District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph Indicted for Aiding Criminal Illegal Alien Escape Federal Capture…

Posted on April 25, 2019 by

Today the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts indicted District Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph and court officer Wesley MacGregor for obstruction of justice and criminal conspiracy in their efforts to assist criminal illegal aliens escape capture by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).  [Media Report Here]

Both the judge and the court officer are charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of a federal proceeding.

(full indictment pdf below)

BOSTON – A Massachusetts District Court Judge and Trial Court Officer were indicted today in federal court in Boston on obstruction of justice charges for preventing an ICE Officer from taking custody of an alien defendant.

Shelley M. Richmond Joseph, 51, of Natick, who was appointed as a Massachusetts District Court Judge in November 2017, and Wesley MacGregor, 56, of Watertown, a former Trial Court Officer since 1993, were indicted on one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and two counts of obstruction of justice – aiding and abetting. MacGregor was also charged with one count of perjury.

“This case is about the rule of law,” said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. “The allegations in today’s indictment involve obstruction by a sitting judge, that is intentional interference with the enforcement of federal law, and that is a crime. We cannot pick and choose the federal laws we follow, or use our personal views to justify violating the law. Everyone in the justice system – not just judges, but law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and defense counsel – should be held to a higher standard. The people of Massachusetts expect that, just like they expect judges to be fair, impartial and to follow the law themselves.”

[…] According to court documents, on March 30, 2018, Newton Police arrested and charged an alien defendant under Massachusetts General Law with being a fugitive from justice and narcotics possession. Further investigation revealed that the defendant had twice been deported from the United States – in 2003 and 2007, and that a federal order had been issued prohibiting the defendant from entering the U.S. until 2027.

After learning of the defendant’s arrest, ICE issued a Federal Immigration Detainer and Warrant of Removal, which stated that the defendant was subject to removal from the United States. On April 2, 2018, Newton Police transferred custody of the defendant to Newton District Court (NDC), where Joseph was assigned as the District Court Judge and MacGregor as a Trial Court Officer, and forwarded the Detainer and Warrant.

At 9:30 a.m. on April 2, 2018, a plainclothes ICE officer was dispatched to NDC to execute the Warrant and take custody of the defendant following his release from NDC. The Officer announced his presence to Courthouse personnel, including Joseph, upon arrival. Prior to the afternoon session, the courtroom clerk – at Joseph’s direction – allegedly instructed the ICE Officer to leave the courtroom and wait outside in the lobby, stating that in the event that the defendant was released, it would be through the courtroom and into the lobby.

At 2:48 p.m. the case was called and the proceedings were captured on the courtroom’s audio recorder, as prescribed under the rules for all State District Courts. The audio recording captured Joseph, the defense attorney and the ADA speaking at side bar about the defendant and the ICE detainer. Joseph then allegedly ordered the courtroom clerk to “go off the record for a moment.” For the next 52 seconds, the courtroom audio recorder was turned off, in violation of the District Court rules.

At 2:51 p.m., the recorder was turned back on, and Joseph indicated her intent to release the defendant. According to the charging documents, the defense attorney asked to speak with the defendant downstairs and Joseph responded, “That’s fine. Of course.” When reminded by the clerk that an ICE Officer was in the courthouse, Joseph stated, “That’s fine. I’m not gonna allow them to come in here. But he’s been released on this.” Immediately following the proceeding, MacGregor allegedly escorted the defendant, his attorney and an interpreter downstairs to the lockup and used his security access card to open the rear sally-port exit and release the defendant at 3:01 p.m.

MacGregor was also charged with perjury for falsely testifying before a federal grand jury on July 12, 2018, that, prior to releasing the defendant from the sally-port exit, he was unaware that ICE agents were in the Courthouse and that there was a detainer for the defendant.  (read more)

The illegal alien isn’t named in the indictment, but has been previously identified as Jose Medina-Perez, 38, from the Dominican Republic. In April 2018, he was facing drug charges and a fugitive warrant out of Pennsylvania for drunken driving. Immigration officials say his real name is Oscar Manuel Peguero and was later picked up by police.

