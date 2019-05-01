President Trump Interview on Venezuela Crisis…

President Donald Trump calls in to Fox Business with Trish Regan to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, the problems at the U.S. southern border and the Mueller probe.
DJT: “There are people who would like to do the ultimate”.
These are people who should be fired. They are trying to hurt you.
The Deep State wants a puppet in Venezuela or war to get control of their oil. But more than anything they want to destroy President Trump. The idea is to create a “crisis” where if he doesnt interfere, they will have the fake media claim he is “weak”, but if he does intervene, he is a reckless and betraying his base and breaking his promise to stop the nation “building” (destroying) wars. I think President Trump realizes what kind of people Bolton and Pompeo are, and he feels that the best way to deal with their patrons is to keep these guys close to him.
Make America like Venezuela ! Vote Democrat in 2020!
CN: Americans anxious to follow the Leftist/Progressive little red wagon had best beware ! Given the Socialist/Progressive ” Law is the servant of Justice ” meme thats shiinny wagon could easily become ( as history documents ) their tumbril !
At President Trump’s Inauguration Senator Blunt introduced our new President, saying very specifically that voluntary peaceful relinquishment and transfer of the seat every 4 or 8 years for over two centuries is what sets the US apart, a precedent thankfully set by President Washington. I have been thinking lately that Dems really ought to be forced to listen to this Introduction again.
Now, watching this video knowing that that brave man out in the violent streets was actually the Elected President – and he is having to fight to take his seat – it serves as a graphic reminder that this is the very situation into which the leftists/resistors/lawfare want to push us.
—-
Is it me or does it sound like President Trump has a cold? He sounds stuffy.
I agree with President Trump for thanking Trish Regan for bringing Venezuela up. On the humanitarian side of it. The recent violence this week is awful, but not new… It’s the lack of basic necessities and medical aid that is underreported that irritates me with our enemedia. I think it’s both not our business to intervene, and our crisis of conscious not to.
Narcostate thugs…Hezbollah collaborators…colluders…operation cassandra tried to stop the crimes……Obama had to have his Iranian terrorist supporting nuclear deal so he shut down the investigation into Islamic jihadist funding in south.central America….jihad is here….we face it or we lose our loved ones to this pestilence on humanity….
