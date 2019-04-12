Rudy Giuliani Discusses DOJ/FBI “Spying” and Mueller/Rosenstein Role in “Framing”…

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News today to outline the case for a spying and surveillance conspiracy against candidate Trump; and then later the same group moved to frame president-elect and President Trump for the non existent crime of collusion.
Rudy’s looking well.
Giulani looks great, and speaks well also. In connection with the bogus “obstruction” accusation against the President, Giulani mentions that “they are trying to take away our right to defend ourselves” and he won’t have it.
God bless and keep you Rudy Giulani. I am so grateful
OMG, Sundance, you have been giving us way too much candy.
You need to take a SHORT vacation!
❤️❤️❤️
And, may I say…I voted for Mayor Rudy Giuiliani twice, and thank the dear Lord.
Bloomberg and Warren Wilhelm, Jr. are a disgrace.
Me too! He saved NYC and was a towering figure of strength after 9-11.
He did well here. Too.
Smartyjones1…like you, it was a pleasure to vote for Mayor Giuiliani. I remember meeting him one night outside a restaurant, and I was so thrilled to shake his hand!
There are a lot of people I want to see strung up by the neck, but maybe not any more than James Comey. What and arrogant, smug prick.
Yates first, please (if Hillary can’t be sobered up to stand trial).
I vote for Yates too. I like how she was auto-fired for not heeding Trump’s order. She could have slowed things down quite a bit had she not miscalculated.
Nah, exile her to Qatar
After sequestering her secret bank accounts there
No internet or mobile access
And ensuring no one smuggles her any alcohol into her residence,
Let her suffer the
Death of a Thousand Sober Days
Hillary that is
I am torn, Chip… Brennan or Comey? Comey or Brennan? And then there is Clapper, and Strzok and McCabe and Rod Redactenstein…. So many arrogant, smug pricks; so little time. Comey — well he has absolutely no idea what Barr could ever mean by spying… Spying? Well, “The FBI only does court-ordered surveillance” doncha know… Yeah, well who orders that surveillance, Jimmy? The Surveillance Fairies?
what still amazes me is how well the left lies. Stone Cold Liars. So when Comey answers the question posed he is able to, with a straight face, say Wow, blah blah blah. A little scary really.
Ya but he has the body language of a kid making up a lie as he goes along.
Practice clearly does make perfect.
Comey is complicit. But, so far it appears that McCabe ran that s**throw, with Comey removed from the detail and day-today operations of it (plausible deniability?).
Frankly, I want the blow torch turned on treasonous Communist Brennan, who appears to have orchestrated the entire muh Trump Russia hoax, but as CIA, has entirely avoided MSM scrutiny to state (focus only DOJ, FBI).
* teach me to try typing a swear word, that auto-correct doesn’t like:
s**tshow. It’s a s**throw without the lisp.
From what I’ve read, Comey was a Part-Time Director ( Tues- Thurs)
Too busy being the Celebrity Figurehead of the Bureau
He left the actual running of the Dept. to McCabe.
He really is. Notice how he emphasized “court-ordered” in that little snippet of bullshit he was selling. Blame it on someone else, Comey the Weasel. He’s the weak suck that won’t take his pinch. Wants to do gangster shit, but can’t take his pinch. Unlike this guy:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/G._Gordon_Liddy
“Court ordered”, Comey? Hahaha! You really expect us to buy that? You and your cronies asked the court and fed them lies.
Well, Priestap testified that if you lie to the FISA court and they believe it, then it isn’t spying 👀 🕵🏽♂️ — it’s totally legal!
With a dazed look and arm reaching for the clouds, “That’s true.”
Are they honestly going to try to say the Muellar team was divided on whether Trump’s tweets were obstruction? Good luck w/ the American people on that one, Dems. First, the Muellar team gave exoneration on collusion. That’s all the Amer people were waiting for. They’ll laugh at the idea an innocent guy tweeting sentences that are read by millions could in any way be construed as obstruction.
However, the media and the Dem pols will get down in the weeds, arguing every syllable of every tweet. They’ll be talking to themselves and a tuned out audience.
If that happens, Rudy and Jay should simply stay out of the weeds and state the obvious.
