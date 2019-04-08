Smart Fella – Rep. Doug Collins Demands Impeachment Hearings, or Call Mueller to Testify…

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins writes a letter to Chairman Jerry Nadler smartly using transparency to call his bluff. First the letter:
Indeed, the way to diffuse the politicization and weaponization of innuendo within the Mueller report is to specifically get Robert Mueller in front of the committee and ask him questions directly.
This is exactly the correct approach to preempt a summer of nonsense.
If Mueller is in front of the committee first, all of the downstream manipulations by those who are part of the Mueller assignment become worthless. It is good to see Representative Doug Collins smartly deconstruct the plans and schemes of Pelosi, Schiff, Cummings and Nadler… by giving them what they say they want, but actually don’t.
Another Captain Obvious approach being generally overlooked, is the conspicuous absence of the soft-coup team in media.
Where is Lisa Page? …Peter Strzok? ….James Baker? ….Nellie Ohr? …Etc.
Why don’t the media have them appearing for interviews to highlight just how horrible President Trump’s grand scheme was?
Why are panel discussions from high-brow Washington DC think tanks not petitioning Page, Strzok, Baker, Ohr, or any other member of the network to appear and discuss the ramifications of having to investigate Trump’s Russia conspiracy/collusion matters?
The Russian election interference efforts were horrible right? How come we are not hearing from the front-line soldiers who were dispatched to defend our interests?
Why are the satellite trucks missing from in front of the witnesses houses? These are key people who would be able to outline how terrible Trump plotted to usurp the election. Why doesn’t the media have a desire to track them down for comment on the Mueller report as a precursor to the report release?
There was a grand Trump-Russia conspiracy right? ….right? …So where’s the media interest in advancing that narrative through the use of those who would have been closest to the work?
The Mueller investigation begun in May 2017 and was an extension of the DOJ and FBI team’s work that begun in July 2016 right? …So why are we not hearing from the people who were directly on the front-lines of that investigation? They are no longer in government; they are free to talk…
So where’s the lengthy investigative reporting on 60 Minutes with those people who are no longer inside government and completely free to tell their story of how hard they worked to protect the country from a possible Trump-Russia conspiracy?
Think about it….
Why the conspicuous absence of media?
For some funny reason they don’t seem to be interested in the story behind the DOJ and FBI’s effort to save our nation from Donald Trump…. why is that?
Why doesn’t the media embrace the available sunlight?
Didn’t you read about the delivery of fish wrapped in a suit jackets/dresses to the DOJ – a la Luca Brasi?
Meanwhile fellow US Representative Eric Swillwell (D-Ca) will take Seat Number 13 in the democrat 2020 presidential clown bus; to be announced officially tonight on the CBS late night talk show with Stephen Callburt
Perhaps the mouse is about to catch the cat in a perjury trap? How ironic that would be!
Could someone please clarify what 6(e) actually covers?
I ask for the following reason.
If portions of the Report cannot be placed in the “open” due to various regulation; would not same regulations prevent Comrade Mueller from discussing them in the “open”?
And for the sake of discussion; let us say that Comrade Mueller was testifying in an actual court of law. Would not the “unsubstantiated” portions in the report be objected to on the grounds of “Hearsay Evidence”?
If my understanding is correct, that would leave the choice at call Mueller for a “Closed Door Session” (no grandstanding/photo-op/soundbyte opportunity for Mensheviks) or start the Impeachment Proceedings post haste. Yes?
Congress has no right to receive Grand Jury info outside of the impeachment exemption, open or closed session.
Besides, no one Shitts closed door testimony faster than Schiff, and weaponization of the farce is the entire point of the exercise, so the distinction seems rather moot.
I am SO proud of my Congressman!
Suppose Mueller is called to testify.
Both Huber and Horowitz are still each investigating or examining some aspect of the 2016 campaigns and the behavior of the DOJ/FIB. Would either or both of these two continuing investigations provide an excuse for Mueller not to answer?
They know the truth, and they don’t like the truth. But they do enjoy lobbing endless smears, baseless accusations, and false innuendo. And it is effective with people unwilling to hear or believe anything positive about our President. Tickle my ear..they say.
More like pull my finger…
If i was Doug Collins I would completely call their bluff, I would start impeachment proceedings and force them to either put up or shut up, the same bluff with the green new deal, every time they tried some stunt I would be right there first and make them play their cards
