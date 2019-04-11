CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses Economy, Fed Position, Inflation and U.S-China Trade…

White House Council of Economic Advisors Chairman Kevin Hassett gives an interview to discuss the current state of the U.S. economy. After discussing President Trump’s Fed pick Herman Cain, Hassett outlines how inflation is non-existent; and also discussions around ongoing U.S-China trade discussions.
Advertisements
There he is! My pretend boyfriend!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The character for Hassett is perfect 👌🏼💯🥰
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amazon.con is really feeling the heat from the good economy.
Evidently they can not hire enough good employees to do their boring jobs.
(Is it true their employees are pushed so much that there is no bathroom break time? I’ve heard that.)
Today they were trying to con their competitors into self-sabotage by raising their starting pay to $15 an hour. Bet Amazon doesn’t pay that. Guess all those illegal aliens can’t read to fulfill Amazon orders…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, however Amazon employs 7000 people to listen in on Alexas in people’s homes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe that.
Then the send recordings to the CIA?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had not though about that one…already figure both are listening? Sick.
LikeLike
Think about it.
Before the CIA FBI DEEP STATE had to psychically plant a bug, or tap into your phone and computer communications.
With Alexis people are doing their work and allowing them to easily record all their speech the Deep State never had easy access to before.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now the hair is standing on my arm!
LikeLike
Wow. You are right! Glad I don’t have one and never intend to, either.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-10/is-anyone-listening-to-you-on-alexa-a-global-team-reviews-audio
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for that Link.
We have to keep eying Amazon, FacistBook, Twitwit, etc….
LikeLiked by 1 person
ibib.
“Amazon Workers Are Listening to What You Tell Alexa
A global team reviews audio clips in an effort to help the voice-activated assistant respond to commands.”
LikeLike
GB, you and I probably already have some surveillance issues, but who wants a nineteen year old chinese girl spying on us through Alexa?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You bet. I have surveillance / privacy issues, period. As in zero, zilch, nada are acceptable. I avoid knowingly using Google apps or sevices for anything for that reason, although m nt naive and know that they alone arent the only privacy spies.
NO Alexa or any voice controlled devices in my home. However now I am wondering about my Xfinity Cable box’s voice-controlled remote controls…. Geez. I have three of those critters – one on each floor. 😳
LikeLiked by 2 people
Check into it.
One Treeper just listed this last night.
We happen to have a Visio that is not a smart TV, however, this is scary…
https://kdvr.com/2019/02/12/vizio-paying-tv-owners-in-spying-lawsuit-settlement-how-to-file-a-claim/
LikeLike
Bezos also lobbied to make charging state sales tax on online orders manditory. Some of my favorite online sites began this practice 1 Apr.
He is also lobbying for a national sales tax.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bezos worked against having to collect sales tax for years and years and years though.
So he flipped after Amazon was forced to collect it a couple years back.
RICH.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And conveniently offers a tax collecting service to online vendors big and small. Crony Capitalism at play.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent points on immigration. I gnash my teeth when the word is used without differentiating “legal” and “illegal” immigration. Of course, skills based immigration will be called racist. But I have a feeling silicone valley would go for it big time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love the picture of Hassett complete with that ‘smile’ – as usual – the report from Hassett is positive and upbeat – an optimistic outlook we have not seen in years – interesting how he compared President Trump’s vision with Christine LaGarde’s world vision on trade – from lopsided to reciprocal – after all LaGarde is a globalist and anti-nationalist – speaking for world unity rather than respecting cultural and traditional national sovereignty – can’t like her –
Not sure what the problem is with Herman Cain – but, Hassett would never say anything bad about anyone – why they ask these guys about human ‘relationships’ rather than the relationships within their area of expertise is beyond me – and yet, he handled that line of questioning quite well – cannot help but, smile when you listen to him talk and watch him interact – I like him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just so you know I’m watching you – you keep your hands off my pretend boyfriend! 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
LOL – ok just – will keep my distance – and admire him from afar – Mkay?
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Sides – Mick’s My Man – 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘mkay, but I’m watching you! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, ok – I will behave – promise!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This exchange is kinda hot…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL
LikeLike
Hassett at about 5:30 “Skills based immigration”…”74 % of new hires came out of the labor force”…”the idea we don’t have enough workers… the president rejects rightly”
HDGator sayz
We don’t need more unskilled, uneducated alien unpatriotic workers….
Our education system is already creating an “alien class” of the uneducated, unskilled, unpatriotic, “participation recipients”…. also LAZY
MAGA Hire Americans, Manufacture American and Buy American!
LikeLiked by 4 people
A college employee whose job it is to do workforce development told me last month the high school students are not used to taking closed book and proctored tests.
Some of them cheat like Hillary also.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Four Republican senators that would be opposed to Herman Cain…” Guess who they are…Cramer, Murkowski, Gardner and….yes, that old hypocrite Romney. He makes me sick.
LikeLiked by 6 people
hoping Mittens is “one and done”. Don’t think his constituents will bring him back based on him performance in Washington..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unfortunately, we have to wait 5 1/2 more years for that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is McConnell on all this? Oh, I know. Makes me wonder why they care so much about judicial appointments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judicial appointments and tax cuts are the red meat they toss to the base to keep them voting. Othetwise, it’s the globalist agenda as usual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And McConnell is doing what about it? What is their rationale for opposing Cain?
I don’t know where my previous comment went.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just found my comment! It got timed out and lost, or so I thought.
LikeLike
I love the American Patriotism of PDJT’s “little friends”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And all of them bigger than the rest of DC put together!
LikeLike
The substance of what Trump’s economic team is, of course, the best reason to listen to them, BUT the genuine happiness they all exude is also quite appealing. A total opposite to the depressed and depressing Socialist drivel that any 0bama economic official spewed for eight years. Hassert, Kudlow, Navarro, Ross…they’re all just positive individuals. Reassuring and refreshing while churning out amazing economic results–why would be ever go back???!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of Socialist/Communist dribble….
Have a look at an Obama Era fashion show – direct from the Obama White House! snark
LikeLike
“Skills based immigration” Pthhhhhtttt!!! We have nothing of the kind (Amen Kevin you nailed it!)
What we do have is a bunch of able-bodied minimum wage eligible parasites sucking up welfare- AKA MY cash!!
I have the “Golden Answer”: Hunger motivates people. Cut off the free sh** and viola! America has adequate workforce capacity.
LikeLike
There you go 😉
LikeLike
FYI
Chuck Woolery
President Trump continues to tally up wins for our country as Americans just saw the best income gains in over 50 years. Listen to today’s #BFT Minute to find out more. https://buff.ly/2KHGBQQ
LikeLike