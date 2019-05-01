AG William Barr Outlines Scope/Timeline of OIG FISA Review…

During a round of questioning with Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) AG William Barr was asked about scale and scope of the current IG investigation [04:22 prompted]. In response to the question AG Barr replies:
“I don’t want to be too specific; I talked to Mike Horowitz a few weeks ago about it, and its focused on the FISA, the basis for the FISA, and the handling of the FISA application. But by necessity it looks back a little bit earlier than that. The people I have helping me with my review will be working very closely with Mr. Horowitz.”
Has Hilliar and her crowd of corruptocrats attempted to flee the country yet?
That would be her MO. She’s too narcissistic to off herself or go to prison.I however, have been dreaming about seeing her in a pretty orange-striped pantsuit!
Merry Widow, her MO is to go on MSNBC tonight and accuse POTUS of conspiracy to make Barr lie today.
Chipdr
Accuse POTUS of conspiring with Russians, to make Barr lied today.
Fixed it
They don’t make orange jump suits that big……………….
That’s why God invented orange florescent spray-paint.
An orange parachute would suffice.
Hunter orange 4 man tent with a rain fly?
It is ironic that any of these ‘Orange man bad’ misceants that does time, will be wearing ORANGE.
Seems so appropriate, somehow.
Perhaps proof God has a sense of humor?
No orange pantsuit for her. Never. Not in a million years.
My question is just how far will these thugs go to corrupt the OIG? How sure can we be all Horowitz’s investigators on this case are clean of Obama-Clinton strangleholds?
T1,
IMHO, Horowitz I believe, is a white hat. His going above and beyond, to recover the lover texts, majes that clear.
Given that, and his understanding of what he is,dealing with, its only logical that he,would expend,some effort and energy on internal security.
There have been NO LEAKS from any of his investigations, that I am aware of.
The perversion of his reports was due to the coupists gaming the system, by getting sessions recused, so that RR was the one writing summaries and conclusions. Barr will be doing that, for any more I.G. reports.
The next I.G. report, aside from the substance, will give us a clearer ‘read’ on A.G. Barr, in seeing how he handles the writing of the,summary and conclusions.
And, as its on the applications for the FISAs, and “goes back a little bit earlier, presumably the earlier contractor abuse, the whole can of worms is right there.
The trouble with this hat business is alot of these weasels change hats according to who’s in front of them. Out of the entire Congress, DOJ, IC, etc, there’s only a handful of people who can carry the weight of wearing a white hat. Rep Nunes comes to mind, Adm Rogers.
AFEW others who can stand tall against the stench & corruption that infests our capital.
And yet, over in the military, there are thousands who would lay down their life for their
country, their brothers-in-arms. Such a contrast in character.
Horowitz is a dem, and perhaps he is “unbiased”, but there is a huge divide in perceptions between a dem and a normal person. Where you might see murder, he will see justifiable manslaughter. Whatever he comes up with, it will be “softened” as much as possible.
That witch had rather jump from the top of Trump Tower rather than spend one day in jail.
Obamas are still out of the country but nowhere in today’s world is safe to flee to and not be found. I hope that Trump will make sure all exits from our country are informed to stop anyone from Congress, FBI/CIA/NSA current or no longer in these agencies, as well as possible others living here will not be allowed to leave in any way: ships/boats, planes, cars, buses, walking, etc. but detained because they are trying to flee reality.
I mean, where the hell would she, or the taupe dope, go? We could osama, we’d find these two wankers. Maybe they could meet up with OBL at Davey Jones locker? I’d pay good money to see that.
Rumor (conspiracy) was Clinton deposited a sizeable chunk of money in Qatar (Bahrain?).
Obama fled to an Island in the Pacific for a few months after the election, sans family. That was when Trump was talking about being wiretapped.
I do hope Sec. Pompeo has a list of passports to revoke as soon as he’s given the request from Barr.
They need to look back well into 2015. Then we can see the real corruption.
I think it goes way back. Like Romney in 2012 way back.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly. Hussein Obama weaponized the IRS so fast that by 2010, two years into his catastrophic presidency, Americans were already being targeted by his SJW psychopaths. Hack Eric Holder didn’t just foment race riots and urban insurrections across the nation, he was filling the FBI and DoJ with conspirators dedicated to “fundamentally transforming” America.
