AG William Barr Outlines Scope/Timeline of OIG FISA Review…

During a round of questioning with Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) AG William Barr was asked about scale and scope of the current IG investigation [04:22 prompted]. In response to the question AG Barr replies:

“I don’t want to be too specific; I talked to Mike Horowitz a few weeks ago about it, and its focused on the FISA, the basis for the FISA, and the handling of the FISA application. But by necessity it looks back a little bit earlier than that. The people I have helping me with my review will be working very closely with Mr. Horowitz.”

