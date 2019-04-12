Bloomberg – Rosenstein: “Robert Mueller’s report describes Russian cybercrimes during the 2016 election”…

Bloomberg News has an interesting story today describing remarks delivered by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. According to Jennifer Jacobs the DAG told the audience at a private Metropolitian Club lunch the Mueller Report will highlight the primary investigative focus of “Russian Cyber Crimes”.

If this report is accurate, and CTH believes it is, this goes a long way to explaining why U.K. authorities moved now to throw a bag over Julian Assange. First the report:

(Bloomberg) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Friday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report describes Russian cybercrimes during the 2016 election.

The report, which is expected to be released soon, will clear up questions about the Russian campaign to interfere in the election President Donald Trump won, Rosenstein said in a speech given to a private group at the Metropolitan Club of Washington, according to three people in attendance.

Rosenstein joked that his last day at the Department of Justice will be “one of these days,” the people said. He also said that it will take the U.S. some time to extradite WikiLeaks leader Julian Assange from the U.K. in order to prosecute him.

He declined to speak to reporters outside the club. (link)

As AG William Barr shared in his letter to congress, the aggregate of the Mueller report has two facets for Russian Interference: (1) “Disinformation” from the IRA (Internet Research Agency); and, (2) “Computer hacking operations”:

In order for Mueller and Rosenstein to maintain the ‘Vast Russia Conspiracy Narrative’, which is tenuous at best, it is absolutely necessary to maintain the premise that Russia hacked -or attempted to hack- into the DNC servers.  Further, to maintain this premise the special counsel must inject WikiLeaks as the distribution hub for the Russian effort.

This Mueller/Rosenstein Russia narrative builds upon the Joint Analysis Report (JAR December 2016), and the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA January 2017).  Both of those documents are sketchy, with the JAR being abject nonsense and the ICA being a political document stating specifically that Russian President Putin was trying to help Trump win the election.

Rosenstein’s comments to the Metropolitan Club gives us some insight into how dependent Mueller’s report is to maintaining this baseline of Russia interference:

(LINK)

Additionally, these comments by Rosenstein highlight the U.S. intelligence community need to throw a bag over Julian Assange; IF they are going to retain the premise that Mueller needs to justify the CIA/FBI predicate for the counterintelligence operation.

Mueller and Rosenstein’s special counsel was an extension of the original counterintelligence operation.  Mueller and Rosenstein need to preserve the predicate in order to avoid questions around why they continued and extended a fraudulent probe.

If Assange can disprove the Russia DNC hacking claims by the CIA (Brennan), ODNI (Clapper) and FBI (Strzok and Comey), which are more likely fraudulent justifications to execute the Trump campaign surveillance operation, then Assange becomes a risk that must be controlled/removed.  The timing here is not ‘suspicious’ but rather ‘conspicuous’.

To maintain the claim the DNC was ‘hacked by Russians‘ Julian Assange must be made public enemy #1.  We should expect to see current elements within the intelligence apparatus pushing hard to frame this Assange narrative through the New York Times (FBI), Washington Post (CIA), and CNN (State Dept./ODNI).

The amount of media pressure to originate the “Russian Interference” narrative in early 2017 was off the charts.   The media will have to double-down exponentially because they are tied directly to this claim.

It will be interesting to see if AG William Barr goes along with the focus on cybercrimes as the impetus for Mueller’s investigation.  This is where the need to preserve the integrity of the institutions comes into play; there will be massive pressure on Barr to go along.

96 Responses to Bloomberg – Rosenstein: “Robert Mueller’s report describes Russian cybercrimes during the 2016 election”…

  1. sundance says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:21 pm

  2. covfefe_USA says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    As I’ve always understood things, JA has doomsday switches in case of emergency.

    • Seneca the Elder says:
      April 12, 2019 at 6:26 pm

      cove- let’s hope so. Otherwise he’s a dead duck. There are any number of government thugs out there who wouldn’t hesitate to off him at the first opportunity.

    • mazziflol says:
      April 12, 2019 at 6:27 pm

      I read elsewhere that although he had ‘deadman’ switches available, he was taken in such a manner that he was not able to trip them.

      • FrankieZee says:
        April 12, 2019 at 6:38 pm

        I had heard he has people in places to release the Deadman Switches if he couldn’t.

      • tonyE says:
        April 12, 2019 at 6:39 pm

        The concept of a “Deadman” switch is that it’s ALWAYS on, otherwise they don’t work.

