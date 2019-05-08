Senate Intel Committee Subpoena’s Donald Trump Jr.?…

There are numerous media reports about the Senate Intelligence Committee filing a subpoena for additional testimony from Donald Trump Jr. However, there’s something a little, well, ‘off’ about how the story is being presented…. zero official verification.
Without any verification, and with only vague references to anonymous sourcing, CTH would advise to wait-and-see on this one. DJT-jr has been used more than once for leak hunting. The AP Article is HERE. That said, Trump Jr. did retweet this message:
Warners in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones
I suspect some of POTUS’s declassification just might involve naming some of those included in the Gang of 8. Let’s see…..now who could that be?
Marco Rubio
Q: Let’s see…..now who could that be?
A: Marco Rubio
Burr is desperately hunting for a bargaining chip to trade for a Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free card. Not very subtle at this late stage of the Russian collusion hoax!
I’m sure that the time for making deals expired already… “ooops”!
Trolling is phun times a TRILLION when our VSG POTUS is in charge of the entire network of… trolls. L 😀 L
cant be too subtle when you are desperate. And they are getting more desperate every day.
Well said Jr
Thanks SD, I was hoping you would have time touch on this today. 😇❤️🇺🇸
It will only become moar “curiouser and curiouser” from here on out until there is one hell of a series of thumpin’s heard ’round the world.
I love it. I’ve waited my entire adult life for just this time period!
Yep. We ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
Hi “Barack”! Because, yes he will.
Yep, hear ya about whole adult life..total obstruction courtesy Dems & Rinos.
Total desperation move if true. I’m loving Bongino calling Burr out so clearly whether it ends up being true or not. Pretty decent chance that this is not true though like you say. It would be strange for him to do this on a day where McConnell calls the Russian investigation over. Burr is not afraid to stick his neck out but this would be extreme for even him.
Gosh! I wish I could believe all this nonsense. I really do. I support wholeheartedly everything I read here, but surely you all realize no Democrat will ever go to Jail. We reside in our own interpretive bubble here at the Treehouse. I can’t click on a browser without reading left wing talking points and news stories – Hillary now saying, for example, that “Republicans must either stand up for the rule of law, or the rule of Trump.” We aren’t making any headway whatsoever. These Dems will go scot free and, in fact, Trump is still not out of the weeds. They will rest at nothing, including assignation. I repeat – no one will suffer the consequences on the left or in the Uniparty. Mark it down. They are too powerful. All the dissenting voices are being shut down and ultimately this site will be too.
CNBC plastered this possibly fake story all over their web page after the market closed. At the time it was “Breaking News” and had very little detail. The fact that it might be a canary trap never occurred to me, given all the idiocy of the day in democrat fantasy land.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/08/senate-intelligence-committee-subpoenas-donald-trump-jr.html
If the link is taken down, the reporters are: Dan Mangan, Brian Schwartz and Kevin Breuninger
I see also that Politico, USAToday, NBC News and many others are now running with the story. IIRC, it started with NBC / CNBC this afternoon, then marketwatch.com. Those were the only two hits I got on a search at the time.
That said, is the Schiff subpoena story line, that Nunes fully supports Schiff, also a joke?
Looks like Jonathan Swan from Axios is claiming it as his scoop. Seems like he’s been burned before but I can’t remember for sure. NBC picking it up first is notable though since they would be the ones to give it legs for the likes of USA Today to run and that likely means their sources “confirmed” it. I am extremely skeptical of this story (only after Sundance pointed it out) as it seems really out of left field.
I know it will not happen. However, if GOP senate leadership is serious, they should simply remove Burr from the committee chairmanship. Or the members of the committee revolt against chairman. How about few journalists (real ones) ask GOP members of the committee about it?
This is unbelievable to call witness back after the case closed and a counter case building about conspiracy.
It would have been rude of Don Jr. not to meet with Ms, Veselnitskya and Co. after all the trouble Loretta Lynch and Glen Simpson took to send her over to Trump Tower, and to brief and debrief her both before and after the meeting, The man is nothing if not a gentleman.
Rand Paul, Kevin McCarthy, Lee Zeldin and Dr. Gorka have also called out the Senate Intel committee in tweets this evening. But I wouldn’t be surprised if “Case Closed” McConnell encouraged Burr to keep up the collusion hoax. For every time McConnell appears to support the President, he sicks 3 or 4 of his RINO comrades to attack the President.
