberal or conservative as long as you are loyal to issues 1 and 2. NOTHING ELSE MATTERS- METALLICA. This is what people here are missing about the uniparty. Its why one minute you like Lindsey and the next you hate him. Lindsey is all about the first 2 issues. He is with POTUS on everything else. You have to understand the dynamic. It took me 30 years to get it. Noam Chomskey gets at it from a different place. Carry on my wayward son….
In other words. Lindsey knows he is not getting rid of Trump anytime soon. Trump is a problem on issue 1 because he is fundamentally changing trade deals. But global corporations are going to make lots of money under POTUS that may offset a bad trade deal here or there. POTUS is playing the long game. Trump also reduces risk when it comes to unstable international markets. The outsourcing went too far. US productivity makes up for cheap labor. Trump may not be as bad as Wall Street once thought. Trump is a wildcard on issue 2. He doesn’t want war but he is willing to ramp up spending on the military. He understands how to feed the beast without getting bit. Trump is playing poker like Doyle Brunson. He has the biggest chip stack and the best cards. People either go all in and lose or they will have to sit out some hands and hope to survive.
Pedro: Trump has 650 poker chips, Xi has 100 poker chips! Trump raises 150! What part of poker does Xi not understand!
What poker chips does Xi have? How many reps and senators in the UniParty?
Great posts
Speaking of Chomskey, I had to read his stupid book “Cartesian Coordinates” in engineering college in the late 1960s. YUK. Because I wouldn’t bow the knee I got only a B in that class, one of only 3 that marred a 4.0 at graduation.
Jnr: Yeah that guy brings back 1972 bad enginerring memories too!
Hey bro we GET it we ‘ve been getting it for the past 25 years. There is no dem vs repub. It us (main street) vs them, the geo Soros no borders one world , let the illegals in drive the the country to it s knees new world order types. Right now the ONLY thing standing between us and them is DJT, we support him reel ect him or we bend knee to the universal masters. Remember they hate him but they LOATH us for bucking them
Basically TO ALL Treepers: Lindsey and McTurtle ARE DEAD MEN Walking…When looking back at what has been accomplished…IT IS THE DE STRUCTURING of ANYTHING that has been/is being against US…The American people. I am quite sure, almost positively sure, that PDJT, OUR VSG, HAS THOUGHT THIS ALL THE WAY THROUGH!!! No one goes into the Lion’s den without one helluva set of Brass Balls and carrying a healthy dose of Kick-Ass. What is upsetting to EVERYBODY…Their carts are getting overturned and the money-changers are leaving the Temple..
PDJT is a student of Military History…Let that sink in…In all there are about a dozen who have had the prescience of mind to get to victory. I believe that PDJT is that type of leader!!! And He Has Proven it…AND CONTINUES TO PROVE IT!!!
Let’s keep a watch on Lindsey so that he isn’t allowed to change facts and timelines while seemingly a white hat.
This is why I don’t comment much in support of politicians and surrounding players. I don’t know who any of them really are. One day they’re on my side, the next they’re stabbing me in the back.
I wait. I trust no one but President Trump. There is nothing duplicitous about this man.
I am with you Peoria Jones. Verify then trust. I like Graham…always have. He is witty and funny but part of the uniparty. But he also is smart. He just might realize that we Trumpsters are dead serious about wanting a real opposition party to the Democrats. The era of the Bushes, McCains, Ryans and Romneys is OVER!
Yes, as a politician, Graham is a class act. He’s very good at it. You’ve got to recognice ability when you see it. Slick Willy had it too. That doesn’t mean you have to trust them. But when it suits someone like Graham to stick a skilful knife in someone you don’t like, you can smile and admire the performance. Just don’t turn your back.
I tend to view Graham the same way I would Slick Willie–changes with the wind.
I wrote him an email during the Kavanaugh hearings, telling him I appreciated his going to bat for the right side. I’m on his list now and sure enough, I got my first request from him today, asking for support ($$$$, of course), and a narrative about how his sticking up for Kavanaugh has put him on a Dem hit list for 2020.
I suspect that’s his mindset right now: he wants to use the goodwill he “earned” during those hearings to help him win re-election and he wants to use the publicly growing attention on the sins of the FBI and the DOJ against Trump to help put more $$$ in his coffers.
Right now, the only person who can help him put money in his coffers is POTUS so LG will pay attention to our concerns now. Things are always subject to change.
And it doesn’t really matter what we think of them. What matters is the leverage the president has over them. That’s it. The swamp isn’t swayed by principles, beliefs or personalities. It’s swayed by leverage. And leverage is something our President understands in his bones. THAT is what gives me hope and an occasional modicum of confidence.