        Remember this quote?

        Dr. Strangelove: Of course, the whole point of a Doomsday Machine is lost, if you *keep* it a *secret*! Why didn’t you tell the world, EH?

        Ambassador de Sadesky: It was to be announced at the Party Congress on Monday. As you know, the Premier loves surprises.

      • covfefe_USA says:
        April 12, 2019 at 6:41 pm

        As I understand it, his close associates can trip it.

      • The Akh says:
        April 12, 2019 at 6:45 pm

        If true, it is unlikely Assange himself has a it since he was essentially isolated and his ability to act would be limited. It would be more likely that Wikileaks or affiliates have that ability.

        • Dutchman says:
          April 12, 2019 at 7:09 pm

          I read in a comment here, that wikileaks was penetrated, by an FBI informant. Perhaps they were able to “nuetralise” the ‘dead man switch’, BEFORE getting Assange?

    • Akindole says:
      April 12, 2019 at 6:30 pm

      Indeed.

      My very first thoughts were that deep state has absolutely no clue what’s going to happen next–none…As always. The Wiki crew is probably going to go thermonuclear on several specific countries and their agents. If they don’t do it the x-Chan people will.

      • Revelation says:
        April 12, 2019 at 7:02 pm

        The Russia narrative goes bang if Assange testifies that he got the DNC email on a USB… (from Seth Rich????)

        The technical opinion of Bill Binney ((ex NSA) is that the DNC email DB was copied locally rather than over the internet

  3. jupitercomm says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    “The timing here is not ‘suspicious’ but rather ‘conspicuous’.” That’s good enough to steal but I won’t 🙂

  4. lolli says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Those sobs 😡
    Sundance, I do believe we now know why Assange was grabbed.
    Will be seeing what Barr does.

    • MelH says:
      April 12, 2019 at 6:31 pm

      Will what Barr does matter? Is he computer savvy enough to know the idea of Russia or ANY outsider getting access to the DNC server was debunked by the fact that the rate of speed of the download proves it had to be an insider who copied the drive to a thumb drive. The fact is, MUELLER says the Spying was righteous, so it is./s Barr is now Trump’s puppet, haven’t you heard?

      • WSB says:
        April 12, 2019 at 6:56 pm

        William Binney needs to schedule an interview with William Barr immediately.

      • lolli says:
        April 12, 2019 at 7:02 pm

        Melh,
        What I seriously do not understand is most on this board know it was debunked due to those very facts you stated.
        Yet, it is as if that discovery has been “memory holed”. (Not by Treepers)
        If we all remember, why wouldn’t Barr?

      • Nicole says:
        April 12, 2019 at 7:19 pm

        We all know the truth of the matter – there was no hacking but rather a download from someone inside suspected to be a “Bernie Bot” who was up set at what he saw the DNC doing to Bernie. I do remember a report that Assange offered a $20,000 reward for information regarding the murder of Seth Rich. Binney debunked the whole thing from the metadata download speed. Don’t you think it was strange that Donna Basile showed up at the hospital in the middle f the night?!?!? Assange could blow this whole thing wide open – pray for hi protection! ! !

  5. Lee Moore says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    “this goes a long way to explaining why U.K. authorities moved now to throw a bag over Julian Assange”

    No it doesn’t. The timing of the UK arrest of Assange is not something requiring a conspiracy theory. It was, and was always going to be, 0.5 seconds after the Ecuadorian Embassy kicked him out. If you are seeking the answer to a timing puzzle, you need to be conidering Ecuadorian motives not British ones.

    I’d be fairly confident that if the current Ecuadorian President wishes to curry favor with anyone, he’d be picking Trump ahead of Rosenstein. Trump can do him a lot more damage.

    • keeler says:
      April 12, 2019 at 6:37 pm

      The current Ecuadorian President inherited Assange, and signaled while running he was against Assange’s embassy status. He is also a leftist, and therefore one might assume he is more aligned with the globalist faction than nationalist (Trump) bloc.

      Furthermore, the IMF approved a 4.2B (USD) loan to Ecuador on February 20th, 2019.

      Ecuadorian motives do not form, and are not acted upon, in a vacuum. The current Ecuadorian government was predisposed to boot Assange from its London embassy, and the globalist faction (apparently) induced it to do so.

      Ecuadorian and British motives do not have to be mutually exclusive.

      • lolli says:
        April 12, 2019 at 6:47 pm

        Exactly keeler. Thank you for stating this so well.

