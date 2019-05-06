FBI Scheduled to Make Court Filing on Release of Comey Journal Tomorrow…

It is worth remembering a recent court filing by the FBI where we discover James Comey documented each “Crossfire Hurricane” intelligence decision. Within the CYA memos Comey included the ID of code-named spies in a journal of sorts, that remains hidden for now. I have a hunch the full Comey journal will soon be released.
A court filing originally scheduled for April 15th, to determine the outcome of the multiple memos, and FBI closed-court discussion therein, was delayed until May 7th, tomorrow:
The number of Comey memos is why I now describe them collectively as the Comey “journal”. {Go Deep} The reason I suspect the “journal” will soon be released is connected to the recent New York Times release admitting to the use of FBI intelligence assets (Stefan Halper and Azra Turk)) in the Trump operation.
Last week’s NYT “spy” admission followed a report a month earlier (everyone forgot) that DOJ Inspector General was investigating the FBI use of Stefan Halper.
CTH notes a conspicuous similarity where all FBI leaks are positioned to present justifications ahead of document/investigative releases adverse to the group’s interests. These leaks appear to be planned releases from corrupt officials still employed within the FBI, and political allies outside government (Lawfare and MSM).
All of the leaks are justifications. The Comey’s memos, as described by Weissmann and Mueller’s lead FBI Agent, David Archey, are also based around “justification”.
FBI Director James Comey transparently wrote those justification memos in his journal in 2016 and 2017 exactly for a moment when/if questions were raised about what the FBI investigators were doing.
Considering there were already FBI investigators taking notes and documenting the operation, there is no other intellectually honest motive for James Comey writing an independent journal other than justifying the specific activity.
It would make sense for the currently employed corrupt FBI officials to head-off any inquiry, and lead their defense, with documents/leaks that justify their activity.
Additionally, Weissmann and Mueller positioned the corrupt FBI operation to remain completely in-the-loop on any damaging investigative material when they had a dedicated staff of FBI agents writing reports back to FBI Headquarters:
(Page 13 Weissmann-Mueller report)
When you read that underlined passage you realize how smart Weissmann, Mueller and the small group were. The corrupt investigative unit set up a process where they could leak to the media at will, and yet if anyone ever made inquiry there are so many people piped-in to the investigation it would be impossible to find the leaker.
Simultaneously, for the ongoing cover-up needs of FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy Director David Bowditch and FBI General Counsel Dana Boente they had a daily briefing to use in burying issues adverse to their institutional interests.
If you wondered why the FBI was busy sending lawyers in with each person questioned by congress, well, page #13 of the Weissmann/Mueller report explains exactly what purposes those lawyers likely maintained. The entire leadership structure of the FBI appears clearly compromised. Hence the David Archey declarations align therein.
What better ongoing way for Director Wray to protect his institutional interests than to coordinate with General Counsel Dana Boente a series of document releases that will justify the corrupt endeavors of the preceding team of officials. I digress….
Lastly, don’t be surprised to see the arc of this story bends slightly, and with increased scrutiny will will discover the White House National Security Counsel (NSC) was a participant in the political weaponization of intelligence through a memorandum of understanding with the FBI.
It would make sense if the Obama NSC had access to the FBI surveillance database, and simultaneously extracted raw intelligence search results….. keep watching.
is this related to what Joe DiGenova was talking about how a bombshell Comey report would be released in a couple weeks?
This is so maddening. The corruptocrats can deceive, lie, cheat and even steal at will and without consequences. Release this crappy junk and charge those who throw the junk around. What happened to truth, justice and the American way?
I don’t think so.
This reply is to CommodoreBTC
Maybe related. As Sundance points out, if the doj/fbi suddenly doesn’t have a problem with releasing the docs tomorrow and promises a date – then the Comey report is done and probably coming out soon too. If there’s no release they’ll hopefully cite a reason we can decipher what’s going on. Barr seems to be more driven- so the IG report on Fisa is only a few weeks. It’s all finally coming to a head- even Hillary is squawking.
Sundance is the best political analyst in the US today. With nothing but brains, no special connections, no cocktail parties, not even a guaranteed income, he is kicking everybody’s ass. There are others who are very very very good, but he is best. With nothing to go on but brains. How inspiring, really.