Maria definitely understands the big picture and is not afraid to state it clearly. We need more like her.
Joe- if Maria ever ran for President, I’d vote for her.
I’m sure she reads CTH. Hi Maria!
Hi Maria!
The zebra(gussied up jackass)doesn’t change its stripes, neither does Lindsey, he’s got way too much invested in his past.
Absolutely! Trust Lindsay Graham at your own peril. Long long long history of being a snake in the grass. This man is neck deep in corruption. His best friend was No Name. Birds of a feather flock together. I refuse to fall prey to this man’s duplicity. This man is a total swamp rat.
He was. Perhaps still is.
Wherein do folks (even politicians) find redemption?
Deep inside the healthy person is that desire to leave something good behind.
A full workup of Graham’s health is not yet complete, perhaps forthcoming soon.
A leopard doesn’t change its spots, and a snake sure as heck doesn’t grow legs and the ability to bark, and become a loyal partner (dog), in the best sense of the animal.
He is a snake. His immigration proposals SOUNDS good, but then he says “willing to be bi-partisan, and work with Dems”, and THERE you go.
THATS where he will stick in the shiv, allowing poison pen language, that will make the ‘sound good’ parts of his bill unworkable, and saying “we HAVE to give them ‘amnesty’ in order to get Dem votes”.
No, you DON’T! ALL Mitch McConnell needs to do is eliminate the fillibustrerrule, and pass the bill he describes.
Until they do this, ANY bill on immigration proposed by the Decepticons like Graham and Rubio is more than ‘suspect’. ASSUME it is poison, and you won’t be disappointed.
And on Spygate, YES he is trying to pull a Castenellos. He is in it, up to his eyeballs, along with Mitch, Ryan, McStain, etc. Controlled release, controlled narrative.
FIBS blame CIA, CIA blames Russian disinformation, everybody ‘sorry about that’ folks,…nothing to see here. Even pass some toothless, meaningless laws which THEY assure us, are putting safeguards in place, to “make sure this never happens again”, like Dodd Franks was SUPPOSED to do for financing, made TBTF worse.
Such ‘reform’ will retain the database, and whatever lipstick they have to put on it, the pig will survive.
“…; it’s enough to make you wonder if the mid-term outcome and lack of structural fight was not part of this dynamic…”
It clearly was.
At least, no doubt in my mind from watching the Florida GOPe very very closely.
Absolutely. Started with Paul Ryan announcing his retirement but not vacating the Speaker’s Chair. Put the legislative agenda into neutral. And I can’t think of any other time either party allowed 40 retirements ahead of an election.
GOPe took a dive.
Then they intentionally give the base zero reasons to vote straight R. No wall (Ryan) no Trump supporters (Senate.)
If Graham were team Trump he would subpoena Mueller and ask him the hard questions. But he’s not going to do that. Because uniparty.
Right. Exactly. Well put. Took a dive. McConnell is following the Ryan plan. Trying to lose the Senate to thwart POTUS to get back to the Globalist agenda which turns world into a safe place for elites like they are but hell for the rest of us.
Paul Ryan was a big part in why Nunes was delayed in his investigation, i.e., he was investigated on some bogus ethics charge dreamed up by ‘rats and abetted by Ryan, delaying the Nunes investigation for many months.
Akindole,
Yeah, wondered if Sundance wasn’t using a little hyperbole, or sarcasm.
Obvious responce is “GEE, YA THINK?”
OH, forgot to put in above responce;
I VOTE “B”, LG is a snake, always HAS been, always WILL be!
While I don’t believe the GOPe will ever really support this President (there’s too much political money involved these days), sometimes they get “stuck.”
Two excellent examples are Mr Trump’s tax bill and the Kavanaugh nomination. And at the height of that huge SCOTUS dust-up, ‘Shazam,’ out of nowhere, here came Lindsey Graham.
The bottom line being while they hate Donald, next to whatever variation of the “Green Deal” the Dems propose, he’s a summer’s beeeze!
Tax cuts and conservative Supreme Court Justices are the red meat the GOPe tosses to the base to keep them engaged.
The RINO red herrings are always the same: School prayer, Gun control, Abortion, Gay marriage and immigration. Of course, they never intend to accomplish anything just tell us what we want to hear!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly Californis Joe. The problem for them is 2017 and 2018. They had the House, Senate AND presidency and did exactly NOTHING of what they ran on.SCOTUS?
This woke up a lot of us. They just don’t know how many.
