NEC Director Larry Kudlow Discusses Exceptional Jobs Report…

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow appears on Fox Business to discuss the most excellent April jobs report and the continued forecast for U.S. economic growth.

Director Kudlow points out the greatest current economic benefits are being felt in the blue-collar Main Street sector; and rebuts former Vice President Joe Biden’s comments on the administration policy.

  1. Benedict Comey says:
    May 3, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    Meanwhile, our ex-dear supreme leader owemugabe is still trying to figure out where that magic wand came from …

    • Henry chance says:
      May 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm

      It was in his hand. He used it as a threatening baton. Black Panther

      Trump picked it up and used it like a symphony director baton.

      Fanfare for the Common Man (Blue collar worker)

    • Cisco says:
      May 3, 2019 at 3:03 pm

      And from a guy Ozero said “He’ll never be President”
      😂😂😂😂

      • Henry chance says:
        May 3, 2019 at 3:16 pm

        Like bad predictions?

        Now comes the mother of all adverse effects – and what it brings with it is a regime that will be ignorant of economic policy and hostile to any effort to make it work…So we are very probably looking at a global recession, with no end in sight.

        Paul Krugman November 9, 2016

        • SwampRatTerrier says:
          May 3, 2019 at 4:46 pm

          Paul Krugman hasn’t seen the light of day since he crawl up in Obama’s…….

          Bunker! Yeah that’s it. Bunker!

          …in 2008……

  2. bambamtakethat says:
    May 3, 2019 at 2:51 pm

    See!! Mr. Kudlow has his sunglasses on!!!
    He knows our future is BRIGHT!

  3. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 3, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Kudlow is a direct link to the Reagan expansion which the left has been trying to discredit, smear and otherwise deny for over three decades now.

    0-bama and his propagandists thought they finally buried the notion of prosperity via the engine of the free market for good and had us on a slow, flat glide slope toward a government command & control economy which Madam Hillary would permanently institutionalize with the help of compliant RINOs….then along comes this Trump guy and it’s as close to a Reagan redux as well ever get and probably surpass.

    There are a multitude of reasons we’re seeing almost daily cranial explosions from the left, but the fact that we undid and exposed 30 years of intentional economic destruction by the left is probably the thing that will keep them in the political wilderness for the foreseeable future.

    I’m enjoying this immensely.

    • gawntrail says:
      May 3, 2019 at 3:22 pm

      Western Progressive Socialism is dying. We are witnessing its last reflexive actions to cling to life and relevancy. Very powerful people, approaching the end of their earthly mortality have hitched their wagons, staked their lives, and pledged their soul to the false god(s) of central planning. They are not going to go without a fight. They have nothing to lose. Creatures of any sort are very dangerous when they sense the end is upon them. A dying man with ammo is not to be underestimated. A battlefield is not for the timid.

      Cleaning up the battlefield takes a hard heart and a shielded soul. What needs to be done, must be done.

      I remain vigilant and prepared. I pray we all do.

  4. flatlandgoober says:
    May 3, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    The Trump avalanche moves forward. Crushes obstacles and doesn’t care about petty resistance. Donald J. Trump is a FORCE OF NATURE!

  5. MaineCoon says:
    May 3, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Perfect Hassett meme!

  6. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    May 3, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    College kids can look forward to a much brighter future now.

    Rather than protesting and whining about nothing & everything.

  7. MfM says:
    May 3, 2019 at 3:28 pm

    I like Larry. I was really worried after the Canada G7, when he had some heart problems. He was furious at Trudeau and how he treated the US and Pres. Trump.

  8. DJT2020 says:
    May 3, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    Looking forward to Hassett’s interview on the job numbers

  9. JC says:
    May 3, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Let me see… the donkey party of greasy-fingered, fried-chicken-eating, chicken-toting purveyors of infanticide…
    -or-
    The Presidential party of 3.2% economic growth, 3.6% unemployment, a gazillion other brilliant accomplishments and… Melania as First Lady.

    IQ check on aisle Dem, please…

  10. peddiebill says:
    May 3, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    A small question. If someone came to you and said – “If instead of my promised removal of debt I am going to increase debt by a couple of trillion dollars. I can then use the money to: employ more people AND Duh-Dah!!………. – send more retired people back to work so that they can help pay for the reduction in their services eg Obamacare…. (After all, surely some other President in the future can work out how to pay it back!)
    Now the question. Would my master stroke of creating jobs paid by future generations impress the not too bright voters?”

  11. fred5678 says:
    May 3, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    HOW TO RUB SALT IN THE WOUND:

    “Additionally, the prior two months jobs results were revised upward by 16,000 more than previous reported.”

  12. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    May 3, 2019 at 4:23 pm

    May we honor God and offer thanksgiving
    Let Freedom ring!

