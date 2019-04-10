Rep Doug Collins Releases Testimony from FBI Legal Counsel James Baker Day #2….

Georgia Congressman Doug Collins releases transcripts of day #2 testimony from former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker (full pdf below). Baker was the legal advisor to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe during the investigation candidate Donald Trump; a key FBI small group insider during the soft-coup construct.
Advertisements
Drip, drip, drip…
Flood is coming.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, the MSM hacks can’t process it fast enough and get their Uniparty talking points coordinated. Wolfie on CNN is going nuts. “Tell us, Gloria, what does this all mean?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
It means that theSky really is Falling!!
MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Drip drip BOMB, just wait for the Obama bomb and prepare for war and bloodshed in case the looney left revolts.
LikeLike
Kein problem.
LikeLike
Thank you Rep Collins!! Hopefully there will be coverage of these outrageous shenanigans. Att: AG Barr!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am not even halfway through Day #1’s transcript. Too much homework, Sundance! Have pity.
LikeLike
So many things are coming at the Demosocialists and their propagandists that they have to spin right and then reverse the spin to the left. This is causing physical brain concussions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Demosocialists and their DSA bosses, the Neo-Stalinists.
LikeLike
I like to think the worms are squirming bigly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And it’s a beautiful thing, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the bit I’ve read so far with Rosenstink, McCabe etc etc if this wasn’t a coup attempt then I don’t know what is!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s more like a coup attempt by the Keystone cops!
LikeLiked by 3 people
They are all devious pieces of 💩, but dumb as a box 📦 of hair.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dems can actually see the storm clouds now starting to roll in.
It’s almost time. Put the beer in the fridge and get the popcorn ready.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The 45th President Of The United States Just Said: “What They Did Was Treason. This Was An Attempted Coup.”
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-45th-president-of-the-united-states-just-said-what-they-did-was-treason-this-was-an-attempted-coup/
LikeLiked by 5 people
He should keep talking about it in those terms. The outraged media will have to cover it (even if it to call him irresponsible for using those terms) and regular Americans will start to understand the magnitude of it.
I look forward to him running against the swamp and all of it’s deep corruption in 2020.
LikeLike
But it was perfectly acceptable for that scumbucket Brennan to say PT was treasonous.
LikeLike
I urge all my fellow CTH Brothers and Sisters to call the following relentlessly, with no quarter until we have the beginning of indictments. To date we know there is an plethora of irrefutable evidence of what 0bama’s administration did and given those who had daily high level access to him he had to have been at least a
passive if not active participant. Each day I detail to them a subset of treasonous offenses committed against our good and kind Heartland. THIS MUST NOT GO UNPUNISHED and in the end could well avoid the beginning of armed civil insurrection. It seems even the normies are waking from their collective coma. now taking notice. Yet, we remain far from the end of this. FOR OUR CHILDREN, OUR GRANDCHILDREN, OUR COUNTRY. NEVER AGAIN.
Barr/DOJ:
Dept. of Justice Main Switchboard: 202-514-2000
Department Comment Line: 202-353-1555
TTY/ASCII/TDD: 800-877-8339 https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
Write to Barr/DOJ:
U.S. Dept. of Justice
950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20530-0001
On-line: https://www.justice.gov/doj/webform/your-message-department-justice
Comment Line: 202-353-1555
TTY/ASCII/TDD: 800-877-8339 (or Federal IP Relay Service)
https://www.justice.gov/contact-us
Insp. General Michael E. Horowitz
U.S. Department of Justice
Office of the Inspector General
950 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.,
Suite 4706
Washington, D.C. 20530-0001
Phone: (202) 514-3435
Fax: (202) 616-9881
https://oig.justice.gov/about/meet-ig.htm
https://oig.justice.gov/
For the normies:
https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm
https://www.house.gov/representatives
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks Moe for posting this great contact info. Saves time for the rest of us Treepers!
LikeLike
Starting around page 30 …. you get the sense that in the minds of these self-important and utterly unself-aware officials, the mere fact that President Trump proceeded to office, and proceeded to take actions as a duly elected president, constituted evidence of “obstruction of justice.” Never mind all of the, y’know, manifestly illegal conduct they themselves were engaging in at the time . . .
How many times in this ordeal can one’s head explode.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree. It is angry-making to read what was taking place and the audacity of these elitist g-persons who thought they had the right to sit in judgment of the President elected by the people who, in the end analysis. . . .were smarter than any of them!
LikeLike
I learned yesterday that Baker replaced Weissmann. how did such a reprehensible reptile ever get that high in position?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“how did such a reprehensible reptile ever get that high in position?”
8 years of WJC
8 years of GWB, who did not purge the WJC dung in the spirit of uniparty
8 years of BHO
——-
24 years to allow the scum to rise to the top in the swamp
LikeLiked by 1 person
GW Bush and AG Ashcroft were going to do the usual purge, but Democrats pitched a fit about losing such great people and Team Bush caved.
Did the same thing when Team Trump started to purge DOJ.
LikeLike
Wow, it hurts more, now that it’s spelled out like that. Ugh. Very sad.
LikeLike
Scrolled to random page, they’re prying from Baker the fact that, as GC, he approved opening the obstruction case *before* Comey was fired. Baker’s lawyer won’t let him answer.
p. 46
Mr. [redacted] : At this point, we’ll have to instruct the witness not to respond to the question.
