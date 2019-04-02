UPDATE: Waco “Twin Peaks” Shootout – All Charges Dropped, Not a Single Successful Prosecution…

Here’s an update to a story we covered in detail for quite a while. [All Rsearch Backstory Threads Available Here] After four years of seriously sketchy prosecutorial conduct, likely trying to cover up the number of people killed by police and SWAT units as they shot into the crowd, the McLennen county district attorney has dropped all charges against the bikers involved in the Waco “Twin Peaks” brawl.

That means the old DA and the new DA were not able to achieve a single successful prosecution of any of the 177 bike club members, after the entire group was originally rounded up and locked in jail on $1 million bonds.

This thing was FUBAR from the beginning with nine bikers killed, twenty more shot and injured, and the police trying to say they only fired 12 rounds. Transparent nonsense made even worse when the police refused to allow the CCTV video to be released or used by the defense teams of those arrested. Total nonsense. Initially CTH graphed out hundreds of shell casings and it was clear the heavily armed police just opened fire into the crowd from three positions. Some victims were shot while they were cowered in corners.

TEXAS – Almost four years after nine bikers were killed and 20 were injured during a shootout at the former Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson said Tuesday he will dismiss all criminal cases against the remaining 24 defendants charged in the midday brawl.

