Was There Approved FISA Surveillance on General Michael Flynn?…

The official account of how the intelligence community gained the transcript of incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn talking to Ambassador Sergey Kisliyak on December 29th, 2016, surrounds “incidental collection” as a result of contact with an agent of a foreign power. Meaning the Flynn call was picked up as the U.S. intelligence apparatus was conducting surveillance on Russian Ambassador Kisliyak.
If this version of events is accurate, it falls under FISA-702 collection: the lawful monitoring of a foreign agent who has contact with a U.S. person. In order to review the identity of the U.S. person, a process called ‘unmasking’, a 702 submission must be made. That submission, the unmasking, leaves a paper/electronic trail.
In a 2017 congressional hearing, Senator Lindsey Graham asks Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and former DNI James Clapper about this process. [Watch first 3 minutes]
In the two years that have followed this testimony, despite the simplicity of the the process to discover the answer, we can identify no action taken (nor reports of action taken) that would deliver the answer as to: who unmasked General Michael Flynn?
My suspicion is there never was an ‘unmasking request’.
My suspicion is there was never an unmasking request because the collection was not incidental….
Because the intercept was not incidental.
The lack of incidental collection is why FISA-702 doesn’t apply; and why there’s no paper trail.
Now, I could be entirely wrong on this…. However, my hunch is the intercept was not ‘incidental‘ because the intercept was the result of direct monitoring and surveillance being conducted on Michael Flynn.
That typ of active surveillance can be done legally, through an active FISA surveillance warrant and wiretap; or illegally, by an unauthorized wiretap and no active FISA.
The bottom line question here is easy to reconcile as noted by Lindsey Graham. If there was not active surveillance on Michael Flynn, then a FISA-702 unmasking request exists.
This is not a difficult issue to identify and clear up; and could be discovered with a simple phone call to current DNI Dan Coats. Was there an unmasking request: yes, or no?
There are only three options:
- Incidental collection = unmasking request.
- Direct intercept / Legal = Active FISA Title-1 surveillance authority.
- Direct intercept / Illegal = Active surveillance without Title-1 authority.
#2 and #3 above would be explosive developments considering this was active surveillance of an incoming National Security Advisor of the opposing political party. If there was a pre-existing surveillance warrant on General Flynn, that’s a big effen’ deal.
However, of the two possibilities, #3 would bring down everyone involved.
First things first…. Was there an unmasking request? Yes, or No?
Senator Lindsey Graham asked this question two years ago. Graham is now the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee with secondary oversight over the FISA court.
Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack filed a cover letter attempting to explain the reason for the Flynn interview on January 24th, 2017, and the official filing of the interview notes (FD-302) on February 15th, and then again on May 31st. To explain the delay, he claims the report “inadvertently” had a header saying “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL” (screen grab)
What the special counsel appeared to be obfuscating to the court was a process of deliberation within the investigative unit, headed by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, surrounding the specific wording of the 302 report on the Flynn interview.
Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack appeared to be attempting to hide the length of the small group deliberations. It seemed he did not want the court to know Andrew McCabe was involved in shaping how the fd-302 was written.
We know there was a deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, because we can see the deliberations in text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok: See below (note the dates):
The text message conversation above is February 14th, 2017.
The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per the report:
Obviously the interview took place on January 24th, 2017. The FD-302 was drafted on January 24th, and then later edited, shaped, and ultimately approved by McCabe, on February 14th, then entered into the official record on February 15th.
It was a deliberative document from the outset. Thanks to the Strzok/Page text messages we know the cover letter from the Special Counsel is misleading.
The Feb 15th, 2017, date was the day after McCabe approved it.
May 17th, 2017, Robert Mueller was assigned as special Counsel.
The FD-302 report was then re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header; paving the way for Mueller’s team to use the content therein.
There has to be a reason that General Flynn’s sentencing has been delayed over and over again…and THIS makes more sense than any of the other excuses offered by the prosecutors in the past two years.
C’mon media – wake up and start actually doing your job!!
The MSM is an arm of the DNC.
They are doing their job.
Their interest is in ONLY protecting the left and trashing anything Trump.
Are you SURE that the DNC is not the political arm of the MSM?
TRIGGER WARNING, SARC ALERT, APRIL 1
“Peach fawty-fiah! Peach fawty-fiah!”
– “Auntie” Maxine Waters
Corrected: Fake news is the enemy of the People. Democrats are the party of Fake News. By extension, Democrats are Enemy of the People.
Actually, scratch that……………the MSM in this country is an unregulated PAC for the DNC.
