House Judiciary Democrats Schedule First Vote to Hold AG Barr in Contempt of Congress…

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has scheduled a markup vote for contempt proceedings for Wednesday May 8th at 10:00am. The markup vote begins the process for debating the democrat-claimed violations by the Attorney General, and the creation of a report (a contempt resolution) outlining the issues therein.
A full contempt vote normally follows the creation of the contempt resolution; which is an outcome of the debate. However, to showcase just how ridiculous and political the agenda of Nadler has become, the actual contempt resolution is already written – SEE HERE.
Chairman Nadler and House Democrats are framing the contempt accusations around AG William Barr not publicly releasing a fully unredacted version of the Weissmann-Mueller report, and the underlying evidence. AG Barr has made the unredacted version available to congressional leadership; however, Barr cannot release the unredacted version publicly because the Mueller-Weissmann report contains grand jury information, and such a release is unlawful.
Democrats are exploiting Barr’s lawful inability to release the report unredacted as a way to charge him with contempt of congress. Statement from Nadler:
“Even in redacted form, the Special Counsel’s report offers disturbing evidence and analysis that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice at the highest levels. Congress must see the full report and underlying evidence to determine how to best move forward with oversight, legislation, and other constitutional responsibilities.
The Attorney General’s failure to comply with our subpoena, after extensive accommodation efforts, leaves us no choice but to initiate contempt proceedings in order to enforce the subpoena and access the full, unredacted report. If the Department presents us with a good faith offer for access to the full report and the underlying evidence, I reserve the right to postpone these proceedings.” (link)
The DOJ responded today. Letter below:
Yeah who can forget how Holder was forced out of his position when the GOP found him in contempt for withholding docs on F&F–! Oh wait…………
Was the GOP majority committee invited to view the docs out of public view like the DOJ is currently?
The Dems are nothing but nitwits.
Well, no, they are mad at the Deplorables who put him in the White House in the 1st place. Everyone else is taking the punches for us, and we Thank You!
They had this all planned out. They made ILLary their Chosen One. Screw Bernie’s Bros. She would win, because the President said so, and because the Super Delegates (DIMs in Congress & other special DIMs aka the Washington elite SWAMP), all got an extra vote to make that happen, and the media was their usual lapdog willing partner.
The only thing they couldn’t control was the deplorables. They just don’t do what the fake polls tell them to.
And neither does Barr. Thank God!
They hate us so much, I shudder to think what they have in store for us once Trump leaves office in six years.
Maybe by then VSG POTUS TRUMP will have instilled some WINNING spirit into the next GOP Commander in Chief, and that they will have ba11s of steel as well.
BTW, that is not sexist. I’ve seen plenty of women with ba11s of steel. 😉
Their hate is so palpable, they need to be crushed while we hold any power. They already used Mueller to steal the midterm elections. They will do anything for power and that is too dangerous to allow.
They should shudder to think what W E have in store for them!
Honestly, I think it will be at least 2 more Presidential cycles before a Democrat is allowed back in the game.
Although, I would love to see a “TRUMP Anti-Globalist DYNASTY”
Donald J. Trump: 8 years
Donald J. Trump Jr: 8 years
Eric F. Trump: 8 years
Dynasty Reign: 24 years
We’re going to need a generation’s time (at the very least) to remove worldwide globalists, snakes and blood-suckers, which have latched-on to the USofA since as far back as WW-II.
It doesn’t even have to be a “Trump” leading the way, as long as he’s not a bloodletting globalist, I think we’d do just fine. #MAGA
Agreed. I’ve said that for years – tgat we need at least 20 years of presidents like Trump to flush the whole system. One of the things I was furious about was that W did NOTHING to groom a successor and even stated he didn’t care….. Thus giving us Obummer.
I disagree. While I think Don Jr. would be better than his father, I am done with political royalty. No more dynasties. The Kennedy’s and Bushes are but two examples. Do a simple search for Political dynasties in America. In my opinion, “American Royalty” has damaged our Republic more than just about anything else we have done to ourselves. Our founders warned us of this travesty.
It probably gives a pretty bad taste in their mouth to write “The Honorable Jerrold Nadler”.