We will no longer be fooled. SCOTUS? Look who they suggested and talked POTUS into nominating. Kavanaugh who has voted with the ,liberals…he is another Roberts at best, a Souter at worst. Should have been telling that he was Romney’s choice had Romney won in 2012. Ryan passed all of Obama’s spending and lied to POTUS to get POTUS to get yet another Globalist Party budget passed.
The sad thing is how POTUS stuck up for Kavanaugh assuming Kavanaugh would stick up for the USA, Instead he looks like just another Democrat in Republican robes
And, if they DID use database, and I.C. to spy on, and compromise Roberts, those judge candidates on the list to PDJT may already be compromised.
Graham wants to be President. Who else could make the claim to “I’m your next MAGA guy” in 2024 at this point? He saw his stick go way up after “I hope to God you never get it” speech at Kavahaugh’s confirmation. This week, he’s proposing a major immigration reform bill. It can’t pass because of the House, but he can hang his hat on it in 2024. He’s never had the clout within the UniParty to be a serious contender, but he may weasel his way into the President’s slipstream if he keeps making these safe gestures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LOL
Hang his hat on his stick, indeed.
“ his stock, not his stick.” If unwanted visuals paid you $1.00 each, you became a well deserved millionaire in about 17 seconds. So funny.
Look at how he talked about ‘red letter’ law, which he wants to make Nationwide.
He is NOT MAGA, can NEVER be MAGA!
Graham is doing what Jeff Sessions did. Nothing more.
NEVER for ONE SECOND believe that the likes of Graham gives a damn about anything but the deep state.
Don’t make the mistake that was made with Sessions again!
Graham is doing what Jeff Sessions did. Nothing more.
NEVER for ONE SECOND believe that the likes of Graham gives a damn about anything but the deep state.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NEVER believe that Graham is anything BUT a protector of the Deep State.
Don’t make the same mistake again as was made with Sessions!
Last season the role was played by Sessions. This season the role of Brutus is being played by Lindsey Graham. I don’t think it’s going to work. This has gone way beyond business as usual.
I am so glad President TRUMP got Jeb! a job driving cars for the rich idiots in Hollywood. It was such a perfect fit!
You got the part about the Wack-a-Mole Game right, SD! We have the combination to the FBI and CIA vault with all the secrets, memos, texts and emails. We have all the bank accounts and travel vouchers used by FBI and the IC. We appointed the heads of the DOJ, FBI and CIA. If Donald J Trump wants to expose the fraud and the criminals who perpetrated treason all he has to do is tell his appointees at the top echelon of the agencies responsible to do so. If, like FBI Director Wray, they are to stupid or corrupt then replace them and appoint trusted professionals who will! Playing this ridiculous Wack-a-Mole Game is getting us nowhere and you can bet, with the shoe on the other foot, the Democrats would have firings squads working full-time executing the conspirators by now!
If, like FBI Director Wray, they are to stupid or corrupt then replace them and appoint trusted professionals who will!
Getting nominees confirmed by Senator McConnell and his herd of RINOs is a big part of the whack-a-mole.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump has shown that he will ride with actings in charge. I think there’s a reason why DOD Shanahan had a long period to prove himself worthy. If he proves not to be, he’ll be replaced with another acting. Shanahan is in charge of DOD in a bug spending phase so he’ll do what Trump wants.
I have no doubt that Trump will start to talk about the UniParty at the appropriate time.
So there’s two possibilities here: (A) Graham has fundamentally changed his outlook toward the dangers of the institutions within government…
I don’t think it’s that fundamental of a change. At best, on the particular issue of Spygate, I think the light bulb went on for Senator Graham and he realizes what was done was way too far beyond the pale, and some people need to be held accountable.
Yes, I think he thinks they spied on him too.
The issue for Lindsay isn’t that it went too far. It’s that too much of the public saw that it went too far.
When listening to any of these traitors, I hear my 80+ year old fathers words of wisdom:
When someone shows you who they are, believe them.
LG was McStain’s BFF.
I also hear PRESIDENT TRUMP:
How can you expect the politicians who broke it, to fix it??
As to Lindsey, I don’t trust him as far as I can throw him, but I believe that he knows TRUMP isn’t going anywhere till after 2024, and he’d either better get with the program or he can easily be replaced. If he stabs TRUMP in the back his constituents will tar and feather him this time around. It’s not his and Johnny Songbird’s party anymore, and Johnny ain’t here to protect him.
