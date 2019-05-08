Jim Jordan Brilliantly Recaps Political Motives of Jerry Nadler to Impeach AG Bill Barr…

Posted on May 8, 2019 by

During the House Judiciary Committee farce debate toward a pre-written impeachment resolution, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan outlines the political motives of House democrats to try and avoid the looming investigation by Attorney General Bill Barr.

.

A full contempt vote normally follows the creation of the contempt resolution; which is an outcome of the debate.  However, to showcase just how ridiculous and political the agenda of Nadler has become, the actual contempt resolution was already written – SEE HERE.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump, propaganda, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

58 Responses to Jim Jordan Brilliantly Recaps Political Motives of Jerry Nadler to Impeach AG Bill Barr…

  1. TFred says:
    May 8, 2019 at 1:54 pm

    When do these efforts become the REAL obstruction of justice?

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Lawrence says:
      May 8, 2019 at 3:05 pm

      Already there. But the public must get their noses rubbed in it first to make the charges stick. Anyone who wants to know from here on out, can. Anyone who wants to deny, on your own.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Armchair Quarterback says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    The REAL collusion as well!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Ausonius says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    Not an obstruction of justice, but a wholly depraved Perversion of Justice!

    Justice has nothing to do with any of this: it is pure Leftist Street Theater for the benefit of the extremists who hate America and hate President Trump. I suspect it also feeds their own delusions and their own arrogance about the “rightness” of their cause.

    A Communist kangaroo court is the father of this travesty.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Pale rider says:
      May 8, 2019 at 2:20 pm

      It’s a disgrace. Our congress is a disgrace. Morons who have no other purpose than waste our money, time, and get rich.
      When republicans are in charge, nothing gets done. When democrates are in charge, nothing gets done. Excepts they get richer and we get to watch these morons waste money on some other country. Seems democrates would even notice this.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Thomas Berwick says:
        May 8, 2019 at 2:47 pm

        Yes, it’s disgraceful. It is right up there with the hypocracy of using the moniker, “Pale rider”, which is the most evil of the four riders of the four horses of the apocalypse while calling out congress for being a disgrace.

        Like

        Reply
    • mike says:
      May 8, 2019 at 2:29 pm

      Continuation of the coup and Invasions.

      At some point, with Invasion over our borders, Narcos and gangs killing people, multiple treasons in the swamp, I could see a need for SC court ordered marshalls or marines by EO, to collect Nadler etc, or clean their ear with a 45.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Linus in W.PA. says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    Drop the hammer, please!!

    Someone just drop the hammer!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. JD says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    The Democrats and the MMS have drank the poison and are hoping that the President does from it. Looking more and more like Trump 2020!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Seneca the Elder says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    I wish they could clone about 10 more of Jim Jordan. He’s one of the BEST.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  7. Pristach says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    Why doesn’t Jim Jordan ever wear a suit jacket?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Roger says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    ‘Tis unfortunate that Barnum & Bailey’s circus is no longer. Those clowns in congress could give B&B’s clowns lessons on ridiculous behavior. It would be funny if they were not so seriously incompetent.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. TwoLaine says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    I’m beginning to think Nadler can’t read.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. elaineohio says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Mr.#DOWHATWESAID get ’em Jim!

    Like

    Reply
  11. GB Bari says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    Nadler and the Dimms are like the Titanic but, having spotted the iceberg, they feel they can plow right through it without changing course.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. drdeb says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    Dear God, Please help us to elect more representatives like Jim Jordan!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. harrydhuffman (@harrydhuffman) says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    Great news on Jordan standing up and speaking out in this. Especially paired with the post about President Trump evoking executive privilege. We (I) want to see this in-your-face behavior towards the lawless Insane Left.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Scarlet says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    Jim Jordan is FIRE! 🔥

    Like

    Reply
  15. beaujest says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Congress, Commies,Criminals and Cowards, some are all three !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. FL_GUY says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    i got to meet Jim Jordan at a Desantis event before the 2018 election. Took the time to shake hands and take pictures with everyone who wanted to even though he had to go to another event in another town a couple of hours later. He is a nice guy and the real deal!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • EMitt says:
      May 8, 2019 at 2:42 pm

      I went to school with him. His entire extended family is made up of honest hard working people. It makes me proud to see him doing so well against incredible odds from both parties.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  17. TradeBait says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    The dream team – 230 House Freedom Caucus Reps and 60+ truly conservative Senators.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • TMonroe says:
      May 8, 2019 at 2:38 pm

      Which is why the rule of law needs restoring and the overreach and the bad actors needs to be held to account, or less who is going to run for anything or serve anywhere if the government can be weaponized against them at will?

      Like

      Reply
  18. mike says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Pelosi: Jails Will Be ‘Overcrowded’ If We Start Arresting Trump Officials
    Morgues could be overflowing if judges started executing Traitors.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Could Nadler be going to.all this trouble to help out his son’s new employers (a law firm that seems to specialize in suing Trump)?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. sucesfuloser says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    There is only one way to beat these rats; at the ballot box, and they know it. Expect them to pull every dirty trick they can imagine. Hang tough, keep your eyes on them and don’t let them get away with anything. Drive them back into the hole they came from.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Daniel says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:43 pm

    Nadler actually sounded quite shaken by what Jordan said. Am I imagining things?

    Like

    Reply
    • fanbeav says:
      May 8, 2019 at 3:06 pm

      I think he is well aware, hence the hysteria. I think it was because it was so eloquently put that voters can understand what is really taking place!

      Like

      Reply
  22. Battleship Wisconsin says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    The House Democrats and their allies in the press are the frontline political soldiers for taking Donald Trump down in the 2020 election cycle. What the House Democrats either do, or don’t do, as events unfold over the next eighteen months will determine whether or not a real opportunity develops for the Democrat’s 2020 nominee to defeat President Trump in the November election.

    Between now and the summer of 2020, if the Democrats impeach the president, they commit political suicide. But if they don’t impeach the president, the Democrats themselves face an internal revolt from the most energetic and politically active members of their party.

    Is it possible to look ahead into the future and to predict what the Democrat’s moves and countermoves will be over the next eighteen months as the SpyGate material is being declassified and released, and as the DOJ internal investigations begin to reveal who did what and when in the Deep State’s coup against Donald Trump?

    Like

    Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      May 8, 2019 at 2:59 pm

      Dems have already telegraphed their principal move. That will be to accuse the President and the DOJ of exacting political revenge and payback. He will be accused of using the judicial system for purely political purposes. Rich, isn’t it, considering what POTUS has had to endure over the past several years?

      Like

      Reply
  23. rustybritches says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    The New York Senate just agreed to give the house PT State Tax Returns and that’s not good
    I just don’t see how all of this will come out good If I was his son I would file a multimillion dollar law suit against the State of New York for this and I wouldn’t stop until I owned the dang state.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Lesterspinx says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    The stupidity of the current members of the House shows just how broken our population has become. Districts elect people like themselves -supporters of terrorists (thanks Minnesta 5th), criminals, the inept and the senile. Sad and scary.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. flatlandgoober says:
    May 8, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    There will be a reckoning. These coup traitors know payback is getting close now. AG Barr can make things right by due process. But one way or the other, justice is coming.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s