GM Negotiating Sale of Lordstown Plant to Workhorse Group – Additional $400 Million Investment in Ohio…

In the aftermath of GM’s announcement to close the Lordstown, Ohio, auto assembly facility, President Trump worked earnestly to get GM to sell the facility and save jobs for the region. Today President Trump and GM CEO Mary Barra announce the likely sale to Workhorse Group pending UAW union approval.
Washington (AFP) – General Motors Wednesday announced plans to invest $700 million in Ohio and to sell a shuttered plant to a company that makes electric trucks, drawing cheers from President Donald Trump who has assailed the US automaker for cutting American jobs.
“GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO!” Trump tweeted, revealing the details ahead of the company’s official announcement.
Shortly after Trump’s tweet, GM confirmed it is in discussions with Workhorse, a Cincinnati-based company that focuses on producing electric delivery vehicles, to sell its plant in Lordstown, Ohio. The factory employed about 1,400 workers prior to ceasing production in March.
CEO Mary Barra said in a statement GM will “remain committed to growing manufacturing jobs in the US, including in Ohio, and we see this development as a potential win-win for everyone.” (read more)
In March President Trump was putting pressure on Mary Barra to find a buyer or allow a long-term lease to another company:
It’s likely Barra reached out to POTUS today to help make the pre-announcement public because she needs to put pressure on the intransigent local UAW to agree to the sale terms.
Tim O’Hara, vice president of the United Auto Workers union at the Lordstown plant, said “the announcement dashes any hopes that workers had about staying in the area and continuing careers with GM. Many will be forced to transfer in order to preserve seniority and pension eligibility,” O’Hara said.
The Workhorse Group has been developing electric trucks, vans and drones. With a purchase of the Lordstown plant, Workhorse would be moving forward with plans to have a facility for the production of electric-powered vans later this year.
I wonder if they’re looking to do something similar to that longstanding paper mill in Luke, MD that just announced it is planning to close its doors at a cost of 700 jobs.
TMonroe, we can only hope will be seeking a way to keep the plant open producing/ making another item or items. He works hard for workers, that is we who are the deplorables that made and kept this country going and growing. Unfortunately, the democrats don’t want successes, only failures of our President. Amazing is how his book, The Art of the Deal is that which made him a bigger billionaire because he has brains that actually function! However, most fake news talking about how he was in the hole for $1 billion but not mentioning how he not only got out of the hole but made 10 times the loss, and damn he was good looking then back almost 30 yrs. When it was said he has a very high IQ, you better believe and the beauty of the DNC Party is most have very low IQs! All in our favor.
Black and decker moved its production from the eastern shore to China – many years ago.
Just wait until the Democrats pick their nominee, win the election, and change all the stuff
Trump has been doing into….something good?
Workhorse negotiating sale to Workhorse.
Watch how we reach out to the workers directly, and like he must do with the Media, bypass the union. I wonder what percent of the UAW members there locally agree with the positions of the leadership of the UAW. Unions have important roles in some cases, but in most, in my experience, only add another layer of extortion opportunity in the flow of money in the free market. I also find that Union Rules often equalize the amount of work that is allowed by the worker. You can’t increase your market value to your employer or another employer without the union’s permission.
I completely agree! They did at one time stand for the worker, now it’s all about their position. The union will probably kill the deal……..
If they kill the deal, watch our lion bring a business to the willing workers that the unions can’t touch and makes the Ohio dems and unions green.
Let’s see what happens. This could be a disaster for potus. People do NOT want to leave GM.
This is a contract year and GM is the strike target. I would counsel potus to stay out of the crossfire.
These unions used to be working FOR the workers.Not any more.On 3 occasions I had to call for the unions help and 3 times they refused.They are only interested IF there is something in it for THEM.
What uaw local are you talking about?
I’m thinking you are generalizing here.
If Trump loses Ohio he loses the white house.
Union democrats put him over the top.
This is dangerous territory here.
Strike over GM selling their plant to another manufacturer vs. closing it entirely? Yeah, a union WOULD be that stupid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The NATIONAL CONTRACT EXPIRES IN LESS THAN 6 MONTHS.
Stop with the ignorance. It’s dangerous.
And the local news here is that “UAW position is unequivocal. General Motors should assign a product to the Lordstown facility and continue operating it”. By the way the union has a lawsuit against GM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stupid UAW position. Only in a socialist country or dictatorship do we have a company lose money to make jobs. That is one reason that system never last.
The company has made over 10 billions in profits for the last 3 years.
It’s not stupid to save the plant. It happens all the time.
It’s a bargaining chip in the national negotiation.
Uaw gives ground… GM moves a product to lordstown from somewhere like Mexico or china.
It’s happened dozens of times before.
Continue searching, Phil. If you are North Coast, you will know what papers and tv for which to search and will find it. UAW is making itself irrelevant. Again.
Do NOT allow the UAW nonsense dampen ANY enthusiasm. Unless you live on the North Coast, you’ve NO IDEA what this announcement means.
Workhorse is buying 3 properties. Workhorse does NOT need Lordstown.
