Sunday Talks: Rep John Ratcliffe Discusses The Weissmann/Mueller Report….

Oddly, neither Fox News nor anyone else captured the individual interviews on Sunday Morning Futures today. However, at the beginning of this scraped video Maria Bartiromo discusses the Weissmann/Mueller report with John Ratcliffe.

Rep. Ratcliffe is an important voice to consider because he is one of the few representatives who has viewed all of the redacted and classified documents behind ‘spygate’. Ratcliffe contemplates many of the questions that many people have about the origin of the Trump surveillance operation.

Ratcliffe also mentions that Robert Mueller has been invited to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on May 22nd or May 23rd. It will be interesting to see if that ever happens. It is brutally obvious how no Democrats are demanding his urgent testimony despite the importance they attribute to his report. We can conclude that it must be considered against their interests for Mueller to take questions in public.