What did Hizzhonor say? “I’ll debate anybody fifty hours on obstruction…” I think he means it, too.
That’s what the Dems want, a debate that engages the other side and which will only legitimize their argument that there IS an argument to be ha
Sundance, do you think AG Barr will ever address the issue of Robert Muellar having selected a team full of Hillary advocates? That these folks not only directed a team of investigators but that they wrote the conclusions? How can the impropriety of this NOT be addressed by the AG?
TI Howard, don’t be in a hurry as AG Barr is a lot smarter than the ignorant democrats in this lousy Congress. When the time is ripe, karma always will win.
Rudy is rolling! Would love to see him cross examine Comey.
Is President Trump gonna declassify the documents that Nunes has requested. Nunes has gone beyond the call of duty to defend Trump and uncovered the conspiracy through sheer doggedness. Trump needs to reward him big time.
Supposedly, we all have a duty to truth. Nunes has not one beyond that, there is no going beyond that.
Thats an,…unusual way to look at it.
The list of misclassified material which needs to be released has gotten steadily longer. PDJT will release it, but not as throwing a bone to Nunes, but throwing a right hook to,…well everyone involved in this coup.
All their various lies, rationalisations and justifications are gonna be shown to be self serving lies,…when the kraken is released.
Probably,,I’m thinking it will be released much like the Collins transcripts; not from the floor of Congress. What I mean is drip, drip, drip one drop a week, to give assimilation and digestion a chance.
Talk about an October surprise!
This is completely wrong. Rudy Giuliani was just enjoying that too much. Would you like to cross-examine Comey? I love being on offense. This is one for the ages.
The official report is going to whitewash what they did in order to “protect the institution.”
Peter Strzok will be the fall guy and everyone above him will walk away clean.
I have been squarely in your camp all along, Sammy… But Barr is making me slightly optimistic… Momentum is building in a way that suggests that some big trees may fall… If I were Brennan, Clapper, Comey… and even Lynch… I might be sweating the way things are going. I’m not sure PDJT will settle for the likes of Strzok.
After 2 and a half years of this insane Russian conspiracy theory running rampant through the government and the media it seems like it would be impossible to just sweep it under the rug like it never happened. But that’s what they’re going to try to do. That’s the only logical conclusion. It looks like the Mueller report is going to be the opening move towards that end. It may very well only mention Trump in passing, as an unsuspecting victim of truly nefarious Russian efforts. Because the Russian threat was real and serious, VERY serious. And also threatening to America’s patriotic very way of life. Like the Cold War, but colder, and more worrisome. And it absolutely had to be confronted by any means necessary, even if that meant spying on a presidential campaign and doing things that look a lot like trying to frame him but really it was all to get thwart the Evil Empire. Because Russians and… and… communism! Yeah, that’s the ticket!
That is why we can’t stay silent and must speak up. They cannot be allowed to push it under the rug. Stone cold anger. Silent no more.
Rudy is on a roll indeed in this interview:
1) I helped create the FISA court,I understand it better than (the rat) Comey
2) the “dossier” is a piece of garbage
3) totally taking down the idiotic distinction between “surveillance” and “spying”.
4) “they are guilty of trying to frame POTUS”…
And heck, I’d like to see ALL THE RATS prosecuted–don’t want to pick between them. The damage they’ve done to our country is incalculable. Total creeps the lot of them…they remind me of the Gaderene pigs, who Jesus threw the demonic spirits into before they ran over the cliff. As a Christian I guess I can’t wish them that fate, but boy I sure do want them to stop with the sanctimony and SHUT the H*LL up! (sorry for the rant).
Rudy appears quite confident and relaxed, though he is visibly energized when talking about the case against his client. Curious what the Dimms have planned when the report is released. Odds are they already have the report and have prepared an attack (thin as it will be). Rudy & the Team will have a counterpunch ready.
Since the FISA warrant on Carter Page was based on tainted information. Does this nullify everything the Mueller SC has done over the 2+ years?
Technically, only nullifies any EVIDENCE they recieved, as a result of that FISA warrant, that they could not reasonably have obtained otherwise.
I believe that clause, so to speak, is in the doctrine “fruit of the forbidden tree”.
