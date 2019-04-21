Sunday Talks: Rep John Ratcliffe Discusses The Weissmann/Mueller Report….

Oddly, neither Fox News nor anyone else captured the individual interviews on Sunday Morning Futures today. However, at the beginning of this scraped video Maria Bartiromo discusses the Weissmann/Mueller report with John Ratcliffe.

Rep. Ratcliffe is an important voice to consider because he is one of the few representatives who has viewed all of the redacted and classified documents behind ‘spygate’. Ratcliffe contemplates many of the questions that many people have about the origin of the Trump surveillance operation.

Ratcliffe also mentions that Robert Mueller has been invited to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on May 22nd or May 23rd.  It will be interesting to see if that ever happens.  It is brutally obvious how no Democrats are demanding his urgent testimony despite the importance they attribute to his report.  We can conclude that it must be considered against their interests for Mueller to take questions in public.

11 Responses to Sunday Talks: Rep John Ratcliffe Discusses The Weissmann/Mueller Report….

  1. Ready Steady Go says:
    April 21, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Suspicious kitty……. suspicious.

  2. Carson Napier says:
    April 21, 2019 at 10:17 pm

  3. The Boss says:
    April 21, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    A real good lawyer once told me that “There are ways of saying things without saying them”. This interview with Ratcliffe immediately brought that nugget to mind.

    Yes. It is now finally time to turn the tables.

  4. kevinspassword says:
    April 21, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    I agree. Won’t happen. Mueller testifying under oath—anywhere. Too big of a risk to them all.

  5. Angelle Staria Literary Works says:
    April 21, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    The word out of Rep. Ratcliff…”the predicate”……is VIP!

    The root of the very beginning.

    Get to that and the headmaster of it all.

    Now, what it may take to accomplish that is no easy, quick task.

    SD, like you said early am this morning, the media is our enemy. They are going to cram as much distortion, white noise and innuendo into the mix as possible the next few weeks. The juggarnaut is rolling along.

    Get some sleep, bur keep moving. Their people are move 24/7.

    God speed!

  6. sundance says:
    April 21, 2019 at 10:22 pm

  7. ALEX says:
    April 21, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Rep. Ratcliffe was a federal prosecutor in this more or less specialized field called intelligence. They all mention predicate. As someone who has followed this closely…I still can’t spin this into a coherent predicate…It’s a bunch of goop…

