Treasury Department Refuses to Release President Trump Personal Tax Returns…

The Treasury Department informed congress Monday it will not release President Trump’s tax returns. This follows a politically motivated request from House Democrats, and potentially sets-up a legal battle to be resolved by the Supreme Court.
Letter from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin:
Still not tired of winning, winning, winning!
Mnuchin is another of President Trump’s with whom I’d not start trouble, not on a bet.
*cabinet*
Not unexpected. But welcome, nonetheless.
The DemoncRATs are establishing a blatantly clear record of asking that laws be violated for their political gain. When will legal action be taken against them for their attempted illegal acts?
2013!?
I’d ask just what I the hell the Dem’s want to go back that far.
But I know the answer, fishing expedition.
Winning!!!!
