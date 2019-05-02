From The Heart – Wounded Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein Speaks To President Trump At White House…

An incredible moment during the National Prayer Service today as Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, the leader and survivor from the recent synagogue shooting in Poway, California, delivers heartfelt prayers and remarks to President Donald Trump.

The strength of Rabbi Goldstein is inspiring; his message is uplifting; his faith is unwavering, and his courage is affirming. This is an American message of hope and heart.

Americans have always found power and unity through prayer. In 1988, the Congress, by Public Law 100-307, called on the President to issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a “National Day of Prayer.”

Today, on this National Day of Prayer, we once again come together to give thanks to Almighty God for the bountiful blessings He has bestowed on our great Nation and to ask for His unfailing counsel. We also acknowledge our dependence on God’s love to guide our families, communities, and our country away from harm and toward abundance and peace.

Our Nation acknowledges that religious liberty is a natural right, given to us by our Creator, not a courtesy that government extends to us. The First Amendment recognizes the freedom of religion and safeguards this right against government infringement. The United States’ steadfast commitment to upholding religious freedom has ensured that people of different faiths can pray together and live in peace as fellow American citizens. We have no tolerance for those who disrupt this peace, and we condemn all hate and violence, particularly in our places of worship.

12 Responses to From The Heart – Wounded Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein Speaks To President Trump At White House…

  1. 4EDouglas says:
    May 2, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    Gave me chills-God is with US.
    The Fascist Dems have no idea with hown they are messing..(Hint: it is not just President Trump.)
    Hang on folks , it is going to get biblical before all this is over.

  2. barnabusduke says:
    May 2, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    So very moving,,,Prayers for all for Peace and Healing…

  3. TonyinLA says:
    May 2, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Didn’t the Dems say PDJT was an anti-semite? No wait, racist! Russian agent? No, it was womanizer. Lie, slander and falsely accuse. That’s all they got. God they have NO SHAME.

  4. Finbar O'Shaunnessey says:
    May 2, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Congressional Democrats should have been there instead of trying to pull off a fried chicken stunt.

  5. purpleibby says:
    May 2, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    Beautiful moment. Stark contrast from the dems acting like petty children.

  6. CNY3 says:
    May 2, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    AMEN!!!🇺🇸❤️✡️🙏😇✝️

  7. grlangworth says:
    May 2, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    God bless the rabbi.

  8. Trump Train says:
    May 2, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    WORST HITLER EVER

  9. Concerned Virginian says:
    May 2, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Rabbi Goldstein, thank you for your powerful and very moving speech. Looking at you standing at he podium in the Rose Garden with bandaged hands since you lost fingers at the synagogue shooting, I am humbled.
    Rabbi Goldstein said that POTUS is a “Mensch par excellance”. Amen.

