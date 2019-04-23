President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Accept Invitation of HRM Queen Elizabeth II…

(Via White House) President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump accepted the invitation of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to visit the United Kingdom from June 3 to 5, 2019. This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.
In addition to meeting the Queen, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May. While in the United Kingdom, the President and First Lady will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, at one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II.
On June 6, the President and First Lady will then travel to Normandy at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic to observe the 75th Anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer. While in France, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron to reinforce continued close cooperation on our shared economic and security interests.(read more)
How about that…
Looks like we have a date for the next chapter in “spygate”; things always seem to be timed for when President Trump is out of DC. Horowitz report drops on June 3rd?
This is Britain rolling out the big guns trying to salvage “Five Eyes”. Trump already met with Queen Lizzy, why would another meeting be necessary?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Really trying to convince us NOT to declassify the GCHQ (UK) involvement. Which I think is impossible.
But it still reaffirms our friendship and connection. They can spin it as 5-6 rogue spooks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perot Conservative hit the nail on the head. Please, please, please don’t declassify the GCHQ spying on you and we promise not to do it again. Until the next time you run, of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually – this is more about the Brits facing a hard Brexit that looks to reduce the entire GDP by 10% to 25%. The Brits desperately need a trading agreement with the USA. And, they cannot wait 5 to 10 years which is the usually time line.
LikeLiked by 5 people
At this point the UK is facing a Depression. Not a recession.
LikeLiked by 3 people
matthew, and so many English moving to other countries due to so much bowing down to the muslims and the dangers of muslims to many. So can England even pretend they have money and how will the trading turn out for them. I am not sure if the Queen has even been advised at all the horrors taking place in England but did get respect from the last visit and never by the O’s.
LikeLike
I disagree that a hard Brexit will hurt the British economy. That’s just propoganda from the EU. Like a bunch of European Paul Krugmans. You know…. “Experts”. Although of course a deal with the US is better for England. President Trump has been offering a way out for May since the vote. So far she has snubbed him rather badly. Stupid. May at the very least could have used it to leverage a better deal with the euros. Now she has a weak hand all around. She better pray that President Trump is feeling generous.
LikeLiked by 4 people
German cars need the Brits. Germany has a lot to lose. And talk of British economic collapse is the same “sky is falling” claptrap the Paul Krugmans and that Canucklehead Goldman Sachs Bank of England poseur have been bleating for years.
The European Common Market made sense,but the European Politburo is a disaster.
And Mr. President, ask Elizabeth, the mechanic, if she will do a Breaker Morant to the head of GCHQ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed. The more a Hard Brexit appears likely the stronger their prospects appear, and investment and such act accordingly. Nothing could be better than a clean break, for Britain, and for Europe.
LikeLike
What does Britain make/manufacture?
Assembling is not making.
I looked at their largest exports and saw cars, oil (guessing BP), television shows which is unreal, beer, and not much else.
Not saying their isn’t a lot of other goods but what will they trade with us?
British “leadership” is a dumpster fire
LikeLike
According to “United Kingdom’s Top 10 Exports”
Ref. http://www.worldstopexports.com/united-kingdoms-top-exports/
“The following export product groups represent the highest dollar value in UK global shipments during 2018. Also shown is the percentage share each export category represents in terms of overall exports from United Kingdom.
1. Machinery including computers: US$72.5 billion (15% of total exports)
2. Vehicles: $55.4 billion (11.4%)
3. Gems, precious metals: $47.5 billion (9.8%)
4. Mineral fuels including oil: $45.1 billion (9.3%)
5. Pharmaceuticals: $30.1 billion (6.2%)
6. Electrical machinery, equipment: $29.4 billion (6.1%)
7. Aircraft, spacecraft: $19.7 billion (4.1%)
8. Optical, technical, medical apparatus: $19.2 billion (4%)
9. Plastics, plastic articles: $12.8 billion (2.6%)
10. Organic chemicals: $12.4 billion (2.6%)
LikeLike
A more honorable approach would be to acknowledge their wrongdoing to PT face to face and offer to make it right. As in tell the truth, whatever it is, and name names on the record.