I would pay to watch him testify before Congress. But, sadly, I doubt the offer would be taken seriously.
No unnamed sources, everything is documented.
I think the DiGenova reference was to an official report following up on the allegations that Comey leaked classified information in the memos. Like, an OIG report.
Whenever sundance says “I have a hunch…”, I start anticipating interesting events.
Kind of like Atty Gen Barr saying he was “keenly interested in looking into campaign spying operations in 2016”.
That has the effect of scaring the bejeebers out of several crooked Dems.
While they were smart, they were also quite stupid. And sloppy. And they did not anticipate Barr. Let’s rumble.
Nor did they anticipate brilliant minds like Sundance and some of the Treepers here. Thank goodness for clear and concise explanations but more importantly for connecting the dots. I would like to connect some of these dots to a 220 line!
Fannie: I prefer 24kvac! This vaporizes! Nothing left to see!
I would like, I like learn to fly airplane, but no, not to land.
They thought she couldn’t lose. They thought they could prevent PDJT from being sworn in. They thought they could frame PDJT for collusion. They thought they could provoke PDJT into obstruction. Not once did they ever think that they would be held accountable.
Praise the Lord. Thank God President Trump worked so hard to keep the Senate so he could fire Sessions and nominate AG Barr.
Can you imagine if we lost the Senate too? Mueller would’ve kept setting obstruction traps which could’ve sunk our Republic.
Whenever you feel down about the total nonsense these deranged Congress critters screech, play that DiGenova video. Wow, just wow. He’s 100% sure there are MOABs due very shortly. That 99 page Collier FISC report was referred to DOJ, AG Barr already has it and all the names of the violators so to expect indictments. Plus a Comey report is due any day now. He thinks Brennan will need 5 lawyers, not just 1.
Darn autocorrect, Collyer
The truth is there. It is slowly unfolding. Now that the Special Counsel investigation is over things will start breaking loose at an increasing pace. It will soon become a torrent. The schadenfreude will be magnificent. I need more beer and popcorn.
This is the flip-side of the Outrage Trap, isn’t it?
NSC had to know of this weaponization of intelligence. Spying on U.S. persons within the U.S. always requires a signed waiver from the NatSec Advisor, in this case Susan Rice, as quoted from Lt Col Tony Shaffer interview (youtube).
NSC knew.
In addition, there are more reports to obtain besides the FBI 302s. Perhaps the Comey journal might qualify as one of these forms, idk.
Obtain “FD-1023 (Source Reports), FD-209a (Contact Reports) and FD-794b (Payment Requests)”
“…a 1023 Source Report is filled out each time that the FBI source handler has contact with the source. This can be an in person meeting or a phone call. Each report lists the name of the Case Agent; the date, time and location of the meeting; any other people attending the meeting; and a summary of what was discussed.”
https://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2019/05/the-mueller-dilemma.html
The 1023s sound like the Comey journal.
Susie was a good little Nazi. Whatever Obama wanted, Obama got!
“The entire leadership structure of the FBI appears clearly compromised.”
Honestly, the FBI is cancerous with out of control bureaucratic criminals. Wray is a disgusting deep state player who has an internal disinformation team working overtime. These people are so deeply embedded and so prolific that there’s very little chance of regaining any honesty and decency going forward. If these unelected officials are not exposed and dealt with severely there really is very little hope for a free republic….
Time to take the FBI to the ground. Don’t tell me about rank and file. Complicity=guilt
MSM, the Congressional Dems and the corrupt few in The FBI should apologize to President Trump and his family for spying on them during the 2016 campaign then denying it.
” …the corrupt few in The FBI”
The entire structure is suspect now because it is proven that the FBI will do whatever they want. And they have the rank and file that will carry it out. Nothing is out of bounds.
Plausible Deniability according to a John Wick type of asset ……
A person may have a plausible deniability cover story prepared in advance,
to argue how it is they are not really needing a hole put through their head,……..
but the hole through the head that they get anyway will always have the last word.
Just when you think the Spygate story couldn’t get any more complicated, it gets more complicated.
