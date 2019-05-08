Jim Jordan Brilliantly Recaps Political Motives of Jerry Nadler to Impeach AG Bill Barr…

During the House Judiciary Committee farce debate toward a pre-written impeachment resolution, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan outlines the political motives of House democrats to try and avoid the looming investigation by Attorney General Bill Barr.
.
A full contempt vote normally follows the creation of the contempt resolution; which is an outcome of the debate. However, to showcase just how ridiculous and political the agenda of Nadler has become, the actual contempt resolution was already written – SEE HERE.
Advertisements
When do these efforts become the REAL obstruction of justice?
LikeLiked by 14 people
Already there. But the public must get their noses rubbed in it first to make the charges stick. Anyone who wants to know from here on out, can. Anyone who wants to deny, on your own.
LikeLike
The REAL collusion as well!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not an obstruction of justice, but a wholly depraved Perversion of Justice!
Justice has nothing to do with any of this: it is pure Leftist Street Theater for the benefit of the extremists who hate America and hate President Trump. I suspect it also feeds their own delusions and their own arrogance about the “rightness” of their cause.
A Communist kangaroo court is the father of this travesty.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It’s a disgrace. Our congress is a disgrace. Morons who have no other purpose than waste our money, time, and get rich.
When republicans are in charge, nothing gets done. When democrates are in charge, nothing gets done. Excepts they get richer and we get to watch these morons waste money on some other country. Seems democrates would even notice this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, it’s disgraceful. It is right up there with the hypocracy of using the moniker, “Pale rider”, which is the most evil of the four riders of the four horses of the apocalypse while calling out congress for being a disgrace.
LikeLike
Maybe he just likes Clint Eastwood movies. Did someone expunge liquid bodily waste into your breakfast cereal portion?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Continuation of the coup and Invasions.
At some point, with Invasion over our borders, Narcos and gangs killing people, multiple treasons in the swamp, I could see a need for SC court ordered marshalls or marines by EO, to collect Nadler etc, or clean their ear with a 45.
LikeLike
Prolly use a 9mm. but at that range it would serve the purpose.
LikeLike
Drop the hammer, please!!
Someone just drop the hammer!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s too early.
Wait until early 2020.
Then the Dem nominee is DOOMED. :p
LikeLike
The Democrats and the MMS have drank the poison and are hoping that the President does from it. Looking more and more like Trump 2020!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish they could clone about 10 more of Jim Jordan. He’s one of the BEST.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Why doesn’t Jim Jordan ever wear a suit jacket?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I, personally, don’t know nor care why Mr. Jordan does not wear a jacket. It doesn’t stop him from being correct!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes but he looks sloppy.
LikeLike
Are you serious? What a worthless couple of comments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know rite? He should be all suited up; just like Jerry “NoNads” Nadler (in that same video).
Because, it’s the suit that makes the man…
/smh
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not by a long shot, pristach. He looks sharp and clean. I bet he smells nice and minty fresh!
Nadless, now there’s the sloppy one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like that he stands out as different from the Uniparty not only in his dress but in his words and actions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, he looks like a man who has rolled up his sleeves to get some work done!
LikeLiked by 3 people
He gets too hot and passionate in his work to need an extra layer of clothing. 😁
But really, I like it. It’s kind of his signature style. He’s a “shirtsleeves rolled up” kind of hard worker.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Because he’s doing battle daily with our corrupt House!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would he wear a suit jacket to a cesspool.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mic drop, you win!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He likes reminding the Dems. that he was a 2 time NCAA wrestling champ at Ohio State. Flaunt it if you got it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who cares. Probably doesn’t want to be like everyone else. Love his tenacity.
Thank you Jim
LikeLike
Because he is always ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. Remember he was a wrestler in another life. Get down and dirty. Can’t do that with a jacket on.
LikeLike
He is a former wrestler/collegiate athlete. Similar to my late husband….very hard to find off the rack suits and custom are out of sight expensive. My SO HAD to have suits as a trial atty and it was a fortune. I totally appreciate and understand Rep. Jordan’s style. Love him. He don’t need no stinkin’ suit.