Seems like an oxymoron
I’ve tried to think of a proper caricature for No-Nadsler, and I’m having a tough time and can use some help.
So far, all’s I got is….”A massive boil with a curly hair sticking out of the the semi-hardened puss circle.”
Please help.
There is a very good reason Nadler is known as the “Penguin”…….
Perhaps, but the “Penquin” has not enough of a ‘festering’ characteristic.
And there would be no chance for victory, given the facts and the law, without a corrupt “press” ignoring those laws and facts and egging fat jerry and crew on.
The dems don’t give a rat’s rear if the Rs call them out. So what. As long as the media continues to broadcast information that provides them cover they have no reason to stop. And no other moves.
It’s an impeachment trap for Barr. If he ignores the subpoena, it’s grounds for impeachment. If he honors the subpoena, he’s breaking the law, grounds for impeachment.
However, it’s so transparent done for BS consumption that even the RINOS (and those Democrats up for reelection in 2020) in the senate would never vote to impeach.
They are not doing themselves any favours here. All they are doing is goading him on, proving up and giving proof to their corruption. Giving him more reasons ‘not to give up’ investigating how they politicised the agencies. They are idiots who don’t know what side their toast is buttered. How stupid can you get?
This is the only route to breaking this thing completely:
That link did not copy accurately. Here we go again:
Hit the link under the date. I don’t know why this worked that way, but it is worth it. Haven’t seen this stuff anywhere else. Hit the link under May 6, 2019. I’ve had to sign in with each post, too.
Bad Faith Congress.
Under the particular circumstances, every contempt vote should be viewed as prima facie evidence of corruption, and cause for investigation. Albeit, their corruption and existing causes for investigation, clearly trigger Nadler’s contempt action in the first place.
Hang them all.
Yes. The Mueller report is gold for Trump as the omissions provide a clear road map of what they needed to hide.
You think they, of all people, would know that when you are guilty, don’t start talking. The more they talk the more aware the public is educated about their crimes. It’s a catch-22 they can’t win.
verily, they’ve been invited to review the entire unredacted report at a SCIF , Haven’t they? But, I reckon democrats haven’t taken the DOJ up on the offer.
I think only three have reviewed the lightly redacted document – all republicans.
I would like to schedule our vote to hold Congress in Contempt on Tuesday May 7th at 10:00 am.
All those in favor…?
Second the motion.
That’s just as valid as any resolution the Marxists present.
I vote Aye.
So say we all!
The Democrat Party has willfully ignored the ‘consent of the governed’ and twisted it’s duty into a full fledged ‘contempt of the governed’.
This is an ungodly affront to all Americans.
🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️
Can we do that… really? Maybe just narrow it down to the ejits that vote to hold our AG Barr in contempt.. I’m good with that..
The day to hold Congress in contempt is November 3, 2020.
Unfortunately, far too many Americans don’t realize this remedy.
#MeToo!
🙂
Clowns. Every single one of the democrats in the House are complete ass clowns.
That’s still being too polite. Tell us what you really think.
^^^ One of my favorite current terms in the English language. It is quite descriptive and equally as accurate.
You’re besmirching ass clowns and their union lawyers will be contacting you shortly.
F* the Democrats, Nadler and all the rest.
No thank you. They probably have stuff that’s catching and you don’t know WHAT they’ve been eating either.
I’m actually starting to feel sorry for these Democrats… OK I’m over it now. Never mind
30-minute time-out for you. In the corner. NOW.
At a certain point, reached some time ago, this all went WAY beyond ‘kabuki theater’, and its hard to come up with a more appropriate term that slapstick comedy.
On a serious not, hoof in mouth Biden is reported to say he got a phonecall from Btitish Prime Minister THATCHER, complaing about PDJT.
Boy, when you can’t even NAME DROP, without screwing it up, Mr. “Shoot em with a shotgun through the door” Biden is the BEST the Dems have got, AND they are ALREADY conceding he can’t beat PDJT, I guess it REALLY sucks to be a Dem.
Order extra popcorn, during the 2020 Dem convention, its gonna be a BARNBURNER!
