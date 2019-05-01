Transcript Release of Attorney General William Barr Opening Statement…

At 10:00am EDT today U.S. Attorney General William Barr will deliver testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee following the publication of the special counsel report on the 2016 election. There will be a separate discussion thread at 9:00am EDT which will include multiple options to the view the testimony live.

In the interim, the opening statement from the Attorney General has been released: (link to download statement here – pdf link here and embed below)