THAT. IS. HOW. CORRUPT. IT. IS.
(95% of media is a Super Pac for the Democrat party. They should be made to register as such.
The media is Operation Mockingbird.
Wait till a (profitable) war pops up, you will see a choir start to sing in unison
They can’t “wake up”, they are in a self-induced coma.
Umm, no. Flynn was SETUP by Yates, McCabe, and Strzok. detailed at length in the Page/Strzok texts. Flynn was ONLY on the job THREE weeks. They were MONITORING EVERYONE WITHOUT A FISA. The FISA’s were obtained as COVER for the previous illegitimate surveillance. Kysliak, as well as CBS,, who interviewed Pence, may have also been in on the schemes (even unaware) Recall that Mr. Kysliak was ALSO used to cause the Sessions recusal from all things Russia. The surveillance and unmasking was don illegally as far back as 2015. Remember the “about searches” in the NSA database? Can’t give away too much more lol..its all written down…wink.
Yes, Kysliak was part of the scheme.
Which is why I have the problem with the highly visible 4th extension on Carter Page.
The only “legit” purpose of extending the FISA was to purposely keep it active so that Muller could assimilate the counter intel investigation into the SC. Which would mean the SC was planned long before.
I pray daily MSM is found securely connected to the Treason Plot and charged accordingly. License Removal heavy, heavy fine jail time Gitmo not a hand slap. These people are dangerous, evil, body bag alterations gangs.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes, License Removal would get their attention like nothing else would.
Perhaps the FCC needs to be buried in petitions over the continuous fake news reporting emanating from those who view themselves as untouchable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is so much corruption in this orchestrated criminal operation the only thing I fear is someone writing about this years from now will be the amount of evil members that escaped their verdict according to the laws governing the Forgotten Man.
I can not say enough about the respect I have for Sundance in all the work he puts into informing us.
I would like to think AG Barr can do for the DOJ/FBI what President Trump has done MAGA🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸
Only 2 in 350 million.
In all the hubris they forget the airwaves belong to the People.
Networks aren’t licensed, broadcasters are.
Whatever, take the broadcasters license class action lawsuits for the network, then like in Exxon sue the CEO and board members! There fixed it for ya!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many thanks for the analysis and the theories: arrogance may be their downfall. But it will take true courage among the Republicans – something lacking among them for too long – to do anything with all of this corruption.
Pooh-poohing everything will be the DEMS response, undoubtedly, because it has been their long-tested and most successful tactic. “Republicans are playing politics with more lies and distortions” and since the DEMS control Congress, thanks to terrible 2018 Congressional campaigns and lackluster support – because the Central Committee of the Uniparty did not want the Repubs to retain control of Congress – and because the media is playing The Three Monkeys of Ignorance of Evil – the odds are still against us.
As FOX News is transformed more and more into a Uniparty agitprop outlet, it will be harder than ever to spread the news of this corruption.
So it is up to US! Spread the news from The Conservative Treehouse among as many people as possible!
“However, of the two possibilities, #3 would bring down everyone involved.” sd
Pull that one JENGA block/ let the whole treasonous cabal come tumbling DOWN.
LikeLiked by 14 people
… GOING DOWN/SLOW MOTION SIMULATION
Katy, Bar the Door!
Hence Hillary’s comment about them all hanging… I’ll take option number three Dave….
LikeLiked by 11 people
as McCabe is known to have said in a meeting: First we F— Flynn, then we F— Trump.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Strzok & Page were upset about Yates & Clapper’s testimony over the unmasking & incidental collection.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Houston, we have a problem!
WOW!!!! Looks like the love team did NOT like that line of questioning!!! That is YUGE imo. “playing into the “there should be an unmasking request/record”. Looks like a rabbit hole somebody needs to go down,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo, we have a winner!
Calling Mr. Sessions, calling Mr. Sessions, your new Robe has arrived!
Eureka, Sundance. Thank you for literally being in the weeds! It is just too damned bad this all is like watching paint dry.
Three clichés away from a hand grenade pin.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Did not think I could shake my head left and right any faster – there is no more questions as to what TRULY happened/occurred. If LG is really PDJT ally, “friend” and defender of the America we all love and know he will act swiftly and without hesitation. If not we have our answer on LG. The hammer has dropped — who will continue to finish the job at hand? Praying it is a white hat on our side.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lot: We already know Miss Lindsey is 100% Uniparty swamp creature never ever to be trusted!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is the paper trail of Lindsey’s requests to ‘get to the bottom’ of all of this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance you should be drafted ASAP to the DOJ with private line to POTUS with AG Barr connected.
