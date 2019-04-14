Rep. Doug Collins Discusses “Spygate”…

Ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Doug Collins, discusses the latest developments in the 2016 presidential election surveillance and spying scandal known as “spygate”.  Rep. Collins has been releasing transcripts that show how the CIA, DOJ and FBI collaborated in an effort to derail the Trump campaign; and then use the intelligence community to fabricate a Russian conspiracy-collusion justification.

  1. BocephusRex says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Praying AG Barr does the right thing and holds these treasonous bastards accountable-

  2. Mark Warner says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Doug Collins — a man who seeks truth, justice and the American Way.

  3. All Too Much says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Thank you, Senator Collins, for releasing the transcripts.

  4. All Too Much says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    There are times, such as this Collins interview, when I wish Fox had huge ratings, so the word gets out. I’m doing nothing to help those ratings, but I can still wish it.

  5. kevinspassword says:
    April 14, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    Rep Collins asks “how high up in the Administration did it go” and the discusses former AG Lynch tolling Director Comey to refer to the Clinton email investigation as a “Matter.”

    What I have not seen anywhere is the fact that President Obama referred to Mrs. Clinton’s email practices as “carelessness”—the same exact word that Director Comey chose to use to describe that behavior a few months later. (See quotes and links below)

    Coincidence?
    Not for a poll-tested, media savvy, talking points operation like the Obama-CLINTON team

    What I’ve also said is that — and she has acknowledged — that there’s a carelessness, in terms of managing emails, that she … recognizes,” he added. He added that she did an “outstanding job” as America’s top diplomat.
    https://www.latimes.com/politics/la-na-obama-clinton-20160410-story.html

    President Obama on 4/10/16 re Clinton server and email

    FBI Director James Comey said Thursday before the House Oversight Committee that Hillary Clinton’s transmission of classified information through her private email server “was the definition of carelessness, of negligence.”
    https://freebeacon.com/national-security/comey-clintons-conduct-definition-carelessness-negligence/
    Director Comey testifying to Congress regarding his press statement w here he labeled Sec Clinton’s actions re server and email “careless”. 7/7/16

    • Beau Geste says:
      April 14, 2019 at 6:00 pm

      It was “careless” for hillary not to notice and return the $140 million Russian bribe for selling uranium, “careless” of the FBI not to look at the weiner laptop or take custody of the hillaty or DNC servers for forensic examination. It was “careless” of the DOJ/FBI to lie to the FISA Court. It was “careless” of the FISC Court to accept the lies without disciplining and disbarring the DOJ/FBI liars and withdrawing the falsely-obtained FISA Warrants.
      Lots of carelessness going around,
      Podesta was “careless”, but Manafort had evil intent. Hillary losing 30,000 emails to the Chinese and destroying the records under subpoena is “carelessness”, and comey was careless to leak classified memos for publication by a friend, but Reality Winner was not “careless” and got a 5 year sentence.

      “careless” is hard to define.

  6. RJ says:
    April 14, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    I note in the above picture of those major players the lower center small box where the FISA court is also presented.

    Chief Justice Roberts runs that Court, right? I don’t think this group of judges will escape scrutiny and they do in fact belong up there with our players who wanted Trump nowhere near the oval office.

    A group of people who are just too smart for us little people…oh really!

