Prayers For President Trump During West Coast Travel…

With anxiety visible amid the DC crew now contemplating accountability for their failed soft-coup attempt, we enter a dangerous phase. After all, 40 federal law enforcement agents openly participated in the effort; along with more than a dozen members of the Department of Justice. What does that tell us about the fidelity of the FBI and DOJ to their oath of office? What does that tell us about their current intentions?
A security breech at Mar-a-lago. Increased threats from media and politicians hyping anxiety/anger toward President Trump. The ongoing Mueller team sedition effort. Excuses and justifications of violence against Americans wearing red ball caps. Trillions at stake from economic policies antithetical to the multinationals and Big Club lobbyists.
…And today the President’s schedule is a logistical security challenge [SEE HERE] President Trump travels to California (several stops), and Las Vegas Nevada.
“And Moses said to the people, ‘Do not be afraid. Stand still, and see the salvation of the LORD, which He will accomplish for you today. For the Egyptians whom you see today, you shall see again no more forever. The LORD will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.” Exodus 14:13-14
9:30AM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
9:40AM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
9:50AM THE PRESIDENT departs Washington, D.C., en route to El Centro, CA
11:40AM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Naval Air Facility El Centro
11:50AM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs El Centro, CA, en route to Calexico, CA
12:10PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station
12:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security, Calexico, CA
1:00PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station en route to the New Border Wall, Calexico, CA
1:10PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the New Border Wall, Calexico, CA
1:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT visits the New Border Wall, Calexico, CA
1:50PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Calexico, CA, en route to El Centro, CA
2:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Naval Air Facility El Centro, El Centro, CA
2:25PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs El Centro, CA, en route to Los Angeles, CA
3:15PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles, CA
3:25PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Los Angeles International Airport en route to the Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Santa Monica, CA
3:35PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Santa Monica, CA
3:45PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone en route to a private residence, Santa Monica, CA
4:00PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at a private residence, Beverly Hills, CA
4:45PM PDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a round-table with supporters, Beverly Hills, CA
5:45PM PDT THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks at a joint fundraising dinner, Beverly Hills, CA
6:20PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs the private residence en route to Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Beverly Hills, CA
6:35PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Santa Monica Airport Landing Zone, Santa Monica, CA
9:10PM PDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Los Angeles International Airport, Los Angeles, CA
9:20PM PDT THE PRESIDENT departs Los Angeles, CA, en route to Las Vegas, NV
10:25PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at McCarran International Airport, Las Vegas, NV
10:35PM THE PRESIDENT departs McCarran International Airport en route to the RON
10:50PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the RON, Las Vegas, NV
[**fyi, it looks like there might be an error in the schedule around 6:35pm to 9:10pm. The interval time doesn’t make sense.]
If something happens to this man, there will be HELL to pay!
I agree and it scares me when one considers what has happened in Syria.
Trump supporters will be upset, if something dire happens to President Trump. … But, unfortunately many of the people ~aligned against Trump and American prosperity will rejoice.
[Even now, many people are calling for Trump’s impeachment, and for a Lynch Mob to march on the White House.]
TheLastRefuge has a drop-down for links to prior articles. The ones under ‘Trade Deal’ explain how ~Trillions of Dollars~ are threatened by Trump’s ~ America 1st policies.
[+Many of the people aligned against Trump do NOT believe in a Heavenly-Heaven or an actual Hell. Their false god is money; their accumulation of great wealth comes before prosperity for all Americans.]
Watching as he boards AF1. Such a beautiful and POWERFUL thing for us to agree in prayer. God hears. God delights in us talking to Him. He is all-powerful and Satan is a defeated foe. We stand and stand some more!
Thank you, God, for your angels that you give to protect us and our president. Thank you for the wisdom and discernment that you give us and our president. We ask for these in abundance today. Amen.
Amen Landslide.
Amen Landslide.
Cold anger would turn hot.
I pray every day for Our president and his Family…..
Praying and fasting for safety of President Trump and MAGA Team today. (For He shall give His angels charge over you, To keep you in all your ways.;)(
Remember… we have many military bases here in California, too. I’m not trying to undermine this concern at all….only to let you know you can breathe while in prayer mode….but it is still scary to think he’s coming here, of all places, today. We will be out on our front lawn waving him by with Airs of Prayers as he approach LAX around 3pm.
Thank You, Sundance, for this post.
Psalm 91
Safety of Abiding in the Presence of God
He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High
Shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
2 I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress;
My God, in Him I will trust.”
3 Surely He shall deliver you from the snare of the fowler
And from the perilous pestilence.
4 He shall cover you with His feathers,
And under His wings you shall take refuge;
His truth shall be your shield and buckler.
5 You shall not be afraid of the terror by night,
Nor of the arrow that flies by day,
6 Nor of the pestilence that walks in darkness,
Nor of the destruction that lays waste at noonday.
7 A thousand may fall at your side,
And ten thousand at your right hand;
But it shall not come near you.
8 Only with your eyes shall you look,
And see the reward of the wicked.
9 Because you have made the Lord, who is my refuge,
Even the Most High, your dwelling place,
10 No evil shall befall you,
Nor shall any plague come near your dwelling;
11 For He shall give His angels charge over you,
To keep you in all your ways.
12 In their hands they shall bear you up,
Lest you dash your foot against a stone.
13 You shall tread upon the lion and the cobra,
The young lion and the serpent you shall trample underfoot.
14 “Because he has set his love upon Me, therefore I will deliver him;
I will set him on high, because he has known My name.
15 He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him;
I will be with him in trouble;
I will deliver him and honor him.
16 With long life I will satisfy him,
And show him My salvation.”
Amen
Psalm 23 NIV
A psalm of David.
1 The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing.
2 He makes me lie down in green pastures,
he leads me beside quiet waters,
3 he refreshes my soul.
He guides me along the right paths
for his name’s sake.
4 Even though I walk
through the darkest valley,[a]
I will fear no evil,
for you are with me;
your rod and your staff,
they comfort me.
5 You prepare a table before me
in the presence of my enemies.
You anoint my head with oil;
my cup overflows.
6 Surely your goodness and love will follow me
all the days of my life,
and I will dwell in the house of the Lord
forever.
Amen
God protect President Trump and the United States of America. Amen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Isn’t publishing his itinerary somewhat risky?
10-4 5×5
1. Cesar crossed the Rubicon to cleanse Rome of corruption.
2. Sedition is the other side of the coin of Treason.
3. Best to declass ASAP.
Amen,
