UPDATE: Waco “Twin Peaks” Shootout – All Charges Dropped, Not a Single Successful Prosecution…

Here’s an update to a story we covered in detail for quite a while. [All Rsearch Backstory Threads Available Here] After four years of seriously sketchy prosecutorial conduct, likely trying to cover up the number of people killed by police and SWAT units as they shot into the crowd, the McLennen county district attorney has dropped all charges against the bikers involved in the Waco “Twin Peaks” brawl.
That means the old DA and the new DA were not able to achieve a single successful prosecution of any of the 177 bike club members, after the entire group was originally rounded up and locked in jail on $1 million bonds.
This thing was FUBAR from the beginning with nine bikers killed, twenty more shot and injured, and the police trying to say they only fired 12 rounds. Transparent nonsense made even worse when the police refused to allow the CCTV video to be released or used by the defense teams of those arrested. Total nonsense. Initially CTH graphed out hundreds of shell casings and it was clear the heavily armed police just opened fire into the crowd from three positions. Some victims were shot while they were cowered in corners.
TEXAS – Almost four years after nine bikers were killed and 20 were injured during a shootout at the former Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson said Tuesday he will dismiss all criminal cases against the remaining 24 defendants charged in the midday brawl.
Johnson’s decision Tuesday means that no one will be held accountable for the multiple deaths or injuries or for the chaotic battle between heavily armed, rival motorcycle clubs waged in a crowded shopping center parking lot while families were on their way to lunch after Sunday church.
In announcing his decision, Johnson said it is time to “end this nightmare that we have been dealing with in this county since May 17, 2015.”
“There were nine people who were killed on that fateful day in Waco, Texas, and 20 injured, all of whom were members of rival motorcycle clubs/gangs, and the loss of life is a difficult thing,” Johnson said. “But after looking over the 24 cases we were left with, it is my opinion as your district attorney that we are not able to prosecute any of those cases and reach our burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.” (read more)
McLennan* You have McClennan. As a former resident of that town, just wanted to help.
Sorta indicates most of the dead were killed by the police and the DA chose not to prosecute them, so they let the bikers go.
This is why I don’t fetishize the police. Remember San Jose? https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2016/06/san-jose-police-chief-fire-allowing-attacks-trump-supporters-affiliated-la-raza/
helix- I too am not that fond of police, even the locals. Where I live in NY, there are entirely too many cops running around for such a tiny rural community.
Some people likely were murdered by the ‘good guys’ at Twin Peaks.
There is almost zero chance any of the killers will ever be prosecuted.
I was thinking about this the other day. I really makes me mad. Our Governor is good, but the lack of oversight… sunlight… and lack of credible oversight have bothered me greatly. This incident cost some folks their lives and several hundred were locked up and treated as if they were narco terrorists ( no, actually… worse)… and the Waco PD and everyone concerned basically said shut up . Seriously… this deserves a LOT more attention and some folks need to be held to account for just how FUBAR this whole thing was and how it was handled.
👍
It appears to be a fundamental lack of leadership, at least from the DA, and then downwards through the hierarchy…..mayor, Chief of Police, Sheriff, City Attorney, etc…they would NEVER so such a thing unless serious jeopardy existed for the “good guys” to be criminally and/or civilly negligent. Sad.
Another example of the rot and decay which has infested our nation for years, but seems to have gone into hyper-drive through the Barry “Sparklefarts” Soetero Era……CYA – no justice for the regular people….only the wealthy and well-connected see any semblance of JUSTICE. I know he didn’t have anything to do with this, but just his legacy of sleaze, crookedness, corruption, etc…
MAGA!
Sons of Anarchy in real life.
That was just one year after the series ended. Makes me wonder if there was some influence from the show.
If you mean that the show may have influenced the bikers to act like every encounter with rival gangs will likely lead to a shootout, then I highly doubt it. Having asked several actual bikers what they think about the show, they were actually embarrassed by it. Nothing like what goes on, except how their clubhouses kinda function.
I’m still not convinced the TV show didn’t have some influence on the MC gangs. You just have to believe many of them watched it every week. But, who knows?
https://www.ibtimes.com.au/sons-anarchy-series-finale-jax-tellers-body-count-samcro-153-murders-1410044
Thin blue line murdered bikers. No round report, no discovery, no autopsy report, no recovered bullets. Protect & Serve themselves.