Speaking to reporters, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said this case is neither an indictment of the state’s trial court system nor about immigration policy, “it is about the rule of law.”  Lelling said he has heard from people surprised his office would pursue charges against a sitting judge, “we did not bring this case in response to the public debate over immigration enforcement. There are reasonable arguments on both sides of that debate,” Lelling said. “But this isn’t a policy seminar, it’s a law enforcement action.” [Link to Press Conference]

Link to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Statement HERE.

Here’s the indictment:

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Conspiracy ?, Dept Of Justice, DHS, Illegal Aliens, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

165 Responses to District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph Indicted for Aiding Criminal Illegal Alien Escape Federal Capture…

Older Comments
  1. Pennyjh says:
    April 25, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Woo Hooo! May not be the top – it’s a beginning!

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. Rose says:
    April 25, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Once she turned the recorder off she perverted the course of justice. I hope she ends up in a prison stuffed with South American female gang bangers I’m sure they’ll take good care of her.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. prairiedayz says:
    April 25, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    How sweet it is….what law breaking *itch.,,,,

    Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. jx says:
    April 25, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    YES!!!!!

    Halleluia!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. sarasotosfan says:
    April 25, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Is there any doubt this has occurred in many courtrooms across the nation by “the resistance”? This is the tip of the iceberg. I bet there are a lot of nervous judges.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • Linda K says:
      April 25, 2019 at 7:04 pm

      What about the Mayor of Oakland, Ca., who last year warned illegals that an ICE raid was
      scheduled the next day? She endangered the whole operation and nothing happened to her. Coincidentally, she was the same one complaining that her city was maxed out when Trump said he’d bus illegals to sanctuary cities in California, if dems don’t change the law.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • sarasotosfan says:
        April 25, 2019 at 7:50 pm

        While that has been widely reported as happening, it could also be another case of fake news. It might not be provable in court.

        Like

        Reply
      • mike says:
        April 25, 2019 at 8:13 pm

        She needs to be maxed out, say 20 to life for no telling how many Liberal crimes committed for her fellow travelers.

        Like

        Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      April 25, 2019 at 7:27 pm

      How can this be anything other than a signal, to all judges engaged in such behavior?
      A win-win, we either clear the bench of leftist judges, OR they start obeying the law, and turning the illegals over to ICE for deportation, as is required.

      It also has,GOT to be motivating mayors, police chiefs and even govenors huddling with their lawyers, on the,whole sanctuary cities issue.

      Except for single vs. masses, how is whay the Judge did, differeny than what sanctuary cities have been doing?
      (Ignoring Federal immigration detainers, and releasing illegals).

      THATS what their gonna want to discus with their lawyers!
      Lets have some JUSTICE around, heh?

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • sarasotosfan says:
        April 25, 2019 at 7:46 pm

        The Feds put together a case that included questioning the judge and instead of admitting what she did, she perjured herself.

        This case is completely different. The judge violated rules of conduct in perpetrating her crime. This is not in any way associated with any individual exercising free speech.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  6. Coast says:
    April 25, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    This restoration of the rule of law needs to take place all across America. In one short week we could rid the courts of these liberal lawless creeps.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Cathy M. says:
    April 25, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    Not honoring the Detainer request isn’t as big a deal as interfering in the effort to comply with a court order.
    The ICE Agents also provided them a copy of the “Order of Removal” for the alien. An Order of Removal is issued & signed by a Federal Judge.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. amwick says:
    April 25, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    This reporter was at the court for the arraignments…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. andyocoregon says:
    April 25, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    The ACLU always has to interfere with immigration enforcement.

    https://www.aclum.org/en/what-are-ice-detainers

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Sportyclays says:
    April 25, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Shelley better brush up on her cornrowing skills. She’s gonna get all the cultural enrichment she can handle from her brown sisters in the clink.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Ken Lawson says:
      April 25, 2019 at 7:33 pm

      While it’d be nice to see her have to serve time, I wouldn’t be so confident. She may get far less than jail time. It’s probably a first offense for her and given that she’s a judge they’ll probably be concerned about her safety among the prisoners. She might just get probation, possibly a fine, and loss of job. And, of course, it’s possible, that the Bar Association could disbar her. But she may never serve time.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • James Carpenter says:
        April 25, 2019 at 7:48 pm

        She should be exposed to all of the hazards and discomforts attending punishment for the crime she committed against her oath, her office and you and me.