      • Lee Moore says:
        April 12, 2019 at 6:55 pm

        Sure, but the Brits were always going to arrest him as soon as the Ecuadorians kicked him out and – very liberal British judges permitting – extradite him to the US. The question is why did the Ecuadorians kick him out now ? Moreno has been tacking right, away from his looney ex boss Correa, ever since he was elected 2 years ago. If he wanted to suck up to Rosenstein and the globalists, it would have made more sense to kick him out a year ago, so that Mueller would have had the chance to give him a good kicking.

        Most likely, it’s just coincidence – Moreno just thought “I’ve had enough of his bum.” But if there’s some deep magic behind the timing it’s far more likely to be an attempt to please Trump, who matters to Moreno, than an attempt to please Rosie and the globalists, who don’t.

        If Assange has things to say that are damaging to Trump, then it’s always possible that Soros or someone has slpped Moreno $50 million or so to kick Assange out. But again – if that’s what happened why wouldn’t they have done it a year or more ago ?

        I’m usually a fan of sundance’s research and analysis, but this seems like fa dud to me.

        • Blind no longer says:
          April 12, 2019 at 7:04 pm

          The Mueller Report/Special Counsel is finished..nothing left n the tank…This is about the Deep State/FBI/CIA covering it’s collective ass and saving it’s self!

    • stringplayer55 says:
      April 12, 2019 at 6:47 pm

      And why did the Ecuadorian embassy choose this present time to kick him out? Was that due to some pressure exerted by the Five Eyes governments upon Ecuador? Do you know that there have not been threats of sanctions against Ecuador’s government? The timing IS most certainly beyond suspicious.

    • MelH says:
      April 12, 2019 at 7:04 pm

      How does kicking Assange out curry favor with President Trump? The President KNOWS Assange is an asset, in terms of fingering exactly who stole the Clinton /Podesta letters from the DNC server.

      Many have maintained that WikiLeaks is no different from any other medi outlet in aggregating information they think will be of high interest to the public. No worse than The Enquirer! I haven’t noticed any of the crooked media being held responsible for the publishing of whatever they can get their hands on, without vetting it for damage to persons, places or things!

      Was there any damage to the US that resulted from Manning’s corruption, without which Assange would have had nothing to publish? Nobody sued the owners of the NYT or WaPo for lies they published smearing the President day after day for more than 2 years. Think what POTUS could have accomplished for our Country, without the press focused on taking him out!

      I wonder if Barr knows the full story of Set Rich’s murder! Do you know what Donna Brazile was doing in that hospital while Seth was there and still alive?

      • Lee Moore says:
        April 12, 2019 at 7:27 pm

        How does kicking Assange out curry favor with President Trump? The President KNOWS Assange is an asset, in terms of fingering exactly who stole the Clinton /Podesta letters from the DNC server.

        Well, if – a big if IMHO – you are correct about Assange being an asset to Trump, haven’t you answered your own question ? Kicking him out now passes him – if extradition proceeds – into the hands of a DoJ which is at last – we hope – headed by someone willing to investigate the Russia hoax.

    • Madglobal says:
      April 12, 2019 at 7:27 pm

      Maybe Trump is moving for Assange now so the DNC-Russian hack theory can be debunked. He can no longer be accused of obstruction fo doing so. British lib Corbyn and Macron are opposing US extradition. Maybe the timing of this is auspicious for these reasons.

  6. Kent says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    robby mook.ooookkkk….come out to Play.yaaayyyyyy….

  7. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Begs the question. Why is RR shooting off his mouth to Manhattan elites at a private club but keeping the American public in the dark, wanting to know.

    This guy is scum.

  8. Chip Doctor says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    This goes to show that, while weakened, the deep state still has plenty of power and weapons to deploy. They will never stop until they are completely destroyed. Neutered won’t work. Crushed is the only way. They may have weapons, but so far every single one has blown up in their faces like an ACME stick of dynamite. Our Lion has bigger and more powerful weapons. Pity these folks when he decides the time is right to deploy them. Beep beep!

  9. unconqueredone says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    Just because the Ruskies successfully hacked those affiliated with the DNC doesn’t automatically suggest they didn’t attempt the same with all the RNC affiliates as well. Wouldn’t it be smart to play both sides? It just happens the DNC crowd were willingly vulnerable.

  10. emet says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    I give Mr Assange a less than 50% chance of surviving UK custody.