This was treason. It’s why I label Hussein “Traitor Hussein”…
LikeLiked by 10 people
Back in 2008 he may have gotten the idea of figuring out how to get information on people from the Joe the Plumber incident where State of Ohio employees (and contractors?) searched for confidential information about him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bingo
It was Mueller that instituted “5 and out” policy at FBI, which enabled him to stack main office with hand picked, indoctrinated psychopaths, and remember COMEY is his protoge.
THAT was during Bush, I believe. First step. They already had situation where FBI could ‘take over’local or state investigations. They needed for main office to ‘take over’or bury, FBI field office investigations.
Experienced station chiefs MIGHT not have been so amenable. 5 and out undermined the independence of station chiefs, and enabled them to retain at the main office, people like comey, mccabe and stroxz.
In seeing virtually ALL the people at the top of FBI main, out and responsible for this coup, it can all be laid at Muellers feet, due to this one policy change. (and its very doubtful this was the ONLY policy change he made).
Dutchman, We might want to consider that the whole thing started with the DNC Party publishing its Communist Manifesto in 1963 to take over our Republic and then we are looking at over 6 decades of seeing how many things started downhill and we too innocent to see or hear it. So plenty of time to start up a lot of how to destroy this Republic but foiled by superman Trump, so working harder and faster to do the dirty but are losing as well but still pushing their agenda in a Congress that thinks it is the government and can rule us, and the spy groups easily bought and/or hired to try and work in the dark. In other words, the whole shebang started that far back and now the nastiness of it all is before us. I thank God for our President Trump and actually for AG Barr, because these men are smarter than those who would take over our country.
The Clintons started weaponizing the bureaucratic state back in the 90’s. By the time Obama got there the Clinton appointees had worked their way up the food chain and just waiting for the “go” order. Obama’s first term was the perfect storm – full control of Congress and the presidency by Democrats.
Going back to Mittens could bring up collusion between Zero’s campaign and Mittens campaign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
2008 Chantilly VA Westfield Marriott Hotel way back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lois Lerner and the tea party spying was probably a part of this.
Let’s go back to 2011 and 2012…
LikeLiked by 2 people
“a little bit earlier than that”
All depends on what the definition of “a little bit earlier than that” (the original Carter Page FISA app) is. It is likely that Barr realizes (or will soon realize) that the predicate was at least early 2015 and probably earlier.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And whether he’s committed to look back as far as the facts go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looking at the origins of the spying…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Now the fun starts!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fun? Still hits me hard in the heart that we could have such corrupt, immoral, elected officials in charge of our government – how the hell did our populace get so damn complacent and tone deaf? 😡
LikeLiked by 3 people
dot.com
lotbusyexec, because we never even thought nor considered that some nasties would want to take over the one country great for freedom and rights, so we ignored the signs or did not even note them.
This is not going to end well for them. Once the IG report drops, Trump declass fury will break out and there will be a LOT of grand juries and indictments. You want congressional drama? Just wait. A lot more people than Lindsey Graham will be saying “f*ck.” The 2020 election season will be like none any of us have ever seen.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I hope amflyalex is correct. Barr’s last statement to Blumenthal makes me wonder. Lets stop using the justice department to resolve political disputes. Barr may only want to reveal the corruption and fix things for the future, but not punish. DiGenova needs to keep talking to Barr.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Assessing accountability for past wrongdoing is KEY to any reform/improvement activity.
If Barr let’s the corruption go unaccounted legally, he will have failed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It will continue to happen if just punishment is not sought for the criminals who have abused the system for political purposes. I do not believe Barr would allow them all to walk. A message will be sent, IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t take Barr for the kind of “judge” that watches a child rapist convicted only to sentence him to probation, do you?