Workhorse is in contract negations to supply electric vehicles for the Post Office in Columbus.
Workhorse met today with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce in Columbus, and there are other contracts in the works.
Meanwhile, the UAW thinks they can strong-arm GM and Workhorse both.
Not.Gonna.Happen.
The UAW leaders are going to bargain our workers out of a job. Again.
Meanwhile. Workhorse is going great guns and is leaving UAW behind.
Sad, is it not?
Ref – local radio, tv, newspapers
**** the Unions. If they object then round them up, stand them up against the wall and give the unemployed M-16s.
Who was it that chased so much of the American auto manufacturing overseas? Who was it that chased so much of the American steel industry overseas? Who was it who chased so much of the American electronics manufacturing overseas? The Unions are a corrosive anachronism, we eliminated smallpox, tuberculosis and a host of other anachronistic diseases, why are the Unions still allowed to exist?
LikeLiked by 3 people
**** you!
The union vote is what won ohio, WI, MI, and PA.
Big mouths like yours will lose Trump the election.
LikeLike
More trendous winning. The folks who support this Admin and Trump keep WINNING while the folks that have not supported continue to WHINE and lose.
I’m not yet bored of winning.
Trendous or tremendous….. not much difference.
Back last Fall when Mary Barra announced that Lordstown was closing, it was the UAW that deemed it a political decision. There was great consternation all throughout the Youngstown area. It was generally agreed that it was a political decision and the UAW nixing this sale would not be good for them. As usual Trump has solved the problem, and Mary Barra needs a way out. I just don’t think the UAW will mess this up.
Title says $400 Million; article says $700 Million.
FYI.
Will the new jobs be unionized?
Can the workers decertify the UAW?
This might not end well. PDJT is glad GM’s Barra is taking his ‘advice’, but Barra appears to be playing optics (and maybe also uunion busting) when one looks under the hood of this deal.
Workhorse Group originated in 1998 to buy out GM’s P30 step-van that it was discontinuing because unprofitable. Bought by Navistar in 2005 (who had sold them diesel engines), then shut in 2012 after heavy losses. (Most small Diesel step-vans come from Germany’s Daimler or from Japan, because the European/Asian markets are much larger than North America for such ‘Class 5/6’ vehicles. Amazon Prime Delivery is buying Daimlers. North America has been all about Class 7/8 bigger, heavier vans and trucks.)
AMP EV bought the idle Workhorse assets from Navistar on the cheap in 2015 with the intent of producing an EV delivery step-van with an 80 mile range based on the old P30 chassis. Renamed itself Workhorse Group. Currently operating out of a 50,000 f^2 Cincinnati facility. Buying Lordstown moves them to 6.2 million f^2! Mighty big step for an undercapitalized penny stock.
Workhorse—Dubious North American small Step-van market, dubious EV product, dubious financing. Plant sale apparently requires union local approval. Unlikely? But whether or not sale goes through, Barra washes her hands of the Lordstown shutdown political liability. Its now either a Workhorse problem or a UAW problem.
Just another summary thought for Treepers based on my energy materials patents market research. A small delivery step van full hybrid (like a really big Prius) makes obvious sense. Small delivery vans are all about short movements and lots of stops. Think USPO vehicles or Amazon Prime urban delivery vans. So engine off at idle, capture of regenerative braking energy, and a downsized ICE because of the supplemental electric machine acceleration power makes imminent sense.
But a pure Workhorse EV small delivery step-van is a very dubious proposition. Big battery, yet low range, with longish recharge times.
Workhorse has a shoebox full of employees, a mountain of red ink and a plan to win big by providing the US Postal Service with battery powered delivery vans. The entire Workhorse staff would fit in the lobby of the Lordstown plant. And once the UAW gets its claws into Workhorse, Katy bar the door.
President Donald J. Trump is sending messages to the UAW. The UAW thinks that GM is somehow required to hemorrhage tons of money just to keep paying sunk costs in the form of union wages.
In the real world, if GM had a product in mind that would make them a fortune allowing them to keep Lordstown open and pay off the UAW, GM would be doing it right now. And if Lordstown were a good bet for auto manufacturing, Toyota would be jumping on it.
The Lordstown plant supports bars, grocery stores, housing units, and much more in the infrastructure which serves the lives and families of the Lordstown workers. Losing a huge employer is a community crisis and sends the ripple effect far and wide.
Workhorse is not much different from where Obama’s Solyndra was when it went under. I am no fan of a “free enterprise” which is predicated on making vans for a government operation which is as rotten as is the USPS. I would be much more impressed if Workhorse had Fed Ex or UPS chomping at the bit for their product.
Fed Ex has more Class 4 cargo vans built on pickup truck chassis, and fewer class 7 big step vans (the prototypical UPS brown delivery truck). They both have no need for intermediate small European style class 5/6 step vans such as Amazon Prime is deploying, bought from Daimler in Germany. Amazon Prime does not yet have sufficient volume to go with the more economical two sizes for different missions approach enabled by high volume.