        Like

        Reply
      • Sportyclays says:
        April 25, 2019 at 7:50 pm

        Sigh. You’re probably right. This will likely lead to an adjunct professorship or, at minimum, an award for “courage” from one of our elite marxist indoctrination centers.

        Like

        Reply
      • Aeyrie says:
        April 25, 2019 at 8:49 pm

        How about full sentence in solitary. For her own safety, of course.

        Like

        Reply
      • whodoneit says:
        April 25, 2019 at 9:04 pm

        First offense???? She’s a JUDGE! All the more reason to through the book at her.

        Like

        Reply
  11. k4jjj says:
    April 25, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    By this standard, half of the public officials in California could and should be indicted and immediately removed from office. Release the Kraken !

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. solomonpal says:
    April 25, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    We we find out the two were texting each other? Mutual TDS and STD’s ?

    Like

    Reply
  14. CharterOakie says:
    April 25, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Hopefully this judge’s indictment is just one of many, many similar actions all around the country.

    Boom! MAGA!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Pale rider says:
    April 25, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    Yee haw! Good news! The pond has a ripple, its a little ripple but everybody felt it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. curator55 says:
    April 25, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Mass. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s final eloquent and rational words in the ABC video clip of his press conference must have sent shivers through a few Coup conspirators and others like Hillary, Comey etc that believed they are above the law for “ordinary” folks. It is a harbinger of similar stunning indictments about to come of those previously considered immune to prosecution. This could be a major turning point in U.S. history similar to other situations in the past when the reckless and the irresponsible were leading the nation into decline but were finally stopped.

    “The law must apply to all of us, even the rich and famous. Today, I must add it must apply to the privileged and powerful. If the law is not applied equally…it can not credibly be applied to anyone.”

    https://abcnews.go.com/US/judge-indicted-boston-refusing-undocumented-immigrant-detained/story?id=62630943

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. TreeClimber says:
    April 25, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Seems to me this sets a good precedent… plus it may (if you’ll pardon my wild flight of fancy born of the spy-novel days we’re living) be part of a bigger plan… the prosecutor said that the rule of law applies to everyone… start at the very bottom and just systemically move all the way to the top? A girl can hope.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. darnhardworker says:
    April 25, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    The ADA should be prosecuted as well since he was present at the side-bar and knew of the intent of the judge to thwart ICE officers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. USA First! says:
    April 25, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    This is great news and a great day for the rule of law! The reason why is it will let the judges that are out of control realize that they are not untouchable.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Joe says:
    April 25, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    She cried on her way out of court.

    I wonder if she cried when Kate Steinle was murdered?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. CN says:
    April 25, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Amazing what’s happening under Barr’s leadership. This should have happened under Snoreregard too.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Dave Hunter says:
    April 25, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    And what about the defense attorney, who is an officer of the court and takes an oath to faithfully uphold the law? He or she was a part of the conspiracy, in fact furthered it by falsely requesting as was agreed with the judge to accompany the defendant to the basement lockup.

    Like

    Reply
  23. pgroup says:
    April 25, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    There is no way this US attorney would have done this if it had not been approved by AG Barr ahead of time. I’d say it’s a good sign, and it is a message from Barr that law & order is back.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Aeyrie says:
    April 25, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Thank you! Now can we see that bleeping Oakland mayor indicted, please?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • sickconservative says:
      April 25, 2019 at 8:57 pm

      Really the list is long and now that the SC BS has ended the restraints have also.
      Time for justice to reign.

      Like

      Reply
  26. CNN_sucks says:
    April 25, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    Thanks to PDJT. Justice is slowly implemented. No more activist judges.

    Like

    Reply
  27. curator55 says:
    April 25, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s