LikeLike
Will POTUS ask anyone about their progress with “grooming gangs”, aka 1 Million child rape-torture-and-pimp victims?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe because he’s still POTUS!
LikeLike
This time it’s a state visit. Big difference. May be a way to tell all the royals who hate Trump to buzz off….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hopefully Prince Harry and Meghan- grade-Z -actress are busy raising their vegan gender-fluid baby and are unable to make it.
LikeLike
Giving them a final chance to come clean.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance is funny!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I agree…Sundance makes his news lighthearted at the right times. He has the same humor as my family, and many in the Treehouse. We get each other.
Love you, Sundance…and thank you again for doing this for us Treepers.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It’s going to be a bit awkward when Trump confronts her about the UK SIS assisting the traitors in the US with SpyGate. My guess is that FVEY eyes will be dissolved eventually. Or she may have a “health crisis” and have to cancel their meeting. We shall see.
LikeLike
I don’t wish I’ll on anyone but it’s time for the Queen to explore other realms.
LikeLike
Charles and Camellia first. Or maybe Charles can replay Charles I…
LikeLike
I love the Queen’s hats and the fact that she is never without her handbag.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too.
LikeLike
She probably carries.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I can see the headline:”Queen saves life of unarmed bodyguard.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is some funny SH-T.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She knows how to use one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Omigosh, Gunny! Now you’ve got me speculating on what she carries.
Based on the size of her handbags, I’m betting its a .455 Webley revolver that she’s packing, though it could be a little MAC-10 in there.
LikeLike
‘Q’ designed the Queen’s handbag. You would be astonished to know what it is capable of.
LikeLike
What is in Queen Elizabeth’s Purse?
LikeLike
I hope they stay safe. Can’t wait to see the outfits that Melania wears.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ha! Was my first thought of. I’m so shallow. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania and her FLOTUS outfits: now there’s one coffee table book I’d buy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will pray for the safety of POTUS and FLOTUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My all-time favorite is still the yellow “princess” gown she wore the last time they were there. And I’m not a big fan of yellow, most complexions look jaunticed in it, but Melania looked great. So incredibly elegant!
LikeLike
Tea with the Queen is notable….but … I hope he has time for Tommy Robinson, Nigel Farage and good old Boris…..They seem to get it….
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’m sure the Queen gets it. She’s an old school hard ass imperialist and I’m sure would love to see modern leftism swept away and replaced by proper Anglo civilization again. It’s a shame she’s not in a better position to make that happen and is likely the last member of her family to feel genuine loyalty for British culture.
LikeLike
I have read that President Trump’s mother was a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth, so I’m thinking this will be an enjoyable meeting.
LikeLike
The Queen is good to go.
It’s just that her husband and kids are a bunch of perv’s.
They are like a school in the summertime: “No Class”…..
I mean that Prince Charles guy had one of the most heautiful women on earth,
but he screwed it up by cheating on her with a woman as ugly as a mud fence.
I dunno…… heard it from a friend……
I always liked that comedian…..ah…..Benny…..Hill…he was a hoot especially during the 70’s……..watching TV after a night of partying ….if you know where I’m coming from
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can hear the theme song in my head… thanks, I think!
LikeLike
“Yakety Sax”
Also used the song “Mah Nà Mah Nà” a lot in the skits.
I never missed an episode of Benny Hill. Sometimes it made me laugh so hard I slid out of my chair. My wife used to laugh at me more than the show.
LikeLike
Looking forward to seeing the awkward greetings from the Princes and their Duchesses!
President Trump should also make George Papadopoulis and his wife informal foreign policy advisors and send them to meet with GCHQ!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well never mind Poppidoppulis – sorry about spelling – but over here her hubbie is known as Phil the Greek.