He has repeated each time he speaks that any unauthorized spying or criminal acts from the “top”make it impossible for POTUS to carry out his duties the way we expect him to.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Time to get the Piss Pots and Flaks Jackets…Got a whole S#IT LOAD of INCOMING and the dems and the other weasels are going to be enjoying —– AND OUR ENJOYMENT IS:
MOAB TIME
Youtube vid from start to finish!!! (I LUV MY JOB MAN!!!!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
I truly hope so. But somehow the bulk (70% and higher) of the American people need to understand and be angered by what has and is happening here! Otherwise this is all for nothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it’s safe to say the storm is upon us.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yep- Barr knows what happened and knows strong action is warranted. The Dems still are engaged in a soft coup- even trying to take Barr down for following the law. They asked for accountability- and we’ll all be seeing some soon. Barr is so brilliant, measured and unflappable— he is a great AG.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It seems the Dems don’t believe in allowing a person of the opposition party to stay in office nor do they believe in letting office holders of the opposition party keep the people they appoint in office.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heh heh heh…………
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is great news. No wonder the Democrats are trying to slander Barr. They want to show their fan base he’s dishonorable before you brings the hammer down on the Obama Administration.
I feel optimistic to the point Barr might be Trump’s best hire.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This was my favorite part (Tillis)…had to suffer through the entire dog and pony show to get there though.
LikeLiked by 4 people
THE BIG THING is that none of the Democrats are questioning or ridiculing the whole spygate stuff.
Durbin said this is Hillary’s emails and Benghazi again but NONE OF THEM faces the spygate stuff head on! That’s very unusual for them!
They act as if they didn’t hear it. To me the biggest hint that they know and fear whats up. None of them is ready to take a bullet on this topic.
Do we have proof that the democrat party, congress, know anything about spygate? They don’t seem to know anything about the Mueller Report.
Remember, they are paid not to know anything.
They know all about it. They (and their cronies in the MSM) are quite deliberately not mentioning it – they’re trying to keep the focus on POTUS’ alleged obstruction of justice “crimes” per Weismann’s strained legal theories (that Barr does not accept per his statement to that end).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you notice Barr said, Rosenstein was cleared by the ethics people to be a witness in the investigations he was running, prior to Barr being appointed. This may get real.
Life comes at you fast
LikeLiked by 16 people
Whoa… so, if I read that right, Rosenstein has turned State’s witness against the swamp?
His actions the past year sure seem like it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dims didn’t lay a glove on AG Barr today. Barr did give them plenty to worry about though. They just can’t get the concept of “no underlying crime” and nothing about the Mueller scam was obstructed. The Dims sound more like little kids throwing tantrums because mom took their toys away for nap time.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“sound like little kids throwing tantrums..” Yes, agreed , and when the indictments and grand juries and famous names get named….what happens? I believe we see an all explosion of smoke and mirrors in the enemedia. We will see plane crashes, train wrecks, movie star news and weather alerts galore. Everything to smother and obscure their bad news. The media will be playing ‘lightning wack-a-mole’ diversion on speed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oldretiredguy, and maybe they are hearing and seeing they don’t have the power they thought they had and are getting meaner and meaner which is not helping them as both our President and AG Barr are showing them reality. This swamp congress must be drained asap. The more the democrats continue to try and get the answers they want, the answers they get are literally killing them. Makes a great movie!
LikeLike
As the FISA court noted in its April 26, 2017, ruling, the abuses had been occurring since at least November 2015:
“Private contractors had access to raw FISA information on FBI storage systems.
“Contractors had access to raw FISA information that went well beyond what was necessary to respond to the FBI’s requests.”
The FISA court report is particularly focused on the FBI:
“The Court is concerned about the FBI’s apparent disregard of minimization rules and whether the FBI may be engaging in similar disclosures of raw Section 702 information that have not been reported.”
The FISA court disclosed that illegal NSA database searches were endemic. Private contractors, employed by the FBI, were given full access to the NSA database.
Once in the contractors’ possession, the data couldn’t be traced.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget Comey’s SGE Daniel Richman. “…there’s a specific type of contractor described by FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer. One who was able to work around the security protocols: [Page 21] “systems …. that do not interface with NSA’s query audit system“.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/23/james-comeys-unpaid-special-government-employee-daniel-richman/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nervous, James? Comey Viciously Attacks Bill Barr Mid-Hearing – Then Turns His Ire Toward Rod Rosenstein!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Comey could have been writing about himself – “he makes everyone a co-conspirator to his preferred set of facts, or delusions. “
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Accomplished people lacking inner strength”. The man is an absolute clown. I suppose he is implying that he is a tower of “inner strengths”? Someddynhad better tell him fast thatnthere is a God in heaven AND IT IS NOT HIM.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The guy never seems to get tired of being pompous and self righteous.
