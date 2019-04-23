President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Accept Invitation of HRM Queen Elizabeth II…

(Via White House) President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump accepted the invitation of Her Royal Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to visit the United Kingdom from June 3 to 5, 2019. This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

In addition to meeting the Queen, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May. While in the United Kingdom, the President and First Lady will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, at one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II.

On June 6, the President and First Lady will then travel to Normandy at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic to observe the 75th Anniversary of D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer. While in France, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron to reinforce continued close cooperation on our shared economic and security interests.(read more)

How about that…

Looks like we have a date for the next chapter in “spygate”; things always seem to be timed for when President Trump is out of DC. Horowitz report drops on June 3rd?