  11. USA First! says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    I don’t think it’s the big club that has Assange. I think it’s the White Hats that took Assange in Custody to protect him.

    Now that there is a real AG, Assange life is in danger from the Clinton/Obama Cabal.

    • Zorro says:
      April 12, 2019 at 6:55 pm

      Assange is going to be in a UK prison for a year or more, probably until after 2020 elections. Will he survive ?

      • WSB says:
        April 12, 2019 at 7:03 pm

        If the good guys want him, let’s follow attempts and encourage the DOJ to have Assange transferred.

        • MelH says:
          April 12, 2019 at 7:12 pm

          Assange has offered, months ago to come to the US and tell from whom he got the letters, IF the US will grant him asylum. A congressperson went to meet with Assange and I don’t recall we heard anything more than that fact.

        • Newhere says:
          April 12, 2019 at 7:18 pm

          The UK can imprison him for a year on the bail-skipping conviction. Which I think means even if the DOJ rushes extradition, the UK has a legitimate reason to make him serve time in their system, if they prefer. As far as who’s really in charge there — it’s black box.

          But look at Brexit dynamics. I have no idea what all this means — but seems worth at least keeping on the radar, since the same global forces that oppose brexit likely were part of Spygate. In the last week or so: Macron and Merkel were in a row over another Brexit extension (Macron was the holdout, and it was looking like his objection might force a “no deal” Brexit). Obama visits Merkel. Theresa May teams up with “remainers” Corbyn/Labor to try to cobble together a vote for delay. Macron suddenly relents, and May gets an extension until October 2019. Suddenly Assange is booted and apprehended. No idea how events might be connected, but timing coincides and why is Obama still acting like a shadow president. Oh yeah — and the tariffs against the EU.

          It’s a war. Can’t begin to read all the moves. Worries me so long as Assange is stuck in the UK.

      • USA First! says:
        April 12, 2019 at 7:10 pm

        I read somewhere that he is supposed to be transferred to the United States. By going through Britain first it hides the real reason Assange was arrested. My theory it’s so he can testify against the lies in the Mueller report about the supposed cyber crimes of Russia.

        There is a massive tectonic plate shift happening right under our feet right now. I think it’s the beginning tremors before the Biggest Ugly.

  12. Carson Napier says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Hitler blamed the Jews and the Mueller/Rosenstein/”Royalist State” Cabal blames the Russians. It’s the same show just under a different tent. The actual guilty need a scapegoat. It has been this way since the start of mankind. It is the FBI/DOJ/CIA/DNC/MSM that attacked the election. And you can lay bet they will try to do it again in 2020, especially if they are able to keep blaming the Russians (The New Jews)

  13. Sue Fowler says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    MSM already attempting to portray Assange as being mentally unstable.
    Next will be an attempt to have closed hearings/trial.
    Spill it all Assange. Bury the entire bunch of corrupt greedy traitors.

  14. Sidney Powell says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    If they were really concerned about cyber crime, the FBI should have seized the DNC servers–not to mention Hillary’s. It was all a fraud.

  15. Ilcon says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Gummy Bear and Juju bear.

  16. CNY3 says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    As I posted on another article similar to this one, there is NO EVIDENCE actual Russians, let alone from Putin, hacked the DNC. Read these 2 articles…very important:

    https://hackernoon.com/wikileaks-vault7-exposes-cia-deep-state-hacking-capabilities-883f87828211

    https://theintercept.com/2016/12/14/heres-the-public-evidence-russia-hacked-the-dnc-its-not-enough/

  17. Blind no longer says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    I pray for Julian Assange and his safety! I worry he might get some lethal, rare, kills you in 3 days kind of cancer or disease…I know others have.

    If it weren’t for Assange we wouldn’t know about the CIA’s ability to hack into other governments systems and make it appear that another country did it, while the US was the hacker all along.

    Assange is a hero in my eyes, exposing Killary, Podesta, and that damn Donna townhall cheater Brasille!!! He also gave us a bird’s eye view of the crooked Fake News! Of course the Deep State wants him gone and silenced..there’s no telling just what he knows. I was always afraid this would happen. I just hope he has that dead man’s switch ready to flip!

  18. slowcobra says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Along what chip doctor posted above, I was wondering how is it that retired, fired, and perhaps current deep state folks have such immediate power and decision capability to swoop in to get him released. Very scary if you think about it.