It makes you wonder if he’s all right in his head.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let me help you…Comey is a whackjob
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was said the ‘troops’ referred to Comey as,..”Bishop”,..I think. It was SAID it was a term of respect, but (and no offence to Catholics intended) I could easily see how that could be a DEROGATORY term, rather than a term of admiration.
Meaning pompous, haughty, self righteous, thinks his stuff don’t stink, etc.
I have worked places where employees had terms of respect and admitation for the boss. And I have worked at jobs where employees had terms of derision for the boss.
Bishop,…..? I think DERISION, myself. The people who worked for him every day saw him the same as we do, an ass who THINKS or ACTS like HE is the epitome of moral rectitude, but by his actions is obviously not.
LikeLike
Incorrect.
Joe diGenova says they referred to him – dismissively – as Cardinal Comey.
LikeLike
Reading this brought me so much joy, Jimmy. A higher loyalty indeed.
How many redwoods were killed to publish this tripe?
Btw notice the not so subtle shift in tone from Comey’s previous op Ed’s and books to this one. From condescending smarminess to out and out panic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Comey sounds like the proverbial dangerous trapped animal except he forgets he is no longer dangerous to anyone except himself..
LikeLiked by 5 people
This makes me think either he hasn’t lawyered up yet, or if he has, he’s not taking the advice of what any good defense lawyer would tell their client at this point: “STFU!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
NF;
SHOULD have stfu, a LOOOONG time ago. You have any idea how many inmates in Prison, paved the road to their cell, with their own words?
But he’s a LAWYER. He’s smart enough, he doesn’t NEED a lawyer.
They will be hung, by their own words.
LikeLike
Comey says nothing about his best friend’s Mueller SC report! Barr was just following the law and pointed out there isn’t a case to prosecute – it isn’t there. If Mueller SC had obstruction they would have recommended it- they took the chicken$#@& way out and dumped on Barr with media innuendo for the Dems to impeach. The Dems can’t get PTrump so they take their TDS out on Barr and look like tyrants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
James Comey has the twisted mind of a serial killer. Seems to me there’s a lot of twisted minds attracted to government service these days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Patti, Comey only wishes but his wishes will not becoming true. Sad he couldn’t have stayed legal himself, while he is fearful of the great people Trump has and that includes AG Barr who will deep. Too late to run and try to hide, Comey, because you have already dug your grave.
LikeLike
“Amoral leaders have a way of revealing the character of those around them. ”
James Comey, New York Times Op/Ed, May 1, 2019
Now ask, who were the people around James Comey and what does their conduct reveal?
Jim McCabe–fired–under investigation
James Baker–fired–under investigation
Peter Strozk–fired–under investigation
Lisa Page–fired–under investigation
John Carlin–quit before it was discovered he lied to FISA Court
And on and on and on…..
LikeLike
lolol….for not wanting to be too specific he sure peened the heck out of it…
“I don’t want to be too specific; I talked to Mike Horowitz a few weeks ago about it, and its focused on the FISA, the basis for the FISA, and the handling of the FISA application. But by necessity it looks back a little bit earlier than that. The people I have helping me with my review will be working very closely with Mr. Horowitz.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr has got this. His subtle signaling has to be driving the perps crazy. On purpose.
Is it Paul Sperry who says a former top CIA official is cooperating with Barr?
And Sara Carter says people are turning on each other.
Avril Haines and David Cohen served under Brennan.
Haines is at Columbia Law, was an advisor to Obama, and this: Haines Used to Host ‘Erotica Nights’ at her Erotic Book Store before law school.
Cohen is at WilmerHale, and had a cameo in Game of Thrones.
David Petraeus.
All it will take is evidence that the FBI subcontractors mentioned in Judge Collyer’s ruling were conducting NSA searches on not only Candidate Trump, but one or more of the other Republican candidates for president in 2015, and that the results of such searches were the subject of unmasking requests by members of the Obama administration. That’s the smoking gun.