I do not think its a good idea your President visiting this cess pit of anti Trumpism.
The Sorearse protesters are already cashing their cheques to get ready to disgrace our country.
President Trump will be welcomed by all the (remaining) sane people over here. Unfortunately the headlines will be all about the brainless violent (democrat) protesters.
LikeLike
Looks like we have a date for the next chapter in “spygate”; things always seem to be timed for when President Trump is out of DC. Horowitz report drops on June 3rd?”
First thing I though of while reading the masthead.
I sense an implosion in the Marxist Force(tm)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Queen Elizabeth stays well, she is practically the only decent Royal, and her Muslim enbracing leftard man-made “climate change” believing oldest son who married his horsy whore is NOT going to be a King from whom one can expect any common sense or common effort to salvage Western civilization. He is just not a serious man, and the gossip one hears that the rest of the clan say and feel about our patriotic President is infuriating.
This commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day will be especially poignant for Queen Elizabeth, she was an active participant as an ambulance driver in the war effort before her coronation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey…..could not have said it better myself…..nice…..
LikeLike
I don’t know about Wills and Kate but Charles and Camilla and Harry and Meghan are disasters. LONG LIVE THE QUEEN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m still hoping the Queen issues a decree that skips Charles altogether in the line of succession and goes straight to Wills.
LikeLike
I meant to except William and Kate. If they are as crazy as the rest then they are at least not vocal about it.
LikeLike
Can someone help me? I have wanted the picture of potus sitting in that chair since it first appeared. I want a portrait suitable for framing but the only thing I am able to do is take a screenshot. How do I get it enlarged to be able to frame it? Just not very computer literate, so sorry. Thank you!
LikeLike
Right click on the picture.
You should see an option “Copy Image”
Click on that, and paste into a word document and save.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Right click on the pic, select “Copy Image” then paste it onto your desktop & then a thumb drive / memory stick, take it to photo lab, tell them what you want & they will be able to tell you if size/quality is good enough for printing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Try using a photo upload site. Many allow you to configure pic size.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Left click on the picture to place in different page. Right click and select “save image”. Title and send to your pictures.
LikeLike
I did a google image search and sorted by largest files. Funny because TheConservativeTreehouse was the biggest result at 766 x 1024. I wonder if there is a larger version somewhere I am not aware. Please share if you find it bigger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right-click on the image and a menu will open up. Choose “Save image as …” and give it a file name. Then you can save the image as a jpg file. This can then be downloaded onto a USB stick which you can give to a printer who will enlarge it for you.
Hope this helps and good luck.
LikeLike
Try this: https://mkk39i9rkfoi1vma-zippykid.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/TrumpChequers.jpg It’s 1516×908
LikeLike
There are also sites that will make a canvas oil type painting from an uploaded picture. Pretty cheap too. I got one of my dog..and also one of of first grand child. They do a great job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
do you know which site that is? i would love to have one of my dogs. thanks.
LikeLike
Sam’s Club and Costco both do the canvas pics.
LikeLike
I really hope the Five Eyes involvement is fully declassified and exposed and helps push Theresa May out of power. But the current Parliament is absolutely wretched – as bad as the Government. I don’t trust the ERG group and other ‘Brexit’ supporters in the Conservative party – I feel they are controlled opposition and the tories are at heart as pro-EU as Labour.
Frankly, I’m hoping Farage’s Brexit Party smashes the tories to pieces – sends all their MPs to oblivion and consigns the party to history; hopefully with a lot of the Conservative grassroots and local government officials defecting en masse.
UK Parliament and Government will be disgraceful, rude and amateur in their treatment of POTUS, as bad as Obama was when our (terrible) PM Brown visited years ago, or the other Royals were to POTUS on his first visit. I apologise for these cretins in advance – they do not represent all Britons.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Be rude, and Trump could take our Tridents home…
LikeLike
Ooops…..
