President Trump and First Lady Melania Host Dinner for National Day of Prayer…

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participate in a White House dinner on the eve of the National Day of Prayer.
Love that eagle on his podium. Has that always been there?
This is yet another event that truly distinguishes President Trump from his predecessors in the way he conducts this event. He appears to genuinely appreciate that faith is a part of people’s lives and should not be shunned by the government. FLOTUS looks stunning as usual and adds to the occasion.
“We tend to use prayer as a last resort, but God wants it to be our first line of defense. We pray when there’s nothing else we can do, but God wants us to pray before we do anything at all.
Most of us would prefer, however, to spend our time doing something that will get immediate results. We don’t want to wait for God to resolve matters in His good time because His idea of ‘good time’ is seldom in sync with ours.”
– Oswald Chambers
Yes, I am proud of President and Mrs. Trump. America is in serious moral and spiritual crisis. We need all be on our knees begging our Triune God for mercy. As legal American citizens we must become a righteous law-abiding nation. A nation that honors the Judeo/Christian precepts upon which our Constitutional democratic republic is based. The abomination that is DC must be replaced with homorable God-fearing men.
What a blessing!
Lord I pray to be led to and by you,
My thoughts, my speech, in all that I do
Make my whole life a reflection of Yours.
Lord, straighten my paths and open my doors.
Let my whole will be under Your care,
Guide all my life and guide me in prayer.
Without Your grace I’d have nothing at all,
Nothing but sin and my own shortfalls.
Guide me, I pray, to be closer to You;
Fill me with blessings, not just a few.
Give me the courage to follow Your way,
And the strength to walk it, every day.
Be here beside me through good times and bad,
Along life’s ways, though happy or sad.
And when my journey is finally done,
Let my last thoughts be “Thy will be done.”
call me shallow, but I want to know what’s on the menu and details of Melania’s outfit
but I do very much appreciate President Trump support of our freedoms
Love reading menus and we don’t get much of that.
So wonderful to see the White House used for dignified and worthy events–not having JayZ and Beyonce and ghetto gatherings like the previous residents.
