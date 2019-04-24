Former State Department Employee Pleads Guilty to Spying for Chinese Agents…

[U.S. DOJ] […] Candace Marie Claiborne, a former employee of the U.S. Department of State, pleaded guilty today to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, by lying to law enforcement and background investigators, and hiding her extensive contacts with, and gifts from, agents of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), in exchange for providing them with internal documents from the U.S. State Department.

[…] According to the plea documents, Claiborne, 63, began working as an Office Management Specialist for the Department of State in 1999. She served overseas at a number of posts, including embassies and consulates in Baghdad, Iraq, Khartoum, Sudan, and Beijing and Shanghai, China. As a condition of her employment, Claiborne maintained a TOP SECRET security clearance. Claiborne also was required to report any contacts with persons suspected of affiliation with a foreign intelligence agency as well as any gifts she received from foreign sources over a certain amount.

Despite such a requirement, Claiborne failed to report repeated contacts with two agents of the People’s Republic of China Intelligence Service, even though these agents provided tens of thousands of dollars in gifts and benefits to Claiborne and her family over five years.

The gifts and benefits included cash wired to Claiborne’s USAA account, Chinese New Year’s gifts, international travel and vacations, tuition at a Chinese fashion school, a fully furnished apartment, a monthly stipend and numerous cash payments. Some of these gifts and benefits were provided directly to Claiborne, while others were provided to a close family member of Claiborne’s.

In exchange for these gifts and benefits, as stated in the plea documents, Claiborne provided copies of internal documents from the State Department on topics ranging from U.S. economic strategies to visits by dignitaries between the two countries.

Claiborne noted in her journal that she could “Generate 20k in 1 year” working with one of the PRC agents. That same agent at one point tasked her with providing internal U.S. Government analyses on a U.S.-Sino Strategic Economic Dialogue that had just concluded.

Claiborne, who confided to a co-conspirator that the PRC agents were “spies,” willfully misled State Department background investigators and FBI investigators about her contacts with those agents, the plea documents state. After the State Department and FBI investigators contacted her, Claiborne also instructed her co-conspirators to delete evidence connecting her to the PRC agents. She was arrested on March 28, 2017, following a law enforcement investigation.

Judge Moss scheduled sentencing for July 9, 2019. Claiborne, of Washington, D.C., was ordered detained pending sentencing, but will self-surrender for said detention on June 5, 2019. (DOJ Link)

Link to Plea Agreement.

Original Criminal Complaint Below:

  1. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    April 24, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Little fish Reality Winters got 5 years of hard time……………let’s see what a big fish gets.

  2. Pedro Morales says:
    April 24, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    POTUS going hard and heavy at China. Walk the walk player!!! China gonna regret trying to wait out the Trump Presidency.

  3. emet says:
    April 24, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    The US taxpayers provide her with a nice furnished apartment, and the Chinese taxpayers pay for one too! And was the fashion school tuition for her? Seems like a long shot for a modeling career…I can guess Hillary’s thoughts: “Where’s my cut, b***h?”.3

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      April 24, 2019 at 5:47 pm

      Hey ….she was making good money at the State Dept, but she sold out for a measly $20k

      She doesn’t sound too bright……Sounds like she was just enjoying a vacation…

      So…… hang her…..she can be the first one……

      And as she is hanging by her neck…put a sign on her saying:

      “Who’s next?”……..” Hey Hillary”…..

      • BlackKnightRides says:
        April 24, 2019 at 6:41 pm

        POTUS can flip the game on China:

        Delay the Trade Talks for a month or raise Tariffs for each Spy we catch.
        … Letting China decide whether each measly Spy was worth it.

        Rinse & Repeat for each Theft of IP.

        • BlackKnightRides says:
          April 24, 2019 at 6:43 pm

          No need to “announce” a FORMAL Delay –
          Simply state that we’ve discovered YET ANOTHER form of Cheating
          … and need to investigate it to develop YET ANOTHER Enforcement Mechanism.

          “We’ll call you when we’ve figured things out.”

      • Rodney Short says:
        April 24, 2019 at 7:01 pm

        Do it on pay per view and add the proceeds to our National debt we have thanks to the ones going to hang…
        Oh and the uniparty, I would love to see Paul Ryan react to them putting a hood over his head.

  4. Curt says:
    April 24, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Only the tip of the iceberg.

  5. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    “Self Surrender”…………..what traitor deserves kid glove treatments like that?

  6. thedoc00 says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    Notice she had dealing with economic aspects of State Department Business.

    The State Department negotiates trade agreements and approves all Export Licenses.

    How many more Chinese Agents have been involved in trade negotiations and approving Technology as well as Manufacturing related export licenses to China over the past 30 years??

  7. Perot Conservative says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    Co-conspirator(s).

  8. decisiontime16 says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Shocker. Another subversive in our government.

  9. justlizzyp says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Wonder if any of this might have been caught had the Obama Administration had an IG at the State Department?

    Much like having no budget for so many years, I doubt that was an accident or an oversight.

  10. TradeBait says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Peel the onion layer by layer until you get to Soetoro and Cankles.