I am VERY DISAPPOINTED that he’s sitting on his thumbs/axx until the next Horowitz report is done though. RIDICULOUS! Why don’t we just wait until the statute of Limitations runs out on all of these crimes…
Don’t get your pants in a knot about statue of limitations. There is something called in law “tolling”, which means the time is suspended and restarted later if the criminal takes later steps in support of his crime.
I’m just hoping they’l all be hung for treason. 😉
Ultimately all that matters with Spygate is what Barr does. Anything anyone else says including Graham really doesn’t add up to a hill of beans. The POTUS tweets are great for helping ordinary people understand what happened.
Graham has probably seen the IG report and is getting ahead of it. Hence the serious talk and serious face today. And the IG report itself won’t matter unless it is followed up by criminal charges. The one good thing is that the horrendous treatment meted out to POTUS by the Deep State, Dems and GOPe is coming out more and more. The more people know, the less the GOPe will be able to execute its ’embrace the controversy to protect the deep state’ strategy
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
For anyone who thinks that Lindsey Graham might be trustworthy, I suggest watching the video entitled “ODDITY – Gen. Mattis and Gen. Kelly Eye Lindsey Graham and Huma Abedine”:
(The video is 2½ minutes long.)
Graham is close with Huma. He is clearly not trusted by Mattis or Kelly.
After watching the video, I would never trust Graham.
There is no middle ground Mr. Graham. You are either for America or against US.
IDK. I saw the video at the time. Mattis & Kelly were very intent on what Lindsay was doing. I think he was just enjoying being considerate to a young woman, feeling like a gay blade. Remember Mattis & Kelly have not weathered well and worked against POTUS.
Excellent analysis Sundance, and spot on. Best I’ve seen on the current social/political landscape. I hope LG had a real epiphany going through the Kavenaugh confirmation where his anger and disgust appeared sincere. Only time and repeated validations of his “change” will tell, but difficult to change the spots on a leopard.
Trump: “This is a tough President who is willing to have the battle. .” His victory was/is a critical, crowning achievement that built upon and solidified the bottom up Tea Party movement.
SD, very good (and accurate) analogy using cells. I can think of many popping up at their appropriate times. McShame, Flaked, now Romney. Next will be Earnst and Johnson upset about USMCA/Tariffs (i.e., corn lobby) to name just a few.
Any time Gramercy does the right thing I will take it, but I will not trust Gramercy to do the right thing every time. Never stop looking over your shoulder.
MAGA!
The Conservatives within the Republican Party are not stupid, unlike the base of the democrat party. Graham usually aligned with McCain in the past and with McCain all you had to do was scratch his surface and “party/conservative traitor” was blatantly visible. He was no conservative, nor was he a Constitutionalist, ergo we must wonder about Graham being two faced. He bears watching closely.
Lindsey was clapping vigorously. He needs to work harder to wash that stink off and as many have said, don’t trust him.
another purple tie
Five mins after the Dems started calling for Gun Control, L G came out and said that he would sponsor a bill that would take guns away from sick people and on and on, so NO he cant be trusted He floats what ever way the wind blows and he can say and do many things that make people believe he is helping the President but just like Jeff Sessions He cant be trusted and he is all fluff, and nothing more. Has he done anything on his committee NO Has he gone after Burr and Warner NO> Some of the Repubs have said NO to what Burr is trying to do but when McConnell said case closed that should have been the end of it, but then he said he had Ok’d Burr to go ahead with what he needed to do and McConnell lied to Hannity right to his face on TV the other night and there is no bigger liar than McConnell so no one can really be trusted
I only know that its a shame that PT cant do some recess appointments and at least get some of the people he needs threw before his first term is up.. Shame on all of the people who just wont fight to put his people threw and get that done..
@Rusty……….totally correct.
To quote Bob Dylan in “Positively 4th Street”….”You just want to be on the side that’s winning.” That fits Miss Lindsey, but who cares at this point? He knows Trump is here to stay, so he may as well join the winning team. In the past,he was never critical of the FBI or DOJ; now he is. Certainly he saw what happened to Richard Burr when he sided with the Dems. Lindsey don’t want to be there. Plus, he probably still wants to run for president and realizes that being the “anti-Trump is a loser’s hand (see Mitt and Little Marco).
Attest to the duplicity of the UniParty, citing this as example. In the 2018 Ohio Senate Race between Sherrod Brown (D- incumbent) and Jim Renacci (R- challenger), the manipulations seemed obvious to me.
I saw not a single TV ad, heard not a radio ad, not a mailer or a robo-call received, saw not a yard sign, saw not a print ad – no campaign communication whatever – nothing, zip, zilch on behalf of Renacci. Am not a big consumer of media, but to see nothing at all was astonishing. Completely take-a-dive appearance.