Leaks begin heating up on …… provided by…….to be broadcast at ……backed up by…..?
LikeLiked by 4 people
FISA surveillance on Flynn?
Oh yeah….if true we need to see what “evidence” was used to justify THAT!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I just happened across this last night & although it’s not a smoking gun, it gives a hint that they would have targeted Flynn over his ties to Turkey.
Papadopoulos is saying they used his ties to Israel to spy on him.
LikeLike
My arms are tingling (both of them, so stroke is unlikely). It is option #3, isn’t it? The most pernicious, criminal possibility. The media obsess over the most inconsequential detail and deceitfully turn it into a story, when a real suspense story of historic significance unfolds for their eyes to see, if only they would open them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Austin: Maybe this is just a prelude to your desire to strangle someone badly in need of strangling!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We all know who built all that. It was the Peeping Tom Pharaoh and Spy Master of the Universe, Barack Hussein Obama.
LikeLiked by 2 people
that is an interesting thought. i am reminded of rumors reported that Obama like to watch drone killings. if that was true there is a possibility we had a true voyeur in the White house with the ability to play peeping tom on anyone. that may explain why Trump said regarding Obama
‘How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I will never forget looking at my phone and seeing President Trump’s Tweet regarding Obama’s phone tapping during the election… My buddy told me “Trump has gone off the deep end”…. I replied: “I think Obama had better lawyer up”… I never dreamed it would all take this long… Maybe the time is soon, trialbytruth… “A true voyeur”… Never thought of it that way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I doubt that. He is not that smart nor did he have the experience. Evil and culpable but I believe he was handled. Analyze his background. Nothing special. Ask how he got into Harvard with bad grades, dope user, etc, and on the Harvard Review. Community organizer with no real experience in anything gets elected via whatever forces were managing his handling. Look how many votes he missed. He was not a dedicated legislator. Then immediately to President. NO! There is more to the story. One day, perhaps, the brilliant analytical mind of Sundance can turn to another hidden story that needs to be examined in depth. Was Jarrett the puppet master?
LikeLiked by 5 people
@ TrumpPatriot “Obama is not that smart nor did he have the experience. Evil and culpable but I believe he was handled.”
by CIA-GCHQ or the UKUSA spoke of Five Eyes?
“The Five Eyes is a close-knit group. The level of cooperation under the UKUSA agreement is so complete that “the national product is often indistinguishable.”3 This has resulted in former intelligence officials explaining that the close-knit cooperation that exists under the UKUSA agreement means “that SIGINT customers in both capitals seldom know which country generated either the access or the product itself.”4 In addition to fluidly sharing collected SIGINT, it is understood that many intelligence facilities run by the respective Five Eyes countries are jointly operated, even jointly staffed, by members of the intelligence agencies of Five Eyes countries. Each facility collects SIGINT, which can then be shared with the other Five Eyes states.”
https://www.giswatch.org/en/communications-surveillance/unmasking-five-eyes-global-surveillance-practices
The Judge Napolitano assertion that Obama summoned GCHQ to avoid a domestic footprint is probably largely accurate but reversed. Come on. They knocked on Barry’s door and/or via Brennan.
@livefreeordie guy ” I never dreamed it would all take this long”
Neither did GCHQ chief Robert Hannigan. At the peak of his career he resigned suddenly to spend more time with his family –the day after Trump’s inaugural.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The map is not the territory… The only usefulness of a map depends on similarity of structure between the empirical world and the map” – Alfred Korzybski
We’re using an old map. They’ve graduated to a new seamless territory above our heads.
Semantic disturbance. What’s a CIA anymore? A GCHQ? An MI6? What’s a retired, disgruntled Trump-hating MI6 spy? Sounds like a Lee Harvey Oswald (lone gunman) retread. Spies never retire. They just fade away.
Dissimilar structures render flawed conclusions every time.
I keep saying the more I look at this the more I see all roads leading to London. Early russiagate was based on GCHQ. Judge Nap got spiked hard for pointing this out. Steel is MI6, PapaD goes to London and works in an office with sandbaggers (Halper, Mifsud, MI6 Legal council), fake gas attacks in Syria (white helmet are British Op) and fake gas attack in UK design to frame Russia. Hur dur Russia Bad. Why so much effort into demonizing Russia? Follow the MI6 lawyer. Look where this sandbagger shows up in America. Right where things seemto happen after she leaves. Dangerous questions… Protecting and ally or enemy at the gates?
