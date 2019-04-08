Smart Fella – Rep. Doug Collins Demands Impeachment Hearings, or Call Mueller to Testify…

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins writes a letter to Chairman Jerry Nadler smartly using transparency to call his bluff. First the letter:

(Link to Letter)

Indeed, the way to diffuse the politicization and weaponization of innuendo within the Mueller report is to specifically get Robert Mueller in front of the committee and ask him questions directly.

This is exactly the correct approach to preempt a summer of nonsense.

If Mueller is in front of the committee first, all of the downstream manipulations by those who are part of the Mueller assignment become worthless. It is good to see Representative Doug Collins smartly deconstruct the plans and schemes of Pelosi, Schiff, Cummings and Nadler… by giving them what they say they want, but actually don’t.

Another Captain Obvious approach being generally overlooked, is the conspicuous absence of the soft-coup team in media.

Where is Lisa Page? …Peter Strzok? ….James Baker? ….Nellie Ohr? …Etc.

Why don’t the media have them appearing for interviews to highlight just how horrible President Trump’s grand scheme was?

Why are panel discussions from high-brow Washington DC think tanks not petitioning Page, Strzok, Baker, Ohr, or any other member of the network to appear and discuss the ramifications of having to investigate Trump’s Russia conspiracy/collusion matters?

The Russian election interference efforts were horrible right? How come we are not hearing from the front-line soldiers who were dispatched to defend our interests?

Why are the satellite trucks missing from in front of the witnesses houses? These are key people who would be able to outline how terrible Trump plotted to usurp the election. Why doesn’t the media have a desire to track them down for comment on the Mueller report as a precursor to the report release?

There was a grand Trump-Russia conspiracy right? ….right? …So where’s the media interest in advancing that narrative through the use of those who would have been closest to the work?

The Mueller investigation begun in May 2017 and was an extension of the DOJ and FBI team’s work that begun in July 2016 right? …So why are we not hearing from the people who were directly on the front-lines of that investigation? They are no longer in government; they are free to talk…

So where’s the lengthy investigative reporting on 60 Minutes with those people who are no longer inside government and completely free to tell their story of how hard they worked to protect the country from a possible Trump-Russia conspiracy?

Think about it….

Why the conspicuous absence of media?

For some funny reason they don’t seem to be interested in the story behind the DOJ and FBI’s effort to save our nation from Donald Trump…. why is that?

Why doesn’t the media embrace the available sunlight?

Advertisements