If other Republican candidates were the subject of unauthorized NSA database searches, before any alleged hacking into the DNC server by the Russians, there is no way to obfuscate the fact that the Obama administration was conducting opposition research on its political enemies using the full surveillance capabilities of the federal government.
LikeLiked by 7 people
…speaking of unmaskings I wonder how Samanth Power is feeling these days…hundreds of unmaskings in her name and by her authority but she says it wasn’t her….perhaps Hagar? Her aide?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barr made a point to mention the transition period as well. Don’t think he was talking about the Page fisa renewal. He is clearly putting the unmaskings in the same boat as the fisa abuse.
Gonna be a lot of folks taking the 5th. Probably some we have never heard of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…imo…those unmaskings in the name of Samantha Power but not requested by her represent a massive breach of security and indicates a total disdain of constitutional protections…I wouldn’t put it as bad as hillarys email info sales…..but it’s pretty bad…..really bad
My money is that the spying was done on Trump, Walker, Cruz, Carson. One agent for each candidate.
* https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/sep/15/scott-walker-john-doe-files-leak-corporate-donations
* https://www.salon.com/2016/03/25/ted_cruz_sex_scandal_story_leaked_to_national_enquirer_by_marco_rubio_ally_not_donald_trump_report_says/
* https://www.thedailybeast.com/report-leaked-emails-show-carson-chose-dollar31000-dining-set
There was no need to spy on Jeb, Rubio, Kasich, Christie or Huckabee. These guys are part of “the club”, and would be aligned with the swamp if they would have been elected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Huckabee too? I didn’t realize that.
LikeLike
Reveal the names of some prominent DEMOCRATS and JUDGES that were subjects of searches and/or unmasked, then we might have some real converts to our side.
Talk about a giant snowball rolling down the side of a mountain out of control….that would be it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“Life comes at you fast” … AND FURIOUS.
After the despicable display today by the
unruly, rude Left, AG Barr will show them
the reality of what “BY THE BOOK” MEANS.
LikeLiked by 7 people
. . . and then, hopefully, he’ll throw that book at ’em.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Marygrace…you have just opened the BIGGEST CAN OF WORMS…What if the information tied to FAST and FURIOUS is in those documents that are being investigated for the breaches? The database would be used to cleanup the details tied to the Obummer admin and also one of the weapons used in the Paris Slaughter House…
Where have I heard those phrases before – ‘Fast and Furious’ – and ‘By the Book’ –
Hmmm…this is going to be FUN!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Marygrace
Here’s Holder with his two cents….lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Holier than thou Comey just crapped cinder blocks. The worm is turning. Rosenstein may turn out to be a great american hero. We’ll have to wait and see.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And the HEMMOIDS HANGING OUT FOR ALL TO SEE!!! LOL!!! Need some more wine!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ad-Rem…Better have that RUM & COKE on STAND-BY…cuz you gonna need it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not so sure about Rod being a hero. I do think he has high potential to take people out if it means saving his skin.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
Fox reports Barr will NOT be there!
Now they must attack Barr because he has the audacity to look into the crimes of the FBI and Justice Department
LikeLiked by 3 people
Josh Hawley really said all that needed to said about the SC when he brought up the discussions about the 25th amendment. When that didn’t pan out, one of the participants turned around and appointed the SC. Everything after that has a question mark hanging over it. Was the SC merely the furtherance of a seditious plot by other means?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. The talk of 25th amendment is either an actual first act in furtherance of a conspiracy or evidence of intent to the first act of appointing SC. However you slice it, it’s bad news for the black hats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
me thinks there are going to be a lot of people not sleeping well tonight. Sounds like there are many investigations going on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…the worm turns indeed…I hope for exposure of the misdeeds all the way to the top at the very least….prosecutions would have me snoopy dancing…..giggly even….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Poor arrogant James Comey, he colluded with senior FBI and DOJ to elect Hillary, manipulated the origination for the special council, and now is being out lawyer’d and out smarted by Bill Barr. If only his wife and daughter had been Trump supporters…
LikeLiked by 3 people
The man lacks inner fortitude. I broke up with a woman because she would keep spouting media lies and would not listen to reason. Don’t care about someone’s opinions but don’t want to associate myself with someone who doesn’t look at facts or logic.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bye bye Dems, it’s been fun…
LikeLiked by 1 person
….kinda wish I hadn’t watched that….but you still get a like for ‘intent’….!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Listen to Joe DiGenova:
On April 24, 2019, diGenova appeared on the Ingraham Angle and made his most explosive predictions yet. Here’s the link to the video. What follows below is a partial transcript of his remarks starting at 27 seconds into the broadcast.
