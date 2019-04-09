U.S. Wins Softwood Lumber Tariff Dispute -vs- Canada at WTO…

There’s a term called “zeroing” at the heart of this World Trade Organization decision that supports President Trump, Secretary Ross and USTR Lighthizer.
When an industry product like Canadian softwood lumber is shipped into the U.S. for sale at a lower price than exists in Canada, the U.S. Commerce department calls that “dumping“. If the Canadian product is the same or higher in the U.S. as it is in Canada there is no dumping. No dumping is a “zero” or normal price differential; hence “zeroing”.
The Canadian government is subsiding their lumber industry by allowing tree removal from federal land at discounted rates so long as the lumber is exported. This made softwood lumber cheaper in the U.S. than in Canada and set up the dumping issue.
[NOTE: This is the same issue with Steel and Aluminum from China]
U.S. lumber mills were going out of business because Canada was dumping subsidized product into the U.S. market at a discounted rate. As a consequence, in 2017 Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross instituted a 20% tariff on Canadian lumber to protect the U.S. lumber industry. The tariff is a countervailing duty to offset the Canadian subsidy. ie. “zeroing”.
With the 20% tariff, Canadian lumber sold into the U.S. was the same price as Canadian lumber sold in Canada. This allows U.S. lumber mills to compete for U.S. market business on an equal basis.
Instead of removing their federal lumber subsidy (which would have removed the tariff) the Canadian government, via Justin Trudeau, went bananas and sued the U.S. at the World Trade Organization (WTO). Trudeau was counting on prior disputes where the WTO did not side with the U.S. position on the calculations for industry “zeroing”.
However, in a departure from prior WTO opinion; and conceding to the obvious validity of the math while faced with a U.S. president who would not relent; the WTO agreed with President Trump, Secretary Ross and Ambassador Lighthizer and affirmed the 20% tariff as a valid countervailing duty.
The softwood lumber tariff was upheld by the WTO and Canada has lost its case.
This is a major victory for the U.S. with considerable ramifications for all further “anti-dumping” tariffs and/or countervailing duties.
(Reuters) […] U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer welcomed the ruling by a WTO dispute panel, which he said showed the “erroneous”, “unpersuasive” and “flawed reasoning” of Appellate Body rulings in the past.
“The United States commends this panel for doing its own interpretive analysis, and for having the courage to stand up to the undue pressure that the Appellate Body has been putting on panels for many years,” Lighthizer said in a statement.
He said the WTO rules did not prohibit zeroing, and the United States would never have signed up to WTO rules that did prohibit the practice.
“WTO Appellate Body reports to the contrary are wrong, and reflect over-reaching by that body,” he said.
Canada launched the WTO dispute in November 2017, saying it would forcefully defend its lumber industry against “unfair, unwarranted and deeply troubling” U.S. tariffs.
The U.S. Commerce Department had accused Canada of unfairly subsidizing and dumping softwood lumber, which is commonly used in the construction of homes. Its duties affected about $5.66 billion worth of imports.
There was no immediate reaction from Canada’s international trade ministry, which could appeal against the ruling. (more)
This ruling is especially important as USTR Lighthizer engages with China on the current trade discussion. Prior WTO rulings essentially allowed China to subsidize their state-run industries/companies and undermine free-market prices. Globally this put China at a manufacturing advantage; however, moving forward, the U.S. can apply the “zeroing” analysis and offset the Chinese state subsidy with countervailing duties.
In essence this WTO ruling forces the financial principles underlying a free and fair market into the global economy. If China wants to sell industry products into the U.S. they can no long manipulate their price to export at a lower cost than exists in China.
President Trump has a simple economic platform: “Buy American and Hire American“; toward that goal all economic and fiscal policies are now directed to assist U.S. manufacturing companies and retain U.S. workers. This includes free, fair and reciprocal trade agreements. Period.
One slight correction, mostl of the softwood here in Canada has been harvested from Provincial Government owned land, rather than Federal land.
Other than that, the rest is absolutely correct.
This has been an issue here in British Columbia for almost 40 years. They have known they were vulnerable to US action on this issue. The BC gov’t, regardless of party, has been in denial that this day could come.
Some of us have been trying for 35+ years to get them to privatize at least some of the Crown lands, so that they could have some realistic private sector pricing on stumpage fees.
But they wouldn’t do it. I guess they assumed that every administration would be like Bush or Obama to the indefinite future. Bad bet !
New Zealanders used to complain that milk is more expensive at home than countries they export to. Probably still do.
We do -to no avail. Plus butter at about $5 $6 for 500 grams
Twinkle socks is too busy surrounded in his own scandal to deal with this small potato stuff….
Since this was a departure from WTO opinion on previous zeroing from US, did wolverines present a better case? or was it the product that was easily determined?
I went to WTO site and found “key summary of findings” on this case . I am going to think it was both.
One paragraph
“With respect to the USDOC’s use of zeroing under the W-T methodology, Canada considered such type of zeroing to be inconsistent with the second sentence of Article 2.4.2, as interpreted in past cases. The United States considered such type of zeroing to be permissible under the second sentence. The Panel agreed with the United States that such type of zeroing is permissible under the second sentence of Article 2.4.2, and thus rejected Canada’s claim. In making its finding, the Panel noted that the second sentence of Article 2.4.2 would become inutile if zeroing was prohibited under the W-T methodology, as this methodology, which is designed to unmask targeted dumping, would not be able to do so. Taking into account this finding, the Panel also rejected Canada’s claim under Article 2.4 of the Anti-Dumping Agreement challenging the use of zeroing under the W-T methodology.”
US. is the trough and Canada is far from the only country taking advantage. The one sided tarriffs are crony capitalism central and legion.
This is great news. Free trade zealots will cry “but it will make lumber more expensive!”, not realizing that as soon as all the lumber mills here shut down, the price will shoot upwards due to Canada now owning the market. Dumb, short term thinking leads to long time misery.
Next, I hope the Trump administration gets rid of the Lacey act. Some of the best woods available to build guitars with are unavailable now because of the stupid law.
Maybe Gibson Guitars in Nashville can recover.
Softwood lumber has more than quadrupled in price (heavily wooded upstate central/western NY) in the last decade, making Walmart’s compressed sawdust furniture cheaper to buy than even the lowest grade white pine boards to DIY. That is wrong on multiple levels. Including, for the greenies, environmental reasons, since white pine grows pretty fast to harvest size, and sucks up plenty of their dreaded carbon d in the meantime.
And yes please President Trump ditch the Lacey Act it’s a perfect example of leftard enviro-luncacy. Luthiers will thank you!
God Bless President Trump for all he is doing for our wonderful country!. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.
Electricity is higher in Montreal than NY. Will Canada lower the prices to its own?
BUY AMERICAN AND HIRE AMERICAN.
It may cost a little more for a “Made in America” product, but it supports OUR economy,
and generally is of higher quality.
China … and ALL other nations … must now RAISE EXPORT PRICES to the HIGHEST level they charge domestically.
“If China wants to sell industry products into the U.S. they can no long manipulate their price to export at a lower cost than exists in China.”
A boost for our economy. Our prez is a ⚾️ Buster. 😎👍🏻
What about Central Americans dumping lowlifes, bums and criminals here where they bring in more money than Americans can receive in Central America???
Trudeau’s about to get an epiphany:
• First he SUBSIDIZED YUGE discounts to export to America … a YUGE FEDERAL EXPENSE.
• This actually REDUCED PROFITS … which CUT FEDERAL TAX RECEIPTS.
• Now, he’s having to FUND SANCTIONS that effectively DOUBLE the COST of the SUBSIDIES.
• The resulting FEDERAL DEFICITS drive the need to RAISE TAXES.
… or CUT FUNDING for NATIONAL HEALTHCARE.
The fact is in any case China paid for their accelerated rise to super power status able to build military islands to take control of international waters and oppose US interests with their trade surplus with the US. Greed of the few is paying for our own downfall.
Trade always should have been limited with them.