America is a veritable innocent in the middle of an ancient struggle between Sea Power (Rule Britannia) and Land Power which is rapidly coming of age (Eurasia integration). The snake and the mongoose. The lineage goes back to Phoenecia and Tyre.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Carson, I still think Obama is not and was not that swift nor intelligent but definitely a well overpaid puppet which was noticeable in his hum and jaws, need of a teleprompter, etc., etc. He did a great job in this role and left with millions of dollars having entered with very, very little money. Takes me back to the globalists/communists/uber rich here and there behind this gambit but are seeing they have suffered a HUGE loss. We got the right man in the WH and he sticks like glue and this confounds them completely.
LikeLike
It’s ALMOST… as if Our Laws have been manipulated, over time, to make it Impossible to “Actually Get Anything Done” in DC, for The People!!
Other than talk!
Endless. Process.
Endless Theatre.
Nothing Conclusive.
They. Have. Been. Doing. Nothing!!
The Cowardice in these people!
The Hubris!
It is STUNNING!!
My arms are tingling (both of them, so stroke is unlikely). It is option #3, isn’t it? The most pernicious, criminal possibility. The media obsess over the most inconsequential detail and deceitfully turn it into a story, when a real suspense story of historic significance unfolds for their eyes to see, if only they would open them.
Sundance: As you consider the three possibilities, keep in mind – didn’t the Judge in the Flynn case order Mueller to provide all evidence even exculpatory evidence to Flynn regardless of plea deal? How does this factor in to the FISA/Spying on Flynn theory?
LikeLiked by 4 people
So many threads. Dont know how Sundance keeps them all straight. Lets not forget the FISA judge who was recused from having anything to do with hearing cases involving Gen Flynn. His name has hone down the memory hole. I forget it. Hope Sundance has it written down somewhere. So where does he fit in? And where is Chief Justice Roberts while FBI and DOJ are trashing the FISA court?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Judge Contreras. Friend of Strock
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance has a special war room with a time line and yellow sticky notes plastered completely around the room. It has so many sticky notes he had to zig zag the time line to make it all fit….
LikeLike
I thought CTH has routinely posited DNunes WH lawn interview was the reveal of the incidenal collection and unmasking request on Flynn. No?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do not know if Nunes has ever used Flynn’s name in particular.
LikeLike
I’m very unhappy that questions have to be initiated. The idea that these FISA judges are complicit… and seemingly content to sit on what they know and dare not dig…. The entire FISA court should be thrown out. And what exactly is the point of SCOTUS overview… when 2 years into a coup, Roberts does nothing either.??? The Federal judiciary in DC is corrupt.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The intelligence community is resourceful and it would not be beyond the realm of possibility they have some type of leverage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry Uncle Max. I posted before readjng your post. Gr8 minds
LikeLiked by 1 person
Uncle Max, 3 departments and the only one trustworthy is our President. The SC needs to stop making laws and stay to interpreting the laws as that is their real job. Unfortunately we have allowed those hired/elected employees in Congress to con us into believing they are the government when and while they are not as We, the People are the Government and the Power. Now desperation in the 2 parties in 1 how to save their behinds. Sad so many are traitors and seditionists and we need to remove I think the whole Congress and form a new and better one that actually understand their role and that is not to own us, waste our tax moneys, and make, what I call illegal laws, and now pay the price for what they have done for many decades. We must take back the reins and run this country correctly with oversight on our employees in ALL 3 departments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
busy exec- agree with you about Lindsey. Sometime during the last couple of years, he seems to have had some kind of awakening when it comes to the horrors of the Swamp/ Deep State and what the American people are up against.
Nevertheless, I cannot fully trust him, no matter what. You can’t change the spots on a leopard and Lindsey has been running with the pack for too many years. I’m sure that our President Trump takes everything into consideration when he strategizes and does his calculations.
This is life in war time. Our whole world is at stake. Lindsey may have his own reasons for taking such a principled stand, but at least for now, he is fighting on the right side and doing a good job. If our President wants him on the team, that’s all I need to know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s up for re-election in 2020. I suspect that may be behind his newfound stands.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seneca I will trust Lindsey Graham in the year 2024 after PDJT’s second term has ended and he still seems supportive of America First. Until then, cue the suspicious cat.
LikeLike
Blind: Miss Lindsey wanting a SC says it all! Never to be trusted!
LikeLike
“Now, I could be entirely wrong on this”
And if so Sundance, I just won the $750+ million dollar lottery last week! You are wwwaaaaaayyyy too thorough to be wrong!