“It has been evident from day one that there was a brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton illegally, and then, if she lost the election, to frame Donald Trump. This [Steele] dossier was a knowing part of that. It was created by Hillary Clinton. It was created knowingly by [former CIA Director] John Brennan as part of a scheme to do everything they could to harm Donald Trump.”
“The problem for Brennan and [former Director of National Intelligence]Clapper and [former FBI Director] Comey and [former FBI General Counsel] Baker and all of them now is, is that the FISA Court has already communicated with the Justice Department about its findings. ***And their findings are that from more than FOUR YEARS BEFORE THE ELECTION of Donald Trump, there was an illegal spying operation going on by FBI [private] contractors — four of them — to steal personal information, electronic information about Americans and to use it against the Republican Party.***”
“There are going to be indictments. There’s going to be grand juries. John Brennan isn’t going to need one lawyer. He’s going to need five!”
-The American Spectator, 30 April 2019
https://spectator.org/listen-to-joe-digenova/
LikeLiked by 7 people
If true…this would be HUGE! I can’t wait to see dems and media try to spin this one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and Maxine Waters spilled the beans….the Obama database….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Eric Holder belongs in prison.
LikeLike
Which would explain his tweets today! Calling for Barr to resign and there was no “spying” and how dare you besmirch the FBI and DOJ! POS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
….as does Obama….by 2010 numerous departments of the federal government had been weaponized against the obama admins political opponents….the piece from waterhead above is from 2013….she refers to the database and the organization as having been set up in the past tense….and she clearly states intent….
Republicans thanked AG Barr for coming back to government to restore the DOJ and its credibility too. He said something to tells you he knows that is what he is to do, and will do it. I am so furious about hirono slandering him so willfully! She was trying to leave him without a name. It is time for all of us to contact our Senators about her conduct. It breaks the rules about conduct in Congress, and is egregious! Long past time to do something about this and bring it to en end.
The AG should take her to Court, but he probably won’t do it. I expected him to make a statement about it at the hearing today, because it is wrong, and effects the entire Congress. But he said nothing. Only Lindsey Graham said she slandered him from top to bottom. The Founders would never have allowed it. She should be impeached and not allowed back in the chamber.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Run out of town on a rail . . . then tarred and feathered.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hirona should be thrown out of the committee and loses all clearances for the rest of her term.
MICHAEL TRACEY: The madness of the Democratic impeachment crusade: Can Pelosi withstand the pressure from collusion truthers to her left?
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/michael-tracey-the-madness-of-the-democratic-impeachment-crusade-can-pelosi-withstand-the-pressure-from-collusion-truthers-to-her-left/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blumenthal was in panic mode. He kept asking how many investigations the DOJ was in the process of conducting or had concluded and what those investigations entailed. Barr kept replying, “I don’t recall”. Like a dog with a bone, Blumey just wouldn’t let it go. He knows he’s in the cross-hairs. The level of hubris at today’s hearing by the left was off the charts.
LikeLiked by 6 people
All of the Democrats in these hearings and every hearing since DJT was elected have exhibited “off the charts” hubris.
The direct and undisguised smearing of the witnesses’ character seems to get worse and worse. Must be proportionate to the DemoncRATs’ level of desperation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree. Desperate times call for desperate measures. One would think if one’s desperate measures were being broadcast around the world that you would have a bit of restraint. Never mind. We’re talking Dims here.
LBH, so lovely to see them worming their way out and it is not working. I like how AG Barr’s remarks are perfect to cause more desperation amongst those in this swamp congress. The more they worry, the more we win. They can’t run and hide any more and like all sins, you are eventually caught and it won’t be fun either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carrie2,
These bad actors have to be sweating bullets.
