President Trump: “We’re number-one economy right now in the world and it’s not even close”…

President Donald Trump: “The GDP numbers were just announced and they were far higher than even the high expectation. There were many people who thought it would less than 2, and they were at 3.2.”
“Inflation numbers are very low. The gasoline prices are coming down. I called up OPEC. I said, “You got to bring them down. You got to bring them down.” And gasoline is coming down. We’re doing great.”
“GDP is an incredible number. But remember this: Not only that, we have a great growth — which is growth. We have great growth and also very, very low inflation. Our economy is doing great. Number one in the world. We’re number-one economy right now in the world and it’s not even close. So thank you very much.”
Kevin Hassett: As discussed in the 2019 Economic Report of the President, the Council of Economic Advisers demonstrated that the strong economic performance in 2017 and 2018 was not merely a continuation of trends already under way during the preceding post-recession expansion, but rather constituted a distinct break from trend and positive surprise relative to expectations. We see in today’s advance estimate of real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019 that the economy continues to outperform expectations.
As shown in the figure below, in their final longer-term forecasts before the November 2016 election, the Congressional Budget Office and the Federal Open Market Committee on average projected four-quarter real GDP growth in 2017, 2018, and 2019 of 2.2, 2.0, and 1.7 percent, respectively.
In actuality, real GDP grew 2.5 percent in 2017, 3.0 percent in 2018, and in the first quarter of 2019 grew at an annualized rate of 3.2 percent.
Moreover, we consider the 2019:Q1 advance estimate likely underestimates the current pace of economic growth in the United States for two reasons. First, as shown in the following table, in recent years estimates of real GDP growth in the first quarter of a calendar year have on average been below growth during the subsequent three quarters.
Indeed, over the past 25 years, the Q1 estimate has, on average, been 0.9 percentage point lower than the average of Q2, Q3, and Q4 estimates. This suggests there may be some lingering seasonality in the official estimates of first-quarter real GDP growth.
Second, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) now estimates that the partial government shutdown in 2019:Q1 lowered the overall growth rate of real GDP by 0.3 percentage point at an annual rate.
In their technical note, the BEA states that “the full effects of the partial federal government shutdown on the first quarter estimates cannot be quantified because they are embedded in the regular source data that underlie the estimates and cannot be separately identified.”
In the absence of residual seasonality and the government shutdown, real GDP growth in the first quarter of this year might have been up to 1.2 percentage points higher, implying an annualized growth rates of 4.4 percent.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Imagine, this was on MSNBC! Must have killed the brass to have to acknowledge the “extraordinary” and “beautiful” 1st quarter GDP results. Now if they can only let go of the propaganda we might finally see the country return to “normal”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Incredible”
“Extraordinary”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impressive, they managed not to mention Trump at all. MSNBC was so enthusiastic they might have well been back in O’bama’s regime announcing unexpected 1.5% GDP!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s good. Nevertheless, on PPP China is bigger and has been bigger for 2 or 3 years and is still growing faster.
LikeLike
PPP?
Prisons
Plagiarism
Phishing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Purchasing Power Parity.
LikeLike
Quite – the only real measure. Pig for pig, Big Mac for Big mac, smart phone for smartphone and cruise missile for cruise missile.
LikeLike
China also injected $50 TRILLION (US) into their banking system not long ago to keep their economy afloat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a lot of “support”. What are/were our fake money numbers?
LikeLike
That would be 4 x GDP or 10 times national debt. Unlikely
LikeLike
$50T is re-shuffle of the cards. It’s a stressed re-fi. It can hurt, it can help. Too often it is just a means of looting … like our TBTF banks.
LikeLike
PPP?
Purple People Pounders?
AKA Democrat Pest Control?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When did you begin to TRUST CHINA’s STATS?
LikeLiked by 2 people
yeah, on an aggregate basis…but put the per capita on it. Still very low. US about 60K, PRC about 16K (right after Iraq)
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/NY.GDP.PCAP.PP.CD?year_high_desc=true
LikeLike
I love it when President Trump toots his own horn; the SOS media-rats certainly will not. It ain’t bragging when it’s true. God Bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes indeed FL_GUY. Love that magic wand!
LikeLike
and Winter is our slowest quarter! Heartland Main Street is open for business!! Nashville looks really good right now!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best part: They don’t have a clue how to measure the Main Street Economy.
Small Business is multiplying like RABBITS.
It’s even better than they say it is!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And they can’t figure out how this happened because the Gov was shut down in the 1st quarter. They are so ignorant, they just answered their own question. We don’t need the majority of Gov employees. HA HA
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, like 99.99% of government employees are un-needed and useless!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 14 people
In 1990 I was a Business student in Finland and went on a train trip to Moscow. The Russians used to say our shops are empty because “our people can afford the things we sell”. By 1990 this was treated as a joke by Russians and Finns alike.