The greatest PM of all Time, Saint Maggie sadly passed a few years ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know it’s not lawful to bitchslap house members, but what if someone were to *accidentally* slap the everlovin’ crap out of Nadler – because they were, let’s say, running away from a hornet or something, because they’re deathly allergic? That would be legal, right?
Me thinks he had that happen all the time in H.S. Guys like that got their azzes kicked all the time for being such annoying little girlyboys
As a lawyer, I will tell you that is definitely legal. In fact, there is a reward for that.
C’mon now. You made me snort my coffee out my nose!
My record’s clean. Maybe I could get off on it being a first offense 😈
I actually have a family history of deathly allergy to wasps and bees, so as long as someone has hand sanitizer afterwards for me I’ll do it!
Something tells me that tomorrow in that Comey case the DOJ will no longer ask for continuance or block the release of Comey’s Memos.
That will just tell us some things about what the FBI was doing after July 31st, 2016, but unfortunately that is unlikely to give any details about the first part of operation Backfire Hurricane: the reconnaissance and entrapment phase before July 31st, 2016.
These antics by the DemoncRATs represent sewage level politics. But the media’s complete failure to show any indication of being honest in reporting the truth about this is serious abuse of First Amendment rights and IMHO demands corrective punitive action.
GB- what’s even more disturbing is the silence and lack of support from the Repubicans who are allegedly on “our” side.
Why are those miserable b*****S always playing defense? It truly sickens me.
They all went and danced at the disco and never wanted the night to end.
Well, in Nov 16, the music stopped, the lights went up and guess who was dancing with the ugly chicks? Yep, congress critters. They’re embarrassed they got caught without a fig leaf to cover their embarrassment.
Its all over, Barr (scuse the pun) the shouting. They’re like pigs going to slaughter and it’s not a pretty sight. But hey, look on the bright side, more bacon for everyone!😂
Nadler and the House Dems are on a suicide mission. I hope they succeed.
The Democrats are beating a dead horse. It IS the crime and it IS the coverup. They ARE found out. They ARE going to be held to account. And it’s going to go harder on them than if they had just fessed up in the first place.
So, put 80+% of the American people in jail, right alongside of Barr, for having nothing but contempt FOR Congress.
Oh, wait! You can’t actually PUT Barr in jail, for contempt of Congress. You can’t FINE him, for contempt of Congress,…
You can’t actually do a gosh darn THING to Barr, or the American people, for holding nothing but contempt for Congress?
Oh, then,….carry on!
F ’em. 80% of the US public have contempt for CONgress:
Apparently AG Barr is following the law in bad faith. And that whole “making the unredacted report available to congressional leaders’ – that is DoubleSuperMega Bad Faith.
He never claimed to provide the whole unredacted report. He claimed to and DID release a report with only the information REQUIRED BY LAW redacted. No democrat lawmaker has reviewed that lightly redacted document. The House democrats want Barr to break the law.
I was focusing on how ‘reasonable’ Nadler was pretending to be in saying that they might be able to avert the whole Contempt of Congress thing if the DOJ were to engage ‘in good faith.’ It is impossible to negotiate with someone who’s position is ‘only this will satisfy me’ so it is Nadler himself (as proxy for Congressional Dems as a whole) who is negotiating in bad faith.
We will not forget what the Democrats are doing here today. The fault lies with Weismann and Mueller. Bob is some friend, huh Bill.
They are simply trying to paint Barr as a
Partisan and are trying to damage his credibility in the event indictments come down
For spygate.
Too bad you had to say “in the event” instead of “when”.
Aaaahhhhh! I love the smell of Dim desperation in the morning. Or any other time.
Mueller and his co-conspirators have bags of dog shit sitting on our doorsteps waiting for Nadler who is doing his best to ring our door bells as he sets them on fire – but Barr is took one look at their “very excellent planned-out plan” and laughed.
Who lives in Nader’s district, is there anyone who can bring this guy to his senses. We need to let them all know what we will do if they manage to overthrow President Trump to destroy our economy and drag us back to the Soul Deadening Democrat Managed Decline.
Nadler is from NYC. That should tell you all you need to know about his district.
At this point they’re just throwing flash-bangs around.
Trying to bid time waiting for the 12th armee to get them out of the Fuhrer Bunker.