LikeLiked by 4 people
FITTON: As President Trump is vindicated, Hillary Clinton is further implicated. Judicial Watch uncovers more classified info on her server!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/fitton-as-president-trump-is-vindicated-hillary-clinton-is-further-implicated-judicial-watch-uncovers-more-classified-info-on-her-server/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flynn first met Trump in the Summer of 2015 and took the paid trip to Russia in December 2015 — which by then is when Halper was involved in trying to set him up.
Note the date on Trump’s tweet:
Almost like maybe their conversations we’re being listened to…like they discovered Flynn was going to be Trump’s pick.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tav144, do you really need to still say “Almost like MAYBE their conversations were listened to …”? You are spot on – don’t hesitate! Maybe? No maybe!!! Their conversations WERE listened to! There is no MAYBE. Samantha Powers…? Hello!
LikeLiked by 1 person
From SD’s link to the War Economy’s thread on Mark Levin’s interview with Sara and John last night:
“MARK LEVIN: “Have you ever been approached in an unusual way?”
JOHN SOLOMON: “Oh, I’ll tell you a story about a mailbox, er, which occurred at my home. I’d say it’s- it’s semable to the Russia story. Sara and I had just begun working on what we called the NSA abuse stories-”
SARA CARTER: “Yeah, the unmaskings.”
JOHN SOLOMON: “And unmaskings. And we had just gone on television, on Sean’s show – Sean Hannity’s show – that night, we talked about this sudden rise in unmaskings. And I came- I drove home, I got to my mailbox, pulled up my car, and…”
“… there was a blue Sedan sitting outside the mailbox, and there were two gentlemen, clearly intelligence officers, somewhere from the Government, they never identified their names. And they stepped out and they said, ‘Are you Mr. Solomon?’ I said, ‘yes’…”
“They said ‘we just saw you on Sean Hannity’s show, we wanted to talk to you for a second. We can’t tell you much, because most of what we know is classified, but we will tell you this: if you keep digging…”
“… you will find out that the United States intelligence community was used for a political opposition research project and we are deeply concerned’. And I said, ‘well, why are you concerned?'”
“‘We need these tools, things like FISA and the NSA, to capture bad guys, and if we misuse it for political dirty tricks, we won’t have those tools when the next terrorist attack, or the next spy, shows up in town. We need you to go find out what happened’.”
“And that’s all they told me. It was about 11:30 by the time we finished the conversation. I ran in, I wrote this long e-mail of everything I can remember – I send to Sara. Hits the box about 2 o’clock in the morning – she’s still up! She responds right back.”
JOHN SOLOMON: “But that’s how we got started into understanding this was much bigger than just an unmasking scandal.”
SARA CARTER: “It was- it was huge.”
MARK LEVIN: “How long ago was this?”
SARA CARTER: “Oh. Was that… 2017?”
JOHN SOLOMON: “March 2017.”
SARA CARTER: “Yeah, March 2017, cause we had already been working on the stories. I mean, we were getting tipped off, we saw what was happening to General Flynn- Lieutenant General Mike Flynn. I remember… being approached by, let’s say, federal law enforcement officers, er…”
“… who had told me, ‘You really need to dig into what’s happened to Lt. Gen. Flynn, er, apparently, er, there’s a lot been going on inside the FBI. Look at Andrew McCabe, focus on some of these characters.’ It was the same thing that happened to John.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sara made it a point to mention that this happened to Lt. Gen. Flynn after 33 years of service to his country! She was outraged, as am I, and this new possibility SD suggests – which seems entirely likely – is even more revolting.
Years ago, during the Ozero Regime, when people first mentioned that we were ending up with a Third World type of mentality/government because we had elected a Third Worlder, it seemed like rhetoric. Yet repeatedly it has been proven accurate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everyone, please pay attention here. One of the MANY techniques that the Dems have used to get away with all this massive corruption is by making it so utterly complicated (SO many players, all interconnected with each other) that it makes outsiders (the Republicans) dizzy and tired. Read these accounts several times so that key events are familiar, try to talk about it, see if a friend can also wrap their brains around some of this saga, and slog along. DO NOT allow fatigue to defeat the awesome research that is being done here on behalf of the survival of this nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dinesh D’souza embarrassed the previous administration by eloquently exposing the former president’s affinity for the Third World and his distain for Western Culture.
Joe Arpaio embarrassed the previous administration for publicly calling the former President out on his weak illegal immigration enforcement stance.
Sen. Bob Menendez embarassed the previous administration by having the temerity to publicly call out the former president when he “normalized” relations with the brutal communist Castro regime in Cuba.
