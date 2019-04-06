President Trump Announces 750 Additional Agents Deployed to Ports of Entry…

So, Democrats and The Big Club want to play Lawfare with the border crisis? Well, this is not an ordinary President. In a move that is straight out of the Alinsky ‘make them play by their own rules‘ playbook, President Trump enforces the rules.

Amid a crisis of growing consequence, President Trump announces deployment of additional 750 Border Agents to U.S-Mexico specific ports of entry:

What President Trump is doing here is a process colloquially called extreme compliance. It is a strategy usually deployed by left-wing activists. There was an example a few years ago of a group of drivers driving the speed limit, not an single MPH faster, on a six lane highway. Every car went the speed limit and only the speed limit; not a single car broke the law, but traffic backed up for miles.

Enforcing rules/laws, and not breaking them, creates consequences. In the example of opening up all points of entry to CBP checkpoints, well, that leads to consequences. In a rather prescient CTH comment, the possibility of this approach was predicted:

Extreme Compliance – If the President wants to … he might have another card up his sleeve. There are interior checkpoints operated by the border patrol on the I5 and I15 (northbound) freeways. These are the only routes out of the San Diego area to Orange and Riverside counties and all points past them. Moreover, when they are operating traffic backs up for miles. Imagine if they were operating continuously and more deliberately then normal (due to the increased border crossings). Traffic would come to a complete halt from San Diego to Orange and Riverside counties. Republicans refuse to accept that normal political back and forth no longer applies. The political environment is a knife fight and we all know what the rules are for that.

Funny how that happens….

