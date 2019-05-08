Jim Jordan Brilliantly Recaps Political Motives of Jerry Nadler to Impeach AG Bill Barr…

During the House Judiciary Committee farce debate toward a pre-written impeachment resolution, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan outlines the political motives of House democrats to try and avoid the looming investigation by Attorney General Bill Barr.

A full contempt vote normally follows the creation of the contempt resolution; which is an outcome of the debate. However, to showcase just how ridiculous and political the agenda of Nadler has become, the actual contempt resolution was already written – SEE HERE.