Gen. Flynn embarrassed the previous administration by publicly and correctly warning the former president that precipitously withdrawing from Iraq would be a debacle and create a vacuum which will be filled by murderous Islamic savages.
In addition to embarrassing the thin skinned 0bama on the public stage, what else do all these folks have in common?
ANSWER: They we’re all targeted for prosecution by the 0bama / Holder / Lynch / Yates DOJ.
0bama Team in Dispair over Flynn Pick
(November, 2016)
https://www.newsweek.com/obama-team-despair-over-flynn-pick-524434
LikeLiked by 2 people
They all colluded on a hatchet job of Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
More than ever, I believe Flynn was the insurance policy that provided cover for the covering up of the dirty tricks of 2016 and the Obama administration’s role.
If there is a God, Flynn will withdraw his plea. With his distinguished career, the battle in front of him is more important than anything he ever did in uniform. This battle is over the rule of law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In January of 2017 the crooked FIB Director sent a couple of agents to “talk to” General Flynn.
Here during this December 2018 interview on NBC note at the 1:40 mark:
Nicole Wallace ~ “You look at this White House now and it’s hard to imagine two FBI agents ending up in in the SITROOM. How did that happen?”
James Comey ~ ” I sent them.” Smirk and live audience laughter. “Something uh, we, I probably wouldn’t have done or gotten away with in a more organized investigation, a more organized Administration…”
Organized? A mere 4 days after the Inauguration of President Trump this corrupt agency director purposely sent his people into the Situation Room to trick general Flynn; just as people were honestly just trying to settle in to the White House.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still PISSED I spent $ on her book 18 acres. What a loser I am was/am BUT she is worse than I will ever be. I am honest and try to seek truth — and she is diabolical and seeks self-reward.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comey “I didn’t have the conversation [with Flynn, telling him agents were coming to interview him]. My Deputy Director did.” That was McCabe who talked to Flynn and arranged the meeting with the 2 agents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t that just a wee bit blatant?
Hmm, please listen carefully to what Sally says. She claims Flynn was interviewed on FEBRUARY 24, NOT Jan 24. Why the discrepancy in the dates?
Is she guilty of lying to Congress?
I thought General Flynn called the ambassador from the Bahamas where he was vacationing. The US monitors the Russian ambassador, they picked up his conversation with Flynn. Flynn wasn’t in the US at the time so the unmasking, etc., rules didn’t apply.
I’m pretty sure I read somewhere quite a while ago that is how they got around the laws.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Greetings, Somebody … I vaguely recall speculation that the unmasking rules were skirted with the help of a foreign FiveEyes organization. Many hypothesized that such a group — not bound by United States laws prohibiting the unmasking of U.S. citizens — had shared General Flynn’s name with someone in the U.S. Intelligence community, who then leaked it to the press.
CGHQ (UK intelligence) seemed more likely when Robert Hannigan (the director of GCHQ at that time) resigned almost immediately after President Trump’s inauguration. British Prime Minister Theresa May was scheduled to visit the White House within days, causing many to suspect Hannigan had resigned to lessen embarrassment for the Prime Minister.
LikeLike
He was offshore. In the Dominican Republic on vacation. Bongino has speculated that the timing of the announced sanctions (and what they did seizing a vacation spot in the middle of nowhere) is suspect as it happened to coincide with Flynn’s R & R trip after an intense campaign and prior to him assuming his new post. Bongino made a point of referring to the McCabe text about a FISA target that had physical access. That is where everyone is speculating that McCabe was referring to Flynn within that text.
I would just point out that the strategic drops of transcripts from capitol hill have yet to reveal some of the more stunning revelations as each seems to be building to a crescendo. Who would have the most damning testimony out of all those who took the “forced trip” up to capitol hill? I think I know the answer, my guess is the FBI agent Pientka gave testimony and there is a very specific reason we have not yet seen his testimony and/or he is cooperating with the IG.
McCabe modified the 302 and marked it (cute I’ve had this kind of thing happen in discovery before) “draft” or “deliberative material” to avoid turning it over until the very last second.
My point is that a FISA on Flynn is the easy answer here (maybe too easy). I don’t buy it (no personal knowledge but just my gut). And if there is one, they’ll justify it by saying he was knee deep in FARA/Turkey stuff. Keep digging.
LikeLike
You make perfect sense SD.
PapaD has also has said he believes there were more, (my memory is he said 4) FISAs.
For those who haven’t, you should watch Levin’s show with John and Sara. It was his best.
I sure would like to see Levin interview Sundance. SD could wear an Obama mask to protect his/her true identity, or at least a Lone Ranger mask.