This followed a 2016 campaign where Rob Portman (R Uniparty – incumbent) was essentially unchallenged by Ted Strickland his supposed Democratic opponent.
Portman was Misunderestimated Bushie’s trade shill before he advanced to the Senate. Years ago (early 90’s) when first winning a House Race was given a completely unimpeded path to that seat (Incumbent resignation, an off year race, with big establishment backing).
In a recent county “Clerk of Courts” race, the establishment was challenged – “Lo and Behold” received more than a dozen mailings, and a house visit touting the establishment candidate. That Clerk’s race was – you understand – so much more important that a US Senate seat (cough).
As this site so clearly and often notes — “Once you see the strings, you cannot unsee them.”
Perfect example. And so true: once you see the strings, you can’t unsee them.
I just wrote a long comment on this in yesterday’s presidential open thread, and since it’s exactly on topic I’m taking the liberty of reposting here.
Upshot: the dems have lost all leverage with the Mueller report out; what that means is that the secret war between the GOP establishment and Trump/MAGA has lost its cover, and now plays out toward 2020. They’ll take him out if they can.
Oh, and as soon as Lindsay called Senator Burr his “old friend” and refrained from criticizing him even as he suggested Don Jr ignore the subpoena — the familiar thin-slicing seemed evident. Same old game.
***************
Yesterday’s post:
Solidifying for me in a new way is this: while we rightfully track team Trump vs. spygate conspirators, the SECRET secret war is the GOP establishment vs. Trump. And the inflection point is 2020. What happens if Trump doesn’t win in 2020? everything he’s fought for and achieved can be quickly undone, a revert to norm.
With what we’ve seen from Barr, and more bullish statements from Trump’s designated “front people” on Hannity and talk radio, I’m feeling more confident that at least SOME consequential part of spygate will be prosecuted. I wouldn’t have said that several months ago. Now broaden the context.
Thanks in no small part to Sundance, while tracking spygate we’ve also tracked and understood Trump’s moves in restoring truly national, peace-seeking foreign policies on trade and defense. In the process, the entrenched, transnational nature of Trump’s opposition seems to becoming more clear; it’s as if China, Europe and Iran are waiting to see if they *really* need to take Trump, and the Trump doctrine, seriously. And as long as they harbor doubt, Trump is stymied on closing his deals — because we know he won’t close a bad deal. The obvious things that would truly resolve doubt are (1) spygate, now falling into place for Trump, and (2) victory in 2020. I wonder if resolution on China (and thus NK), Iran (and thus the broader Middle East) come down to whether he secures re-election. In addition, there may be some highly elite, spygate figures (U.S. and even foreign) who remain untouchable until after the election, following the same logic. And if these two things are true, and even possibly connected — that finishing what Trump started against the globalists, both the coup conspirators and the transnational grifters, depends on his re-election — then, as I see it, the democrats at this point are mostly an empty front, and the far bigger threat is the republicans.
Here’s why. The democrats at this point have virtually ZERO leverage on Trump. His approval ratings and enthusiasm show that they’ve lost at the buzzer — both the coup and propaganda war failed. All their left with is campaigning against him with failed plot lines. Of course, in U.S. politics a challenger can always win — but the point is, they have nothing to hold over him. In a mano-a-mano fight, Trump’s looking great for 2020; which is why McConnell and the GOP establishment still have, arguably, quite a lot of leverage. It’s the same leverage they had in 2016, but couldn’t figure out how to use effectively. They’ve had more time to figure it out. Given horse-race presidential politics, is there really a doubt that McConnell and his GOP goons would have several ways to quietly sandbag Trump, if they wanted to? (allow a rift in the party, enable a vote-splitting third option to emerge, secretly assist the Ds with some plan, etc).
McConnell already has subtly undermined Trump, notably on the border wall, recess appointments, and giving “bipartisan” cover to Mueller, among other things along the way. The right holds together only by fragile alliance — McConnell et al are happy to watch Trump champion right wing priorities they agree on — judges and tax cuts — but aren’t about to give up their power any more easily than the democrats are. McConnell is still hellbent on keeping his party. Have they helped Trump on any of the MAGA priorities? How did Ryan’s and McConnell’s assurances on the wall work out? Think the trade pacts will be any different? Would McConnell et all ever abide the true realignments the people voted for?