Sara Carter is saying it will expand much farther than the Trump orbit.
Let’s see … Dr. Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Mittens Romney …
Rand Paul
If they didn’t use the power of government to spy on you, it’s only because they considered you unimportant.
Sarah Carter mentions Obama had been doing this to others beyond just the election. Maybe that’s why Hillary is squawking- like she did with the personal email accounts. Hillary might know this has been going on all along especially after 9/11. Obama and Hillary May have just been more brazen and abusive than others. That could lead to less indictments (a few lower level ) to cover up the widespread abuse of fisa. Mueller wrote the law and there was fisa abuse under his watch.
Wouldn’t it be awesome and a slap up beside his stupid head if it is proven that the rats spied on Romney? I want to see his face when that little tidbit is revealed to him.
You realize that Barr has read everyone of these Comey memos as well as had his trusted aides read every email Comey, McCabe, Strozk, Page and the others sent and rec’d giving him the “best” of the litter!
One other motive. Ego and stupidity. Cardinal Comey can’t keep his trap shut
Humm.
Is The Comey Journal (CTH copyright) timed perfectly with Comey’s CNN Town Hall Thursday Night?
Did you just write “Comey’s CNN Town Hall Thursday Night”? Did I read that correctly?
(searches internet)
Oh. My. God. You’re right. What the eff is that all about?
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/441739-cnn-to-host-james-comey-town-hall-on-2-year-anniversary-of-trump-firing-him
No reason given for his special primetime “Town Hall” appearance, which are usually reserved for “important stuff”. Can’t he just post more Instagrams of his iPhone camera pointing at the ground? Or maybe… he has something important to save his ass… er… I mean important to say.
May 9th shaping up to be Popcorn Thursday.
Remember that CNN has more to lose than Comey. They will give him whatever platform he wants to try to BS his way out of this – giving CNN its escape.
From the footnote, an FBI attorney worked on compliance with policies and procedures. That person was surely responsible for discovering (if not already known) and recording the identity and activity of every single FBI employee who communicated with the press, especially those who did so without authorization. To the extent those details weren’t completely investigated and documented, that FBI attorney is obviously negligent.
We’d like those details, in full, Mr. Wray.
And Mr. Boente, we’d like very much to have that attorney’s name.
Redline: So now we know Wray is one of them! Wonder when he gets his butt handed to him?
Mark Twain: ‘Reader, suppose you were a criminal. And suppose you were an FBI Agent. But I repeat myself.’
Some things just beg to be updated.
So now the FBI is okay with the release of Comey’s memos. I would think those are not Comey’s memos, they are the property of the Federal Government. He wrote those memos while employed in a Federal position. He has zero right to call them his, journal or not.
What the hell is this…Dear Diary? I am so sick of the corrupt people..somebody needs to go to jail PDQ and that will change some attitudes and assholes.
Burn the FBI to the ground. There is not ONE thing about it that I see that’s worth saving!
Sources and methods. Ongoing investigations. The sky will fall. Threat to Democracy. It’s not who we are as a country. Russian meddling! They need to wash their hair that year. etc. etc.
Once they are released then they need to be examined to the nth degree to see what level of narrative magic Comey applied.
Mueller with his decades long affiliation with Weissman and company make this that much harder…the steps outlined by Sundance in this article are second nature and sadly expected.
I think the best course is to focus on the Collusion part of the Mueller Dossier…Even a brief reading of those two hundred pages is a treasure trove of half truths and coverups….Put the writers of that drivel on the stand and expose them with the real facts
“Burn the FBI to the ground.”
That would be a good start.
the Fact that Fox News (Especially Hannity) keep saying it’s only a few at the top who were bad indicates this is not being treated like a big issue even by Barr or the FBI. Hillary is complaining about the election being stolen from her. In the book Compromised Bill Barr was code named Robert Johnson and Relayed the Bush sr. Bessage that to bill he could get his dream job if he kept his hands out of the drug money till. Maybe Hillary and Dems want a deal or have one already. Hillary is acting like it’s her turn next.
Question: When does Christopher Wray get fired? That’s what I want to know at this point. The other stuff is progressing along nicely. Wray needs to be shown the door. Pronto.
