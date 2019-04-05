Prayers For President Trump During West Coast Travel…

With anxiety visible amid the DC crew now contemplating accountability for their failed soft-coup attempt, we enter a dangerous phase. After all, 40 federal law enforcement agents openly participated in the effort; along with more than a dozen members of the Department of Justice. What does that tell us about the fidelity of the FBI and DOJ to their oath of office? What does that tell us about their current intentions?

A security breech at Mar-a-lago. Increased threats from media and politicians hyping anxiety/anger toward President Trump. The ongoing Mueller team sedition effort. Excuses and justifications of violence against Americans wearing red ball caps. Trillions at stake from economic policies antithetical to the multinationals and Big Club lobbyists.

…And today the President’s schedule is a logistical security challenge [SEE HERE] President Trump travels to California (several stops), and Las Vegas Nevada.

“And Moses said to the people, ‘Do not be afraid. Stand still, and see the salvation of the LORD, which He will accomplish for you today. For the Egyptians whom you see today, you shall see again no more forever. The LORD will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.” Exodus 14:13-14

9:30AM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews

9:40AM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews

9:50AM THE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., en route to El Centro, CA

11:40AM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Naval Air Facility El Centro

11:50AM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs El Centro, CA, en route to Calexico, CA

12:10PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station

12:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security, Calexico, CA

1:00PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station en route to the New Border Wall, Calexico, CA

1:10PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the New Border Wall, Calexico, CA

1:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT visits the New Border Wall, Calexico, CA

1:50PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Calexico, CA, en route to El Centro, CA

2:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Naval Air Facility El Centro, El Centro, CA

2:25PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs El Centro, CA, en route to Los Angeles, CA

3:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles, CA

3:25PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Los Angeles International Airport en route to the Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Santa Monica, CA

3:35PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Santa Monica, CA

3:45PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone en route to a private residence, Santa Monica, CA

4:00PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at a private residence, Beverly Hills, CA

4:45PM PDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a round-table with supporters, Beverly Hills, CA

5:45PM PDT THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a joint fundraising dinner, Beverly Hills, CA

6:20PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs the private residence en route to Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Beverly Hills, CA

6:35PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Santa Monica, CA

9:10PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles, CA

9:20PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Los Angeles, CA, en route to Las Vegas, NV

10:25PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas, NV

10:35PM THE PRESIDENT departs McCarran International Airport en route to the RON

10:50PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the RON, Las Vegas, NV

(Link)

[**fyi, it looks like there might be an error in the schedule around 6:35pm to 9:10pm. The interval time doesn’t make sense.]

Advertisements