How are interests really lining up for 2020? And what would a Trump contingency plan look like, if subterranean rightwing warfare hit the surface? Trump (at least publicly) has fully embraced the traditional left vs. right, democrats vs. republicans battle lines even as many of us have known or suspected he knows better; no doubt, it has been strategy, and possibly for sheer survival. But will the cracks hold. So often I arrive at Gladiator metaphors when it comes to Trump — now I’m thinking of “Win The Crowd” — because however complicated all of this is, whatever dimensions of chess are playing out, at bottom what empowers Trump is popular support. He has it; Chuck, Nancy and the democrats don’t (not in the way Trump does). And neither does McConnell and his band of fools. They know Rs owe their hold on power to Trump and the movement. But that never has meant the party intended to change. Against their mechanisms of control, all Trump really has is the manifest will of the people.
There are trillions of dollars at stake. Trump is as much of a threat to McConnell as he is to Chuck and Nancy. I wonder if there’s yet a third front in this war coming (indeed, has been here all along). I wonder what it takes to hold it at bay, to keep beating it back or if it’s always been only a matter of time. A storm coming indeed.
Congressional delegation members McCain, Sessions, Graham, Hoeven, and Blumenthal. Judge Lindsay by the company he keeps.
https://www.moroccoworldnews.com/2012/02/28611/libya-facing-challenges-but-making-progress-mccain/
When Maria said “held accountable” Graham said “I think so” but the phrase that keeps being put out there is this:
“We have to make sure this never happens again” Trump himself has tweeted that several times.
It’s a setup for the soft-landing and in the end they will say they are making changes in the FISA rules and have mandatory ethics training, blah, blah, blah.
In summary-I don’t trust Graham.
I caught that too: if he or ANY of them, BARR included, thinks we’re going to accept a report that wags a finger at the people who tried to negate my vote, who tried to bring down a duly elected POTUS at several points along the way, by using their positions in government to do so, they had better think twice about facing us. We recognize SEDITION when we see it. These people who are guilty are NOT talk show hosts, HW celebs, ordinary citizens entitled to their first amendment rights. These people ARE both non-elected and elected members OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES and they have committed an act of treason.
Do. Not. Trust. Lindsey. Graham.
The GOP will go where the money is, and we can’t expect it to do anything else. What we can do, if we want to keep these changes beyond Trump’s administration, is to become the money. Anyone who has made big investments, in new factories, in new capacity, based upon the MAGA economy is naturally on our side. We need to organize those businesses into PACs.
The Chamber of Commerce is not the giant it once was, it is now more of a giant dinosaur. We can strip away businesses to our side.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/washingtons-biggest-lobbyist-the-us-chamber-of-commerce-gets-shut-out/ar-AAAO6OP?ocid=spartanntp
Any republican (or Chinese or democrat) who is just waiting out Trump’s administration in order to let things go back to what they were is going to be surprised that thing will never go back.
The UniParty will go where the money is. No doubt about it.
This is why Trump is floating the epic $2Trillion infrastructure. The UniParty scum can skin off enough to enrich themselves — that they can allow the some things of value for the citizens. Because the Big Ugly is pending, more or less, and they may well get nothing with the leverage they have left.
JasonF, I agree with you. I replayed the video and noticed at on point Lindsey whispered something in Huma’s ear. I would never trust Lindsey either.
“I’m not sure people fully completely understand this dynamic within “spygate”. It was not a targeting operation by democrats; republicans were just as complicit. The ongoing goal to eliminate candidate and president Trump is *not* partisan.”
^^^THIS is the thing that people must realize! I know too many dyed in the wool Republicans who keep insisting that it’s the “Dems” who have destroyed our country and if only we had a Republican controlled administration it would ALL be made right! Well guess what? We DID have that in 2000 when W won the White House and the Republicans had the Senate and the House…and we ended up with “No Child Left Behind” (a disaster created by Teddy Kennedy but completely supported by the Bush clan as well), Medicare Part D (which is what led to the MASSIVE price increases in prescription drugs), and the Office of Faith Based Initiatives (which simply allowed the funding of thousands of SJW organizations who now receive billions of dollars every year under the guise of taking care of those in need but in actuality MAKING tons of money for those in charge courtesy of the US Taxpayer)!
All of this has come about under a unified government in DC – made up of Democrats AND Republicans, who play a little game of pretending that they hate each other, in order to keep us mad at the “other” guys, all while working together behind closed doors to pass legislation that most of us will never see. They work with the lobbyists who pay them and their families millions of dollars a year to grow the size of government, and they laugh at us for being too dumb to see their schemes. And the complicit media won’t report a bit of it because they’re on the side of the Big Government, little knowing that they are simply useful idiots to those who are trying to destroy the country from within.
