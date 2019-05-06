House Judiciary Democrats Schedule First Vote to Hold AG Barr in Contempt of Congress…

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has scheduled a markup vote for contempt proceedings for Wednesday May 8th at 10:00am. The markup vote begins the process for debating the democrat-claimed violations by the Attorney General, and the creation of a report (a contempt resolution) outlining the issues therein.

A full contempt vote normally follows the creation of the contempt resolution; which is an outcome of the debate. However, to showcase just how ridiculous and political the agenda of Nadler has become, the actual contempt resolution is already written – SEE HERE.

Chairman Nadler and House Democrats are framing the contempt accusations around AG William Barr not publicly releasing a fully unredacted version of the Weissmann-Mueller report, and the underlying evidence. AG Barr has made the unredacted version available to congressional leadership; however, Barr cannot release the unredacted version publicly because the Mueller-Weissmann report contains grand jury information, and such a release is unlawful.

Democrats are exploiting Barr’s lawful inability to release the report unredacted as a way to charge him with contempt of congress. Statement from Nadler:

“Even in redacted form, the Special Counsel’s report offers disturbing evidence and analysis that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice at the highest levels. Congress must see the full report and underlying evidence to determine how to best move forward with oversight, legislation, and other constitutional responsibilities. The Attorney General’s failure to comply with our subpoena, after extensive accommodation efforts, leaves us no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings in order to enforce the subpoena and access the full, unredacted report. If the Department presents us with a good faith offer for access to the full report and the underlying evidence, I reserve the right to postpone these proceedings.” (link)

The DOJ responded today. Letter below:

Advertisements