But returning to Helsinki to find shops full of stuff I really couldn’t afford to buy, it made some sense to me.
LikeLike
Yea Bernie’s bread lines is the way to go.
LikeLike
Fantastic news. I believe President Trump could make such news even better.
Thank the aluminum workers in Appalachia, manning our new plants. Thank the auto workers working overtime in Detroit as business booms, and The Trades who are working so hard to expand X number of plants across our great nation. Appreciate the men and women working extra hours, getting up at the crack of dawn to rebuild our manufacturing base. The bus drivers, teachers, community workers and grocery store employees who help keep our economy moving. And don’t forget the farmers and ranchers who keep us healthy and fed.
I believe this kind of message is more magnanimous and powerful. It would pull in a few more Independents, soccer Moms, and Exit folks.
Spread the credit around, because:
– talking about factories and aluminum plants comes back to your policies
– makes you look like a bigger man
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nancy Pelosi used to say, during Obama, it was due to the economic benefits of unemployment payment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Funemployment” – remember that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Nancy said you could go be an artist?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome specifics that bring MAGAnomics to LIFE!
LikeLike
I like your comment Perot Conservative. I think such magnanimity would play very well among educated women voters, who are turned off by some of the President’s style points, and who generally poll unfavorably.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gas prices keep going up here in NC……aren’t we energy independent now???
LikeLiked by 1 person
A robust economy demands more energy – especially so if you actually make stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ho ho ho…..
Then let’s make Old Nancy productive for the first time in her 80 or 90 years of life by laying her off and sticking her on the unemployment lines!
LikeLiked by 2 people
BBBBUUUUTTTT, she’s in one of those districts that a glass of water with a D next to it can win.
LikeLike
Wow! That was in response to Robert up above at 4:51pm.
Let’s blame it on the Deep State!
LikeLike
Prices are still controlled by the world market even if it doesn’t make sense sometimes.
LikeLike
IIRC, total US petroleum production is 1/2 consumption.
LikeLike
Nope. As of 2018, production was 17.67 million barrels per day versus consumption of 20.45. I believe it was projected that by the end of this year or sometime in 2020 we will be at a surplus. All of is goes into the world suppliers pool so it doesn’t mean we use nothing but American products. But with the production growth the Balance of Trade deficit declines and increases our GDP.
https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=268&t=6
LikeLike
Hmmm.
IIRC North Carolina has NOT opened up Offshore Drilling.
Vote your Wallet!
LikeLike
PDJT mentioned that he is seeking lower prices from OPEC. I hope that kicks in soon, Prices in TX are higher as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The winter rains and melt have destroyed corn crops used to produce ethanol blends………that is why gas is so high now……………..
But I think the exporting of our reserves is also contributing.
LikeLike
In the upper Midwest.
LikeLike
https://www.transylvaniatimes.com/story/2019/04/25/news/farmers-impacted-by-heavy-rains/40517.html
Sorry for the multiple posts. I wish we could edit. But I wanted to get all the info posted for readers.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
If there’s anything that can break the mind control (brainwashing) of so many younger Americans who’ve been manipulated in our leftist indoctrination camps called “schools”, and have had their critical thinking skills and common sense diminished to the point they’re almost non-existent, it would be a successful economy where they can experience real success and improve their lives
Some are too far gone, but one would assume there’s many who will get that spark in their brains and start thinking again
Economic success is the starting point in bringing them back into the American family. Once that sets in, all the other leftist tripe will soon lose it’s appeal
President Trump may turn them around and make them into Americans again
LikeLiked by 3 people
AMEN!
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Inflation numbers are very low. The gasoline prices are coming down. I called up OPEC. I said, “You got to bring them down. You got to bring them down.” And gasoline is coming down. We’re doing great.” President Donald Trump
Sitting here trying to imagine Obama making such a simple effort on behalf of America………
Nah, he WANTED higher gas prices.
What a difference the Grace of God and Donald Trump as His instrument of change has made!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Obama saw high gas prices as good because it would make non-economically viable alternative energy more viable. There were lefties saying there was no reason why gas prices shouldn’t be as high as in Europe.
LikeLike
Crude oil prices are no different this year than last year and almost half the prices as they were under Obama. If we could drill like we could they would be even lower. California gets what they deserve for electing Green Socialists. A Satanist communist would better than Green Socialist for California’s economy. Just think if California was like Texas, what it would mean for our economy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“A Satanist communist would better than Green Socialist for California’s economy”
I’m stealing this!
LikeLike
Shut down our southern invasion and Americans will do even better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the NUMBER ONE REASON wages can’t go up rationally in the retail sector imo……
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Ho Hum.
People are just getting a breather – or their second wind – to spend Democrats and their Communist Globalist Masters with a blast so strong they’ll be blown straight into the midst of Hell!
LOL
LikeLike
IIRC the Shutdown was suppressing Consumer Spending.
We’ll never hear that repeated, as it simply MAGNIFIES the Q1 GDP Acceleration.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN!
Sure will be good to clear out the DC Swamp Critters.
Critters · The Beverly Hillbillies
Provided to YouTube by Sony Music Entertainment
LikeLike
In the face of the good news GDP, there are some troubling signs…like inverted yield curve. Here’s the 10y note – 3mo bill since 1980 or so.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/T10Y3M
makes me a little nervous
LikeLike
And what? Maybe people were paying for their Xmas purchases, winter utilities (over $300 a month in not uncommon in Northern California, some over $500), and credit cards?
Lotta rain in many parts, maybe people stayed home.
LikeLike
That’s his winning campaign speech = We are Number 1, not even close. Why vote the other guy in to screw a good thing up ?
MAGA. God Bless You President Trump.
LikeLike
Even Biden (the supposed blue collar guy) is going to spend the next 12 months throwing straight white guys under the bus. By the time he’s done, he’ll have as much appeal in Ohio as a root canal. Kamala and Buttgeek and Fauxcohantas will be even worse off. Beta will have dropped out before Iowa.
LikeLike
In other economic news:
The Canadian economy is in the toilet……voters are rebelling, throwing out the Liberal Party……..gasoline is now over $6.50 a gallon (CAD) in Vancouver, BC. And it is all due to Trudeau’s carbon tax combined with their war on oil.
LikeLike
Yes RTD, and tens of thousands of us that live close to the border, gas up at the closest gas station and save $1.50 per gallon or so.
Families can save thousands a year on their gas purchases.
We are saying a big F you to our betters😂
The border gas stations appreciate the business.
God bless PDJT
LikeLike
Very good. Thanks.
Patriot Canadians must rid their land of their blood suckers.
Maybe that even means forcing Quebec and any other Leftist wannabe hell hole to leave the Confederation. Quebec has used treats of their independence to be a free nation of their own for Blackmail long enough methinks, imo…..
LikeLike
You got it SRT.
Decades ago we were close, looking back on it, it was too close. Likely voter fraud kept Quebec in.
Cheers, and God bless PDJT.
LikeLike
China’s RMB not to be a world reserve currency for a very long time if ever:
Two years ago, in March 2017, the RMB’s share had been 1.05%. In other words, in two years, the share of the RMB had ticked up by a whopping 17 basis points, from 1.05% to 1.22%. At this pace – about 8.5 basis points per year – the RMB will reach a share of 3% by 2040.
Meanwhile, the dollar’s share increased to 45.58%, from 45.44% two years ago; and the euro’s share increased to 32.80%, from 32.28% two years ago. So by this measure, and for this time span, the RMB made minuscule progress against smaller currencies but lost ground against the dollar and euro.
LikeLike
CEA Chair Kevin Hassett: Could see Q1 GDP be revised higher – CNBC – 04/26/19
“Kevin Hassett, Council of Economic Advisers chairman, joins ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the U.S. first quarter GDP and what it says about the state of the U.S. economy.”
LikeLike
Obama & his BIG LONG LIES.
LikeLike
Authoritatively, pwned himself, O’bama did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alien Obama: “Some jobs are just not going to come back….”
Yeah! Like yours Sucka!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t not post it !!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Joe Biden proclaims world leaders called him to beg him to run for U.S. President and “save the world.”
From what? From an energy independent America demanding fair trade terms? From NATO members asked to pay their fair share of their defense costs? To save them from record U.S. employment and rising U.S. wages? From growing U.S. military strength? From being exposed for their traitorous and backstabbing foreign policy toward America?
I thought the big scandal was FOREIGNERS MEDDLING IN U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS?
What Joe Biden is stupidly revealing is DEMOCRATS desperately WANT foreigners to affect the outcome of an American election if a DEMOCRAT is favored by foreigners. Why would he brag about foreign interference?
Biden confesses HE is colluding with foreign powers to affect the 2020 presidential election. It’s obviously OK for Joe Biden to unlawfully collude with foreigners. The man is a traitor and an idiot.
LikeLike
The leftists are all about gaining and maintaining power no matter the cost because the cabal and elites benefit most. So they buy people and votes through corrupt practices to maintain. When the game flips on them, the increasing wealth gets shared around the world and it becomes harder to control – they lose influence, power, and wealth. When law enforcement is unleashed for good they cannot buy enough people off and plug the leaks in the dykes fast enough. They always lie, rig, manipulate, etc. to stop economic advancement to keep the corrupt methods churning cash for themselves. The politicians are simply low IQ tools that take advantage of the human condition of many people, which are largely caused by the cabal/elites. People with higher IQ’s and/or more integrity never get involved with them. They learn or know the score. There are no gray hats. White or black. Choose.
LikeLike
AMEN!
And the do it starting at the smallest villages and towns, and counties and cities.
Folks we got to clean out our local swamps!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike