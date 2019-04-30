Democrats and Media Continue Playing Political Games Targeting AG Bill Barr….

The entire leftist political apparatus is not going to give on their strategy. They have been planning this exploitation since November of 2018. This is what they do; this is all they do.

In a strategic set of rolled-out narratives today democrats, together with their leak sources inside the Mueller/Rosenstein group; and in close coordination with their media allies and Lawfare community; timed a series of events to target AG Bill Barr ahead of his senate testimony tomorrow. The timing of all this stuff is transparent.

It began with a letter from Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), to the inspector general demanding an immediate investigation of AG Barr for not agreeing to the carefully constructed narrative by Weissman, Mueller and Rosenstein. [Details Here] A group of 12 democrats demand the DOJ-OIG start investigating Attorney General Barr.

Hours later, the Washington Post and New York Times, simultaneously release dual timed articles, outlining their reception of a March 27th letter; leaked from inside the Weissmann/Mueller/Rosenstein operation; showing special counsel group were unhappy with Barr’s four-page summary of the Weissmann/Mueller report because it diluted the intended efforts of Weissmann, Mueller and Rosenstein.

(WaPo) […] “The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions,” Mueller wrote. “There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

The letter made a key request: that Barr release the 448-page report’s introductions and executive summaries, and made some initial suggested redactions for doing so, according to Justice Department officials. (read more)

The coordination between ¹corrupt democrat politicians, ²corrupt DOJ officials, and ³corrupt media entities is both transparent and seamless. AG Bill Barr is set to deliver testimony tomorrow to the Senate. So tonight they launch their proactive narrative assault to set the stage for the context of Barr’s appearance.

If they are so damned concerned about “Mueller’s” investigative intent being diluted, then why don’t they subpoena Robert Mueller?

Mueller has written a letter objecting to Barr’s summary of his report because it “did not fully capture the context, nature and substance of the investigation.” I have demanded the letter & Barr must answer for this. Mueller must be allowed to testify. https://t.co/gylocOsYlv — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 30, 2019

This should make Barr’s hearing before Senate Judiciary all the more interesting tomorrow. Dems also want to bring Mueller before House Judiciary; Graham has said he has no interest in hearing from Mueller before Senate Judiciary https://t.co/wq33b9Zs7a — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 30, 2019

The news that Mueller was concerned with Barr presentation adds new context to why Barr is protesting answering questions from House Judiciary Committee staff https://t.co/Pcc3EYmgnU — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 30, 2019

This is all scripted folks. I know it’s repetitious to keep saying it, but this stuff is all coordinated by ideological allies in congress, the DOJ and FBI, and their media allies.

All of this is following a plan; a predetermined plan; established by a leftist group of fellow travelers; and yes that includes current DOJ and FBI officials like Rod Rosenstein, Chris Wray, David Bowditch and Dana Boente. Check the timing:

