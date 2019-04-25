District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph Indicted for Aiding Criminal Illegal Alien Escape Federal Capture…

Today the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts indicted District Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph and court officer Wesley MacGregor for obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy in their efforts to assist criminal illegal aliens escape capture by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). [Media Report Here]
Both the judge and the court officer are charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of a federal proceeding.
BOSTON – A Massachusetts District Court Judge and Trial Court Officer were indicted today in federal court in Boston on obstruction of justice charges for preventing an ICE Officer from taking custody of an alien defendant.
Shelley M. Richmond Joseph, 51, of Natick, who was appointed as a Massachusetts District Court Judge in November 2017, and Wesley MacGregor, 56, of Watertown, a former Trial Court Officer since 1993, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and two counts of obstruction of justice – aiding and abetting. MacGregor was also charged with one count of perjury.
“This case is about the rule of law,” said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. “The allegations in today’s indictment involve obstruction by a sitting judge, that is intentional interference with the enforcement of federal law, and that is a crime. We cannot pick and choose the federal laws we follow, or use our personal views to justify violating the law. Everyone in the justice system – not just judges, but law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and defense counsel – should be held to a higher standard. The people of Massachusetts expect that, just like they expect judges to be fair, impartial and to follow the law themselves.”
[…] According to court documents, on March 30, 2018, Newton Police arrested and charged an alien defendant under Massachusetts General Law with being a fugitive from justice and narcotics possession. Further investigation revealed that the defendant had twice been deported from the United States – in 2003 and 2007, and that a federal order had been issued prohibiting the defendant from entering the U.S. until 2027.
After learning of the defendant’s arrest, ICE issued a Federal Immigration Detainer and Warrant of Removal, which stated that the defendant was subject to removal from the United States. On April 2, 2018, Newton Police transferred custody of the defendant to Newton District Court (NDC), where Joseph was assigned as the District Court Judge and MacGregor as a Trial Court Officer, and forwarded the Detainer and Warrant.
At 9:30 a.m. on April 2, 2018, a plainclothes ICE officer was dispatched to NDC to execute the Warrant and take custody of the defendant following his release from NDC. The Officer announced his presence to Courthouse personnel, including Joseph, upon arrival. Prior to the afternoon session, the courtroom clerk – at Joseph’s direction – allegedly instructed the ICE Officer to leave the courtroom and wait outside in the lobby, stating that in the event that the defendant was released, it would be through the courtroom and into the lobby.
At 2:48 p.m. the case was called and the proceedings were captured on the courtroom’s audio recorder, as prescribed under the rules for all State District Courts. The audio recording captured Joseph, the defense attorney and the ADA speaking at side bar about the defendant and the ICE detainer. Joseph then allegedly ordered the courtroom clerk to “go off the record for a moment.” For the next 52 seconds, the courtroom audio recorder was turned off, in violation of the District Court rules.
At 2:51 p.m., the recorder was turned back on, and Joseph indicated her intent to release the defendant. According to the charging documents, the defense attorney asked to speak with the defendant downstairs and Joseph responded, “That’s fine. Of course.” When reminded by the clerk that an ICE Officer was in the courthouse, Joseph stated, “That’s fine. I’m not gonna allow them to come in here. But he’s been released on this.” Immediately following the proceeding, MacGregor allegedly escorted the defendant, his attorney and an interpreter downstairs to the lockup and used his security access card to open the rear sally-port exit and release the defendant at 3:01 p.m.
MacGregor was also charged with perjury for falsely testifying before a federal grand jury on July 12, 2018, that, prior to releasing the defendant from the sally-port exit, he was unaware that ICE agents were in the Courthouse and that there was a detainer for the defendant. (read more)
The illegal alien isn’t named in the indictment, but has been previously identified as Jose Medina-Perez, 38, from the Dominican Republic. In April 2018, he was facing drug charges and a fugitive warrant out of Pennsylvania for drunken driving. Immigration officials say his real name is Oscar Manuel Peguero and was later picked up by police.
Speaking to reporters, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said this case is neither an indictment of the state’s trial court system nor about immigration policy, “it is about the rule of law.” Lelling said he has heard from people surprised his office would pursue charges against a sitting judge, “we did not bring this case in response to the public debate over immigration enforcement. There are reasonable arguments on both sides of that debate,” Lelling said. “But this isn’t a policy seminar, it’s a law enforcement action.” [Link to Press Conference]
Link to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Statement HERE.
Here’s the indictment:
Woo Hooo! May not be the top – it’s a beginning!
Gee that sounds like Obstruction of Justice. Maybe we need Mueller to weigh in.
They need to make an example out of this judge and her court officer.
Definitely, this judge direly needs to made an example of what happens to those who fail to follow law. Judges, in particular, should be held to a high standard. Hopefully, the others get the message – with AG B, there is a new sheriff in town and he cannot be bought off like Holder or Sessions.
Is the tide beginning to turn?
Yes! Finally!
Looks like it:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/04/corrupt-baltimore-mayor-may-have-fled-state-after-fbi-and-irs-raid-of-her-home-and-office/
We need some real Rule of Law, perp walk in her robes from the scene of the crime, at court…
Once she turned the recorder off she perverted the course of justice. I hope she ends up in a prison stuffed with South American female gang bangers I’m sure they’ll take good care of her.
Intent to hide and deceive.
How sweet it is….what law breaking *itch.,,,,
YES!!!!!
Halleluia!
Is there any doubt this has occurred in many courtrooms across the nation by “the resistance”? This is the tip of the iceberg. I bet there are a lot of nervous judges.
What about the Mayor of Oakland, Ca., who last year warned illegals that an ICE raid was
scheduled the next day? She endangered the whole operation and nothing happened to her. Coincidentally, she was the same one complaining that her city was maxed out when Trump said he’d bus illegals to sanctuary cities in California, if dems don’t change the law.
While that has been widely reported as happening, it could also be another case of fake news. It might not be provable in court.
She needs to be maxed out, say 20 to life for no telling how many Liberal crimes committed for her fellow travelers.
How can this be anything other than a signal, to all judges engaged in such behavior?
A win-win, we either clear the bench of leftist judges, OR they start obeying the law, and turning the illegals over to ICE for deportation, as is required.
It also has,GOT to be motivating mayors, police chiefs and even govenors huddling with their lawyers, on the,whole sanctuary cities issue.
Except for single vs. masses, how is whay the Judge did, differeny than what sanctuary cities have been doing?
(Ignoring Federal immigration detainers, and releasing illegals).
THATS what their gonna want to discus with their lawyers!
Lets have some JUSTICE around, heh?
The Feds put together a case that included questioning the judge and instead of admitting what she did, she perjured herself.
This case is completely different. The judge violated rules of conduct in perpetrating her crime. This is not in any way associated with any individual exercising free speech.
This restoration of the rule of law needs to take place all across America. In one short week we could rid the courts of these liberal lawless creeps.
Not honoring the Detainer request isn’t as big a deal as interfering in the effort to comply with a court order.
The ICE Agents also provided them a copy of the “Order of Removal” for the alien. An Order of Removal is issued & signed by a Federal Judge.
This reporter was at the court for the arraignments…
The ACLU always has to interfere with immigration enforcement.
https://www.aclum.org/en/what-are-ice-detainers
ACLU = Alien Civil Liberties Union.
They don’t do anything for Americans.
good one
probably act as Alien Criminal Liberties Union too…
Shelley better brush up on her cornrowing skills. She’s gonna get all the cultural enrichment she can handle from her brown sisters in the clink.
While it’d be nice to see her have to serve time, I wouldn’t be so confident. She may get far less than jail time. It’s probably a first offense for her and given that she’s a judge they’ll probably be concerned about her safety among the prisoners. She might just get probation, possibly a fine, and loss of job. And, of course, it’s possible, that the Bar Association could disbar her. But she may never serve time.
She should be exposed to all of the hazards and discomforts attending punishment for the crime she committed against her oath, her office and you and me.
Sigh. You’re probably right. This will likely lead to an adjunct professorship or, at minimum, an award for “courage” from one of our elite marxist indoctrination centers.
How about full sentence in solitary. For her own safety, of course.
First offense???? She’s a JUDGE! All the more reason to through the book at her.
By this standard, half of the public officials in California could and should be indicted and immediately removed from office. Release the Kraken !
We we find out the two were texting each other? Mutual TDS and STD’s ?
Hopefully this judge’s indictment is just one of many, many similar actions all around the country.
Boom! MAGA!
Yee haw! Good news! The pond has a ripple, its a little ripple but everybody felt it.
Mass. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s final eloquent and rational words in the ABC video clip of his press conference must have sent shivers through a few Coup conspirators and others like Hillary, Comey etc that believed they are above the law for “ordinary” folks. It is a harbinger of similar stunning indictments about to come of those previously considered immune to prosecution. This could be a major turning point in U.S. history similar to other situations in the past when the reckless and the irresponsible were leading the nation into decline but were finally stopped.
“The law must apply to all of us, even the rich and famous. Today, I must add it must apply to the privileged and powerful. If the law is not applied equally…it can not credibly be applied to anyone.”
https://abcnews.go.com/US/judge-indicted-boston-refusing-undocumented-immigrant-detained/story?id=62630943
Seems to me this sets a good precedent… plus it may (if you’ll pardon my wild flight of fancy born of the spy-novel days we’re living) be part of a bigger plan… the prosecutor said that the rule of law applies to everyone… start at the very bottom and just systemically move all the way to the top? A girl can hope.
The ADA should be prosecuted as well since he was present at the side-bar and knew of the intent of the judge to thwart ICE officers.
This is great news and a great day for the rule of law! The reason why is it will let the judges that are out of control realize that they are not untouchable.
She cried on her way out of court.
I wonder if she cried when Kate Steinle was murdered?
@. Joe
👍
Amazing what’s happening under Barr’s leadership. This should have happened under Snoreregard too.
And what about the defense attorney, who is an officer of the court and takes an oath to faithfully uphold the law? He or she was a part of the conspiracy, in fact furthered it by falsely requesting as was agreed with the judge to accompany the defendant to the basement lockup.
There is no way this US attorney would have done this if it had not been approved by AG Barr ahead of time. I’d say it’s a good sign, and it is a message from Barr that law & order is back.
https://s7d2.scene7.com/is/image/TWCNews/Judge_Immigration_Investigation_65108
https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fs7d2.scene7.com%2Fis%2Fimage%2FTWCNews%2FJudge_Immigration_Investigation_65108&f=1
My Happy Dance is impeding my pic posting skills, this thread NEEDS the Image i linked.
Thank you! Now can we see that bleeping Oakland mayor indicted, please?
Really the list is long and now that the SC BS has ended the restraints have also.
Time for justice to reign.
Thanks to PDJT. Justice is slowly implemented. No more activist judges.
