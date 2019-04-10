Rep Doug Collins Releases Testimony from FBI Legal Counsel James Baker Day #2….

Georgia Congressman Doug Collins releases transcripts of day #2 testimony from former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker (full pdf below). Baker was the legal advisor to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe during the investigation candidate Donald Trump; a key FBI small group insider during the soft-coup construct.

Today, the transcript of James Baker's second interview with @JudiciaryGOP is now available to the American public. To read the full transcript, visit https://t.co/cI0L4k8Laj. pic.twitter.com/5WubQUlcez — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) April 10, 2019