  19. Ray Runge says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Truly surprised that Rosey was permitted to leave the farm long enough to flesh in this narrative. “Russian cyber crime” as the central focus of the entire scheme. Count, cough.

    As possibly a Barr approved life rafts to Mueller’s and company for a partial rationale is possible. AG Barr, we are watching you.

  20. Moe Grimm says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    Why the hell is rosenstein still employed at Just-Us. Everyone knows what he did. And would again if he gets the chance. So this conspirator is now “back in the fold”? Everything is “all good” is it?

    • Sandra-VA says:
      April 12, 2019 at 7:18 pm

      He is there because he is helping with the Mueller report… he started it, he finishes it. Any repercussions will come back on him. Not to mention that since the OIG is investigating the FISA abuse etc, then it is better if Rosey is still at the DOJ so that he can be interviewed.

  21. gary says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    mueller knew everything barr just learned, the week after he became special counsel. this investigation is going to take him out.

    • DJ says:
      April 12, 2019 at 7:11 pm

      “mueller knew everything barr just learned, the week BEFORE he became special counsel…”
      ————————————————————————————-
      I fixed your statement… 😉

  22. Nathan Hale says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    SP-

    Razor sharp clarity.

  23. dan understahl says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    I am going with Sundance, more probable that deep state is making moves to protect itself with the media

  24. FairestWitness says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    This is such BS! The Russians didn’t do anything different than they always do. This whole narrative is to cover up the interference of the Obama Administration into the 2016 Presidential election…. not the Russians!

    • strateshooter says:
      April 12, 2019 at 7:24 pm

      correct. The whole cyber thing is bogus beyond the fact that
      a. Russia does not like the USA and so
      b. uses bots/folks on FB etc. to sow discord and
      c. the USA probably do the same to them 🙂

      BIG DEAL !! My mom could have told them that for a free meal at Burger King.
      Much cheaper than the 35 M$ spent on this charade.

  25. ristvan says:
    April 12, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Assange has always said the DNC emails DID NOT come from Russia hackers. He knows Wikileaks source who/what/where/why. Else would not have posted on Wikileaks as ‘true’.
    Was a thumb drive per the metadata on transfer speeds, that means not hacked but an inside DNC leaker job.

    He may be weird, but he is (was) also cunning. He can blow HRC, Brennan, and Comey out of the water by proving their predicate for Crossfire Hurricane was false. He likely knows this and has arranged his affairs accordingly. Taking him into UK prison system for extradition does not stop this. They off him there, the truth bomb triggers. They don’t, he uses it in plea negotiation as Scott Adams has speculated.

    Note: there are other ways for Barr to prove the Brennan predicate corrupt. Nunes is apparently laying those out in his criminal intel conspiracy referral. With so many shots on goal, scoring is very likely.

    • terry says:
      April 12, 2019 at 7:21 pm

      Agreed.

      And there is absolutely no link between wikileaks and the
      Trump campaign no matter how hard Mueller tried to
      establish one.

      There is no link between wikileaks and russia.

      There is no proof russia hacked the DNC or Podesta.

      The JAR confirms that.

      What the media says don’t mean sh*t. This will be settled
      in a court of law-not the MSM.

  26. independentalien says:
    April 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    I believe Julian Assange over any of these people.

    Documents have started to be dumped.

    I’m sure the experts will be deciphering these and I hope Obama and Hillary burn to the ground. I wonder which ones will disappear from the feed (too little too late). Hard to murder these documents after they are outted, but I’m certain Hillary and her crew will try.

  27. Moe Grimm says:
    April 12, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Real convenient that now Assange gets arrested right after Lurch Mewlluh, Weissmann, Rhee, Quarles, & Co. release their “findings”. Assange knows plenty, and likely something about Seth Rich’s murder, but Assange is going to be hard to disappear. He’s in custody with lots of eyes on him unlike some empty street at 0100 dark. If the serpents in Mordor start riding him hard I bet he lets lots go.They have to know this.

    • emet says:
      April 12, 2019 at 7:32 pm

      He will get sick. Then be will be moved to a secure hospital. His medical condition and treatment will be confidential, to protect his privacy. His condition will suddenly take a turn for the worse. Doctors did everything they could. Then a rushed autopsy and cremation. The MSM will followup with ridicule of any suspicions that are voiced.

  28. rayvandune says:
    April 12, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    The coupsters need to be afraid of Barr’s investigation, sure. But they haven’t seen Mueller’s report yet, and there could be some surprises in there for them too!