All they can hope for is keep fooling the few faithful that will go down with them.
Wenck isn’t coming. They better get their cyanide ready.
Shelia (Shep) Smith just reported 360 former prosecutors just signed a letter saying Trump would be found guilty of obstruction using the Mueller report. I might add he seemed to enjoy saying it as well…I’m going out to mow the yard now and take it out on the democratic weeds. F Shelia..
If that is so, then maybe we should be investigating the ethical standards of prosecuting attorneys. We’ve seen enough prosecutorial misconduct at local and state levels already. This just reinforces the idea that they really aren’t all that interested in justice so much as scalps.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh it was so. I saw it right before I hit the 0 button.
I that supposed to impress me like the open letter of NeverTrumpers denouncing POTUS before the election?
Did you mean 360 former Neo-Marxists who suckled on the Clinton/Obama corruption teat?
LOL,,,Lil’ Shep needs a Go Fund Me to get a sex change operation to go along with those Betty Davis Eyes…..Ya know…. What do that call that…? A Fauxgina….Ya that’s the ticket….
Shep…What a woose….spending all that $$ on mascara…
Just got thru bush hogging. A thought occurred to me. I should drive my of 75 IH to the halls of congress and give it a good bush hogging. Bet a dollar a could outrun Nadler:pukelowski and bunch of them before they get out.
AG office already responded https://twitter.com/ZoeTillman/status/1125463170129244160
Seems that the House doesn’t know the definition of “DULY”
Black’s Definition:
“In due or proper form or manner ; according to legal requirements.Regularly; upon a proper foundation, as distinguished from mere form. Robertson v.Perkins, 129 U. S. 233, 9 Sup. Ct. 279, 32 L. Ed. 6S6; Brownell v. Greenwich, 114 N. Y.518, 22 N. E. 24, 4 L. R. A. 6S5; Leth- brldge v. New York (Super. N. Y.) 15 N. Y. Supp.502; Allen v. Pancoast, 20 N. J. Law, 74; Van Arsdale v. Van Arsdale, 20 N. J. Law, 423;Dunning v. Coleman. 27 La. Ann. 48; Young v. Wright, 52 Cal. 410; White v. Johnson,27 Or. 282, 40 Pac. 511, 50 Am. St. Rep. 726.”
All of this is a preemptive attack on Barr’s almost certain indictments and prosecution of Democrats and traitors inside the DOJ and FBI. They are trying to dirty up Barr before he takes them all down based on solid evidence about to drop on them like a ton of bricks.
Invalidate his findings prior to him finding anything?
LikeLike
Barr’s been in the swamp all these years, he didn’t walk blindly into the lion’s den.
Grass or gravel, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. Gravel it is. Katie bar the door, it’s full speed ahead. AGB has no other choice than to go for the jugular.
The Dems may be in for a rude awakening when they find out the Weissmann Report omitted reports/data favorable to PDJT.
Could that crew be held criminally liable for “willfully misleading the DOJ by errors of omission”?
I’ve puzzled over whether incompetence is a viable defense .
I find it ironic Stephen Boyd is still writing letters to Congress telling them to pound sand.
I loved that crack about reading the lightly redacted report available to them before the 8 May meeting.
It is unmanageable that even an Obama judge would sanction unredacting grand jury information. These Democrats are going to get humiliated in court.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I expect that the DOJ would IMMEDIATELY challenge such a ruling to the SCOTUS.
They don’t care and actually probably know full well what they’re doing. They want it to seem “unjust” in the eyes of the court of public opinion, despite it being unlawful. They fight in any arena they can to achieve power.
“Democrats are exploiting Barr’s lawful inability to release the report unredacted as a way to charge him with contempt of congress.”
How about Reps. Nunes, Meadows & Jordan file a grievance/complaint with the office of congressional ethics investigations to include all Dems who vote for this.
Requesting clarification – does the reference to “underlying documents” mean the 1.4 million records the Trump administration provided? Do we know if PDJT tax returns are part of those records?
Yes. No.
I thought Barr volunteered to be before the committee? Then changed his mind when he found out the aids were going to do the questioning.
