CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses USA Booming Economic Success….

Council of Economic Advisor Chairman Kevin Hassett appears with Lou Dobbs to discuss the current state of the U.S. economy. Hassett compares current outcomes to the prior congressional budget office predictions; and shares the results for middle-class growth.
Serious question to all the financial experts: If the economy is booming why is the federal government running up a trillion dollars of debt each year for the next several years?
Spending.
The spending spigot opened 10 years ago and neither party wants to turn it off. Money is power and they want to spend like sailors on leave. They have no interest in passing a real budget because that would infringe on their right to spend your grandchildren’s inheritance.
That answer seems sadly obvious? The Congress has no spending discipline. When was the last time either party actually reduced spending? Even with 21 trillion in debt the House is unconcerned. The problem is only getting worse. The House are now demanding open borders, medicare for all and free college.
The economy can not mitigate this type spending unless the GDP is 5.5% which is difficult to achieve with a 17 trillion economy. A balanced budget always makes someone unhappy and that is bad politics.
Larry Kudlow said tonight the President’s budget calls for a 5% reduction in spending and/or they will sequester if Congress does NOT cut back spending. This President is trying. But as we all know our RINOs in Congress want nothing to do with reducing spending.
I am re-reading Tom Clancy’s “Executive Order” where Jack Ryan ends up as President with virtually no Congress, no Supreme Court & almost no cabinet. Clancy was prescient. A lot of what our President is facing is what Jack Ryan faced. Some days I really wish a big 747 jet had crashed into the Capital Bldg. with a full Congress in the building when it crashes.
Obama sucked the life blood out of the Defense budget, leaving the country weaker. President Trump had to increase defense spending as a matter of national security. He had on choice. Look at the increases in the Defense budget in President Trump’s first two year.
To get the increased in the Defense budget, President Trump had to compromise with the Dems on spending in other areas.
The only way to cut the deficit is to limit the growth of spending and at the same time grow the economy. More people working means less people on welfare, food stamps and unemployment. More people working means more taxes into the government, even with lower tax rates. But it will take time.
Ronald Reagan cut taxes and got the nation moving in the right direction. He set up the eventual fall of the Soviet Union, resulting in a peace dividend. GHW Bush didn’t read his own lips and caused a recession. Clinton reaped the benefits of President Reagan’s policy and achieved a balanced budget.
This can happen again. However, we need to keep the economy growing which will increase revenue. We need fix healthcare to solve the money pit of Obamacare. We need to check the Chinese threat to national security. We need to break (without war) the axis of evil that starts in Moscow and runs through Damascus to Tehran. We need peace in the Middle East.
The GDP of Russia is equivalent to the GDP of Texas. Let that sink in. When did you last purchase a Russian made car, a Russian made dishwasher or a Russian anything (except maybe for vodka)? The Russians can’t compete with the United States economically. That is what Reagan understood. That is why the Soviet Union is no more.
The Russian economy is heavily dependent on oil revenue. Keep oil prices low. Doing so hurts the Russians and their allies in Tehran. Saudi Arabia and a United States exporting energy can help make that happen. Allow the Russians to be bogged down in Syria. Let them spend their treasure on the house of Assad. They will get tired of doing so.
Regime change in Tehran will break the axis of evil. Then we can enjoy a new peace dividend so long as we can keep the Chinese from causing trouble.
I still feel sorry though for the DC bureaucrats. I mean, how are they going to get paid life-changing money if they’re not able to export American industries to foreign countries in exchange for nice, big kickbacks?
How long were they telling us Americans were lazy?
American politutes excell at disrespecting and throwing shade on their countrymen while selling them out to the highest bidder. Despicable! We deserve better countrymen.
Well it turns out that they were partialy correct. Look at the number of Americans who are still voting DemoncRAT and who now want Bernie or AOC-type Socialism to provide the things they just aren’t willing to work for.
My reply was for Bendix..