And I loved AG Barr’s backbone. “Can we see those notes your staff took when you were on the speaker phone with SC Mueller discussing the report? Barr: “No.” Why not? Barr: “Why should you?”
Crickets.
Glad there was at least one grownup in the room.
From a passing scan of the web reports, Barr appears to be kicking Marxist butt and taking names.
The cartel also seems especially nervous, being flanked on all sides.
I recommend #declassification next week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just heard that a whole bunch of woah Nellies emails have been released. To more than just old Bruce. I’m sure if true, Sundance will have it here! And did I mishear….that Horowitz is coming out next week with his report??
LikeLiked by 4 people
I heard the Horowitz FISA report will be late May/ early June. The Comey report should be out sometime this week or next.
And by the “Comey” report, I don’t mean a report that Comey publishes. I mean the IG’s report on Comey’s shenanigans.
I posted on the daily thread 60% of the article. John Solomon article, Judicial Watch recovery FOIA.
Nellie clearly lied in her deposition.
Three DOJ people named; a other article, possibly Epoch Times, says emails show her socializing with at least one of this DOJ people, movies, symposiums.
Sorry- you all are being too optimistic. I hope I’m wrong but I think most of these people will get away with it. IG Horowitz isnt allowed to do much and I don’t know if Trump is willing to force Barr to keep digging. All of the kind words from Barr about Wray is a tipoff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Redacted, and Barr’s kind words may be just like Trump’s – meaning I’ve got you!
What’s the over under on Rosenstien ? I have been thinking he might be a good guy since he took that plane ride with Trump. Time will tell.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Kinda like most people who go before a judge to be sentenced. Rosy got religion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I found interesting is that Rosenstein signed off on the last FISA but he wasn’t the guy guaranteeing the underlying evidence is true.
He either was trapping them all from the start or “flipped” at some point.
It’s no coincidence Comey and co. are shooting at him right now.
He clearly isn’t the worst guy in this mess. The amount of hate at him is a bit too high compared to others.
“I don’t want to be too specific; I talked to Mike Horowitz a few weeks ago about it, and its focused on the FISA, the basis for the FISA, and the handling of the FISA application. But by necessity it looks back a little bit earlier than that. The people I have helping me with my review will be working very closely with Mr. Horowitz.”
A bit earlier, LOL.
How about January 2016 when Cody Shaerer (Clinton Foundation) emailed Steele his version of the pee-dossier (which Steel later included in his report after cleaning it up a bit).
Or autumn 2015 when Nelly Ohr volunteerd to start working for Fusion GPS to do some anti-Trump research … why did she volunteer, well she claimed she was underemployed (one wonders what her other jobs were, I mean all of them, not just the public one)?
Or how about when surveillance started on Trump in 2015,
or on others perhaps as early as 2012?
Or how about when people like FBI informant Greenberg started showing up.
Or that ex-FBI informant who in 2015 proposed to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
Or when CIA/DIA/FBI agent & asset Halper started his activities.
Just to name a few issues.
Now all of this was BEFORE July 31, 2016.
woopsy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or January 2016 when people in the US Gov & even at the White House started ‘colluding’ with a bunch of Ukrainians in order to frame Manafort. The Ukrainians claimed that they had a ‘black ledger that showed he received payments (and probably more than he reported in taxes).
Oddly enough the Ukrainians also claimed that the recipients (incl. Manafort) even signed in that ledger, which seems an odd thing to do when receiving bribes (in EU one normally simply sends invoices from a company that you work for).
But the really strange thing is: Manafort wasn’t even ON the Trump Team then. He was hired months later. But the White House seemed to have known MONTH EARLIER that he would be… Isn’t that very odd? Did Trump already know he would hire Manafort?
Trump options were of course somewhat limited, but was someone limiting them a bit more, so that one would end up with a guy who was now out of work: Manafort?
LikeLike
Yep. Sater was already an FBI plant working to frame Trump long before July 31, 2016. Such as when he sent an email to Cohen saying something like “I will get Putin to steal the election for Donald Trump and we will totally conspire with Russia!!”