    And AG Barr, can you explain WTF Rosey is doing giving speeches about this? Did you fail to tell him to STFU?

    • DJ says:
      April 12, 2019 at 7:17 pm

      “But they haven’t seen Mueller’s report yet, …”
      ———————————————————-
      Au contraire Pierre, they already know exactly what is in it.

  29. antitechnocracy says:
    April 12, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    If Mueller is still seriously trying to push the goofy Internet Research Agency twaddle, then his corrupt clown show is long past jumping the shark.

    Mueller’s substantive “findings” are so stupid that he practically forced Barr to be the adult in the room. Heck, Barr – who is an old member of the DC insider club and was previously acquainted with Mueller – probably would have taken any halfway plausible excuse to sweep this sordid affair under the carpet. But Mueller, Rosenstein, and gang’s findings were so clownish that there was no way for Barr to paper over Mueller’s giant circus tent without also looking like a joke in the process.

    Barr is old school swamp – from an era when Uniparty sachems could be ruthless and corrupt, but being sloppy and pathetic was absolutely inexcusable. Somewhere along in his Muh Russia “investigation,” Mueller’s efforts to cover up for the Deep State/Uniparty became pathetic.

  30. chojun says:
    April 12, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    I think when Mueller closed up shop the Trump-Russian collusion narrative died entirely in the US Deep State except for the Media. It’s dead here.

    However, scrutiny is increasingly turning toward the UK’s involvement in this plot. I read an interesting article today about Bill Priestap’s congressional testimony:

    https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2019/04/11/fbi_mans_testimony_points_to_significant_wrongdoing_beyond_spying.html

    From the article, it’s clear that the UK WAS involved with SpyGate. John Brennan may have been the principal actor here in the United States, but he was very more than likely implementing a plan that involved more than just the United States.

    Also, many people have speculated that Bill Priestap “flipped” and cooperated with the investigation. From the article linked above, this I believe is false. Priestap very more than likely was aware of certain aspects of the plot to deny Trump the Presidency.

    At any rate, back to my original point – the UK has involvement in this and they can no longer count on Mueller to bottle up the malfeasance. Assange/WikiLeaks is one of the last remaining loose ends in the Trump/Russia/2016 election saga. The deep state actors have consistently claimed (without evidence) that Russia was WikiLeaks’ source for the DNC e-mails. WikiLeaks immediately, vociferously, and repeatedly denied that Russia was the source.

    It appears that the UK might be bagging Assange so that he cannot speak to this. Therefore, I believe it’s important for everyone to put pressure on WikiLeaks to take an exception and reveal the source of the DNC leaks, or at least provide some evidence that rules out Russia.

    I’m not a fan of Assange. But WikiLeaks can do a great deal of damage to the Deep State by clearing this issue up.

  31. BL says:
    April 12, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    22 months of “cybercrimes” sure & my Aunt Fanny was the Pope once. They better come up with really good answers for the public… that I know won’t fly!

  32. Newhere says:
    April 12, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    I’ll admit I didn’t read the Russian cybercrime indictment — thought I’d spare my stomach. My sense is there was heavy focus on “bots” and fake news/social media and whatnot. Stupid stuff they’re trying to make seem significant. Did the indictment specifically address the DNC/Podesta “hacks” directly?

    I ask because if it didn’t (which I realize is probably too much to hope for), then perhaps the Russia cybercrimes/inteference section in the report will be the same pearl-clutching over a few fake ads on facebook. If Barr wants to be sure the report is a good faith account of reality, while at the same time avoiding having to directly contradict or undercut Mueller, this could be a way out. Let the report drone on about bots, which there’s no reason I’m aware of to think isn’t true (it’s just not that significant).

    I’m guessing though Barr won’t get off that easy and indeed it will be a test how he handles the “17-agency consensus” we’ve had crammed down our throats for 2.5 years. On the brightside — at least we’ll know very soon where things stand.

  33. Kid Jupiter says:
    April 12, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Assange should’ve long ago confirmed who was the source of the DNC emails (Seth Rich) instead of playing mystery games. Now he’ll never have the chance.

  34. Burnt Toast says:
    April 12, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    >>> the Mueller Report will highlight the primary investigative focus of “Russian Cyber Crimes”.

    Ah, that explains why Team Mueller snapped up the Hillary bathroom server, the DNC server, Podesta sever, and the Carlos Danger laptop server immediately – they were known to have been hacked by ‘somebody’.