It’s a big club and we ain’t in it! (But I am pretty da*n sure Lindsey is a member of very good standing!)
This is SUCH an important point. The single biggest factor enabling the corrupt Uniparty to hold power against the VAST majority of the public that despises it is it’s success in distracting us along a partisan divide. Most people understand that corruption defines our national politics; the problem is, our explanations (“narratives”) and prescriptions are dictated by bitter and cartoonish “left” vs. “right” caricatures that cause people to fundamentally misunderstand the dynamics of what’s going on.
Graham sent a letter to Pompeo and Horowitz about handwritten notes taken by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec on Oct. 11, 2016 saying Steele wanted the dossier out before the election. So Graham wants Horowitz to look into the that as it relates to the 1st FISA application. That means ANOTHER delay in the IG report
Do you REALLY believe Graham didn’t know about those notes before last week? And WHY can’t anything be done until the IG report comes out? It’s a stall tactic and there will be more of them…we’ll be lucky if we see the IG report before Labor Day. And where is the “Comey Report” Joe D has been running his mouth about? It was due, according to Joe D, this past Friday
I caught that, too. He’s going to write a letter, only just now, to ask for an investigation?
As for the Kavalec notes, I asked a question on an older thread, that probably wasn’t seen by many because new posts had been published on other topics. My question is here: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/09/solomon-meadows-fbi-was-notified-of-sketchy-steele-dossier-info-in-advance-of-fisa-application/comment-page-2/#comment-7001193
In the notes, allegedly written at a meeting in Oct. 2016, Kavelec writes that some Russian “Set up espionage network in FL — to buy a lot of properties for POTUS businesses …”
It appears she or someone crossed out the part about POTUS, but even if she was talking about candidate Trump’s real estate businesses in Florida, why would she already be referring to Trump as POTUS before the election?
When were these notes actually written? Is there any proof, any provenance, for those handwritten notes?
The timelines on literally everything are confusing. Am I misreading this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Graham has been freed. Get your popcorn ready. Horowitz is a comin, and it’s gonna be great!
Ms. Lindsey is the scum that floats on top of the swamp.
Never ever trust in anything he says.
There are several dynamics in that interview.
The last part delt with Graham’s impending immigration bill. Basically dealing with the central american family/asylum/backlog issues. He seems aligned with PDJT on that. And by offering this bill he serves up two cannot lose outcomes. Forces Dems to either agree and do a partial immigration fix or hand PDJT a huge campaign issue. Remember the Scotus DACA ruling also approaches, which as PDJT has said provides a leveraged opportunity for a full immigration fix before the election. Don’t think leverage will be needed after when Deplorables retake the House.
The first part delt with Spygate and ‘never again’. Graham echoes PDJT tweets about never again. IG Horowitz and AG Barr probably have got this, but Graham can hold their feet to the political fire and up the tempo using his platform while PDJT stands off and deals with NoKo, Iran, China. Referrals are not indictments, and indictments are needed for ‘never again. Graham keeps the pressure up via his committee, one example being his letter to Horowitz.
Then there is the question of Graham as GOPe or MAGA. He has changed since McCain died. Question is how much. IMO more rather than less. Reason is simple. GOPe is shrinking; Romney replaced McCain, but people like Ryan and Fluke are gone. Graham sees it more now as the Trumplican Party. Trumplican policies are working powerfully and well, probably leading to a 2020 Trumplican landslide with large coattails. He doesn’t want to be on the wrong side of history.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t trust him on immigration. Obama also wanted to set up asylum stations in Central America. Graham says he’s willing to make a deal with Democrats to get this done. Let’s guess–amnesty for Dreamers.
Set up those places for Central Americans to claim asylum and as soon as there’s another Democrat in the White House, the criteria for getting asylum will change. Obama wanted to (maybe did) include victims of domestic violence or people fearful of gang violence. These are not valid reasons for political asylum but the camel’s nose will already be in the tent.
We’ll still have millions coming in but now they’ll be “legal.” I didn’t hear Graham say anything about changing asylum laws to lock down who should and who definitely should not qualify for asylum.
Globalists want to flood the U.S. (as well as Europe) with “refugees,” and now even “climate change refugees,” from Third World countries. We know why.
I don’t trust him but I also think he doesn’t have the guts or b_lls to take on VSG Trump. He follows strong people along and tries to whisper in their ear perhaps for influence but that’s it. Will he try to channel the exposure of Deep State crimes down a dead end, also perhaps and for that he must be watched carefully and not taken as suddenly becoming a good guy who has undergone a “battlefield conversion” and seen the light. That remains to be seen.