LikeLike
‘Tis unfortunate that Barnum & Bailey’s circus is no longer. Those clowns in congress could give B&B’s clowns lessons on ridiculous behavior. It would be funny if they were not so seriously incompetent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m beginning to think Nadler can’t read.
LikeLiked by 4 people
But he sure as hell can eat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Don’t speak with your mouth full” not
“Don’t read with your mouth full”
LikeLike
Yes, yes he can.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr.#DOWHATWESAID get ’em Jim!
LikeLike
Nadler and the Dimms are like the Titanic but, having spotted the iceberg, they feel they can plow right through it without changing course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear God, Please help us to elect more representatives like Jim Jordan!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great news on Jordan standing up and speaking out in this. Especially paired with the post about President Trump evoking executive privilege. We (I) want to see this in-your-face behavior towards the lawless Insane Left.
LikeLiked by 3 people
invoking executve privilege…
LikeLiked by 1 person
…I think 4 i’s are more than enough. That’s my story…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jim Jordan is FIRE! 🔥
LikeLike
Congress, Commies,Criminals and Cowards, some are all three !
LikeLiked by 1 person
i got to meet Jim Jordan at a Desantis event before the 2018 election. Took the time to shake hands and take pictures with everyone who wanted to even though he had to go to another event in another town a couple of hours later. He is a nice guy and the real deal!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I went to school with him. His entire extended family is made up of honest hard working people. It makes me proud to see him doing so well against incredible odds from both parties.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The dream team – 230 House Freedom Caucus Reps and 60+ truly conservative Senators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is why the rule of law needs restoring and the overreach and the bad actors needs to be held to account, or less who is going to run for anything or serve anywhere if the government can be weaponized against them at will?
LikeLike
Pelosi: Jails Will Be ‘Overcrowded’ If We Start Arresting Trump Officials
Morgues could be overflowing if judges started executing Traitors.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a difference between arrest and convict, Nancy
LikeLike
Could Nadler be going to.all this trouble to help out his son’s new employers (a law firm that seems to specialize in suing Trump)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Link please.
LikeLike
There is only one way to beat these rats; at the ballot box, and they know it. Expect them to pull every dirty trick they can imagine. Hang tough, keep your eyes on them and don’t let them get away with anything. Drive them back into the hole they came from.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nadler actually sounded quite shaken by what Jordan said. Am I imagining things?
LikeLike
I think he is well aware, hence the hysteria. I think it was because it was so eloquently put that voters can understand what is really taking place!
LikeLike
The House Democrats and their allies in the press are the frontline political soldiers for taking Donald Trump down in the 2020 election cycle. What the House Democrats either do, or don’t do, as events unfold over the next eighteen months will determine whether or not a real opportunity develops for the Democrat’s 2020 nominee to defeat President Trump in the November election.
Between now and the summer of 2020, if the Democrats impeach the president, they commit political suicide. But if they don’t impeach the president, the Democrats themselves face an internal revolt from the most energetic and politically active members of their party.
Is it possible to look ahead into the future and to predict what the Democrat’s moves and countermoves will be over the next eighteen months as the SpyGate material is being declassified and released, and as the DOJ internal investigations begin to reveal who did what and when in the Deep State’s coup against Donald Trump?
LikeLike
Dems have already telegraphed their principal move. That will be to accuse the President and the DOJ of exacting political revenge and payback. He will be accused of using the judicial system for purely political purposes. Rich, isn’t it, considering what POTUS has had to endure over the past several years?
LikeLike
The New York Senate just agreed to give the house PT State Tax Returns and that’s not good
I just don’t see how all of this will come out good If I was his son I would file a multimillion dollar law suit against the State of New York for this and I wouldn’t stop until I owned the dang state.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The stupidity of the current members of the House shows just how broken our population has become. Districts elect people like themselves -supporters of terrorists (thanks Minnesta 5th), criminals, the inept and the senile. Sad and scary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There will be a reckoning. These coup traitors know payback is getting close now. AG Barr can make things right by due process. But one way or the other, justice is coming.
LikeLike