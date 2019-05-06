Treasury Department Refuses to Release President Trump Personal Tax Returns…

Posted on May 6, 2019 by

The Treasury Department informed congress Monday it will not release President Trump’s tax returns.  This follows a politically motivated request from House Democrats, and potentially sets-up a legal battle to be resolved by the Supreme Court.

Letter from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin:

(Link to Letter)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, IRS, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, President Trump, propaganda, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Treasury Department Refuses to Release President Trump Personal Tax Returns…

  1. conservalicious says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    Still not tired of winning, winning, winning!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. redline says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Mnuchin is another of President Trump’s with whom I’d not start trouble, not on a bet.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. GB Bari says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Not unexpected. But welcome, nonetheless.

    The DemoncRATs are establishing a blatantly clear record of asking that laws be violated for their political gain. When will legal action be taken against them for their attempted illegal acts?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Cisco says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    2013!?
    I’d ask just what I the hell the Dem’s want to go back that far.
    But I know the answer, fishing expedition.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Tiffthis says:
    May 6, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Winning!!!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s