I almost fell out of my chair when Maria said, “what about John Brennan, when will he be held accountable. “
Boom. Love her.
It might be unwise to load all of those “Justice” eggs in the Horowitz basket.
Save a few….just in case Mr. Horowitz drops them.
The leaders of the GOPe containment and retention of power campaign are Lindsay and Mitch. Here’s my take on what they’ve set up and where it’s going.
Together, they’ve blocked Trump’s recess appointments, and supported the Mueller investigation. This has been their source of leverage since the 2016 election. How have they used the leverage so far? Well, possibly two key appointments — arguably, the most important to Trump’s presidency and political survival — Kavanaugh and Barr, which went to old Bush hands and longtime DC alumn. So far, the latter appears to be on the up ‘n up — good. But what might we expect? Is Barr going to stop short of widening the net to catch republicans? It wouldn’t surprise me. That may already have been part of the backdoor deal for McConnell and Graham to relent on letting Trump replace his AG. He may go pretty deep on exposure — but not that deep. We’ll see.
So, Lindsay leaps out in front on accountability, but only so far as it remains along partisan lines. It doesn’t touch the Rs. That way, if there MUST be swamp justice, at least they can steer it to partisan consolidation of power.
Meanwhile, they do what they can to be sure Trump loses in 2020. Mitch plays point on that one. A huge tell on this was when he enlarged the judiciary committee after the midterms, for the SOLE purpose to allow Kamala Harris to retain her seat. The GOP picked up seats in the midterms and the dems were supposed to lose a seat to the Rs — they whined because it naturally would be the most junior member, Kamala. McConnell had NO reason to give them their way but he did — he enlarged the committee so she could stay. This is relatively small thing, but says it all.
I expect McConnell to ensure that Trump stays blocked on the wall and trade — two key campaign promises — so he’ll be vulnerable to claims of “failure” by both democrat opponents and the base (see: Coulter). And he’ll refrain from disciplining the party to ensure there’s enough “Never Trump” mischief going on to assist whatever empty suit the dems cough up.
When you think about it, it’s not that hard to guess the outcome would the GOPe is angling for. Preserving power means (1) staunch the bleeding on exposure of corruption, at least to protect the republican side, and (2) remove Trump in 2020 and spin it as a smackdown of the grassroots.
We have to hope Trump has the allies and/or leverage to try to pre-empt these plans. IMO, it’s critical that Spygate accountability not target ONLY the dems. To really go after the swamp, it has to ensnare the main republican culprits. It sullies the validity of “house cleaning” if corrupt conspirators from one party are spared. As for Trump’s agenda — I think he’s masterfully been fighting this one the whole time with his rallies and tweets, i.e., amassing and showcasing the support of the people. He needs to make every congressional election a referendum on his agenda, and he may have to go so gloves-off as to call out obstruction in his own party, lest the Never Trumpers take cover under a “unified front” to get close enough to shiv him in the ribs.
LikeLike
The problem that they have now is that there’s way too much information out in public now and far too many people are aware of the scandal.
I’m not going to come out and defend QAnon but on the bright side at a minimum a cursory knowledge of SpyGate has spread like wildfire throughout the MAGA community. Among communities like this with thorough researchers like Sundance, we have a more detailed knowledge of the nuances of SpyGate.
If they intend to bury this or hope that it goes away, then they’re sorely mistaken. I think Lindsey Graham is on the right side of this issue.
“All I can say is that Richard Burr is a very good friend. He’s trying hard to be bipartisan.”
I watched Senators Cruz and Lee and one or two others fight tooth and nail against Obamacare and the Iran Deal. Cruz and his Tea Party backers laid out his agenda long before Trump came on the scene. Then here comes Trump talking about education and Obamacare and China and Israel and the borders and jobs right out of the Cruz/Tea Party playbook and whamo, biff, bam, pow; all of a sudden Trump is a genius and Cruz is a liar. Cruz came on in 2013 and has pushed for term limits. The memes have him down as a swamp rat. Cruz had no chance against the left. I see that now. I am glad he got out. But if you watch or listen to what Cruz says you won’t be but a little ways off Trump’s trail. The method of getting there might be different but so far I have seen Trump pretty well follow the map. Lindsey Graham has palms on both sides of his hands and on both feet. Mitch McConnell is for keeping business offshore under government control.
(C) The right people have gotten hold of the blackmail material on him.
The picture below Brutus is the most disgusting duo in the Senate. Those two Democrats need to be booted back to their adjoining states!
