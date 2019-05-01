Transcript Release of Attorney General William Barr Opening Statement…

At 10:00am EDT today U.S. Attorney General William Barr will deliver testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee following the publication of the special counsel report on the 2016 election. There will be a separate discussion thread at 9:00am EDT which will include multiple options to the view the testimony live.
In the interim, the opening statement from the Attorney General has been released: (link to download statement here – pdf link here and embed below)
Advertisements
“it is vitally important for the Department of Justice to stand apart from the political process and not to become an adjunct of it”
Interestingly, Sundance stated the Pelosi can have Barr arrested if he doesn’t show up to the House committee. The optics would be so bad, I wonder if she really would?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think so.she might talk about it, and Nadless, et al, but I don’t think she would actually DO it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, before this is over, Barr is,going to be able to arrest Pelosi, so I guess turn abouts fair play?
And how will those optics look?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like “personal vendetta.” Why do you think so many of the criminals involved in all of this are so public with their attacks on those who would bring them to justice? To make what happens to them look like a personal vendetta.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well at least Pelosi and her far-left goons play hardball. Our side couldn’t get people to show up, documents to be turned over, or embarrassing items to be unredacted, even when they begged pretty pretty please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please. Nancy Pelosi is a mad, barking botoxed beeotch. There is no downside to his not appearing at the House hearing if she ignores the rules: only public and only questions from actual members of the House.
What the Dems (and some people here) forget is that this is not the 1990s or the reign of Barack “Lightbringer” Obama, where Dems just do anything and no one says a word. This is 2019 and Trump has sensitized the populace to flag, call out, mock, and attack any bullsh!t from any quarter.
Go ahead, Nancy. Do it. DO IT. And reap the whirlwind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A.G. Barracus is our guy!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe it will be like Sarah Sanders verses the press.
LikeLike
Barr is right on the money here. I will continue to pray for this warrior for justice and the truth. May God give him strength tomorrow to withstand the vicious attacks of the often demented democrats.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Barr should never ever forget he has a whole army of Americans with him called the Silent Majority.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine the enormous pressure he has been receiving from demo/corrupto – crats.
From what we’ve seen he’s ‘by the book’ only his is a real book. Not Susan Rice’s book.
Hope he continues to stand firm, according to the law. To do otherwise would produce an incalculable nightmare.
LikeLike
I posted it on several threads. Evidently ignored.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I notice here that he assigns the determination of the existence of actual Russian hacking to the Special Prosecutor and does not assert it as fact himself, a departure from his last session with Congress.
A welcome departure. Hope it portends a greater understanding of the entire Conspiracy and an unwillingness to refuse address it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
May he be wily as hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So say we all!
LikeLike
I like how he mentions multiple times I and ”the Deputy Attorney General”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Mr Rosenstein, a straight up public servant of the rule of law and the Constitution . He deserves a medal for his service, not condemnation, which is incoming by the Uniparty we all bitch about.
LikeLike
Barr nails it.
Now, I very much hope he shows up for the Hearing. And plays it by the book. No spin. Just the simple facts of what the AG and DOJ should be doing and have done with respect to the report.
The poor Dems have nothing. But the Republicans do. “What was the predicate for the FBI investigation?” “Are you investigating the fact basis for the Page FISA applications?” “Will you be producing un-redacted versions of those applications?”
And so on.
A few solid Republican questions and Barr can hit the ball out of the park.
Speed the day!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love how he quotes DEMOCRAT Attorney General under FDR, Robert Jackson!
LikeLike
From the AG’s statement:
“As Attorney General, I serve as the chief law-enforcement officer of the United States, and it is my responsibility to ensure that the Department carries out its law-enforcement functions appropriately.”
This comment compels him to pursue justice against ALL guilty parties. It sends a clear, strong message to the co-conspirators of the attempted coup, and to the American people.
Moreover: “By definition, a Special Counsel is charged with investigating particular potential crimes, not all potential crimes wherever they may be found.”
IMO, this is an explicit condemnation of the unlimited depth and breadth of the SC’s intrusion into all things and persons associated with the President. The AG euphemistically described a “witch hunt.”
I am delighted by AG Barr’s statement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the Dems are this upset about the framing of the narrative then it gives a hint as to what the plan really was. With proper framing from the AG who released the report along with a full press from the media it seems very likely a push for impeachment would have successful. Who was the guy that they intended to use to frame their narrative? Hmmm…
Mueller was locked in to continuing the investigation until after the election once the window was reached. He did not get a chance to close the investigation after the election with Rosenstein in charge as Sessions was fired the morning after. Whitaker was then in charge. Remember the push to get him to recuse? Who was the guy that would then be back in charge of releasing the report? Hmmm…
Don’t let him fool you. The only reason the Deputy AG is on board with the new Barr agenda is because he has no choice. When you are one of the leaders of a failed coup attempt you don’t have a lot of leverage once the new sheriff comes in town. I love how Barr is absolutely holding him out as the sacrificial lamb too. It’s hilarious. After all he did to try and bring down President Trump now Rosenstein is going to be enemy #1 of the Dems after the show tomorrow.
I expect practically every sentence in his hearing to be just like the report… “The Deputy Attorney General and I…” Rosenstein will be watching from home with the same I’m about to puke expression on his face that he had at the last Barr press conference.
LikeLike