  11. decisiontime16 says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    Candace Claiborne was first brought into the State Department in 1999, under none other than President Bill Clinton as an office management specialist with subsequent postings in Iraq, China, Libya and Sudan, was arrested Tuesday.

    During her early days, she had multiple assignments overseas, including several countries in the Middle East and China.

    Oddly enough, these are also countries who have funneled money to the Clinton Foundation during the now infamous pay-to-play scandal Hillary was running while she was in charge of the Department of State.

    https://marygreeley.com/?p=51106

  12. Carrie2 says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Breaks my heart how many are traitors to the best country in the world. Heck, I couldn’t steal or cheat in any of my positions because I am not made to be a traitor, greedy, thief, liar, cheat, whatever. I have no empathy for such as her and she should get the full treatment in prison. Wonder if in the meantime she takes her life. Wouldn’t surprise me. Also, would hope her passport and permit to leave America for China or any other country have been blocked. In fact, hope all ways to leave our country for all the traitors and seditionists attempting to escape what they deserve. In any case, can’t hide and I am afraid the Obamas should be thinking that now.

    • mikeyboo says:
      April 24, 2019 at 5:30 pm

      Bernie Sanders thinks she should be able to vote in our elections. “Because we shouldn’t deprive people of the vote in democracies even if they are terrible people.”
      What should happen to people like Caliborne and Sanders and so many others in the swamp along with their media enablers?

  13. clr says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    The first thing that jumps out at me was her hire date. 1999? Really?
    Who was in charge of the administration then? That would be Bill Clinton – and by extension, Hillary.
    One might wonder how many others were hired on about that time frame to advance control of government policy in years to come?

  14. Orville R. Bacher says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Chinese agents and moles snuggled in everywhere. Just pay the Clinton Foundation, Dianne Feinstein, a plethora of traitors and “open Sesame”, private servers, HuaWei backdoors, and government employees mimicking what the Clinton Grifters get away with.

  15. Johnny Bravo says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Claiborne, of Washington, D.C.

    Le’me guess, she believes she sailed close to the wind, but never went overboard, oh and she is “With Her”

  16. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    The State Department is full of commie sympathizers, traitors and progressives. Time to clean house!

  17. CorwinAmber says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    if anybody ever deserved the Roger Stone/Paul Manafort arrest protocol, it is this dippy broad. My Gawd, she looks like every leftist loon female I encounter when I venture into Fairfax County or Arlington…SMDH. Unfortunately, I would bet there are many more like her infesting Federal agencies in this area (Northern Virginia, DC, & Maryland). Time for POTUS to shut down these HQs and move what’s left of them into the heartland where they will have better American employees to chose from IMHO!

  18. Carson Napier says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Candace Marie Claiborne is just another diversion for the criminal FBI/DOJ/CIA to point to divert attention from themselves, the supreme criminals.

    “Oh, look at that Chinese spy over there !!! Aren’t we doing a great job !!”

  19. Caius Lowell says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Just think, a few short months ago she would have been awarded an 0bama Freedom Medal…

  20. Carson Napier says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Brennan alone has done a million times more damage to America than this silly old woman, yet she is the one arrested and going to prison and the one whose head people are calling for.

  21. Carson Napier says:
    April 24, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    Compared to what the FBI/DOJ/CIA Axis of Evil has done against America, this woman only deserves 3 lashes with a wet noodle.

  22. Summer says:
    April 24, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    There are probably more Chinese spies in the US government than Russian immigrants in the whole United States. Just sayin’. Chinese money has been fueling American politics for decades.

    A Chinese Agent in every closet, literally. Mitch, DiChi and Tom, I am looking at you.

    Muslim Brotherhood is close second.

    • Perot Conservative says:
      April 24, 2019 at 6:32 pm

      From Heavy.com, an email she allegedly sent:

      ““I hope you enjoyed your day. *** May Al1ah bless you with health and happiness.*** … Btw delete all email — please do this immediately! Messages, nos, (anything) having to do with that fashion school your apartment anything -= even from wechat, fb, slqpe, etc u got me?”

  23. Kenneth says:
    April 24, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Publicly hang her for Treason. That will make the Traitors out there think twice. Jail time, waste of time and expense. Her her co-conspirators can hang right next to her, holding hands as they drop.

  24. Gadsden says:
    April 24, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    So, you are in a cushy government job making 6 figures and you sell your country down the river for $20k? Not only is this woman morally bankrupt, she is economically illiterate. If you can’t build wealth fairly easily in a job like hers, you’re doing something wrong.

  25. Skippy says:
    April 24, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Disgusting!

  26. Perot Conservative says:
    April 24, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    A few items from Heavy.com.

    1. 4 participants, 1 in LA, 1 in China.

    2. Original arrest 2 years ago. Arrested via FISA!

    3. Retrieved emails she tried to delete. (NSA database?)

    4. Heavy.com: ““I hope you enjoyed your day. ** May Allah bless you with health and happiness. ** Btw delete all email messages and contact information in your email and phone pertaining to [Co-Conspirator B] and [Co-Conspirator
    C] — I don’t want any trouble going forward ok — please do this immediately! Messages, nos, (anything) having to do with that fashion school your apartment anything -= even from wechat, fb, slqpe, etc u got me?”

