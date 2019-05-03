NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Exceptional Jobs Report…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business to discuss the most excellent April jobs report and the continued forecast for U.S. economic growth.
Director Kudlow points out the greatest current economic benefits are being felt in the blue-collar Main Street sector; and rebuts former Vice President Joe Biden’s comments on the administration policy.
Advertisements
Meanwhile, our ex-dear supreme leader owemugabe is still trying to figure out where that magic wand came from …
LikeLiked by 4 people
It was in his hand. He used it as a threatening baton. Black Panther
Trump picked it up and used it like a symphony director baton.
Fanfare for the Common Man (Blue collar worker)
LikeLiked by 6 people
And from a guy Ozero said “He’ll never be President”
😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 6 people
Like bad predictions?
Now comes the mother of all adverse effects – and what it brings with it is a regime that will be ignorant of economic policy and hostile to any effort to make it work…So we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight.
Paul Krugman November 9, 2016
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul Krugman hasn’t seen the light of day since he crawl up in Obama’s…….
Bunker! Yeah that’s it. Bunker!
…in 2008……
LikeLike
See!! Mr. Kudlow has his sunglasses on!!!
He knows our future is BRIGHT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mr. Kudlow has his sunglasses on Thanks to Sundance!! Who also knows our future is BRIGHT!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Bless Sundance and his graphics that really are ultra-appropriate and entertaining.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kudlow is a direct link to the Reagan expansion which the left has been trying to discredit, smear and otherwise deny for over three decades now.
0-bama and his propagandists thought they finally buried the notion of prosperity via the engine of the free market for good and had us on a slow, flat glide slope toward a government command & control economy which Madam Hillary would permanently institutionalize with the help of compliant RINOs….then along comes this Trump guy and it’s as close to a Reagan redux as well ever get and probably surpass.
There are a multitude of reasons we’re seeing almost daily cranial explosions from the left, but the fact that we undid and exposed 30 years of intentional economic destruction by the left is probably the thing that will keep them in the political wilderness for the foreseeable future.
I’m enjoying this immensely.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Western Progressive Socialism is dying. We are witnessing its last reflexive actions to cling to life and relevancy. Very powerful people, approaching the end of their earthly mortality have hitched their wagons, staked their lives, and pledged their soul to the false god(s) of central planning. They are not going to go without a fight. They have nothing to lose. Creatures of any sort are very dangerous when they sense the end is upon them. A dying man with ammo is not to be underestimated. A battlefield is not for the timid.
Cleaning up the battlefield takes a hard heart and a shielded soul. What needs to be done, must be done.
I remain vigilant and prepared. I pray we all do.
LikeLiked by 4 people
🇺🇸 🤙 🇺🇸
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Trump avalanche moves forward. Crushes obstacles and doesn’t care about petty resistance. Donald J. Trump is a FORCE OF NATURE!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect Hassett meme!
LikeLiked by 3 people
College kids can look forward to a much brighter future now.
Rather than protesting and whining about nothing & everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like Larry. I was really worried after the Canada G7, when he had some heart problems. He was furious at Trudeau and how he treated the US and Pres. Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah but now Kudlow can report on how poorly Canada is doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking forward to Hassett’s interview on the job numbers
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me see… the donkey party of greasy-fingered, fried-chicken-eating, chicken-toting purveyors of infanticide…
-or-
The Presidential party of 3.2% economic growth, 3.6% unemployment, a gazillion other brilliant accomplishments and… Melania as First Lady.
IQ check on aisle Dem, please…
LikeLiked by 2 people
A small question. If someone came to you and said – “If instead of my promised removal of debt I am going to increase debt by a couple of trillion dollars. I can then use the money to: employ more people AND Duh-Dah!!………. – send more retired people back to work so that they can help pay for the reduction in their services eg Obamacare…. (After all, surely some other President in the future can work out how to pay it back!)
Now the question. Would my master stroke of creating jobs paid by future generations impress the not too bright voters?”
LikeLike
HOW TO RUB SALT IN THE WOUND:
“Additionally, the prior two months jobs results were revised upward by 16,000 more than previous reported.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
May we honor God and offer thanksgiving
Let Freedom ring!
LikeLiked by 1 person