Looks like the Queen is trying to save face now, after giving President Trump the “backdoor treatment” the last time he was in town. Our President Trump was the better guy that day…and still is.
I love the fact that President Trump is really bigger than life and that other leaders are starting to realize it. This “Royal” event will be fun to watch if they’ll allow the cameras in. Is she or isn’t she? (going to bow to President Trump? Wink—just kidding here)
To this day I sure am glad we won that Revolutionary War!
….So thankful God was with our fellow soldiers during that time.
Remember them, too, in the upcoming Memorial Day next month.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It appears that the Queen likes Trump or this invitation would not have been offered. At her age, she could easily have refused to participate.
However, if Hillary has her way, PDJT could be in the midst of an Impeachment hearing by early June when the Congress conducts its “Oversight”:
“I’m really of the mind that the Mueller report is part of the beginning…because there’s still so much more that we should know and that we should act upon.”
“And we’re a long way from knowing because we need to get the full report — the unredacted version….“I think there’s enough there that any other person who had engaged in those acts would certainly have been indicted,” ” (stated @the tTime 100 Summitt)
11:44 AM – Apr 23, 2019
Hillary and the Dems are cocky and self assured as they mock Trump.Her arrogant comments have resurrected my disappointment that an official hard hitting Rebuttal and Press Conference was not given to counter Weissmann’s Report. They quote from it endlessly and claim victory but all Trump supporters can do is pick quotes from random comments or rants that few Americans even heard. When will the counter attack begin if at all? Hillary is back as the smug and confident handler.
ie. ABC “Clinton has been vindicated by Mueller, so why the silence on Trump?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do we not stay on topic,or do you get bored easily?
LikeLike
A simple French style hair cut, that little execution chop, would be so therapeutic for HRC…
LikeLike
A friend posted this on FB and was pleasingly shocked
New York Times Apologizes To Trump in Stunning Reversal, Demands Mainstream Media Do Same
https://explainlife.com/new-york-times-apologizes-to-trump-in-stunning-reversal-demands-mainstream-media-do-same-14058/?fbclid=IwAR1PHlH38puIUNuITYca7ZSz1JAdGwgQQVxV1MU0Rl-J-I47DSG_srQphSQ#
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a beautiful couple!
LikeLike
Did Guliani every give their rebuttal to it yet? I recall it was supposed to be 40 pages.
LikeLike
Vindicated? In what way? The only time HilliRy was even mentioned was referencing PDJT’s joke statement to Russia about her emails. Only an idiot didn’t get the joke—then again, look at what we’re dealing with!
As for Hilliary’s involvement in this whole affair, Mueller and crowd barely gave the Hag any thought. They were too busy trying to nail the President!
LikeLike
My niece is a US Sailor currently deployed on the USS Arlington. She recently hinted in an email they’d be “doing something for D Day” and that she “might see the President”. She didn’t say anything more but that was enough for me!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Aaaaaa-Ha!
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
My nephew was on a security detail when President Trump came to California. He was so proud to be there.
LikeLike
That is especially curious now that he has accepted the Queen’s invitation.
LikeLike
While you’re there, stop by GCHQ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”
Hopefully it will >b> not reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the criminal coup syndicates CIA and MI6.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe other stuff is going to drop, too, and the Queen is trying to patch things up. Nudge nudge wink wink.
LikeLike
I wonder if this is why Meghan Merle skipped Easter services with the Queen and the gossip mill is saying that Harry and Meghan May be moving “overseas.” The monarchy has to play nice with whomever is elected, and childish actresses don’t understand.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom”…a special relationship that includes the U.K. spying on candidate Trump on behalf of Hillary Clinton.
You can’t make up this stuff folks. It writes itself.
LikeLiked by 5 people
TY Sundance.
So long overdue…Can’t believe that there was ever a rift…Do believe that a lot of the rift has to do with Meghan marrying Harry….Personally I do believe that this marriage is will not last past a decade or so. Really believe that Meghan has not made the types of changes that she felt she would, even with her very obvious hatred of Trump.