Yes. And the dems are all butt-hurt because Barr wouldn’t volunteer for the lynching party.
You left out a minor detail (//sarc). There was an agreement made concerning AG Barr’s appearance and the Democrats violated that agreement with a bait and switch regarding the use of staffers. Then AG Barr said no deal after the democrats essentially undid the agreement.
You be sure and do that, Jerry boy. And then send the Capitol Police out to bring Barr in. Oh, wait…..
It sure would help Americans to see the truth if…….
1) PT simply declassifies the 8 bullet points that Sundance has formulated.
2) AG Barr would interview Dennis Montgomery and look through the 47 Hard Drives sitting in the FBI evidence Room.
3) Personally review the Wiener Laptop and it contents.
4) Take possession of the DNC server and have it properly inspected as a double check to Mueller’s claims.
5) Disclose the full records on if Mifsud is or has ever been a paid western agent.
6) Disclose the list of all FBI contractors who accessed the NSA Database from 2012-2015 and the names of the most queried individuals they pursued.
I’d add, we need disclosure of the DOJ/FBI agents and staff to whom IG Horowitz referred when he noted the very large number of communications between unauthorized personnel and the public media.
Given the FBI had no problem destroying evidence once in this entire sad saga, do you really thing the evidence still exists or is in an admissible condition at the point in time?? The only hope if that somebody felt the need for a doomsday plan and the evidence was preserved as part of that plan, like say Obama.
Who would have thought Obama was a White Hat??? //sarc
Anyone yelling is hiding something big!
Much like they’ve done to President Trump, these a55clowns just want to taunt Barr into doing or saying something to denigrate the Democrats. That way, when Barr does bring the hammer down, they can all scream to this as “proof” that he is only motivated by politics and revenge.
Stay strong, Mr. Barr. Keep smiling and stay strong.
After this maneuver, and the eventual passing of a contempt vote in the House, Nadler will have to move on to impeachment of AG Barr in order to stop the investigations of the origins and handling of the Russia probe.
I wonder if Weissman & Mueller would consider these actions as obstruction of justice?
That seems to be exactly the case, according to their own wide-ranging views of what constitutes obstruction.
Slow motion re-enactment of Democrats impeachment ride:
That was worth a 3x’s repeat watch!
One of the amazing things in that video is how all the sunglasses appeared to stay in the boat.
So, they are wanting to hold AG Barr in contempt because he won’t break the law. Am I reading this correctly?
Well, they are disingenuously demanding that he ask a court to permit him to break the law on their behalf with no stated rationale for so doing.
Barr is not a crook, and not afraid, there is no reason to jump through this hoop and their argumrnts are in bad faith and have no merit. Complying would compromise the entire justice system.
It would allow grand jury proceedings to be conducted for the sole purpose of creating and using secret grand jury depositions and allegations to destroy individuals for corrupt political gain even though no inditements resulted. It would spawn an entire industry of Weissmann style political and personal assassination via fraudulent grand jury proceedings.
Who would testify to a grand jury knowing they have no surety they won’t be used thusly? Who would serve on one knowing their identities could be revealed in order to demonize discredit and destroy them if their votes did not please the Corrupt?
FUBAR
All is fair in love and war…Mr. Barr, you are in a war. You have the ability to nuke your enemy! We The People are behind you!
ARE WE MISSING THE FOREST FOR THE TREES?
“more than two dozen criminal cases and investigations…”
Known Investigations
1. James Comey
2. FBI Leaking / Bribing
3. Fradulent FISA applications (4)
4. State Department
5. Mid-Year Clinton (reopened)
6. Uranium One
7. Clinton Foundation – Arkansas, Cody Hiland PAttorney – Grand Jury Impaneled
Devin Nunes 8 Criminal Referrals (Guessing)
8. John Brennan
9. James Clapper
10. McCabe (already referred)
11. Nellie Uhr (recent referral)
12. Peter Strzok
13. Lisa Page
14. James Baker
(James Comey already listed)
That’s a start.
That is exactly what I was thinking Perot….2 dozen was mentioned. I am happy with that number for now.
As Eric the Red Holder taught us “F_CK’EM!”