And…. as you are likely aware… I am not really exaggerating that paraphrase. he literally was being that obvious that he was trying to just plant comments into the campaign stream.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seriously? Sater actually emailed something like that? I did not know that!
Can you quote a source for that, I mean he would at least do that a bit more indirect, surely?
[and yeah I meant Sater, he proposed Trump Tower Moscow and is an FBI asset, I forgot his name]
On Nov. 3, 2015, Sater told Cohen in an email that he had arranged for Ivanka Trump to sit in Putin’s private chair in the Kremlin. “I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected,” he wrote. “Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/individual-2-felix-sater-could-become-big-player-in-robert-muellers-case
I mean… if that isn’t obvious. Nothing is.
Putin, Kremlin, Ivanka, Engineer….. bunch of key phrases that will just so happen to get swept up in the surveillance, and used to pile on “evidence” that Trump was compromised
LikeLike
OK thanks.
Luckily that they didn’t take that bait then, LOL. How much later was the Trump Tower Moscow thingy dropped? Sometime late 2015? With some rumblings in early 2016? And when was Sater ditched from the group looking into that option?
From that link:
This makes sense, to abandon it late 2015/early 2016.
Then comes this.
Notice the nice SPIN here. “they were talking about it’, as in Sater was sending emails, Sater was asking whether they would continue etc. On his initiative no doubt.
A clear set-up then, AND he started doing that in 2015…
Exactly.
Exactly the same as General Michael Flynn’s conversation with the ambassador, on the exact same day Obama just happened to sanction Russia. As if Obama knew the ambassador would be certain the bring that up to Flynn on a call, considering he just had 35 colleagues kicked out of the country for no reason. This was during the transition, and well after Obama was supposedly helping Trump transition. And what WH position was Michael Flynn taking? Susan Rice’s
Also exactly the same as Christopher Popodapolous… set up on a process crime, that he was only swept up in because of FBI plants, planting and initiating conversations he didn’t ask for
All set ups
Professor Jean Camp/Alfa Bank. Another Hussein operation.
Actually Talbot (brother-in-law of Cody, and who works at the US SD) was the person who is said to have emailed the Cody version of the pee-story to Steele in January 2016.
Apparently via the Canadian email servers of Orbis Business Intelligence (and it is unclear to me how people, other than NSA, know this).
Reported here: https://apelbaum.wordpress.com/2018/03/17/the-mechanics-of-deception/
NSA hero Mike Rogers, on his departure on video, says the past FOUR YEARS have been challenging.
I sure hope justice eventually prevails.
Barr not going to testify tomorrow. Super splodey heads.
LikeLiked by 4 people
From 10 a.m.EST until past 3 p.m. EST., AG Barr testified under oath today before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Given the Nadler House Judiciary fiasco live today for all to see, I think a rescheduling for the House Judiciary to get it together is fully justified. There is pertinent past history here: apparently never has House Judiciary Commitee lawyers l done the questioning of a USA Attorney General. Let the House Representatives themselves rise to the occasion or do without!
How is it “By the book”, to NOT do “Defensive briefings”?
Put aside everything else. By the time of the cya meeting, that the later cya memo to sekf was written (in with rice memorialised that Obama said “by the book”) the time for Defensive breifings had long passed. And, much earlier, page stroxz texts said POTUS wants to know, etc.
Kinda closing the barn door a little late, aren’t ya, berry?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) gets to the Heart of the DIRTY Mueller Investigation & that is the FRAUDULENT use of the Christopher Steele Dossier to obtain a FISA Warrant which precipitated the Special Counsel Appointment.
~”Fruit of the Poisonous Tree” Principle which states that any evidence obtained was discovered by FRAUDULENT-MEANS thus is (Inadmissible) in a Court of Law.~
*The Convictions of Gen. Mike Flynn, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos, Alex van der Zwaan, Richard Pinedo & Sam Patten should be Overturned.*
Notice Tony Podesta and Greg Craig haven’t been Indicted yet. 🙂
I caught that exchange on Fox today. We’ll see what happens and far those investigators goes. We have on here that’s done a pretty thorough job though. Sundance just don’t have any teeth or law/enforcement capabilities excluding publicly pissed off cnservatives.
Strike on add “one” – arrg