Was really shocked to see the headlines this morning about Harry and Meghan moving to Africa especially considering all the unrest spreading across the continent …Should be interesting, especially considering the costs of the adventure. But believe that Meghan doesn’t really care, as long as it keeps her in the spotlight. With all the political drama Meghan seems to want to exhibit, this is probably another BLM type stunt. As some headlines say, it will be interesting to see if the British taxpayers want to pay the many hundreds of millions for security & other costs for such a crazy move, especially after Meghan & Harry spend hundreds of thousands remodeling another home.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Updated Their Post-Baby Plans To Move To Africa
https://uk.style.yahoo.com/prince-harry-meghan-markle-just-084200483.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love this, just the appearance, the optics, the “glory” is enough…… I’m old enough to remember Princess Diana but young enough to have been captivated by her & shocked by the event of her death….. the British Crown serves a symbolic function, sure, but symbols are powerful
LikeLiked by 2 people
My first (dour, cynical) thought was “assassination attempt”… especially in torn-up France… be safe, our beautiful First Couple!
LikeLiked by 2 people
to all those that helped me getting a picture of Trump in the churchill chair, THANK YOU! i was able to save image as which ended up in my pictures file. Next i went to walmart photo online and uploaded it but the best quality was only printable as a 5X7 which is fine. So my order will be ready after May 1 and it was less than a dollar!!!! yes, I know our potus says never do cheap but that’s the best they can do! hahaha. I will be able to frame it and move it to a table near me until the end of my days!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Awesome picture of President Trump in the chair. Class.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He looks like the KING sitting in that chair with that pose. There should be a cartoon bubble that says: “You want to mess with ME”
LikeLike
@ farmerren
👍
LikeLike
Yup. This is pretty obvious. SpyGate is going to shake a lot of people to their core. The UK is trying to get out in front of this due to their involvement.
The UK deep state is very, very powerful, and have fewer checks and balances than their American counterparts. No pesky 4th Amendment and such. It makes them convenient tools for access into our own treasure troves of information.
LikeLike
So I take it Parliament no longer thinks President Trump is a *racist* and an *islamaphobe* for choosing to protect us from Muslim terrorists disguised as “refugees”?
I’ll bet many Brits wish they had a President Trump protecting them from the radical Islamists, especially those who have been injured or had relatives killed by the terrorists.
What a difference a couple of years make.
LikeLike
President Trump will shortly postpone, indefinitely, any future visit to the Windsor crime family. The Special Relationship is over. It ended in a British-loyalist attempted coup. The usurper royals will be moved to an undisclosed location to protect their bloodline from being Romanov-ed. Our second War of Independence is breaking out. We will extend our Declaration of Independence to England, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland by force of arms.
LikeLike
God Save the Queen
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
JOURNALIST: Any truth to the rumor you taught Sid Vicious to play bass?
LEMMY: That’s impossible
LikeLike
Is someone on his staff preparing a stack of wrongly formatted DVDs of Trump’s speeches to give to the Queen?
LikeLiked by 1 person
On a happier not, President Trump got an early going away president from Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch. Thanks Tom and JW. Read here: https://www.oann.com/judicial-watch-fbi-found-clinton-emails-at-obama-white-house/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mrs. May will be lucky to be the PM by June. There is a HUGE movement to remove her posthaste.
She’s hanging by a thread today. Her abandonment of Brexit will bring her down. Unfortunately , Parliament abandoned Brexit also.
The Brits are as much a mess with their Govt. as we are. That’s why Nigal’s Brexit Party is exploding into being. Average citizens are tired of both the Tory/Labour Parties. This is a huge change for the establishment. The people are defecting them whole scale.
17 million people voted for Brexit in the largest election turn out since WWII. PM May and Parliament threw them under the bus. Folks over there are really angry at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh and I forgot that, outside of London, they LOVE President Trump.
LikeLike