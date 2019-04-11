CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses Economy, Fed Position, Inflation and U.S-China Trade…

Posted on April 11, 2019

White House Council of Economic Advisors Chairman Kevin Hassett gives an interview to discuss the current state of the U.S. economy.  After discussing President Trump’s Fed pick Herman Cain, Hassett outlines how inflation is non-existent; and also discussions around ongoing U.S-China trade discussions.

  1. justlizzyp says:
    April 11, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    There he is! My pretend boyfriend!

  2. Tiffthis says:
    April 11, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    The character for Hassett is perfect 👌🏼💯🥰

  3. SwampRatTerrier says:
    April 11, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Amazon.con is really feeling the heat from the good economy.

    Evidently they can not hire enough good employees to do their boring jobs.
    (Is it true their employees are pushed so much that there is no bathroom break time? I’ve heard that.)

    Today they were trying to con their competitors into self-sabotage by raising their starting pay to $15 an hour. Bet Amazon doesn’t pay that. Guess all those illegal aliens can’t read to fulfill Amazon orders…….

  4. Bruce Gee says:
    April 11, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Excellent points on immigration. I gnash my teeth when the word is used without differentiating “legal” and “illegal” immigration. Of course, skills based immigration will be called racist. But I have a feeling silicone valley would go for it big time.

  5. duchess01 says:
    April 11, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Love the picture of Hassett complete with that ‘smile’ – as usual – the report from Hassett is positive and upbeat – an optimistic outlook we have not seen in years – interesting how he compared President Trump’s vision with Christine LaGarde’s world vision on trade – from lopsided to reciprocal – after all LaGarde is a globalist and anti-nationalist – speaking for world unity rather than respecting cultural and traditional national sovereignty – can’t like her –

    Not sure what the problem is with Herman Cain – but, Hassett would never say anything bad about anyone – why they ask these guys about human ‘relationships’ rather than the relationships within their area of expertise is beyond me – and yet, he handled that line of questioning quite well – cannot help but, smile when you listen to him talk and watch him interact – I like him.

  6. highdezertgator says:
    April 11, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Hassett at about 5:30 “Skills based immigration”…”74 % of new hires came out of the labor force”…”the idea we don’t have enough workers… the president rejects rightly”
    HDGator sayz
    We don’t need more unskilled, uneducated alien unpatriotic workers….
    Our education system is already creating an “alien class” of the uneducated, unskilled, unpatriotic, “participation recipients”…. also LAZY

    MAGA Hire Americans, Manufacture American and Buy American!

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      April 11, 2019 at 7:34 pm

      A college employee whose job it is to do workforce development told me last month the high school students are not used to taking closed book and proctored tests.

      Some of them cheat like Hillary also.

  7. theresanne says:
    April 11, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    “Four Republican senators that would be opposed to Herman Cain…” Guess who they are…Cramer, Murkowski, Gardner and….yes, that old hypocrite Romney. He makes me sick.

  8. NoFixedAddress says:
    April 11, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    I love the American Patriotism of PDJT’s “little friends”.

  9. Rex70 says:
    April 11, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    The substance of what Trump’s economic team is, of course, the best reason to listen to them, BUT the genuine happiness they all exude is also quite appealing. A total opposite to the depressed and depressing Socialist drivel that any 0bama economic official spewed for eight years. Hassert, Kudlow, Navarro, Ross…they’re all just positive individuals. Reassuring and refreshing while churning out amazing economic results–why would be ever go back???!!!

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      April 11, 2019 at 8:51 pm

      Speaking of Socialist/Communist dribble….

      Have a look at an Obama Era fashion show – direct from the Obama White House! snark

  10. massivedeplorable says:
    April 11, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    “Skills based immigration” Pthhhhhtttt!!! We have nothing of the kind (Amen Kevin you nailed it!)
    What we do have is a bunch of able-bodied minimum wage eligible parasites sucking up welfare- AKA MY cash!!
    I have the “Golden Answer”: Hunger motivates people. Cut off the free sh** and viola! America has adequate workforce capacity.

  11. SwampRatTerrier says:
    April 11, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    FYI

    Chuck Woolery

    President Trump continues to tally up wins for our country as Americans just saw the best income gains in over 50 years. Listen to today’s #BFT Minute to find out more. https://buff.ly/2KHGBQQ