I wonder if John Doe Plaintiff who was gave grand jury testimony could sue Nadler for temporary injunction and join Barr ( friendly). Corsi? Tommorow?
LikeLiked by 4 people
That would be really entertaining and a correct action all at the same time! Class action by the Grand Jury as well?
It’s a continuation of the Mueller charade,and irrefutable proof that the Dems are an irrational group with whom reasonable and productive debate is not possible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Interesting nugget in Boyd’s response letter. “More than two dozen.” More than 24. Some are criminal investigations, and some have become actual criminal CASES, and I take that to mean indictments returned. And that’s just as of now. Hoo boy!
Yes! See above my starter list.
Jabba the Waddler should take a moment to reflect on that. Who in the FIB turned on their fellow rats? Rosie the Redactor? Mr. Bill? Who knows. How many leak investigations are currently active? Is there one with Jabba the Waddler’s name on it? If there as any potential of conflict of interest, the dimowits on any committee should recuse now. Anything they say or do WILL be used against them in a court of law. It’s called obstruction if it interferes with an active investigation or case…
It’s good to see the AG office swatting this turd-heap around.
They’ve forced a meeting date, quickly, with the requirement that No-Nadsler read the least redacted version.
LikeLike
“A full contempt vote normally follows the creation of the (Democrats’) contempt resolution; which is an outcome of the debate. However, to showcase just how ridiculous and political the agenda of Nadler has become, the actual contempt resolution is already written . . . “
Why does this passage remind me of another . . ?
from Rorate Caeli (a writer using the nom de plume ‘Father Pio Pace’): “In sum, the October 2015 assembly (‘Synod on the Family’) was nothing but a theatrical play destined to prepare the final act which is already written: the post-Synodal Exhortation of mercy and forgiveness for all. Its message will count on the unanimous support of the secular media, and of the vast majority of the Catholic media which a long tolerance for liberalism naturally inclines towards solutions that please the world.”
The monsters who have taken over the Democrat Party in the U.S. are the same monsters who have taken control of the Vatican, and they both rely on the complicit media to sell this theater to uninformed / distracted masses (peoples). Hell-bent Alynskyite vermin.
Just for Fun. Sealed court items (not Indictments) jumped last month in Eastern Virginia.
(Not all Sealed items are Indictments, from my understanding. Others culled these numbers.)
Nov 87
Dec 126
Jan 78
Feb 102
March 85
April 183
Nov – March Average – 95.6 per month.
April is almost double the average; and still 45% higher than the previous top month, December.
I don’t see a similar pattern in DC or Utah.
https://www.google.com/search?q=sealed+indictments&safe=active&prmd=nvi&source=lnms&tbm=isch&tbs=qdr:m&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiIgPjN5ofiAhVLuZ4KHdYvBWQQ_AUIFCgD&biw=360&bih=560#imgrc=1GF532o4MJH2FM
FWIW, the FBI has over 10 offices in Virginia, and the CIA has its headquarters in Langley VA.
You just Know that Jerry Nadler was Jonesing for some of that KFC when that other fool was eating it.
Slimy Congressman grime reaper chowing down some fried dead chicken was a sight to behold. Fat Jerry wanted to know where’s the mash potatoes gravy, biscuits and Coles slaw. Fat Jerry is now charging the reaper with contempt. Holding Barr on contempt is as stupid as chicken reaper greasing down some chicken in front of drooling Jerry and bring brought up on comtempt for not bringing enough food for pudge.
Well, I think here’s an appropriate response to Rep. NADLER: AG BARR sends him a video of a Honey Badger catching a nice juicy SNAKE for dinner…
Games.
That is all the Democrat Party has.
Nadler’s malignant narcissism will cause his demise he’s thinks he’s Tom Cruise or Peter Graves.
CIA ROBERT JOHNSON, aka Barr should give him the Muke -LIAR Report unredacted & put a 5 sec explosive timer on it when he turns the page.
Engaging in an exercise in futility and wasting their time is what they do.
Congressman Nadler is pretending like he’s doing something important.
The crooked media is pretending like he is doing something important.
Half of the American public that is paying attention is laughing at them.
3/4 of the population is ignoring them since the release of the Mueller Report.