Also Sharyl Attkisson’s interview with Carter Page disclosed Page never met Trump or spoke with him over the phone. Page did speak over the phone with Steve Bannon, who most certainly spoke over the phone with Trump. So with the T3 two hop FISA on Page they could have been wire tapping Trump directly. Sharyl and Page made that point.
SD was right about contacting our representatives. Remember you can also send an email to Barr.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Begin at 24:00. In October 2016 they had been “cheating on FISA” for 5 or 6 years. Levin immediately diverts it, from the illegality going back to 2010, to unmasking and dissemination. “5 or 6 years” and 2010 are never mentioned again.
DOJ FBI and NSA were politically weaponized as early as 2010, but he is just … not … going there. He drops it. Why? Talk about a rabbit hole. That is a rabbit hole with an 8 lane highway running down into it and big flashing signs with blinking red arrows reading “GO HERE!” And the response is “unmasking”? Unmasking is chicken feed next to that. 2010.
Sorry. Blood pressure up. Must stop.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Since at least 2010 the Obama Administration was known to use intelligence agency resources to monitor political friends and foes alike. It is an established pattern. It is the beginning.
It is the thread to follow to answer Hillary’s question, “What Happened?”
Everything else are sidebars introducing a new cast of characters and crimes which feed back into the main thread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flynn,if he plays his cards right, is going to be rich beyond his wildest dreams.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is the comfort in that? That man and his family have suffered, he was on track to be a brilliant addition to President Tump’s cabinet – that’s gone.
The loss is ours, and our Nation. After General Flynn gave a life time of service a “person” as STINKY and Traitorous as Susan Rice ruined him. Then “person” who couldn’t hold a candle to his honesty and courage, SNEAKS into office and 15 minutes after President Trump is sworn in she writes her justification memo – https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/03/31/beware-of-obamas-outrage-trap-susan-rices-by-the-book-memo/#more-161923
I am so sick of this I want to hang them all. Never, never let them off the hook. Get every last one of them.
But Get Susan Rice FIRST – God what a TRAITOR she is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does the Deep State read Sundance here on this website? I’m sure most of them started out idealistic with a sincere desire to promote justice and ethical government. This hoax is so much worse than Watergate. So shameful and a betrayal of liberal values. Repent for what you did. Maybe spill the beans on your collaborators. Otherwise, history will judge you without mercy. Trump will be re-elected and that means he has 6 years to seek justice for what you did. John Brennan might want to cut his losses now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would anyone REALLY be surprised if there were FISA court orders on not only Page and Flynn, but also on Papadopoulos and Manafort and…
LikeLike
Again. Look at the interview beginning at 24:00. They began cheating on FISA 5 or 6 years prior to October 2016. Going back to 2010. Who knows what fraudulent FISAs were issued over a 6 year period? The whole thing is broken. The Obama crew broke it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Papadopoulis has been saying very publicly for some time that there were 4 FISA warrants: One on him, one on Page, one on Manafort and one on Flynn. If he’s right on Flynn and/or Manafort, then the Page warrant — the focus of so much analysis — was mere child’s play. Imagine how many direct phone and/or electronic communication Trump had with Manafort and/or Flynn (no need for any “hops”).
If there was one on Manafort, won’t it be interesting to see when it was sought? Manafort had been investigated years earlier, but those efforts had lapsed without result. What might it have been about Paul Manafort’s status that changed circa the summer of 2016 that would suddenly interest the Obama DOJ and FBI in not only restarting their investigation, but also getting a FISA warrant on him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This may be true. My personal belief is they abused the intelligence apparatus in other ways, not just FISA. The two-hop rule would make getting FISA wiretap authority on everyone unnecessary.
LikeLike
On the main point here: Was there additional FISA abuse? I believe the answer must be: Absolutely and without a doubt.
This is akin to shoplifting. When they catch a shoplifter, there’s a temptation to believe that the person just decided to steal and got caught. But, that’s almost never the case. 5% are caught.
So, why do we believe the Carter Page FISA warrant was the one and only time government apparatus was misused to spy on the Trump campaign? Odds are high that it was not. Only time will reveal just how corrupt these people really were.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Meanwhile, when is Flynn going to be sentenced? Or will the charge be dropped and the plea withdrawn?
Surely if Sundance has figured out these 3 options/scenarios, Mr. Barr has too right?
There are only three options:
Incidental collection = unmasking request.
Direct intercept / Legal = Active FISA Title-1 surveillance authority.