It’s a nice town, shame that not one policeman or biker was found to have shot someone……guess it never happened if authorities might have made bad decisions.
Now if we could just get a little justice for the FIRST round of Waco murders…
“Aw Shucks” Mayberry
It’s very difficult to win a prosecution in a mob riot situation. Look at the Washington DC riots by Antifa on inauguration day. Everyone on the arrests were dismissed starting with the Obama judge who reduced the felony riot charges to a misdemeanor right off the bat!
Just my humble opinion … Word on the street says this meeting was to be a ‘war council’ between the clubs. A meeting where they were trying to avoid an all out club war between them, and other ‘aligned clubs’. They wanted to see if they could defuse the ongoing situations between them, BEFORE all out war started. Much like the Confederation of Clubs does nationwide in major areas. No doubt LEO’s found out about it and decided there ‘might be a problem’, so they surrounded the location. The CofC Chapter I used to belong to had to move our meeting locations, more than once, when the local, and state, cops seemed to be “overly engaged” in close in patrols whenever we were meeting. Someone, somewhere decided it might be a good way to get the bikers to break bad, and “start removing each other” if ‘only’ there was an event to kick it off. I have no doubt in my mind that two or three well placed shots into the group did just that. Shooting starts …. no one realizes where it is coming from, so they gun up and start shooting their enemies. Of course blaming the ‘other guys’ for starting it off. Again, IMHO, the DA’s involved may have found out that this was EXACTLY what happened, and not wanting to blame government agents (cops) for doing it … they took this way out. Again, just my OPINION from what little I know … but it HAS happened before.
This was no brawl. It was a COC meeting. Confederation of Clubs. Bikers have them every month to discuss new laws that affect motorcyclists, and coordinate their ride calendars, etc. The cops are murderers.
I live less than a mile away from Twin Peaks in waco. In case u didn’t know twin peaks is a set of hooters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a real nice part of town on I-35 where everyone passing through stops to eat.
It’s in a family mall area. I think jc pennies or kohls is right across from it. Not a run down area by no means. You can still see bullet holes in the twin peaks res. I don’t believe much of the cops conspericy stuff. It all comes down to self defense in Texas. Everyone who fired a shot did it to protect themselves. No crime in that…..
Hmmm This is the same area where a bunch of children were burned alive by the FBI and no one was found guilty of that incident either.
Thanks for the research on the bikers, it was really thorough. The police were the bad guys here, no doubt about it. The police I’m sure took the first shot in a local restaurant. The police are the ones that were involved in organized crime. The police were the ones who bear all the blame. This was a completely innocent group of bikers, no doubt about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is sarcasm btw.
This kind of thing makes it clear why the PEOPLE have a right to bare arms.
OK, so I remember this from a few years ago… but I had NO IDEA about this law enforcement angle. Thanks again, CTH, for keeping me (us) informed.
from agingrebel.com 4-02-2019:
“The confrontation was blatantly intended to provoke Bandidos into committing crimes for which they could then be charged in a secret, ongoing investigation that later became a racketeering prosecution. Local authorities encouraged members of the Cossacks to confront the Bandidos. Five hours before the shooting started, state policeman installed a covert camera to record the bloodshed. When the confrontation turned out to be worse than expected, state and federal authorities pressured then district attorney Abel Reyna to obscure what had actually happened. At the time, Reyna himself was the subject of a federal investigation: Consequently, vulnerable to blackmail by federal authorities.
The coverup included propaganda, mass arrests and very much stalling. The coverup culminated with the murder trial of a Dallas Bandido named Christopher Jacob Carrizal in late 2017. In that case a Waco jury hung and a mistrial was declared.
Members of the national chapter of the Bandidos were indicted for racketeering six months after the mass murder. The presiding judge in that case, David Ezra, refused to allow defense attorneys to present evidence about the Twin Peaks to the jury in that case. Former club president Jeffrey Pike and former club vice-president John Portillo were both convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
Reyna lost a primary election to Johnson last March, left office this January…..
Johnson, had nothing to do with the mass murder or its aftermath.”
(Renya was District Attorney at the time of the mass shootings. Johnson is new District Attorney since January 2019)
Waco’s Jussie Smollett but in reverse.