If they can show, for instance, that none of the evidence they used against say,…Manafort was derived from a tainted FISA warrant, than the conviction stands.
Wonder what Judge Sullivan is doing, right about now re: final disposition of the Flynn case?
If President Trump’s tweets that Russian collusion was a hoax and he is innocent is obstruction of justice wouldn’t the public statements and tweets by Democrats like Schiff, Nader, Pelosi Galore and others that President Trump was guilty of collusion with Russia, a stooge of Putin and stole the election be obstruction of justice also given that justice goes to innocence too?
A great many people knew that the Russian collusion was a hoax. When they did not report this information to the Courts, they became a member/part of the Obstruction. So, in theory a great many people should be going to jail.
How can you (meaning the SC) charge anyone since the reason for their investigation was based on evidence, that did not exist? But, was in fact a fabrication.
The declassify juicy stuff question. A comment that Trump declassify to reward, out on a limb, Nunes. Isn’t Nunes still on gang of 8? Could he, or someone else, do a Doug Collins on the house floor?
Or, are those FISA documents, etc in the SCIFs and not a congressional available document?
Sammy — Plenty of folk in addition to lover-boy Peter will be going down, let me review a few activities of some.
1) The CIA, FBI, US State Department and NSA at the very highest levels persuaded Britain’s CGHQ to wire tap Trump and his associates in 2015. This is because GCHQ, being British, did not have to bother with US anti-spying laws enacted after Nixon in the 1970s. BUT — GCHQ did not work out of Britain, rather GCHQ agents worked in the US, specifically at the NSA headquarters in Fort Meade MD, assisted by US NSA operatives who understand the complex electronic system. So here we have NSA personnel blatantly violating 1970s anti-spying laws by assisting agents of a foreign nation to trash the US Constitution.
2) Next we have high level US State Department and the FBI officials granting a hitherto banned Russian woman (who is incidentally anti-Putin) permission to enter the US, in 2016, and colluded with her, before the event, to set up a meeting in Trump Tower for the sole purpose of justifying an FBI charge that the Trump campaign was meeting with Russian government officials (which she was not) and thereby validate their illegal 2015 spying misconduct. Needless to say, the entire meeting with Trump’s son was wiretapped and all the woman talked about was international child adoption difficulties. But for the purpose of FISA Court mis-reporting, the meeting was made to seem evidence of Russian “collusion”.
1) Memo to Jimmy (the WEASEL) Comey : SPYING = SURVEILLANCE per the Dictionary’s Definition.
2) Memo to DIRTY Robert Swan Mueller III & CORRUPT Dep. AG Rod Rosenstein : Prerequisite for an Obstruction of Justice case there MUST BE an Underlying Crime Committed plus Criminal Intent to Obstruct—>Neither of Which Existed……and BOTH of You Know It.
Siditious evil humans is what they all are! Trump 2020!
Again, it is not the Mueller/ Rosenstein investigation that framed collusion or obstruction. Gulinani makes that clear. Even the The President has tweeted out RR’s statement saying it is bizarre. AG Barr has said he is going to get to the bottom of the spying.
We will have justice. The coup folks have been identified. Just need to roll it out in an orderly way.
Brennan was on twitter basically hair on fire. He is a bit of brown bread. I.e. toast.
Nice that we will have a follow the law AG. Not the Holder and Lynch numpties, fast and furious, cover your crimes against the rule of law folks.
Times they are a changing.
Mayor Rudy Giuiliani is clearly having way too much fun. A level of fun that cannot normally be obtained via legal means.
I imagine the Left will now demand that he be charged with possession and self administration of the proscribed substance “schadenfreude”.
From the musical “Avenue Q”, likely to be top of Rudy’s Spotify play-list:
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=schadenfreude+avenue+q&t=ffnt&atb=v134-1&ia=videos&iax=videos&iai=nCQGQ5qBQTA
Caution: language warning. (It has been brought to my attention that some folk here at CTH don’t appreciate my black sense of humour or my tolerance for colourful language).
I love Rudy. I once was dubious about this often flamboyant lawyer and politician but now that he is Trump’s main public defender I have grown to love the old badger. He is a bull dog defender of his friend President Trump. He is fearless and I believe a great spokesman to mainstreet folks.