Direct intercept / Illegal = Active surveillance without Title-1 authority.
#2 and #3 above would be explosive developments considering this was active surveillance of an incoming National Security Advisor of the opposing political party. If there was a pre-existing surveillance warrant on General Flynn, that’s a big effen’ deal.
However, of the two possibilities, #3 would bring down everyone involved.
First things first…. Was there an unmasking request? Yes, or No?
I know PT probably is too busy to read CTH but we really need to get Don Jr in as a regular IMO. Not necessarily to comment but to pull and feed Sundance’s insights & info like this above back to PT.
There’s only one method of authorizing surveillance on Gen Flynn that he wouldn’t be aware of that had a history of abuse and wasn’t subjected to judicial approval:
National Security Letters.
This method of surveillance was the focus of an in depth DOJ IG report way back in 2006 highlighting the abuse of the process and the IG recommendations that were largely ignored:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/402526-doc-31-fbi-nsletters.html
A familiar face (Comey) is later identified for continued abuse of NSLs in 2014:
https://unredacted.com/2014/01/10/powerful-national-security-letters-continue-to-go-largely-unchecked/
Obama in return for the IG report stripped the DOJ IG (Horowitz) of the power to gather information to conduct investigations without getting approval from…..Holder and Lynch.
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/jul/23/obama-restricts-investigative-powers-inspectors-ge/
Clapper hated Gen Flynn, and getting him with the whole collusion rap was really just the cake. The fact that it gave him access to Trump’s team was the icing:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/head-of-pentagon-intelligence-agency-forced-out-officials-say/2014/04/30/ec15a366-d09d-11e3-9e25-188ebe1fa93b_story.html
NSLs had a history of abuse, not just by the FBI, but “other agencies” as well. It gave the FBI & CIA access to the pen register on Flynn….that he’s still under an NDA not to disclose…..so they could then monitor his communications. The process didn’t need approval from a judge, wasn’t going to be subject to investigation by DOJ IG, and gave Clapper exactly what he wanted.
The seeds were sown years ago, and now we see the fruit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BTW….Obama loved NSLs so much his administration was using them 60 times per day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blue,
That is a stunning analysis. My mind has to wrap around it.
TY.
IF chief judge Roberts was in on this FISA stuff, AND he is covering for the missing Ginsberg, THEN that would explain his wierd recent voting with the left.
He knows his time is limited and he is trying to throw wrenches into the machine before D-Day.
Ginsburg audio on c span in s c discussions last week. Search cspan for ginsburg. The is not missing.
Wouldn’t they be able to monitor Flynn using the Carter Page FISA via the two hop rule? I thought the whole point of the Carter Page FISA was to legally spy on everyone associated with the Trump campaign/ transition/ administration.
Stupid question? Don’t some of these survelliance activities fall under unreasonable search and seizure?
It would make perfect sense for Team Obama to go after General Flynn first. He knew where all the bodies were buried and posed a definite risk to everything Obama had been doing illegally. I can’t believe Gen Flynn was ever in Obama’s administration in the first place. They had such opposing views on terror…how did he get to work for Obama? It just doesn’t add up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So when are these investigations going to address the gigantic pink elephant in the room? Specifically, who’s going to take a long hard look at the FISA judges? The more we learn, the more it seems that they showed no discretion whatsoever. The unexplained recusal of U.S. District Judge Rudy Contreras in the Flynn matter is even more suspect.
I was listening to Hannity on the drive home from work. An astute caller offered up that very same question, and I couldn’t help noticing that Hannity immediately moved the conversation away from the issue. It was patently obvious that he didn’t want to discuss it. He started talking about Judge Judy or some such nonsense and never touched the question. What are the odds that he’s privy to inside information and they don’t want that public just yet? Granted, Hannity likes to make it all about himself. But, this was different. He refused to even go down the road a little. It seemed purposeful.
Great job. Lasers locked on target Sundance. I am still curious as to whom or what secrets Obama and his legion of nefarious rogues were protecting? Are protecting? What is it that they cannot allow the outside world to discover? It all has something to do with the Muslim Brotherhood and the EU. Pipelines? Weapons? Nukes? Or something else totally? Obama and his akhi’s and interconnected organisms are adamant about pushing Social Globalism so maybe they’re lives depend on getting it done? The old wise men taught me that no matter what you are doing keep your head on a swivel and your eyes and ears open. Notice what is missing that should be there. Birds not singing? No crickets? Why are the dogs barking? Not barking? Footprints in the sand or the fact that there should not be any sand? Why is Soros investing in fossil fuels and climate change too?