Mr. Meadows : But, Counselor, this is critically important. If we’re talking about obstruction before the firing of Director Comey, then it fundamentally undermines many of the arguments that are being made.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you’ve found the crux of the remove Trump strategy.
The Russia investigation was their tool, and obstruction was the tip of the spear. It looks like they hatched a plan to remove Trump via obstruction and kicked it off by recommending that he fire James Comey.
It has never made sense to me why Rosenstein would recommend that Trump fire Comey and then investigate him for Obstruction over it. Now it all makes sense. It was all part of the plan.
I hope everyone appreciates what a miracle it is that Trump emerged unscathed from this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very clearly now the overall strategy is emerging.
The Trump administration was under investigation (Mueller), so the administration needed cover to start the SpyGate investigation. I believe history will show the SpyGate investigation originated in Congress. Congressional investigative products will compel the Trump administration to clean house in a way that will be considered non-political.
A reckoning is coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dynamite stuff. As PDJT said, no one would believe if this were written as a novel. And we have REAL officials talking about a coup attempt on a made up pretense of obstruction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, it worked on Richard Nixon. They railroaded him, the press hated his guts, and in the end this same scenario worked on Nixon, it should have worked on PT (it didn’t). They had no plan cause this is how it is done. Just ask Hillary. She was on the committee and was so crooked then that they kicked her off. She told them how to do it. Stupid, Stupid people. They had no idea what they were up against.
LikeLike
Wow. Pages 36-37, Baker asserts that, in terms of FBI authorities and objectives, there is no difference between a counter-intelligence and criminal investigation, in a post-9/11 world.
That is a stunning admission. Sundance and Andrew McCarthy have written extensively on this. There *is* indeed a difference. Principally, the FBI has expansive spying powers *only* when it comes to counter-intelligence. They’re at least supposed to use the legally dubious “parallel construction” to spill it into criminal. Here, Baker seems to be jettisoning even that formality. He’s basically saying the FBI uses it vast domestic spying powers against Americans without distinguishing between a counter-intelligence and criminal probe.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“He’s basically saying the FBI uses it vast domestic spying powers against Americans without distinguishing between a counter-intelligence and criminal probe.”
According to CIA whistle blower Kevin Shipp, Robert Mueller testified under oath to Congress that the FBI conducted so many warrentless searches (in the thousands) that he could not provide Congress with a number.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truly stunning. Asked whether the point of an FBI counterintelligence investigation is to advise the President on foreign threats, Baker corrects: the role of the FBI in a counterintelligence campaign is to “thwart the activities of an adversary,” which *may* involve alerting government officials, including the President, “if it warrants their attention.” Or it may not. He continues to hedge on whether the President has the constitutional authority to end a counterintelligence probe.
The FBI isn’t just secretly or arguably a rogue agency. They actively have usurped the Constitutional authorities and prerogatives of elected government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely.
If Baker truly believed that there is no difference, then he should never have been in that job.
LikeLike
Days getting STORMY for little Mike. He reminds me of the twerp at the bar, who wants to pick a fight with the biggest guy in the room, but the real man takes pity on the loser, and tries to talk loudmouth out of it.
But the little Mikes of this world never get the message and earn a broken nose and black eye for their big mouths and little ability,..
LikeLike
I took some pleasure this morning watching Barr get the dems and RINOs stirred up when he mentioned spying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two questions:
1. Is there info now as to who were the two cabinet members referred to with reference to the 25th amendment?
2. In the pages 30’s and 40’s, the attorney with Baker will not permit him to answer any questions with reference to obstruction. Was that because of the Mueller investigation? If so, isn’t that a direct tip-off the investigation at the time was all about obstruction?
LikeLike
Didn’t read the release yet but does anybody think it’s odd that on the day Barr announced they spied on Trump the headline on Drudge is new human species found. Tell me their is no coordination. And what happened to Drudge.
LikeLike
I’ve read the first 48 pages thus far, and these are my thoughts:
-Rosenstein is in some serious trouble. Baker testifies that not only McCabe, but Page came to him about Rosenstein’s idea of wearing a wire. When Rosenstein doesn’t get the confirmation he was looking for, that’s when he brings in Mueller as the wire.
– Meadow or Jordan say that Bruce Ohr testified that the FBI/DOJ were looking into obstruction charges and a Special Council prior to Comey getting fire. I do not believe I have ever heard this before. This was a coup from the beginning.
– The fact that Baker isn’t allowed to discuss anything about obstruction leads me to believe that there were such thoughts every early on in this investigation. Baker even gave a “go ahead and launch” email to Strozk, Page, and McCabe about an investigation prior to Comey’s firing.
The political climate is changing and I think we’re going to get an avalanche of winnamins soon
LikeLike
Meadows and Jordan met with Horowitz yesterday.
Nunes is sending criminal referrals to AG and making a public offer to meet to go over details.
Collins is releasing congressional testimony.
In view of Horowitz’s past summaries, it feels like our Patriot Congressmen are pulling back the curtains, flooding every thing they have with sunlight.
These men are making it impossible for Horowitz to deliver another wishy – washy IG Report.
AG Barr has unlocked the gate in the ‘stonewall’, and we’re seeing things we had come to doubt we would ever see.
President Trump has been vindicated, Mueller, Comey, RR, BO, Clapper, Brennan together with MSM, have exchanged places with him, as the accused.
At last! The right people are under investigation, and they’ll be convicted or discredited by their own words and actions.
LikeLike