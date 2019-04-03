Blue Collar MAGAnomics – Pittsburgh Region Unemployment Rate Lowest in 45 Years…

President Trump’s MAGAnomic policies are tailored to raise the income levels of all Americans; however, to the anxiety of his political opposition, the focus for greatest economic benefit is the middle-class, blue-collar and white-collar workers.

In essence, the demographic hardest hit by 30 years of bad policy is the demographic receiving the largest gains from a return to Main Street, ‘America-First’ policy.

It is not really a complex dynamic to understand. Abandon the flawed multinational policy that led to outsourcing and overseas investment, and what you get is domestic growth and investment in the United States. That’s the heart of America-First.

(Pennsylvania) Bell-bottoms were the height of style the last time the Pittsburgh region saw unemployment dip as low as it was in February.

The jobless rate edged down to 3.6 percent, down two-tenths of a percent from January and the lowest since at least the early 1970s, according to the monthly workforce report released on Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. Persistently low unemployment — which has fallen more than a percentage point over the last year — has challenged hiring managers who struggle to fill positions as the pool of available workers shrinks to historic lows. […] Employers are seeking specific skills and experience — such as customer service, retail sales, truck drivers and restaurant managers — which can be increasingly difficult to match up as the labor market tightens. The average salary listed on the job advertisements was $46,000 in January, down from $52,000 the year before, according to the data. Nearly half the added positions were in construction, which is in the middle of a building spree in the Pittsburgh region. The industry grew by 2,900 jobs, or nearly 6 percent of its total workforce since February 2018. (read more)

What happens when the labor market is tight and there is competition for U.S. workers is strong? The value of each worker increases…. wages and benefits increase!

The growth of Main Street achieves results that are the exact opposite of what happens when the investment class holds influence over White House policy and grows Wall Street (multinationals). We are only able to receive this specific benefit because we have a President in the White House who is obligated to no-one except the U.S. electorate.

President Donald Trump is the first president in our life-time who took office without having to shape economic policy to the benefit of the Big Club.

Therefore every single decision is made with only the best outlook of the American electorate in mind. President Trump has no political conflicts determining his stewardship. It is a remarkable and refreshing dynamic.

Advertisements