LikeLiked by 2 people
See the FBI’s star fall from the sky
Every dream about it was a lie
Here’s the one bitter lesson of the FBI’s history
It’s soul should no longer remain a mystery
So many stories to rearrange
What reality is reveling becomes ever more strange
And it has so many false faces
Any truth left in it erases
With the avalanche of all those lies
Dancing in its snake like eyes!
They can try to “justify” but I think everyone working for us in Congress has been vocal about finding out the origin, along with our POTUS.
…no worries…the media will be there to cover the pile with detritus……
Hillary is safe……………………………………….
…oh..yes…and the democrats.
I know I haven’t been commenting much on here last few months but it seems my comments don’t post first time around 90% of the time anymore.
Good to see you back, Kaco.
LikeLike
Hi, GB, and thank you. I’m not registered on WordPress but I’ve never had this much trouble last few days. I don’t know if WordPress has a too sensitive word filter or what.
Wonder how much of the Comey Journal has or was been written after the fact, to take advantage of Mueller’s discoveries to cover his and others’ tracks. It is one aspect of the CYA that may prove difficult to prove.
I apologize in advance for putting this article here. I hope this will be of some help.
The following is extracted from Sundance’s article:
“The secret MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the CIA and FBI was the reason why the DOJ-NSD could never allow inspector general oversight.
In the Obama-era political surveillance programs the lines between the CIA and FBI were blurred. They were working together through contractors. This is why you are noticing blurred lines between the CIA and FBI in the construct of the cover-up.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/02/big-puzzle-pieces-connecting-the-cia-fbi-and-2016-political-surveillance-is-merging/”
Note: This maybe the same “The secret MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the CIA and FBI”.
Note unit of time: Doha, Qatar (Ad Dawhah)
The following is extracted from the article: CIA and FBI reach new deal on intelligence
Published: Monday, 13 June, 2005, 11:55 AM Doha Time
WASHINGTON: The CIA and the FBI have for the first time in two decades reached a new wide-ranging agreement on how to co-ordinate their intelligence activities in a post-September 11 world of increasingly blurred divisions of duty, officials say.
A classified memorandum of understanding, which is under review by senior Bush administration officials, redefines the relationship by which the two agencies have operated worldwide since the Cold War era of the 1980s, officials said.
The document, which was jointly negotiated several weeks ago, is expected to be submitted for approval to the new director of national intelligence, John Negroponte. It is also awaiting the signatures of CIA Director Porter Goss and FBI Director Robert Mueller.
Note this little part: Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives took steps to shore up the CIA’s role in overseas human intelligence last week by proposing a bill that would put all such activities under the CIA director.
http://www.intelligencesearch.com/112.html
What I am concerned about is that if we ever get to questioning these corruptocrats they will fall back on their CYA stories and we’ll only be able to charge them with “lack of candor” instead of treason or something truly fitting their deceit.
Bring on the Page-Strzok texts! If they were sexting on our Government Phones … we want to read it all!
Hysterical or creepy … sunlight!
“All of the leaks are justifications. The Comey’s memos, as described by Weissmann and Mueller’s lead FBI Agent, David Archey, are also based around “justification”.”
If everything was “by the book”, why the need for so many desperate “justifications”?
Because very little was done “by the book” before “by the book” was mentioned by Ozero in the January 2017 meeting.
More FBI docs released tonight. FBI 302s from Hillary email investigation.
“What if tomorrow the DOJ/FBI suddenly doesn’t object to releasing *ALL* of Comey’s memos (the full spygate journal)?”
What advantage does the swamp gain in releasing the Comey Dossier? Other than a lame attempt to try justify their illegal actions.
Most normal people’s reactions to repeated justifications — especially with pre-prepared documents — is to wonder why things were done if the people doing them knew they would look shady before doing them. It starts to look like Jake in the tunnel — “No, I didn’t. Honest… I ran out of gas. I… I had a flat tire. I didn’t have enough money for cab fare. My tux didn’t come back from the cleaners. An old friend came in from out of town. Someone stole my car. There was an earthquake. A terrible flood. Locusts! IT WASN’T MY FAULT, I SWEAR TO GOD!”
