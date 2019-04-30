Democrats and Media Continue Playing Political Games Targeting AG Bill Barr….

The entire leftist political apparatus is not going to give on their strategy. They have been planning this exploitation since November of 2018. This is what they do; this is all they do.
In a strategic set of rolled-out narratives today democrats, together with their leak sources inside the Mueller/Rosenstein group; and in close coordination with their media allies and Lawfare community; timed a series of events to target AG Bill Barr ahead of his senate testimony tomorrow. The timing of all this stuff is transparent.
It began with a letter from Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), to the inspector general demanding an immediate investigation of AG Barr for not agreeing to the carefully constructed narrative by Weissman, Mueller and Rosenstein. [Details Here] A group of 12 democrats demand the DOJ-OIG start investigating Attorney General Barr.
Hours later, the Washington Post and New York Times, simultaneously release dual timed articles, outlining their reception of a March 27th letter; leaked from inside the Weissmann/Mueller/Rosenstein operation; showing special counsel group were unhappy with Barr’s four-page summary of the Weissmann/Mueller report because it diluted the intended efforts of Weissmann, Mueller and Rosenstein.
(WaPo) […] “The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions,” Mueller wrote. “There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”
The letter made a key request: that Barr release the 448-page report’s introductions and executive summaries, and made some initial suggested redactions for doing so, according to Justice Department officials. (read more)
The coordination between ¹corrupt democrat politicians, ²corrupt DOJ officials, and ³corrupt media entities is both transparent and seamless. AG Bill Barr is set to deliver testimony tomorrow to the Senate. So tonight they launch their proactive narrative assault to set the stage for the context of Barr’s appearance.
If they are so damned concerned about “Mueller’s” investigative intent being diluted, then why don’t they subpoena Robert Mueller?
This is all scripted folks. I know it’s repetitious to keep saying it, but this stuff is all coordinated by ideological allies in congress, the DOJ and FBI, and their media allies.
All of this is following a plan; a predetermined plan; established by a leftist group of fellow travelers; and yes that includes current DOJ and FBI officials like Rod Rosenstein, Chris Wray, David Bowditch and Dana Boente. Check the timing:
Pretty clear dems had Muller letter when Barr testified on April 10. When Barr said he didn’t know what Muller thought they new they had him. Doesn’t matter if Barr was technically correct… they have pictures.
Oh well… who’s next.
Mazie needs to sit down & shut up.
I could give a rats #≤¢√π what any of them think!
I don’t think they understand. They are playing the leak game with Barr. He’s the AG. He can investigate leaks. Can you see why that might not be such a good idea? They must be very stupid or very desperate. Probably both.
Desperate, they have nothing and they know it, This is spin to shape the narrative, the narrative will be that AG Barr is a political partisan. When the wrecking ball starts swinging at the corrupt you will hear wailing and gnashing of teeth about how its all politically motivated. They are trying like hell to get in front of what’s coming, and fast. The whole WAPO article is nothing but a headline, read down and you find Mueller is not happy about the way its being spun by the media.
as noted, mueller misses the limelight barr has walked into. mueller recorded “good luck charm” a while back and barr has just released “please please me,” if you get my drift.
Yeah, Dimms, you keep poking that grizzly (who has the power to prosecute you) with that pointy stick…
