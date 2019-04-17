February Trade Deficit Lower as U.S. Exports Grew More Than Imports…

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reports a much lower trade deficit than all economists predicted. This is good news for the upcoming GDP growth report because the value of imported goods are deducted from GDP.
The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $49.4 billion in February, down $1.8 billion from $51.1 billion in January. (read more)
The smaller overall trade deficit was primarily driven by a decrease in the deficit with China. The deficit with China decreased $3.1 billion to $30.1 billion in February. As noted by Reuters: ““It sounds like pencils are being sharpened in order to revise up first-quarter GDP forecasts,” said Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.“
With little inflation in the U.S. economy it appears Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods are essentially invisible to the consumer; likely being absorbed overseas in an effort to keep their prices low upon delivery. As the Trump administration negotiates on the world’s first ever Free Trade Agreement with China, the willingness/ability to execute additional tariffs provides ongoing leverage.
This is why I voted for Trump…
[video src="https://media.8ch.net/file_store/25f643763ad3d03e5e9f398b6fa77498ae02cb39b007a8768b35c792c3c11748.mp4" /]
Try that again
[video src="https://mematodes.files.wordpress.com/2019/04/25f643763ad3d03e5e9f398b6fa77498ae02cb39b007a8768b35c792c3c11748.mp4" /]
I got it to work, by copying and pasting between the quotes. Great video.
still not tired of the winning 😉 Add in the fact that the economy continues to grow — stubbornly refusing to do what the “experts” have said it was going to do, and the economic winning feels awfully good 😉
Just imagine how we’d be growing if Powell hadn’r bungled and pulled $50 billion a month from the economy through balance sheet unwinding. Now that that has stopped, look for growth to exceed forecasts. The stock market has picked up on this.
We needed some winnamins before the freaks pounce on every innuendo purposefully placed in the Mueller Report tomorrow.
It seems that a President that has billions of dollars in international business experience with like-minded negotiators is great. This is a stark contrast to a previous White House led by a community precinct organizer and former 60’s ex-hippies turned politicians.
This is why I voted for him.
This is why they want him impeached.
** tariffs on Chinese goods are essentially invisible to the consumer; likely being absorbed overseas**
I remember a report that on the 25% duty, China is “eating” 21% and the US is paying 4%.
